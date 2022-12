Khris Middleton won't play on Saturday against Utah

On the second night of a back-to-back (which also included an early 5 p.m. Central tip-off), the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96 in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center. The Bucks have won four of their last five and are 16-6. The Hornets fell to 7-16. “Every game is going to be different,” Bucks forward Bobby Portis said. “We had three of our best players out – our three best players were out – and we still go the victory tonight. Just unselfishness, ball movement, communicating on defense. And the biggest thing is just competing and having fun. I think everybody had fun today.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / December 4, 2022