Gordon Hayward available to return for Charlotte

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Gordon Hayward is playing in an NBA game tonight – 7:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Gordon Hayward is active tonight vs. the Hawks per Hornets PR. – 6:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Getting close to being official for Gordon Hayward since there don’t appear to be any setbacks in warmups. pic.twitter.com/nbVEhKH1Ba6:16 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Via @Jeff Stotts it seems Hayward is back earlier than average. pic.twitter.com/65JfhT8svF6:29 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After missing nine straight games, Charlotte Hornets F Gordon Hayward (left shoulder) is hopeful to return to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to make a final decision after shootaround. – 5:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Atlanta. Could be on track to make his return. Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin remain out. Same for Mark Williams. – 5:14 PM
Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has signed a 5-year, multi-million dollar signature shoe deal extension with ANTA. Hayward’s GH signature series with the brand will continue, with the GH4 releasing in Spring 2023. -via Twitter @NickDePaula / December 16, 2022
Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward sounded optimistic he’ll be able to play tonight against the Hawks after missing the last 9 games with a left shoulder scapula fracture. “I’ve been feeling better and better with time for my bone to heal. My intentions are to warm up tonight and see where I’m at.” -via Twitter @rodboone / December 16, 2022

