Jayson Tatum in the lead for MVP award

Jayson Tatum: Everybody thought we were going to win, everybody was expecting us to win and we didn’t. So, that’s where the disappointment, the anger at first — and then afterward, it’s humbling, you work. It’s embarrassing, almost in a sense, and that’s where the growth comes from, right? Everybody sees you, the whole world is watching, and they just all saw you lose. The whole world saw us lose and (there’s) a lot of humility in that . -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022