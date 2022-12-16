Knicks 107, Bulls 79: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (15-13) play against the Chicago Bulls (16-16) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
New York Knicks 107, Chicago Bulls 79 (Q4 04:31)
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls may not have their point guard this season after all. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/woj… – 10:00 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jericho sims and deuce mcbride kick so much ass pic.twitter.com/6P8AWQ1dl6 – 9:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Beeny the Bull just hit a backwards halfcourt three — after airballing about 25 of them, which seems right in line with the way the Bulls are playing tonight. – 9:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks have their biggest lead after Jericho Sims does a good job switched on Caruso leading to McBride steal and fast break layup. 95-77 with 8:24 left. – 9:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Offensive rebounds allowed. Turnovers. This is a poor start to 4th for Bulls. – 9:57 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
SIX TREYS for Jalen tonight ☔️
That’s a CAREER-HIGH. pic.twitter.com/JQO1qN20mQ – 9:56 PM
SIX TREYS for Jalen tonight ☔️
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White just passed it to a beer vendor … of course he missed the layup. – 9:55 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DAL-EN TER-RY!
DAL-EN TER-RY!
Time to play the kid, Bulls. Because, this ain’t it. – 9:55 PM
DAL-EN TER-RY!
DAL-EN TER-RY!
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have been playing without DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine or Nikola Vucevic on the floor since the 1:33 mark of the third quarter.
Billy Donovan clearly hoping reserves can spark something. – 9:53 PM
Bulls have been playing without DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine or Nikola Vucevic on the floor since the 1:33 mark of the third quarter.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
To the 4th.
Zach LaVine: 17 pts (7-12 FG), 3 ast pic.twitter.com/WVHU3cmxEg – 9:51 PM
To the 4th.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers won each of the first three quarters, but were dominated in the 4th. Outscored 35-18.
Cavs win 118-112 behind a 41pts and eight 3s from Donovan Mitchell.
Mathurin scored 22. Haliburton with 17/14a.
Next: Sun. v NYK. – 9:51 PM
Pacers won each of the first three quarters, but were dominated in the 4th. Outscored 35-18.
Cavs win 118-112 behind a 41pts and eight 3s from Donovan Mitchell.
Mathurin scored 22. Haliburton with 17/14a.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls will need to erase a 12-point deficit to avoid 3rd straight loss and 6th in 8 with a 4-game trip upcoming.
Who’s going to step up? Huge quarter upcoming. – 9:50 PM
Bulls will need to erase a 12-point deficit to avoid 3rd straight loss and 6th in 8 with a 4-game trip upcoming.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
New York didn’t even do anything special. Just played harder and smarter, which wasn’t tough to do. Embarrassing 12 minutes. – 9:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Knicks lead 87-75 entering Q4. Pulled ahead by as many as 16 in Q3.
Bulls are shooting 51.8% to Knicks’ 41.1%. But Knicks dominating possession battle with 13 off. boards and 15 Bulls turnovers. They’ve taken 73 FGA to Bulls’ 56.
Bulls lucky Knicks are only 14-22 from FT line. – 9:50 PM
Knicks lead 87-75 entering Q4. Pulled ahead by as many as 16 in Q3.
Bulls are shooting 51.8% to Knicks’ 41.1%. But Knicks dominating possession battle with 13 off. boards and 15 Bulls turnovers. They’ve taken 73 FGA to Bulls’ 56.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Mitchell Robinson goes over Vucevic for the offensive rebound and dunk to get their lead to 15, UC crowd booing, Donovan immediately calls for Drummond to come in and sub. pic.twitter.com/EK500p8OBO – 9:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
50 seconds left in the third – Bulls Patrick Williams pulls down the teams first offensive rebound. Misses the follow. – 9:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Points off turnovers:
Knicks 18, Bulls 10
Second-chance points:
Knicks 14, Bulls 0 – 9:46 PM
Points off turnovers:
Knicks 18, Bulls 10
Second-chance points:
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson seems to have done his film work – has swiped three passes the Bulls have tried to skip to the corner. – 9:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As Knicks note, Jalen Brunson has set a new career high with 6 3’s tonight. – 9:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
This is a rough game so far for Billy Donovan. Knicks killing the Bulls again on the boards. No adjustment. – 9:40 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I remember this feeling, of being the only person watching this Bulls game. – 9:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
We are almost midway through the third quarter and the Bulls do not have an offensive rebound. Knicks have 10. – 9:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It’s game 28, and everything is still on the table for Bulls coach Billy Donovan and the make-up of his starting unit. The work in progress continues.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:27 PM
It’s game 28, and everything is still on the table for Bulls coach Billy Donovan and the make-up of his starting unit. The work in progress continues.
Read it:
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 58-53 at half…the Bulls are shooting 58% and 46% from three point range…but NY 10-0 second chance points. Bulls 0 offensive rebounds. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app – 9:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down 5 at the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 12 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast
Alex Caruso: 9 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/69TFoaItAd – 9:12 PM
Down 5 at the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 12 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks 58, Bulls 53 at half
DeRozan 12 pts
Brunson 15 pts (5-5 from 3)
Grimes 15 pts – 9:07 PM
Knicks 58, Bulls 53 at half
DeRozan 12 pts
Brunson 15 pts (5-5 from 3)
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls were trying hard not to fall behind by double digits in 1stH like usual, but Brunson and Quentin Grimes are a combined 9-for-11 from 3-pt range. #Bulls getting techs and Knicks lead 58-53 at half. – 9:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Jalen Brunson is just another reminder of how badly the Bulls lack a true point guard in that starting unit. Someone wake up AK! – 9:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are shooting 59% and trailing by 7. Knicks have attempted 16 more FGs than Bulls. Reflection of turnovers/second-chance points/3-point discrepancy. – 9:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
He was still pissed about the no-call on the other end and let the ref know it. Meanwhile, Vooch’s face still has a red hand print on it. – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic drew a T and is lucky he didn’t get ejected after tossing the ball away post first T – 9:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls had Knicks on their heels. But three straight Jalen Brunson 3s sparked a run that quickly vaulted Knicks from down 7 to up 1. – 9:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson (5-5), Grimes (3-4) and Barrett (1-2) from 3 – rest of the Knicks 0-for-10. – 9:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Knicks bench a combined 4-14fgs. Bulls up 40-39. Knicks 7 assists 4 turnovers. – 8:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Knicks have 9 offensive rebounds and 9 second chance points already. This was a big problem for the Bulls on Wednesday too.
Knicks’ bench (Hartenstein, Sims, McBride) have 7 of those boards. Drummond exiting with early foul trouble — and DJJ taking over at 5 — has hurt. – 8:44 PM
Knicks have 9 offensive rebounds and 9 second chance points already. This was a big problem for the Bulls on Wednesday too.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
So much of the Knicks’ offensive success this year has bee purely because of offensive rebounding. It’s happening again tonight. They have rebounded nine of 20 possible boards. And we just saw a defensive foul against Sims, who was about to grab another offensive board. – 8:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu returns from abdomen injury for first stint roughly three minutes into second quarter. – 8:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In the Jericho Sims-Isaiah Hartenstein frontcourt pairing the Bulls are having a terrible time trying to keep the Knicks off the offensive glass. – 8:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jericho Sims just missed on a follow dunk attempt by bobbling the catch — but he was so high over the rim it was ridiculous. – 8:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 32-29. after 1. 7 players have scored for the Bulls ( Williams 7) Grimes-9 – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up after 1Q.
Patrick Williams: 7 pts (3-4 FG)
Alex Caruso: 6 pts (2-3 3PT) pic.twitter.com/L8P6nBolSv – 8:36 PM
Up after 1Q.
Patrick Williams: 7 pts (3-4 FG)
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Andre Drummond just picked up 3 fouls in 1 minute, 48 seconds. Derrick Jones Jr. spells him. – 8:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Buy up plenty of Quentin Grimes stock while you can still get it a decent price.
It’s about to skyrocket – 8:27 PM
Buy up plenty of Quentin Grimes stock while you can still get it a decent price.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
These battles with J. Randle and PWill are great to watch. Learning physical defense under fire! – 8:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation..what’s going on? I love ya. Bulls look crisp. Keep your dial set @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let it fly, AC 🏹
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/WEt85Lxgbe – 8:18 PM
Let it fly, AC 🏹
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Scalding offensive start for the Bulls. They lead 19-13 at the 5:52 mark of the first quarter.
8-for-11 from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range, and already have 6 assists. – 8:17 PM
Scalding offensive start for the Bulls. They lead 19-13 at the 5:52 mark of the first quarter.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Don’t love Zach LaVine’s decision making the last few weeks. If this is going to be the starting unit Donovan wants to ride, let Caruso play on the ball more. – 8:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose with a deep take on the possibility of making the Hall of Fame. He said he’d love it, but added, “Can someone in here name a famous gladiator? I’m saying it in a way that like in 200-300 years, nobody is going to care about what went on.” – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJG’s body control is something. We saw what he did in the Hawks OT win over the Bulls. Just now, he saved a rebound from going out of bounds by some how hanging on the baseline.
Sure, when he threw it inbounds a Hornets player tried to intercept but it went out of bounds. – 7:43 PM
AJG’s body control is something. We saw what he did in the Hawks OT win over the Bulls. Just now, he saved a rebound from going out of bounds by some how hanging on the baseline.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Round 2 starters vs. the Knicks.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/tipLZ064zI – 7:30 PM
Round 2 starters vs. the Knicks.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
how now brown cow
unique New York, unique New York pic.twitter.com/X6KjlXiZyb – 7:28 PM
how now brown cow
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau was asked if he knows when he goes viral – as he did for jumping into official announcing challenge result: “No. Do I care? no. Just trying to help out, trying to be helpful.” Longtime Bulls reporter KC Johnson followed up asking if he knew what social media was. “No.” – 7:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wednesday night, Joakim Noah playfully interrupted Tom Thibodeau’s pregame presser by asking why Thibodeau is going to Derrick Rose’s wedding but didn’t go to his.
Rose tonight: “Who said Thibs was invited?”
Then he laughed.
“Nah, I’m (messing) around.” – 7:20 PM
Wednesday night, Joakim Noah playfully interrupted Tom Thibodeau’s pregame presser by asking why Thibodeau is going to Derrick Rose’s wedding but didn’t go to his.
Rose tonight: “Who said Thibs was invited?”
Then he laughed.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Donate to the @gardenofdreams fundraiser, which will help provide life-changing opportunities to young people in need, and you’ll be entered to win Knicks memorabilia. – 7:13 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Celebrating the White Sox getting Andrew Benintendi by hosting Bulls Pre and Post-Game Live tonight for @Jason1Goff. Join me and @KendallG13 at 6:30pm CT on @NBCSChicago! – 7:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tom Thibodeau, asked if Derrick Rose’s number should be retired by Bulls:
“I’m hopeful. My opinion is he is deserving. I’d love to see it… What Derrick did for this organization, what he did for the city… In my opinion, he’s a Hall of Fame player.” – 7:01 PM
Tom Thibodeau, asked if Derrick Rose’s number should be retired by Bulls:
New York Knicks @nyknicks
One more night in Chi-town #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/5R9VKDl8nl – 6:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert’s “tweaked ankle” — that will keep him out tonight against OKC — is a “pretty short-term” injury.
Sounds like it’s reasonable to assume Gobert could be back as early as Sunday against Chicago. – 6:35 PM
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert’s “tweaked ankle” — that will keep him out tonight against OKC — is a “pretty short-term” injury.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s T-shirt giveaway from @goaawol 🙌
RT now for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/m5xzc2Sbax – 6:30 PM
Tonight’s T-shirt giveaway from @goaawol 🙌
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu is available for the Bulls tonight, per Billy Donovan. Short stints, will play fewer than 20 minutes. – 6:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu is in vs. Knicks, per Donovan. Restricted to under 20 minutes. – 6:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo. – 5:41 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago cut ties with the Giannis’ younger brother. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/bul… – 5:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Chicago Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo. The Greek big man is expected to sign with Fenerbahce and he will team up with Greek national team head coach, Dimitris Itoudis in Istanbul, as @SdnaGr reported. #BullsNation #FenerbahceBeko – 5:29 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo is now a free agent 🧐
Giannis’ brother and Chicago Bulls went separate ways:
Kostas Antetokounmpo is now a free agent 🧐
Giannis’ brother and Chicago Bulls went separate ways:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Kostas Antetokounmpo is a free agent
Three EuroLeague clubs are interested in the Greek big man
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:16 PM
BREAKING: Kostas Antetokounmpo is a free agent
Three EuroLeague clubs are interested in the Greek big man
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is averaging 26p, 9r & 4a in past 11G. It coincides w/Q. Grimes & M. Robinson returning to starting 5. Starting 5 is +45 in past 11G. “The Knicks have put themselves in position to really ascend.”
– @joelabelson & eburgone join The Putback: https://t.co/DIyFuFvmlh pic.twitter.com/oU7ZBplHch – 5:15 PM
Julius Randle is averaging 26p, 9r & 4a in past 11G. It coincides w/Q. Grimes & M. Robinson returning to starting 5. Starting 5 is +45 in past 11G. “The Knicks have put themselves in position to really ascend.”
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. – 5:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract and. – 5:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Roster Updates: We have signed G Carlik Jones to a two-way contract and waived F Kostas Antetokounmpo. – 5:08 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
With unofficial NBA trading season now underway, are you asking about DeMar? Zach? Vooch? Barkley? AD? KD? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3W3Hish – 4:11 PM
With unofficial NBA trading season now underway, are you asking about DeMar? Zach? Vooch? Barkley? AD? KD? Ask Sam.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks family mourns the passing of Louis Orr. pic.twitter.com/PMQRUNlu21 – 4:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1967, the @Philadelphia 76ers Wilt Chamberlain scored a franchise-record 68 points in a win over the Bulls.
He owns the top three single-game scoring performances in franchise history:
68 – Dec. 16, 1967
65 – Feb. 7, 1966
62 – March 3, 1966
📅 On this day in 1967, the @Philadelphia 76ers Wilt Chamberlain scored a franchise-record 68 points in a win over the Bulls.
He owns the top three single-game scoring performances in franchise history:
68 – Dec. 16, 1967
65 – Feb. 7, 1966
62 – March 3, 1966
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks family mourns the passing of Louis Orr. pic.twitter.com/5yLzi9cs0F – 4:00 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Very on brand for the Knicks to figure out that ChatGPT can replace sportswriters
(Also I think I have to now learn a new skill someone help) instagram.com/reel/CmM7KUIDu… – 3:29 PM
Very on brand for the Knicks to figure out that ChatGPT can replace sportswriters
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Round 2 with the Knicks. 7 pm CT.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/wGKGSXQC0r – 3:00 PM
Round 2 with the Knicks. 7 pm CT.
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Louis Orr_all 6-8 and 175 lbs of him_was one of the best second-round draft picks in @Indiana Pacers history. Averaged double figures for two seasons, then became free agent. Pacers couldn’t match Knicks offer and received second-round pick as compensation. Played 6 more seasons for NY. pic.twitter.com/rBPrWcCHM7 – 2:40 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Louis Orr_all 6-8 and 175 lbs of him_was one of the best second-round draft picks in @Indiana Pacers history. Averaged double figures for two seasons, then became free agent. Pacers couldn’t match Knicks offer and received second-round pick as compensation. Played 6 more seasons for NY. – 2:20 PM
