James Harden: 'I'm one of the people that changed the game of basketball'

Before we continue, Harden wanted to make something very clear: Any quote you read here was simply a response to a question and not him trying to make any sort of excuses, though he knows that’s how much of what he said is going to be interpreted. “It’s one reason I don’t really like doing interviews,” he said. “Because people will take the smallest thing that I say and basically screw it up and then it becomes a problem.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022