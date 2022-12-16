Kings 65, Pistons 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (15-12) play against the Detroit Pistons (22-22) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Sacramento Kings 65, Detroit Pistons 65 (Q3 10:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Keegan Murray has 18 points, shooting 6-9 overall and 4-5 from 3. Quiet 18 – 8:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray with 8 points in 90 seconds to open the third quarter. He’s up to 18 points. – 8:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Encouranging start for the Kings in the 2nd half. Keegan Murray starts well and defense is here. Good way to start #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray drills another triple to open the third quarter. 13 points for the rookie. Follows it up by drawing a charge. – 8:28 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 13 PTS / 2 AST / 1 STL
🔹@Killian Hayes: 9 PTS / 3-5 FG
🔹@Jalen Duren: 7 PTS / 10 REB / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/06CMBxdOSu – 8:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Here’s a live update on the rookie connection:
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/EWDbQYyh1R – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Pistons 63, Kings 55
The Pistons have a 25-15 rebounding advantage. The Kings are 4 of 14 (.286) from 3-point range. Only 41 1st-half field-goal attempts. They have to summon whatever energy they have left and push the pace in the 2nd half to end this trip with a win. – 8:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail Pistons, 63-55
👑 Keegan Murray 10 PTS
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 10 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 10 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/2fdpt1aE4j – 8:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Kings have to match Pistons physicality if they want to turn that game around in the 2nd half. The #Pistons made it difficult in the glass numerous of times. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail Pistons, 63-55
👑 Keegan Murray 10 PTS
👑 @DSabonis 10 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 10 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/rWYUbwWyZx – 8:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 63. Kings 55. Been nine lead changes and nine ties so far, but Detroit’s mostly been in control.
Bogdanovic: 13 points
Hayes: 9 points
Duren: 7 points, 10 rebounds
Ivey: 5 points, 4 assists – 8:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime: Kings 55, Pistons 63
De’Aaron Fox 10pts, 5asts
Domantas Sabonis 10pts, 5rebs
Keegan Murray 10pts, 4-7FG
Malik Monk 9pts, 4asts
Jalen Duren 7pts, 10rebs
The Kings shot 4-for-14 from deep and the Pistons outrebounded them (15-25).
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 63, Kings 55
Jalen Duren: 7 points, 10 rebounds
Bogey: 13 points
Hayes: 9 points
Stewart: 6 points
Detroit has 51/40/75 splits – 8:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings fade in the second quarter. Trail the Pistons 63-55 heading to the intermission. Murray, Sabonis and Fox each have 10 points. – 8:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 63, #Kings 55.
Bogdanovic: 13 pts, 2 asts
Hayes: 9 pts (3 fouls)
Duren: 7 pts, 10 rebs – 8:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is Jalen Duren’s best game as a pro and it’s not even halftime.
He’s been that good. – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is one of those rare games where the Pistons haven’t even played that great and they’re outplaying the opponent pretty comfortably.
Pistons lead the Kings by seven but it feels like a little more. – 8:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The biggest jump some rookies make is after the All-Star break. If that holds true, what will Jalen Duren become? – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great start. VanVleet (12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3P) picked up where he left off vs Sacramento. Siakam did a pretty good job on KD, who still had 7 pts because he’s KD. And hey, the Raps even have a 9-3 advantage from 3-point range. 29-19 lead. – 8:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have airballed three 3’s tonight. Not an indictment on their offense, just some ugly misses lol – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Duren is flirting with a first-half double-double: 7 points and 8 rebounds.
Sabonis isn’t having fun. – 8:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kings 51, Pistons 50 with 3:38 to play until halftime. Already been eight ties and eight lead changes tonight – 8:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart had a wide open 3-pointer, but he chose to make the extra pass to Killian Hayes for that triple. – 8:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray ties the game at 47-47 with a jumper. He’s up to 10 points. – 8:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Burks just went back to the locker room. Looks like that arm is still bothering him. – 7:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian just checked in for Burks, who went to the back and has been dealing with arm pain – 7:51 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Jalen Duren eclipse! Luke Kornet should earn royalties on this. pic.twitter.com/mWN55E1pw3 – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dangerous drinking game: Taking a shot every time Burks draws a non-paint foul – 7:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Malik hits Keegan with the cross-court bullet for the triple 💦👌
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/4tovg8WTR2 – 7:42 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings were outrebounded 16-8 in the first quarter. I’d be interested to see if Mike Brown decids to use Neemias Queta tonight. – 7:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is back to start the second quarter. Not a great first stint from Metu. – 7:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Pistons 29, Kings 28
The Kings are being outrebounded 16-8 so far. Rookie center Jalen Duren already has six boards for Detroit. – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 29, Kings 28.
Stewart/Boget: 6p each
Ivey: 5p
Hayes: 4p
Detroit is outrebounding Sacramento by six. – 7:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray drills his second 3 of the first quarter. Kings trail the Pistons 29-28 after 1. Murray’s 8 points lead the way for Sacramento. – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 29, Kings 28. Good energy from the Pistons so far.
Bogdanovic: 6 points, 2 assists
Stewart: 6 points, 2-2 from 3
Ivey: 5 points, 2 assists – 7:38 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
De’Aaron Fox beautiful change of pace to get to the rim. pic.twitter.com/UKxEz6RMv1 – 7:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 29, #Kings 28.
Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 1 reb, 2 asts
Stewart: 6 pts, 2 rebs
Ivey: 5 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Burks’ bicep, I believe, has been hurting him for a few minutes, since he got whistled for a foul.
The arm has been limp for a little, his free throw was short. – 7:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this dime from Delly 🔥
@Matthew Dellavedova 🤝 @Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/aZv9kYNHla – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 24, Kings 22 with 2:26 left in the 1st. Detroit has a 14-6 rebound advantage. Duren grabbed 6 boards in eight minutes after grabbing 19 on Wednesday – 7:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit holds a 24-22 lead over Sacramento with 2:26 left in the first quarter. – 7:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 24, Kings 22 with 2:26 left in the 1Q.
More-than-solid start for Detroit. Some stuff to like on both ends. Defense has improved last few minutes. – 7:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Killian’s picking up right where he left off🔥
#Pistons | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/fFJFsZbJaP – 7:31 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
So impressed by Matthew Dellavedova’s professionalism and ability to stay ready for whenever he is needed. Giving him a roster spot was the absolute right choice by Mike Brown and his staff. – 7:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Killian’s picking up right where he left off🔥 pic.twitter.com/gP74w83yFQ – 7:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis’ career high for blocks in a season is 33.
He’s on pace to finish this season with 46 blocks. Sabonis has embraced his role on defense and this is just a small example of his improvement. – 7:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Pistons trail the Kings 15-10 after the first timeout of the game. – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit’s offense is generating some really good looks to start. – 7:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sure seems like the Sacramento Kings are trying to showcase their rookie Keegan Murray in Detroit. – 7:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This is a track meet early. That may not play into the Kings favor with them playing their third game in four nights. – 7:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/Z1XkGUjvIh – 7:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Fox is a star with the basketball and Monk is Vinny Johnson off the bench… and Davis– you have to worry about him also.”
Pistons Head Coach Dwayne Casey praises @De’Aaron Fox, @Malik Monk, and @terencedavisjr for their skillsets 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TD71z5iT8K – 6:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Rev Up Time!!
🔹 @Killian Hayes
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/a41TYWQtzC – 6:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Dressed to impress in Motor City 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/OzT4YSqSQK – 6:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 6:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) has been cleared to return tonight vs. the Pistons. – 6:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/xpKpnBW9El – 6:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Comin’ through.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vtf4enlU0R – 6:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Davion Mitchell has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness. – 6:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Patty Mills (non Covid illness) did not travel with the Nets to Toronto. He is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Pistons. – 6:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills (illness) did not travel to Toronto and is doubtful for Sunday in Detroit. #Nets #Pistons – 6:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is out tonight due to a non-covid related illness. – 6:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/JVBb0MCIs0 – 6:03 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The site may still be down but at least you can hear me talk about Steph Curry’s shoulder subluxation in podcast form. On the latest In Street Clothes Podcast, @BrianSuttererMD and I talk Curry, Cade, Kleber, and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/in-… – 5:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1977, the @Indiana Pacers Dan Roundfield did this in a win over the Pistons:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 25 REB
✅ 13-18 FG
Moses Malone (2x) is the only other player over the last 50 NBA seasons to record a 35p/25r game on 70% shooting from the field.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:01 PM
Richaun Holmes @Rich_Holmes22
Thankful for the impact you left on my life 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ck1rSpQihy – 5:00 PM
Richaun Holmes @Rich_Holmes22
Man Rip Coach Orr…one of the best most genuine people i ever met…promised to always look out for me when her recruited me and made me a better person every second i knew him..I’ll miss you coach – 4:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
“I knew it was going to be somewhat of a challenge because I’d never played that spot offensively… but as I got some game reps under me… I’m starting to figure out each game.” Stewart on his position transition.
@Keith_Langlois article: on.nba.com/3UYELOA – 3:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Mike Brown eruption in Wednesday’s Kings-Raptors game costs the Sacramento coach an extra $25,000 fine, the league announced – 3:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA has fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $25,000 for “aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official” during Wednesday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors. – 3:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Band-Aid Fox is the new trend in SacTown.
The Kings are ready for another winning streak. #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/YP64BqTQN4 – 2:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
First look at Band-Aid Fox 👀🦊
@De’Aaron Fox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/y4yC9ukya0 – 2:15 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Dr. David Porter is becoming an important part of the future of the NBA. Dr. Porter performed Cade Cunningham’s surgery today and operated on Chet Holmgren’s foot earlier in the year. – 2:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Revvin’ up for game day in Detroit 😤 pic.twitter.com/uboN3nf8Jr – 2:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers will miss the next 2-3 weeks after re-aggravating the AC joint in his right shoulder during a workout yesterday, Pistons announce. He was at the end stage of his rehab, unfortunate development for the second-year forward – 2:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons say Isaiah Livers re-aggravated the AC joint in his right shoulder yesterday while progressing through contact and live play, part of his end-stage rehab to return to action.
He will continue to rehab and will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 2:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Unfortunate news for the Pistons and Isaiah Livers pic.twitter.com/XZSsuWhTS8 – 2:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham undergoes successful shin surgery: bit.ly/3Yv2uZF – 1:35 PM
