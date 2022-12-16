Joel Embiid, James Harden getting along great

“They talk more than any superstar combo that I’ve ever had together,” Morey said. Multiple people close to both stars also said the two get along great. But off-court relationships don’t always beget on-court success. Just look at Harden’s history, especially with friends such as Westbrook and Durant. I pointed out to Harden that he seemed to have a record of clashing with superstar teammates.
Source: Yaron Weitzman @ FoxSports.com
Source: Yaron Weitzman @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Winning on defense; and Haslem’s moment in starting spotlight. – 11:07 AM
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Winning on defense; and Haslem’s moment in starting spotlight. – 11:07 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is putting in some work after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QG6Yx2BnMa – 11:01 AM
James Harden is putting in some work after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QG6Yx2BnMa – 11:01 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“We have Joel Embiid and James (Harden). We’re not going to win the Olympics. But we can play at a great pace.”
How the Sixers define pace (hint: it’s more nuanced than possessions per game), and why they are hitting their stride right now inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 10:29 AM
“We have Joel Embiid and James (Harden). We’re not going to win the Olympics. But we can play at a great pace.”
How the Sixers define pace (hint: it’s more nuanced than possessions per game), and why they are hitting their stride right now inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 10:29 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most 3-pointers, 2-day span:
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
18 – Steph, 2013
17 – Steph, 2019
17 – Kyrie, 2015
Most 3-pointers, 2-game span:
22 – Steph, 2016
21 – Steph, 2021
21 – Steph, 2021
20 – Steph, 2017
20 – Harden, 2019
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
19 – Dame, 2020
19 – Steph, 2019 – 10:01 AM
Most 3-pointers, 2-day span:
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
18 – Steph, 2013
17 – Steph, 2019
17 – Kyrie, 2015
Most 3-pointers, 2-game span:
22 – Steph, 2016
21 – Steph, 2021
21 – Steph, 2021
20 – Steph, 2017
20 – Harden, 2019
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
19 – Dame, 2020
19 – Steph, 2019 – 10:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyler Herro scored a career-high 41 points with 10 3P made last night.
Herro is the third player in NBA history to make at least nine 3P in back-to-back games:
✅ Curry (5x)
✅ Harden (2x)
✅ Herro
He’s the only one to do so on back-to-back days.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:08 AM
Tyler Herro scored a career-high 41 points with 10 3P made last night.
Herro is the third player in NBA history to make at least nine 3P in back-to-back games:
✅ Curry (5x)
✅ Harden (2x)
✅ Herro
He’s the only one to do so on back-to-back days.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:08 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Almost a week had passed since the season had come to an end and James Harden still wasn’t returning anyone’s calls.
“He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.”
New story, for @FOXSports:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 8:15 AM
Almost a week had passed since the season had come to an end and James Harden still wasn’t returning anyone’s calls.
“He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.”
New story, for @FOXSports:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 8:15 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
“The whole two years was a low point. I’ve never really had to deal with something like that.”
For @FOXSports, I spoke with James Harden—and others close to him—about these low points, elimination game struggles, playing with Joel Embiid and more:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 6:38 AM
“The whole two years was a low point. I’ve never really had to deal with something like that.”
For @FOXSports, I spoke with James Harden—and others close to him—about these low points, elimination game struggles, playing with Joel Embiid and more:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 6:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden: “If we’re out here and every body is on a different page and has their own individual agendas — that goes for any team — the offense isn’t going to be successful. It doesn’t matter how many great players you have on the team.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:00 AM
James Harden: “If we’re out here and every body is on a different page and has their own individual agendas — that goes for any team — the offense isn’t going to be successful. It doesn’t matter how many great players you have on the team.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Regardless of what Joel Embiid says, he one of the most beloved Sixers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7548618117 – 11:44 PM
‘Regardless of what Joel Embiid says, he one of the most beloved Sixers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7548618117 – 11:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Tyler Herro became just the third player in NBA history to hit at least nine three-pointers in consecutive games (joining only Stephen Curry and James Harden) and the first ever to do it on a back-to-back. – 11:22 PM
Per Heat: Tyler Herro became just the third player in NBA history to hit at least nine three-pointers in consecutive games (joining only Stephen Curry and James Harden) and the first ever to do it on a back-to-back. – 11:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
In the last three-game stretch, James Harden has averaged 14.3 assists, distributing the ball well while still getting his points.
If Harden stays in this groove, #Sixers could be a force inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:50 PM
In the last three-game stretch, James Harden has averaged 14.3 assists, distributing the ball well while still getting his points.
If Harden stays in this groove, #Sixers could be a force inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If James Harden stays in this groove, Sixers could be a force inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:48 PM
If James Harden stays in this groove, Sixers could be a force inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Regardless of what Joel Embiid says, he one of the most beloved Sixers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7548618117 – 8:43 PM
‘Regardless of what Joel Embiid says, he one of the most beloved Sixers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7548618117 – 8:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
New Clap Your Hands podcast, where I discuss the Maxey injury news today and try to talk @EliotShorrParks off the ledge over the recent Embiid trade comments (everybody chill out, man)
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/joe… – 6:18 PM
New Clap Your Hands podcast, where I discuss the Maxey injury news today and try to talk @EliotShorrParks off the ledge over the recent Embiid trade comments (everybody chill out, man)
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/joe… – 6:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
One is Shaq 3 MVP seasons. The other is Embiid last 3 seasons.
28.6 PPG 30.2 PPG
12.4 RPG 11.0 RPG
11.4 FTA 11.4 FTA pic.twitter.com/s3X94IxFG5 – 2:04 PM
One is Shaq 3 MVP seasons. The other is Embiid last 3 seasons.
28.6 PPG 30.2 PPG
12.4 RPG 11.0 RPG
11.4 FTA 11.4 FTA pic.twitter.com/s3X94IxFG5 – 2:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid invited Georges Niang over to join the post-practice 1-on-1 action today with P.J. Tucker.
Tons of trash talk (Niang thinks he’s the best at it but acknowledged Embiid and Tucker are “elite.”) Also tons of sweat and some animated discussion … pic.twitter.com/ZmSLgklUEE – 1:20 PM
Joel Embiid invited Georges Niang over to join the post-practice 1-on-1 action today with P.J. Tucker.
Tons of trash talk (Niang thinks he’s the best at it but acknowledged Embiid and Tucker are “elite.”) Also tons of sweat and some animated discussion … pic.twitter.com/ZmSLgklUEE – 1:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Post-practice one-on-one session with P. J. Tucker, Georges Niang and Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/42kfWu00UD – 1:08 PM
Post-practice one-on-one session with P. J. Tucker, Georges Niang and Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/42kfWu00UD – 1:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Georges Niang gets a bucket on Joel Embiid #Sixers pic.twitter.com/3u4oRjfjAc – 12:53 PM
Georges Niang gets a bucket on Joel Embiid #Sixers pic.twitter.com/3u4oRjfjAc – 12:53 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and James Harden is working on their 3-point jumper #Sixers pic.twitter.com/89e29Pwfmw – 12:28 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden is working on their 3-point jumper #Sixers pic.twitter.com/89e29Pwfmw – 12:28 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
Trae Young
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Jalen Brunson
ALTERNATES
Kristaps Porzingis
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/mG3qfwam7R – 11:27 AM
East RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
Trae Young
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Jalen Brunson
ALTERNATES
Kristaps Porzingis
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/mG3qfwam7R – 11:27 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 15 RPR MVP predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 16.0
3. Stephen Curry: 15.4
4. Joel Embiid: 15.2
5. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
6. Kevin Durant: 14.6
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
8. Nikola Jokic: 14.1
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.4
10. Devin Booker: 13.2 pic.twitter.com/hJs2Ph6WKP – 11:15 AM
Dec. 15 RPR MVP predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 16.0
3. Stephen Curry: 15.4
4. Joel Embiid: 15.2
5. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
6. Kevin Durant: 14.6
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
8. Nikola Jokic: 14.1
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.4
10. Devin Booker: 13.2 pic.twitter.com/hJs2Ph6WKP – 11:15 AM
More on this storyline
Almost a week had passed since James Harden’s 2021-22 season had come to an end. He still wasn’t returning any calls – friends, family, even his manager and longtime friend Troy Payne. Payne has known Harden for years, so he understood that Harden reacts to year-ending losses by holing up in his Houston home and withdrawing from the world. But this … well, this was different. “He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
Finally, around Day 10, Payne’s phone buzzed. Harden’s name flashed across the screen. He told Payne that he was hurting, physically but also emotionally, that the previous two years – multiple trades, multiple injuries, multiple playoff failures – had left him drained and deflated, that he was eager to put it all behind him. “The whole two years was a low point. I’ve never really had to deal with something like that,” Harden told me recently. “My body, mentally, physically … It was a lot going on. I mean, basketball is everything to me.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
Before we continue, Harden wanted to make something very clear: Any quote you read here was simply a response to a question and not him trying to make any sort of excuses, though he knows that’s how much of what he said is going to be interpreted. “It’s one reason I don’t really like doing interviews,” he said. “Because people will take the smallest thing that I say and basically screw it up and then it becomes a problem.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
“I’m getting traded to a situation where you got a guy in Joel Embiid, who in my opinion should have been the MVP and everything was geared toward Joel, everything was Joel, Joel, Joel,” Harden told me. “Which I get, that’s how they were playing the entire year, and so I was trying to fit in. It was never, like, ‘Here, you’re James Harden, this is how we want you to run the show.’ That’s the kind of role I was playing.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
He was then asked to deliver a message, to the segment of Philadelphia’s fan base that has found cause for panic, that is pounding their timeline to remove Rivers and wants to declare that the trade that landed Harden is already a failure. “I don’t know,” Embiid said, shrugging. “Sixers fans, they want to trade me.” The 28-year-old grinned wide, his breathy laugh filling the space. There’s that twinkle in Embiid’s eye when he’s ready to unwind and talk. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 14, 2022
So here is where our brief conversation, lightly edited and condensed for clarity, truly begins. You don’t believe that. Embiid: I do believe that. They want to trade me. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.