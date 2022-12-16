Hawks 75, Hornets 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) play against the Charlotte Hornets (21-21) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 75, Charlotte Hornets 67 (Q3 10:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Ugly, ugly start to 3Q. Hawks have turned the ball over 3x for 8 pts and have gone 0-1 from the floor. Hornets pull w/in 75-67. – 8:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Jalen McDaniels has set the tone this second half in the defensive end, let’s hope they can sustain this level – 8:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins (wearing all black) getting rebounds during pre-2H warm up. pic.twitter.com/CuQficn2xn – 8:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Charlotte had 7 turnovers and the Hawks had 20 points off turnovers somehow (thanks, Bogi!) lol. – 8:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It’s been a really rough extended stretch for Seth Curry:
He’s 15/42 (35.7%) from the field over his last 8 games including tonight.
Really hasn’t had his stroke outside of an 8/11 performance against Charlotte. – 8:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
As a team, the Hawks netted 20 points off 7 Charlotte turnovers. It’s the first time this season Atlanta has tallied at least 20 points off opponent turnovers in a single half and the first time since 1/14/22 @ MIA (20 points, 1st half). – 8:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded his first career half with at least 16 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal in tonight’s first half. Bogdanovic notched 16 points on 5-6 FG, 4-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 6 rebounds and 1 steal. – 8:16 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
To the Hornets social media team who’s job it is to be creative and find ways to stay positive, you have my respect. pic.twitter.com/ujOGsmyu7H – 8:14 PM
To the Hornets social media team who’s job it is to be creative and find ways to stay positive, you have my respect. pic.twitter.com/ujOGsmyu7H – 8:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young tallied 19 points and 6 assists in tonight’s opening half. It’s his 118th career half with at least 15 points and 5 assists, the most such halves in the NBA since the 2018-19 season. – 8:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Off the glass
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/OqqEFG8jeF – 8:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets abandoned the drop and played a possession of switching defense with Kai at the 5 to end the half pic.twitter.com/zjQAppxp2t – 8:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks netted 75 points in tonight’s first half (25-40 FG, 9-18 3FG, 16-17 FT), marking a season-high for points in either half. The last time Atlanta notched at least 75 points in a single half was on 3/30/22 at OKC (85 points, first half). – 8:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 75, Hornets 59
Young 19p/6a
BB16p/6r
Hunter 10p/2r/1a – 8:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hopefully it will come as these units log more minutes together, but at the moment it really doesn’t feel like the Hornets play together on either end of the court. – 8:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu hits a pair of FTs and now all 5 starters are on the board. – 8:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu hits a pair of FTs and all five starters are now on the bench. – 8:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hawks feasting on Charlotte’s drop defense, guys getting open off screens and also finishing with floaters from the mid range. – 8:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones decision making on when to crash the glass needs work. This led to a 3 on 2 fastbreak and ended up with a Griffin 3. He has to read the floor balance here and be more disciplined. pic.twitter.com/F4FRwWfrbT – 7:56 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
For the eighth time in his career, Bogdan Bogdanovic has a streak of at least four games with three-or-more three-pointers … His longest career streak is 12 during the 2020-21 season. – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout after back to back 3s from Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball. They lead 55-37 w/ 6:17 in the half. – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nice sequence from the Hawks. Bogi picked Oubre’s pocket and Jalen was there to clean it up. Finds Bogi who hits a 3 in transition.
Hawks lead 50-29 w/ 8:14 in the half.
Bogi has 11p and 5r now. – 7:50 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
When Steve Clifford talks about defense starting with take pride individually, these are the type of plays he means. I know it’s early, but LaMelo Ball’s defensive technique is awful. No low base, doesn’t square up, poor stance pic.twitter.com/8ylC1Yilpg – 7:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJG’s body control is something. We saw what he did in the Hawks OT win over the Bulls. Just now, he saved a rebound from going out of bounds by some how hanging on the baseline.
Sure, when he threw it inbounds a Hornets player tried to intercept but it went out of bounds. – 7:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks gave up five offensive rebounds to Hornets but survived and then some because Charlotte’s defense was quite amenable. – 7:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks have had good ball movement too. 8 assists to 2 turnovers.
They’ve scored 14 pts off of 5 Hornets turnovers. – 7:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In tonight’s first quarter, Trae Young went for 14 points, 4 assists and zero turnovers, reaching those totals for the fifth time in a period in his career. – 7:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 38, Hornets 24
Young 14p/4a/1s
BB 8p/4r
AJG 5p/1a
Kaminsky 5p/1r
Hunter 4p/2r – 7:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones doesn’t need to reach in there, so undisciplined. Just make Trae beat you and shoot over, no need to be so aggressive while in the bonus – 7:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fifth field goal made tonight, Trae Young has reached 2,500 in his career … Young is the fourth player in Hawks history to reach 7,500 points, 2,500 field goals and 2,800 assists, joining Mookie Blaylock, Eddie Johnson and Lenny Wilkens. – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A night to remember for these kiddos 🤩 To celebrate the holidays, @Dennis Smith is hosting 20 guests from his hometown of Fayetteville at tonight’s game!
#SeasonOfGiving x #SwarmToServe pic.twitter.com/tK92LGMGSg – 7:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are certainly more urgent tonight. They lead 31-16 w/ 3:23 remaining in 1Q.
Young 10p/3a — just found AJG on the sideline for a 3 to continue the team’s run. AJG already has 5 pts in 1 min.
Bogi has 7p/4r
Hawks outrebounding the Hornets 10-6. – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Spin Cycle: High 🌀
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/aLdi2f0HnF – 7:28 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In the first two minutes, Hawks gave up two OREBs and committed a foul trying to prevent another.
It’s going to be an uphill slog unless they do better.
Would be nice to have Dejounte’s rebounding more than in a usual (Clint healthy) setting. – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hoopin’ in the Hive 🐝
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/F5izAwJuqc – 7:08 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is starting his 307th career game tonight, and ties Kyle Korver for 16th place in Hawks history in starts. – 7:06 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has signed a 5-year, multi-million dollar signature shoe deal extension with ANTA.
Hayward’s GH signature series with the brand will continue, with the GH4 releasing in Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/1ahk9Xx0ct – 6:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
After tonight, the Hawks get a bit of a schedule break:
3 games in 10 days starting tomorrow. – 6:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Don’t really think the Hornets starting lineup is a surprise, interested to see how this group plays together – 6:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Walking into Holiday Hoopla ✨
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/FPDQUi259m – 6:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters tonight at Hornets:
Trae Young
Trent Forrest
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
Onyeka Okongwu – 6:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight against the Hawks:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/CnpkKyYTAr – 6:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your starting 🖐 vs @Jaryd Wilson
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/uL0Zy6nUGm – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Now available only in the @hornetsfanshop: a @mf_kiser design that represents @Kelly Oubre’s personality, the team & our city 🌊🐝
#WearTheBuzz pic.twitter.com/kZmdG0F0nt – 6:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Gordon Hayward is active tonight vs. the Hawks per Hornets PR. – 6:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward is active and available.
PJ Washington (Excused Personal Absence) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/qzELE5LvnY – 6:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Scapula Fracture) has been upgraded from questionable and will be active and available to play tonight vs. ATL – 6:19 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Getting close to being official for Gordon Hayward since there don’t appear to be any setbacks in warmups. pic.twitter.com/nbVEhKH1Ba – 6:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Trae Young finishing off his pregame routine. He also hit one while seated on the bench. pic.twitter.com/UJ8ijmN7Ce – 6:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu will start tonight against the Hornets with Clint Capela out. Nate McMillan said that also means that Jalen Johnson and Frank Kaminsky will play some minutes at the 4 and 5. – 5:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
To wrap up the Grier Heights workforce development program, we teamed up with @lowes and @potionspixels to host a student showcase event and graduation ceremony last night! CONGRATS to all these amazing graduates! 👏
#SwarmToServe pic.twitter.com/gBoWam7SRO – 5:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Mason makin’ history.
@Mason Plumlee | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/QA7cA5UKse – 5:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson trying to figure things out in second NBA season ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight will be tough. The Hawks allow the fourth-most points in the paint this season and over the last three games they’ve given up 62 pitp per game.
No Clint Capela tonight and hey’ll be without 2 of their other top defensive players in Dejounte Murray & John Collins. – 1:15 PM
