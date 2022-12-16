Joe Ingles targeting Monday return after ACL recovery

Joe Ingles targeting Monday return after ACL recovery

Joe Ingles targeting Monday return after ACL recovery

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After nearly 10 months of rehabilitation on a torn left ACL, Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is targeting his return vs. New Orleans on Monday. Once Ingles successfully completes a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday, that’ll be the last hurdle in his comeback. – 1:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis.
OUT: Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness), Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery)
OUT (Two-way): Sandro Mamukelashvili, AJ Green
Probable: MarJon Beauchamp (nasal fracture) – 6:34 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
More on this storyline

Eric Nehm: Before tonight’s game in Houston, we chatted with Mike Budenholzer about Joe Ingles, who has played with the Bucks’ G-League unit twice in the last week. I asked Budenholzer how close Ingles is to getting on the floor. Here was his response: “I think it’s fair to say he’s getting close. I mean, if you’re playing with our G League Group and you’re playing five on five and live action — but again, part of the question towards the end of Khris’s (rehab) is, it’s also, you know, you’ve got to get to a conditioning level to be ready to play in an NBA game. You’ve got to get kind of, I would say, a significant number of reps of just playing and doing things and building up just everything that it takes to go into playing an NBA game. So, hopefully, somewhere there is an answer for you.“ -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 12, 2022
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have assigned Joe Ingles, MarJon Beauchamp and Jordan Nwora to the Wisconsin Herd, per the team. Second assignment for Ingles as he makes his way back to the court. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 10, 2022

