Gordon Hayward signs new deal with Anta

Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has signed a 5-year, multi-million dollar signature shoe deal extension with ANTA. Hayward’s GH signature series with the brand will continue, with the GH4 releasing in Spring 2023.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has signed a 5-year, multi-million dollar signature shoe deal extension with ANTA.
Hayward’s GH signature series with the brand will continue, with the GH4 releasing in Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/1ahk9Xx0ct – 6:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Gordon Hayward is active tonight vs. the Hawks per Hornets PR. – 6:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Getting close to being official for Gordon Hayward since there don’t appear to be any setbacks in warmups. pic.twitter.com/nbVEhKH1Ba – 6:16 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Via @Jeff Stotts it seems Hayward is back earlier than average. pic.twitter.com/65JfhT8svF – 6:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After missing nine straight games, Charlotte Hornets F Gordon Hayward (left shoulder) is hopeful to return to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to make a final decision after shootaround. – 5:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarred Vanderbilt tonight:
18 PTS
14 REB
6 AST
8-9 FG
First Jazz to record those numbers since Gordon Hayward. pic.twitter.com/Rai818Bx3w – 11:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Scapula Fracture) has been upgraded from questionable and will be active and available to play tonight vs. ATL -via Twitter @HornetsPR / December 16, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowksi: Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward plans to play vs. Atlanta tonight, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Hayward has missed nine straight games — and 17 of the past 20. Significant boost for the depleted Hornets. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 16, 2022
Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward sounded optimistic he’ll be able to play tonight against the Hawks after missing the last 9 games with a left shoulder scapula fracture. “I’ve been feeling better and better with time for my bone to heal. My intentions are to warm up tonight and see where I’m at.” -via Twitter @rodboone / December 16, 2022
