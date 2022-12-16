James Harden: 'I'm one of the people that changed the game of basketball'

He leaned forward. “So, of course, I care, but people are going to talk no matter what. But I care about, like, winning and things that are important and matter. I don’t care about things that don’t matter, that are gonna be a story for 24 or 48 hours and then go away. “I’m one of the people that changed the game of basketball,” he continued. “Honestly, the only thing that I’m missing is a championship.”
Source: Yaron Weitzman @ FoxSports.com
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Winning on defense; and Haslem’s moment in starting spotlight. – 11:07 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is putting in some work after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QG6Yx2BnMa – 11:01 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“We have Joel Embiid and James (Harden). We’re not going to win the Olympics. But we can play at a great pace.”
How the Sixers define pace (hint: it’s more nuanced than possessions per game), and why they are hitting their stride right now inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 10:29 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most 3-pointers, 2-day span:
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
18 – Steph, 2013
17 – Steph, 2019
17 – Kyrie, 2015
Most 3-pointers, 2-game span:
22 – Steph, 2016
21 – Steph, 2021
20 – Steph, 2017
20 – Harden, 2019
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
19 – Dame, 2020
19 – Steph, 2019 – 10:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyler Herro scored a career-high 41 points with 10 3P made last night.
Herro is the third player in NBA history to make at least nine 3P in back-to-back games:
✅ Curry (5x)
✅ Harden (2x)
✅ Herro
He’s the only one to do so on back-to-back days.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:08 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Almost a week had passed since the season had come to an end and James Harden still wasn’t returning anyone’s calls.
“He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.”
New story, for @FOXSports:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 8:15 AM
Almost a week had passed since the season had come to an end and James Harden still wasn’t returning anyone’s calls.
“He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.”
New story, for @FOXSports:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden: “If we’re out here and every body is on a different page and has their own individual agendas — that goes for any team — the offense isn’t going to be successful. It doesn’t matter how many great players you have on the team.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:00 AM
James Harden: “If we’re out here and every body is on a different page and has their own individual agendas — that goes for any team — the offense isn’t going to be successful. It doesn’t matter how many great players you have on the team.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Tyler Herro became just the third player in NBA history to hit at least nine three-pointers in consecutive games (joining only Stephen Curry and James Harden) and the first ever to do it on a back-to-back. – 11:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
In the last three-game stretch, James Harden has averaged 14.3 assists, distributing the ball well while still getting his points.
If Harden stays in this groove, #Sixers could be a force inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:50 PM
In the last three-game stretch, James Harden has averaged 14.3 assists, distributing the ball well while still getting his points.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If James Harden stays in this groove, Sixers could be a force inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and James Harden is working on their 3-point jumper #Sixers pic.twitter.com/89e29Pwfmw – 12:28 PM
Almost a week had passed since James Harden’s 2021-22 season had come to an end. He still wasn’t returning any calls – friends, family, even his manager and longtime friend Troy Payne. Payne has known Harden for years, so he understood that Harden reacts to year-ending losses by holing up in his Houston home and withdrawing from the world. But this … well, this was different. “He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
Finally, around Day 10, Payne’s phone buzzed. Harden’s name flashed across the screen. He told Payne that he was hurting, physically but also emotionally, that the previous two years – multiple trades, multiple injuries, multiple playoff failures – had left him drained and deflated, that he was eager to put it all behind him. “The whole two years was a low point. I’ve never really had to deal with something like that,” Harden told me recently. “My body, mentally, physically … It was a lot going on. I mean, basketball is everything to me.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
Before we continue, Harden wanted to make something very clear: Any quote you read here was simply a response to a question and not him trying to make any sort of excuses, though he knows that’s how much of what he said is going to be interpreted. “It’s one reason I don’t really like doing interviews,” he said. “Because people will take the smallest thing that I say and basically screw it up and then it becomes a problem.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
