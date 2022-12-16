Jayson Tatum in the lead for MVP award

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is averaging a career-high 30.2 points per game, claimed 47 first-place votes and was on 98 of 100 ballots cast in the 2022-23 debut of ESPN’s NBA MVP straw poll, which was conducted from Sunday to Tuesday. Tatum would become the first Celtics player since Larry Bird to win the league’s highest individual honor — now named after Jordan following the NBA’s announcement of its newly christened slate of awards earlier this week. Bird is the most recent player to win it three times in a row (1984-86).
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
Trae Young
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Jalen Brunson
ALTERNATES
Kristaps Porzingis
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/mG3qfwam7R – 11:27 AM
Dec. 15 RPR MVP predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 16.0
3. Stephen Curry: 15.4
4. Joel Embiid: 15.2
5. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
6. Kevin Durant: 14.6
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
8. Nikola Jokic: 14.1
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.4
10. Devin Booker: 13.2 pic.twitter.com/hJs2Ph6WKP – 11:15 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Early podcast drop on YouTube only. Me & @Tom Westerholm Assessing the road trip, the Robert Williams curveball, defenses on Tatum & how they might lead to him hitting another level, Jaylen Brown’s elite scoring, & lessons that could apply to a rough Jan. sched
https://t.co/bU8pnIQiNm pic.twitter.com/4sx6SFXrEM – 11:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Last game I played like shit, and he told me that. Told me the way I play, the rest of the guys are going to follow.”
Joe Mazzulla hung the Celtics out to try, betting they would get their shit together. They won and it all starts with Jayson Tatum.
theathletic.com/4000935/2022/1… – 1:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Los Angeles are up for @celticsblog:
-Too unreal for the movies
-Dominant first 30 minutes
-Terrible collapse
-Incredible comeback
-Smart does Smart stuff
-Tatum takes over
-Brown from deep
-A Hollywood ending
-7-game homestand next
celticsblog.com/2022/12/14/235… – 11:11 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I just finished my rewatch of Celtics-Lakers.
Marcus Smart was awesome down the stretch. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both good, but Smart was dominant too.
Takeaways up soon on @celticsblog! – 10:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum is leading the league in points and +/- this season.
He’s only 19. pic.twitter.com/lKhXNLXoTy – 8:50 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
8th 44+ point game for Jayson Tatum… pic.twitter.com/Kw7y8tqSaQ – 3:07 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
It really is Kobe/Shaq stuff from Brown/Tatum at this point: 56.8 PPG through 29 games.
Shaq/Kobe had 57.2 PPG at their peak in 2001. #Lakers – 2:59 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
This is for all you Celtics fans still awake: What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said of game-tying shot to send Lakers game to overtime masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:55 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Joe Mazzulla not calling a timeout during Lakers’ big run: “It’s more of a surprise if he do call a timeout. 28 games in, we’re used to it…Joe wants us to figure it out and in the long run, it’s going to be good for us.” – 1:56 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “It’s more of a surprise if he does call a timeout. We’re used to it. … Joe wants us to figure it out. I think in the long run, that’s going to help us.” – 1:56 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “That was the message: Get our shit together and have fun playing basketball. That’s what we did.” – 1:55 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on trying to poster LeBron James: “I’m honored to compete against one of the best players of all time. And you show respect by going at somebody.” – 1:55 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum on his game-tying shot: “For me, find an opportunity. Find space and just get to my spot. That’s what I did. Try not to settle.” Called it a shot “I’m very comfortable with.” – 1:54 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum on Joe Mazzulla: “Last game I played like shit. He told me that. Told me that the way I play, the rest of the guys are going to follow. … It’s a responsibility every single night.” – 1:52 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “Joe tells us all the time he’s not going to save us. … A lot of the time he tells us to figure it out, and he challenges us. Myself, JB, Smart, he challenged us that the way we’ve been playing, it’s not going to cut it.” – 1:51 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Jayson Tatum re-gains MVP lead
– Lakers blow it again
– Giannis just Giannis’ the Warriors
– Trade Season is finally here
– Trade Ideas
– Teams that should punt
– Wheel of Destiny
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/7sQly09vul pic.twitter.com/8LWKPMOvX7 – 1:22 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
From the Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe… after Jayson Tatum scores 44 and Jaylen Brown has 25 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in the Celtics’ 122-118 overtime win over the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/5gw2OQK8fB – 1:14 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla on the impact of Jayson Tatum’s shot to force OT: “Him embracing that moment, our team fed off of that.” – 12:50 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 122-118 in OT
Tatum – 44/9/6
Brown – 25/15/5/3
Smart – 18/5/6/2
Celtics – 44.2% FGs
Celtics – 19-48 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Davis – 37/12/3
James – 33/9/9/2
Westbrook – 20/14/5
Lakers – 47.3% FGs
Lakers – 8-29 3Ps
Lakers – 12 TOs – 12:44 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics rally to beat #Lakers 122-118 in OT. They were up 20 midway through 3Q, then trailed by 13 with 3:40 left before forcing OT. Tatum 44, Brown 25, Smart 18, White 10; Davis 37, James 33, Westbrook 20 (7-19 FG),14 rebs.
BOS ends trip 4-2. – 12:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
44 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
5 3P
MVP? pic.twitter.com/dda5uVaVt1 – 12:42 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers drop 122-118 OT game to Celtics. AD had 37 points, 12 rebounds, LeBron James 33 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, Russell Westbrook 20 points, 14 rebounds, but Jason Tatum had 44 points for Celtics to lead the way. – 12:42 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics beat the Lakers 122-118 in overtime. They played their worst basketball of the year but still won, so there’s that. Jayson Tatum with 44 points after a couple bad games from him. C’s went 4-2 on their road trip. – 12:42 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics completely collapse after a hot start and then go on a 29-8 crunch time run through OT to escape their road trip finale with a 122-118 win. 44 pts and 6 dimes for Tatum in 44 minutes, who def could use a night in his own bed after all that. – 12:42 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Rough, rough loss.
Celtics 122, Lakers 118 in overtime.
AD with 37 points, LeBron with 33, Russ with 20. Tatum with 44 for Boston. The steam simply ran out. The Lakers might have played their best basketball of the whole season in that second half, but the bottom line hurts. – 12:42 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown missed Tatum wide open on that cut before Westbrook blocked him. – 12:38 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum has 42 points. The offense has to run through him on every trip. – 12:32 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics -Lakers tied at 110 after regulation
Tatum – 42/8/6
Brown – 20/11/5/3
Smart – 16/4/5/2
Celtics – 43.8% FGs
Celtics – 17-43 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Davis – 37/12/3
James – 31/9/9/2
Westbrook – 14/12/5
Lakers – 48.2% FGs
Lakers – 8-24 3Ps
Lakers – 12 TOs – 12:30 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Over time.
AD played the entire 2nd half, and LeBron 21.5 minutes. Davis missed 2 FT’s in the final minute, and Tatum answered with a 2 to tie it, before LeBron missed at the buzzer. – 12:29 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD missed two free throws that would have given Lakers a 4 point lead, Jason Tatum scored over LeBron James with 16.6 seconds left to tie the score and James missed a game-winning jumper, sending game to OT tied at 110-110. – 12:29 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
TATUM. Nails. Overtime in LA.
https://t.co/bg7OHU7zNw pic.twitter.com/qYPQrcuqU0 – 12:29 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Unbelievable game. Celtics looked like they were dead in the water but they rally from a late 12-point deficit to force overtime. Big-time shot from Tatum to tie it – 12:29 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Two just insane comebacks/collapses haha.
Tatum with the dagger from the baseline, and we’re headed to overtime. – 12:27 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum was about to boom LeBron again but LeBron said no way I’m letting that happen again and fouled him on the arm. – 12:20 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Tatum was soooooo close toward having LeBron appear in his poster – 12:20 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum almost EXPLODED on LeBron with a slam. Ball bounces out. #Celtics could’ve used on those 3 points. – 12:20 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Since the 2:21 mark in the third quarter, the Celtics have hit two shots. The first was an ATO for a Tatum iso on LeBron and then a fat break trailer to Tatum after he got a steal. Nothing else besides Tatum making those two plays happen over the past 8 minutes. – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tremendous energy from the Lakers on defense for an extended stretch in the second half, led by LeBron and AD.
The 4th Q margin is 16-4, plus an 8-0 run to close the 3rd Q.
It’s a 98-92 LAL lead after an and-1 run-stopper from Tatum, with a FT coming after a time out. – 12:11 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazulla drew an ATO to get Tatum switched onto LeBron and take him iso, which ironically worked out perfectly. – 12:07 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 88-82 after three
Tatum – 30/4/5
Brown – 20/10/3/3
White – 10 points
Celtics – 44.7% FGs
Celtics – 14-35 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Celtics – 23 assists
Celtics – 11 ORs
Davis – 31/9
James – 18/7/8/2
Walker – 7 points
Lakers – 46.9% FGs
Lakers – 5-17 3Ps
Lakers – 10 TOs – 11:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score just 7 points in final 6:57, lead #Lakers just 88-82 after 3Q. Tatum 30, Brown 20, White 10; Davis 31, James 17. – 11:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum 3 and the #Celtics are up 20 with 7:49 left in 3Q.
#Lakers:
LeBron & AD 37 points
Rest of starters: 6 points. – 11:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I have no idea what that two-man game was from Tatum and Griffin, but it was the slowest developing two-man game I’ve ever seen. – 11:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Celtics 65, Lakers 50
The Lakers made this a competitive game a couple of times in the second only for Boston to pull away. Anthony Davis has 17 points and 7 rebounds. LeBron has 11 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Jayson Tatum is scorching with 24 points. – 11:11 PM
The Lakers made this a competitive game a couple of times in the second only for Boston to pull away. Anthony Davis has 17 points and 7 rebounds. LeBron has 11 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Jayson Tatum is scorching with 24 points. – 11:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics lead 65-50 at half.
Tatum active and efficient: 24-4-4 on 8/18 FG
Blake with a strong start: 4-3-3
White/Brown add 21 on 9/14 FG
Brogdon 2/4 off the bench in 9 mins
LeBron/Davis: 28-11-6, but not receiving too much from their supporting cast. LAL: 3/11 3PT – 11:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 65-50 at the half
Tatum – 24/4/4
Brown – 11/7/2/2
White – 10 points
Celtics – 46.3% FGs
Celtics – 10-23 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Celtics – 10 ORs
Celtics – 18 assists
Davis – 17/7
James – 11/4/5
Beverley – 6 points
Lakers – 43.2% FGs
Lakers – 3-11 3Ps
Lakers -5 TOs – 11:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 65-50 to Celtics at the half. Jason Tatum has 24 points for Celtics. AD has 17 points, 7 rebounds for Lakers. – 11:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Lakers 65-50 at halftime. Tatum 24, Brown 11, White 10; Davis 17, James 11.
3pt FG
BOS: 10-23
LAL: 3-11 – 11:08 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Sheesh Tatum took 18 shots in that first half lol. 8-18. – 11:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
24 points for Jayson Tatum with 2:13 to play in the first half. – 11:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Oh man. That missed Beverley layup turning into a Tatum 3PT play the other way might take the Lakers out of this one for good.
65-47. #Celtics on a 13-2 run – 11:03 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum outpacing elite company right now pic.twitter.com/DlM2553tWG – 10:59 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Dear goodness. You open up your stance on Tatum for a second, he’s gonna cook you. That first step after Westbrook opened his stance was a blur. Dude goes from 22 feet from the rim to at the rim in a blur😱 – 10:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum might have the snappiest jumpshot in the NBA pic.twitter.com/HPfgfTQoMT – 10:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Mazzulla. Boston’s offense has gotten messy without Tatum on the floor. – 10:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
17 PTS 4 AST for Tatum early in the 2nd on 5/10 FG. No turnovers. – 10:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 37-24 after one
Tatum – 9/2/4
Brown – 5/4/2
White – 8 points
Brogdon – 5/2/3
Celtics – 53.8% FGs
Celtics – 7-11 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Celtics – 11 assists on 14 baskets
Davis – 13/5
Lakers – 44.4% FGs
Lakers – 2-6 3Ps
Lakers – 4 TOs – 10:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Much, much better from Tatum tonight. He’s been aggressive, but in an under-control way. Forcing the issue, but not forcing the shots. – 10:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Russ & Davis staggering minutes against the Brogdon-Tatum bench unit. – 10:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics hitting shots tonight so far, and Tatum has figured out that if he’s going to face doubles, to pass to the cutters. BOS 15, LAL 5. #Lakers – 10:18 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
All I can think about when Jayson Tatum plays against LeBron pic.twitter.com/rpSbABd5oJ – 10:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Lakers – https://t.co/8uikQWYesQ Arena – December 13, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
Los Angeles – Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari pic.twitter.com/13uCVXQzmZ – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Lakers starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
Dennis Schroder – 9:31 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Revisiting this Jayson Tatum quote on the 2017 Draft before LA-Boston tonight. “The Lakers were my favorite team, Kobe was my favorite player… I was so close to a dream come true. But it was just like they didn’t want anything to do with me at the time.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version! Celtics-Lakers preview with @John Karalis of @LOCeltics! How will LeBron and AD go about slowing down Tatum and Brown… and vice versa? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We preview Celtics-Lakers w/@John Karalis (@LOCeltics)! What makes Boston’s offense go? Who’s a tougher cover: Tatum or AD? Plus, Karalis tries to sabotage the Lakers trade plans! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-LA are up for @celticsblog:
-A tough stretch
-Missing Al (and Rob too!)
-Tatum and Brown tried to do too much
-Off-ball defensive issues
-Gotta rebound better
-Brogdon and Grant were good
-Empty the bench earlier Joe!
-Still 21-7
celticsblog.com/2022/12/13/235… – 9:59 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Feels like the Celtics don’t have possessions like this at their fully optimized peak. Jaylen is open in the corner and Blake gesturing at him, but Tatum goes for the contested floater anyway.
Tatum can make that shot obviously, but the Celtics’ offense has looked better. pic.twitter.com/SH4IfB4xo5 – 9:52 AM
Jayson Tatum: Everybody thought we were going to win, everybody was expecting us to win and we didn’t. So, that’s where the disappointment, the anger at first — and then afterward, it’s humbling, you work. It’s embarrassing, almost in a sense, and that’s where the growth comes from, right? Everybody sees you, the whole world is watching, and they just all saw you lose. The whole world saw us lose and (there’s) a lot of humility in that. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
