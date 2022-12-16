Kyle Kuzma plans to decline player option and become a free agent next summer

Abandoning the kitchen, Tommy Sheppard spoke plainly in an interview Oct. 14, the day of Washington’s final preseason game: “I expect the final lineup to change quite a bit.” Recently, Kyle Kuzma has joined Sheppard in saying the quiet part out loud. In an interview this week, following statements he made in The Athletic, Kuzma said he does not expect to sign an extension with the Wizards and plans to decline his player option for the 2023-24 season to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Talked to Kyle Kuzma about how playing in LA shaped his outlook on his career and his plans for the future in Washington. Signing an extension with the Wizards and picking up his player option just isn’t smart financially, he said. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 4:36 PM
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers-Nuggets, Lakers trade rumors (Kuzma, Bogdanovic, etc.), Steph, Dodgers, Rams, Domino’s Pizza, chimp movies, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:17 PM
Kyle Kuzma doesn’t plan to sign an extension with the Wizards and will decline his player option to become an unrestricted free agent, per @Ava Wallace.
Kuzma now is likely to become one of the most sought-after trade targets over the next few months. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 4:15 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We break down Jokic v. Anthony Davis, relive a fun Kobe v. Agent 0 showdown, and discuss the FO ego issues with bringing back Kuzma. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/p4FMJa6DVAg?t=… – 3:44 PM
From potential Joe Mazzulla Quizlet:
On Michael Porter Jr: “Selfish player always looking to score for himself.”
On Dillon Brooks: “Shoot at anytime, not looking to pass.”
On Kyle Kuzma: “Right hand driver will settle for pull ups. He is not passing.”
bit.ly/3BC8Tsj – 1:33 PM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss tonight’s uniquely fun matchup between Davis/Jokic and the intriguing dynamics of a theoretical Kuzma trade. Plus, a fun Kobe v. Arenas anniversary. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 10:41 AM
We’re lucky to have @Josh Robbins covering the Wizards at @TheAthletic. Just great stuff:
•On Kyle Kuzma’s complicated contract extension talks: bit.ly/3G69Vzz
•Answering fans’ legit questions on what, exactly, the team’s plan is here: bit.ly/3j8rLZB – 6:00 PM
Spida and Trae chimed in after Kuz tweeted about flying to California 😅
(h/t @Kyle Kuzma) pic.twitter.com/HhThILX6Jz – 4:33 PM
The Washington Wizards fall to the Denver Nuggets and drop their 8th in a row.
#dcaboveall 128
#MileHighBasketball 141
Kyle Kuzma led the team with 24. Will Barton 22 and Monte Morris had 20. Wizards had 6 in double figures.
Jokic led all scorers with 43 – 11:30 PM
Final: Nuggets 141, Wizards 128 and DC drops its eighth straight.
Denver had 98 points in the paint, approaching double its usual per game average (53.2).
Kuzma: 24p
Barton: 22p 9a
Morris: 20p 7a
Jokic: 43p (lol), 14r, 8a – 11:29 PM
Final: Denver 141, Washington 128
Kuzma: 24 pts., 4 assts.
Morris: 20 pts., 7 assts.
Barton: 22 pts., 9 assts.
Jokic: 43 pts., 14 rebs., 8 assts.
3-pointers: Denver 4/16, Washington 19/39
FG%: Denver 65%, Washington 53%
Assists: Denver 31, Washington 40
Denver: 98 paint points – 11:29 PM
End of 3rd: Denver 102, Wizards 95
Kuzma: 19p
Barton: 18p 9a
Jokic had 15 in the third quarter, has 33 &12 overall – 10:53 PM
The Denver Nuggets lead the Washington Wizards at halftime.
#DcAboveAll 67
#MileHighBasketball 72
Will Barton leads the Wizards with 17 points. Monte Morris and Kyle Kuzma each have 12. – 10:11 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 72, Wizards 67
Will Barton has 17p in his return game and has tied his season-highs in assists (7) and three’s (4).
Kuzma: 12p
Morris: 12p 6a
The Wiz have 11 three’s.
Jokic: 18p 8r 6a – 10:11 PM
End of the 1st Quarter: Nuggets 38, Wizards 31
Morris: 8 pts., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 1 asst.
Jokic: 8 pts., 6 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Nuggets 0/2, Wizards 5/9 – 9:40 PM
Kyle Kuzma has nothing for AG inside. Gordon’s up to 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting with 4:51 left in the first.
Overall, 22 of Denver’s 24 points have come in the paint. #Nuggets shooting 85% so far. – 9:26 PM
Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Taj Gibson
Will Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM
Wizards are going to need a big game from Kyle Kuzma tonight pic.twitter.com/Z5AzXdh5nL – 8:24 PM
Wizards are going to be thin tonight at Nuggets
PGs: Monte Morris, Jordan Goodwin, Devon Dotson
Wings: Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Will Barton
Bigs: Daniel Gafford, Anthony Gill (questionable), Taj Gibson
Johnny Davis, Isaiah Todd, Vernon Carey Jr. are with Go-Go – 3:05 PM
“Those are just business decisions,” Kuzma said. Kuzma has made himself an attractive option for free agent suitors or trade partners across the league by taking another step forward this season in his development. -via Washington Post / December 16, 2022
“Last year really gave me a taste of how good I can really be in this league, and it gave me a lot of confidence, having that one stretch where everyone was out. I had to get to it every night, and I think that really helped me prepare my mentality for how I approached this year,” Kuzma said. “Because every night I know I’ve got to be ready to play at a high level to help give us a chance to win. That starts after games, that starts the morning of and the day before with how I eat, how I work out, how I recover. Those things, they all matter. And it’s probably why I’ve been so consistent this year. My motor’s been consistent every night.” -via Washington Post / December 16, 2022
Kyle Kuzma: Nothing like getting off the plane and that California breeze hit you 🌴 -via Twitter @kylekuzma / December 16, 2022
