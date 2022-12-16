Khris Middleton won't play on Saturday against Utah

Milwaukee: Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Utah. Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Serge Ibaka (non-COVID illness) are probable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mikal Bridges Q&A: Suns forward on his DPOY chances, holding the NBA’s ‘Ironman’ steak, joining ‘The Middy Committee’ & the Suns’ recent struggles. Bridges on his defense: ““I have to be better. I don’t think I’m at the level that I want to be.” https://t.co/juGIlFw0am pic.twitter.com/fBT3M3hSlz – 5:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies were competing over who would guard Giannis. Dillon Brooks was “pissed” when Khris Middleton scored his only three points.
The swagger & confidence of these Grizzlies has taken them to the top of the Western Conference standings.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:34 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
For a moment Khris Middleton forgot he was meant to play basketball, not wrestling 👀
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/29wDrhJorR – 12:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
For a moment Khris Middleton forgot he was meant to play basketball and not wrestling 👀
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6Qe2Dfckox – 12:54 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on Khris Middleton:
“He doesn’t like being physical.” – 11:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul routinely getting to his middy again at the elbows would be such a reassuring sight – 11:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges knocks down a pair of corner 3s and then gets to his middy – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns lead LA 11-7 with 6:14 left in first quarter.
Terance Mann has a 3 and a middy, and Moses Brown has a putback. Rest of starters are 0/6 with 2 turnovers.
Devin Booker is 1/4 FGs. – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Grizzlies tonight:
— 142 points against the 2nd best defense
— Held Giannis to 19 PTS on 38 FG%
— Held Middleton to 3 PTS on 8 FG%
None of their starters played in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/D5NTFv62fA – 10:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Three quick takeaways from Grizzlies’ win, including Dillon Brooks yelling while the Grizzlies were up 34 points because Khris Middleton scored his first points in the third quarter.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
You want to know why Dillon Brooks is wired a lil differently?
The Grizzlies are up 90-56. Khris Middleton just made his first basket of the game. Dillon Brooks looked over to the Grizzlies bench and asked if those were Middleton’s first points.
He wasn’t happy when told yes. – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter: 0-1
Khris Middleton: 0-7
Grayson Allen: 1-5
Brook Lopez: 1-6
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 4-11
Not ideal. – 9:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks and Khris Middleton getting into it already 😳 pic.twitter.com/yqqB5lDGwA – 8:32 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
IT appears that Khris Middleton has had enough of Dillon Brooks less than 3 minutes into the game. A shoestring tackle by Middleton. – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Looks like Brooks is stepping away from Middleton and he just hooked his legs and took him down. – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Saw that one all the way. A very uncharacteristic play from Khris Middleton. Dillon Brooks was standing over him, then he grabbed Brooks’ ankle and pulled him to the ground.
The play is being reviewed to see if it should be upgraded to a flagrant from a personal foul. – 8:17 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Kris Middleton just grabbed both of Dillon Brooks’ legs and pulled him to the floor. Amazed Dillon didn’t respond. – 8:16 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Bucks V Grizz:
BUCKS: Middleton Antetokounmpo, Brook from the Lopez Family, and a pair former Grizzlies — Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter. Grizz start: Jaren, Ja, John Konchar, Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks. – 7:51 PM
More on this storyline
Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton will play tonight against the Warriors. Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) is out -via Twitter @JamalCollier / December 13, 2022
Justin Garcia: Khris Middleton suffered a sprained ankle will not return tonight -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / December 11, 2022
On the second night of a back-to-back (which also included an early 5 p.m. Central tip-off), the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96 in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center. The Bucks have won four of their last five and are 16-6. The Hornets fell to 7-16. “Every game is going to be different,” Bucks forward Bobby Portis said. “We had three of our best players out – our three best players were out – and we still go the victory tonight. Just unselfishness, ball movement, communicating on defense. And the biggest thing is just competing and having fun. I think everybody had fun today.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / December 4, 2022
