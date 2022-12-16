KJ Martin on Suns' radar?

Jake Fischer: The other aspect of of the Suns-Houston connection is KJ Martin. He has been on the Suns radar since the summer.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!
-Jaren Jackson Jr. for DPOY!
-Weird Eric Gordon/KJ Martin Jae Crowder thing
-Mavs and Heat, and why shake-up trades would help them
-Jarace Walker deep dive!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/4nVwv7Xw9VI – 7:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the Eric Gordon/KJ Martin/Jae Crowder note that @Shams Charania dropped earlier this week.
YouTube: youtu.be/4nVwv7Xw9VI
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Not many guys can go get it when KJ Martin gets a step to jump but Biz just did – 8:32 PM
They are even more hesitant to move forward K.J. Martin, another name in frequent trade speculation. Martin is on a team-friendly contract, worth just $1.9 million at a team option next season. The Rockets could decline that option and extend him, the sort of extension that general manager Rafael Stone has favored in the past two seasons. -via Houston Chronicle / December 15, 2022
Forward KJ Martin has also hoped to be moved to a team that can give him a more significant role. His minutes have climbed in Houston this season, but multiple sources believe he still wants out. Since both players have team-favorable contracts (Gordon has one more season, but it’s at a non-guaranteed $20.9 million; Martin has a team option at $1.9 million) and are viable on-court contributors, the Rockets won’t make a deal they don’t like. The Suns have tried to acquire both, using whatever return they can get for Crowder as compensation. To date, that hasn’t been enough for Houston. Martin has fans throughout the league, given his age (21), but it remains to be seen if teams will be generous enough to get the Rockets to act. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
The Suns could also look to send out Cam Johnson, who is hoping to return shortly from a knee injury. The team wasn’t able to reach an extension before the season and could look to send him out with Crowder. The Suns have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Bojan Bogdanović, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin. Some sources are skeptical that Phoenix, with the team for sale, will take on a large, multi-year deal. That might eliminate Collins from serious consideration. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
