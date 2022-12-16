Kevin Durant butted heads with James Harden last season

First, there was the whole Kyrie Irving vaccination mess. Also, Harden and Durant, according to multiple Nets sources, butted heads during the season – Durant didn’t think Harden was in peak physical shape, and told him as much; Harden, meanwhile, struggled to adjust to an ecosystem where everything was no longer catered to him. According to a friend, Harden also became frustrated with the Nets training staff and its focus on maintenance, rest and recovery; after all, in Houston he’d run stadium stairs and lift – even after games sometimes – and he never got hurt.
Source: Yaron Weitzman @ FoxSports.com
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden
James Harden is putting in some work after shootaround this morning
"We have Joel Embiid and James (Harden). We're not going to win the Olympics. But we can play at a great pace."
How the Sixers define pace (hint: it's more nuanced than possessions per game), and why they are hitting their stride right now
Tyler Herro scored a career-high 41 points with 10 3P made last night.
Herro is the third player in NBA history to make at least nine 3P in back-to-back games:
✅ Curry (5x)
✅ Harden (2x)
✅ Herro
He's the only one to do so on back-to-back days.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:08 AM
Almost a week had passed since the season had come to an end and James Harden still wasn't returning anyone's calls.
"He was broken," one friend of Harden's said. "It was bad. He was really hurting."
New story, for @FOXSports:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 8:15 AM
James Harden: "If we're out here and every body is on a different page and has their own individual agendas — that goes for any team — the offense isn't going to be successful. It doesn't matter how many great players you have on the team."
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:00 AM
Per Heat: Tyler Herro became just the third player in NBA history to hit at least nine three-pointers in consecutive games (joining only Stephen Curry and James Harden) and the first ever to do it on a back-to-back.
In the last three-game stretch, James Harden has averaged 14.3 assists, distributing the ball well while still getting his points.
If Harden stays in this groove, #Sixers could be a force
If James Harden stays in this groove, Sixers could be a force
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Knicks five game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), Draymond’s ejection, KD and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/c3Gw6LHceo – 4:24 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today Topics: Knicks 5 game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), KD, Dame Lillard and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniZnrv pic.twitter.com/FkXYPMcFf1 – 4:08 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden is working on their 3-point jumper
East RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
Trae Young
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Jalen Brunson
ALTERNATES
Kristaps Porzingis
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/mG3qfwam7R – 11:27 AM
Dec. 15 RPR MVP predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 16.0
3. Stephen Curry: 15.4
4. Joel Embiid: 15.2
5. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
6. Kevin Durant: 14.6
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
8. Nikola Jokic: 14.1
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.4
10. Devin Booker: 13.2 pic.twitter.com/hJs2Ph6WKP – 11:15 AM
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Brittney is Home
🏀 #CoachesvsRacism – HBCU Roundball Classic
🏀 Kevin Durant Donates to HBCU
🏈 T.C.Taylor Replaces Deion Sanders
Listen Here 📻 https://t.co/4WWVn8Sfvj pic.twitter.com/x8okEUUMdk – 9:55 AM
Wow. Taurean Prince took it back to the KD 2s 👀
Not every day does one see an all-time great right before they become a household name, which is why I'll never forget the first time I saw Kevin Durant before his freshman season began at Texas.
Check out the full podcast episode to hear more: https://t.co/bZY0a1JHxd pic.twitter.com/GRmeVj6h1t – 3:26 PM
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
In this episode, I outlined my recent trip to Austin, Texas, and shared some old stories from my previous experiences there. So check it out to hear me talk about Rick Barnes, T.J. Ford, Kevin Durant, the new Moody Center, Dillon Mitchell, and more.
Link: https://t.co/bZY0a1JHxd pic.twitter.com/JN0nRN6D5b – 10:25 AM
KD this season:
30.0 PPG
6.7 RPG
5.5 APG
55.9 FG%
No one ever had a 30/5/5 season on 55% shooting before. pic.twitter.com/wqDeB42fdt – 3:32 PM
1st clip is KD citing Brooklyn’s complacency during the 11-game losing streak when shorthanded last season as a reason for his trade request.
2nd clip is KD talking about Brooklyn’s shorthanded win over Indiana Saturday.
Big-time tone shift from Durant. pic.twitter.com/bPcG8N0PdV – 10:23 AM
Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 6 AST
Durant has recorded at least 25p/5r/5a in seven of his last nine games.
The only player in NBA history age 34 years or older to record more such games in a nine-game span is LeBron James (8).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Magic Johnson had a legendary career that was cut short due to illness. So his already impressive stats, in theory, should be even more eye-popping! Kevin Durant, a current NBA superstar, appears to be hot on his heels from a statistical perspective to become a top 5 legend. Magic still holds a fairly comfortable lead over Durant when it comes to Championships and MVPs, the two most heavily weighted stats in our assessment. Durant has some work to do yet to surpass Magic!
The Brooklyn Nets have stabilized after a tumultuous start to the season. Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Nets may end after this season, but several sources believe the team will ride it out. "The last thing they want is to inspire another [Kevin Durant] trade demand," one executive said.
Philadelphia 76ers PR: Over his last 5 games, @Joel Embiid has totaled 196 points on .605 shooting. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other @Philadelphia 76ers player ever to compile such numbers over a five-game span (Dec '67). He's the first @NBA player with such #'s over a five-game span since @Kevin Durant in Jan '14.
