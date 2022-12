Gordon Hayward signs new deal with Anta

Gordon Hayward is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Atlanta. Could be on track to make his return. Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin remain out. Same for Mark Williams. – 5:14 PM

After missing nine straight games, Charlotte Hornets F Gordon Hayward (left shoulder) is hopeful to return to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to make a final decision after shootaround. – 5:22 PM

Getting close to being official for Gordon Hayward since there don’t appear to be any setbacks in warmups. pic.twitter.com/nbVEhKH1Ba

BREAKING: Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has signed a 5-year, multi-million dollar signature shoe deal extension with ANTA.Hayward’s GH signature series with the brand will continue, with the GH4 releasing in Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/1ahk9Xx0ct

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.