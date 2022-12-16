Magic 52, Celtics 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (9-20) play against the Boston Celtics (7-7) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Orlando Magic 52, Boston Celtics 47 (Q2 02:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Magic already have 9 offensive rebounds with just under 5 minutes to go in the first half. – 8:26 PM
The Magic already have 9 offensive rebounds with just under 5 minutes to go in the first half. – 8:26 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Robert Williams received a standing ovation from Celtics fans in his first game of the season 👏
pic.twitter.com/jAkMmX6wUV – 8:25 PM
Robert Williams received a standing ovation from Celtics fans in his first game of the season 👏
pic.twitter.com/jAkMmX6wUV – 8:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics now down 10, 49-39, mid-2nd.
Just the 3rd time they’ve trailed by double-figures at home, but the 4th straight game it’s happened. pic.twitter.com/WCpiBHiwUX – 8:23 PM
Celtics now down 10, 49-39, mid-2nd.
Just the 3rd time they’ve trailed by double-figures at home, but the 4th straight game it’s happened. pic.twitter.com/WCpiBHiwUX – 8:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
nah the sky hook is crazyyy 🔥
@Terrence Ross pic.twitter.com/aKVx4VNAHy – 8:23 PM
nah the sky hook is crazyyy 🔥
@Terrence Ross pic.twitter.com/aKVx4VNAHy – 8:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
13 second chance points for Orlando + 5 points off turnovers = 18 preventable points in a 10 point deficit for the Celtics – 8:22 PM
13 second chance points for Orlando + 5 points off turnovers = 18 preventable points in a 10 point deficit for the Celtics – 8:22 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Magic are up to 8 offensive boards for 13 2nd-chance points. Celtics down 49-39, which prompts Mazzulla to call timeout. – 8:22 PM
Magic are up to 8 offensive boards for 13 2nd-chance points. Celtics down 49-39, which prompts Mazzulla to call timeout. – 8:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
I’m convinced Terrence Ross got his hoot shot advice from Zavier Simpson. – 8:21 PM
I’m convinced Terrence Ross got his hoot shot advice from Zavier Simpson. – 8:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has more than half of the Celtics’ points so far (20 of 39). – 8:20 PM
Jayson Tatum has more than half of the Celtics’ points so far (20 of 39). – 8:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum up to 20 points on 6-12 shooting. He’s shot 6 FTs already this second quarter. – 8:20 PM
Jayson Tatum up to 20 points on 6-12 shooting. He’s shot 6 FTs already this second quarter. – 8:20 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
13 turnovers and 15 fouls combined between the Magic and Celtics so far. It’s been a sloppy game. – 8:20 PM
13 turnovers and 15 fouls combined between the Magic and Celtics so far. It’s been a sloppy game. – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Magic play really hard, so the Celtics are going to have lift their effort level some here. Some Boston players just seem to be going through the motions on both ends right now. – 8:18 PM
The Magic play really hard, so the Celtics are going to have lift their effort level some here. Some Boston players just seem to be going through the motions on both ends right now. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hauser has hit a shooting slump after making everything in the first month-and-a-half of the season. – 8:14 PM
Hauser has hit a shooting slump after making everything in the first month-and-a-half of the season. – 8:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser’s in an 8/32 3PT shooting slump (25%) since Nov. 30. – 8:12 PM
Sam Hauser’s in an 8/32 3PT shooting slump (25%) since Nov. 30. – 8:12 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
YESSIR P5
gang ended the quarter on a 15-4 run 🪄 pic.twitter.com/cYm0md46OE – 8:11 PM
YESSIR P5
gang ended the quarter on a 15-4 run 🪄 pic.twitter.com/cYm0md46OE – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams back on the floor to open Q2 and just had a massive block. – 8:11 PM
Rob Williams back on the floor to open Q2 and just had a massive block. – 8:11 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Moe Wagner in the first quarter:
8 PTS
4 REB
50% FG
@SASsoftware x @Moritz Wagner pic.twitter.com/QG9PaV1Hfu – 8:10 PM
Moe Wagner in the first quarter:
8 PTS
4 REB
50% FG
@SASsoftware x @Moritz Wagner pic.twitter.com/QG9PaV1Hfu – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
8 fouls and 5 turnovers for Boston in the first quarter.
That’s just bad basketball. – 8:10 PM
8 fouls and 5 turnovers for Boston in the first quarter.
That’s just bad basketball. – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Horford – 6 points
Smart – 4 assists
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Banchero – 13 points
M. Wagner – 8 points
Fultz – 4 points
Magic – 43.5% FGs
Magic – 3-10 3Ps
Magic – 4 TOs – 8:09 PM
Magic lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Horford – 6 points
Smart – 4 assists
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Banchero – 13 points
M. Wagner – 8 points
Fultz – 4 points
Magic – 43.5% FGs
Magic – 3-10 3Ps
Magic – 4 TOs – 8:09 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 32, Boston 28
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/CtKsr6UteB – 8:09 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 32, Boston 28
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/CtKsr6UteB – 8:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics led 17-7 at one point, but they were outscored 25-11 from there. Magic lead the C’s 32-28 after the first. Boston shooting 50% from the feild while Orlando’s at 43.5%, but Magic went 9-11 on FTs to help their offense. – 8:09 PM
Celtics led 17-7 at one point, but they were outscored 25-11 from there. Magic lead the C’s 32-28 after the first. Boston shooting 50% from the feild while Orlando’s at 43.5%, but Magic went 9-11 on FTs to help their offense. – 8:09 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero drills a triple to close out the first quarter.
@Paolo Banchero has a game-high 13 points.
@Orlando Magic 32, @Celtics 28 at the end of one. – 8:08 PM
Paolo Banchero drills a triple to close out the first quarter.
@Paolo Banchero has a game-high 13 points.
@Orlando Magic 32, @Celtics 28 at the end of one. – 8:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero knocks down a 3 at the buzzer to close out the opening quarter.
Magic 32-28.
Paolo: 13 points, 2 rebounds
Moe Wagner: 8 points, 4 rebounds – 8:08 PM
Paolo Banchero knocks down a 3 at the buzzer to close out the opening quarter.
Magic 32-28.
Paolo: 13 points, 2 rebounds
Moe Wagner: 8 points, 4 rebounds – 8:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Magic allow the 5th lowest opponent 3P% in the NBA
Celtics just went 6-for-13 from three in Q1 – 8:07 PM
Magic allow the 5th lowest opponent 3P% in the NBA
Celtics just went 6-for-13 from three in Q1 – 8:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
13-4 #Magic run to take the lead while #Celtics went on a 2/6 FG slump. – 8:07 PM
13-4 #Magic run to take the lead while #Celtics went on a 2/6 FG slump. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Banchero is so good at finding contact and getting to the line. That’s rare for a rookie to have that skill right away. – 8:07 PM
Banchero is so good at finding contact and getting to the line. That’s rare for a rookie to have that skill right away. – 8:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
hit ’em with the hook 🤧
@Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/xIHkBAfZuF – 8:06 PM
hit ’em with the hook 🤧
@Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/xIHkBAfZuF – 8:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner’s driving bank hook shot gives the Magic a 27-26 lead, their first of the game. – 8:06 PM
Franz Wagner’s driving bank hook shot gives the Magic a 27-26 lead, their first of the game. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not exactly sure what Tatum thought Kornet was going to do if he had caught that behind-the-back pass.
Celtics have been pretty sloppy on offense tonight. – 8:06 PM
I’m not exactly sure what Tatum thought Kornet was going to do if he had caught that behind-the-back pass.
Celtics have been pretty sloppy on offense tonight. – 8:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Standing ovation for Rob Williams as he checks in for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/MmeAOubsVQ – 8:06 PM
Standing ovation for Rob Williams as he checks in for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/MmeAOubsVQ – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nobody has more success vs. the Kontest than Paolo Banchero. – 8:04 PM
Nobody has more success vs. the Kontest than Paolo Banchero. – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
From the great @DanteMagic Paolo Banchero idolizes Jayson Tatum.
So, we’re at the point where Tatum is old enough now that players have idolized him. – 8:04 PM
From the great @DanteMagic Paolo Banchero idolizes Jayson Tatum.
So, we’re at the point where Tatum is old enough now that players have idolized him. – 8:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ready for the magic show 🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MPaclkJ4Zu – 8:04 PM
Ready for the magic show 🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MPaclkJ4Zu – 8:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
lotta fouls on Rob Williams in his first stint, picking up 3 in 4 minutes. Kornet was about to check in for him before the timeout it seems. still, Williams looked solid overall coming off the long layoff. – 8:01 PM
lotta fouls on Rob Williams in his first stint, picking up 3 in 4 minutes. Kornet was about to check in for him before the timeout it seems. still, Williams looked solid overall coming off the long layoff. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The fouls on Rob Williams. His timing is clearly off in his first game back. – 8:00 PM
The fouls on Rob Williams. His timing is clearly off in his first game back. – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luke Kornet checking in after timeout. He’s still in the mix tonight alongside Horford and Rob. – 8:00 PM
Luke Kornet checking in after timeout. He’s still in the mix tonight alongside Horford and Rob. – 8:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams has 3 fouls in 4 minutes and probably should have been called for a 4th that went to Horford. Bit rusty. – 8:00 PM
Robert Williams has 3 fouls in 4 minutes and probably should have been called for a 4th that went to Horford. Bit rusty. – 8:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla doesn’t need a minutes limit for Rob Williams cause he’s just gonna foul out in 15 minutes anyway. – 8:00 PM
Joe Mazzulla doesn’t need a minutes limit for Rob Williams cause he’s just gonna foul out in 15 minutes anyway. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is having a lot of trouble keeping control of the ball tonight. He’s got two turnovers and two other plays that could have been turnovers. – 7:59 PM
Jaylen Brown is having a lot of trouble keeping control of the ball tonight. He’s got two turnovers and two other plays that could have been turnovers. – 7:59 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
I literally just screamed uncontrollably watching the dunk from Rob Williams.
Think I’m spending too much time with @Chris Forsberg
#TimeLord – 7:56 PM
I literally just screamed uncontrollably watching the dunk from Rob Williams.
Think I’m spending too much time with @Chris Forsberg
#TimeLord – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Huge pop for Robert Williams checking in pic.twitter.com/dIlbXovZR7 – 7:55 PM
Huge pop for Robert Williams checking in pic.twitter.com/dIlbXovZR7 – 7:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams still catches alley-oops like it’s the easiest thing he’s ever done in his life. Also two great defensive plays int he corners for near-block and a deflection on the last two possessions – 7:55 PM
Rob Williams still catches alley-oops like it’s the easiest thing he’s ever done in his life. Also two great defensive plays int he corners for near-block and a deflection on the last two possessions – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob Williams gets out and contests Ross in the corner then throws down a baseline alley-oop from Marcus Smart. – 7:54 PM
Rob Williams gets out and contests Ross in the corner then throws down a baseline alley-oop from Marcus Smart. – 7:54 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TD Garden’s been waiting for this one ☘️ pic.twitter.com/53J6KFJ6Mp – 7:53 PM
TD Garden’s been waiting for this one ☘️ pic.twitter.com/53J6KFJ6Mp – 7:53 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Chronicling @Chris Forsberg chronicling Rob Williams entering the game for the first time. #rapture pic.twitter.com/4TdZaTIVQI – 7:53 PM
Chronicling @Chris Forsberg chronicling Rob Williams entering the game for the first time. #rapture pic.twitter.com/4TdZaTIVQI – 7:53 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Rob’s return from inside the Garden. Standing ovation including the bench and Marcus Smart getting people loud. pic.twitter.com/VPGTS8Brrb – 7:52 PM
Rob’s return from inside the Garden. Standing ovation including the bench and Marcus Smart getting people loud. pic.twitter.com/VPGTS8Brrb – 7:52 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics rolling with their starting 5 from last year that caused a lot of problems for teams – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford & Rob Williams. – 7:52 PM
Celtics rolling with their starting 5 from last year that caused a lot of problems for teams – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford & Rob Williams. – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob Williams, and the best NBA lineup last year, are back #Celtics pic.twitter.com/1tWaxCtFiV – 7:52 PM
Rob Williams, and the best NBA lineup last year, are back #Celtics pic.twitter.com/1tWaxCtFiV – 7:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Robert Williams checks into the game to BIG cheers from the Garden crowd pic.twitter.com/unasZYosee – 7:52 PM
Robert Williams checks into the game to BIG cheers from the Garden crowd pic.twitter.com/unasZYosee – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,241 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:51 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,241 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams checked in at the 7:03 mark, replacing Derrick White. He gets a standing ovation. #Celtics #Magic – 7:51 PM
Robert Williams checked in at the 7:03 mark, replacing Derrick White. He gets a standing ovation. #Celtics #Magic – 7:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Rob Williams is checking in and about to make his season debut for the Celtics. – 7:51 PM
Rob Williams is checking in and about to make his season debut for the Celtics. – 7:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams with the standing ovation from the TD Garden as he enters the game. – 7:51 PM
Rob Williams with the standing ovation from the TD Garden as he enters the game. – 7:51 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rob Williams got off the bench and the Garden crowd gets up on their feet. – 7:50 PM
Rob Williams got off the bench and the Garden crowd gets up on their feet. – 7:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Robert Williams is back in action ☘️
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/eduefNvIyU – 7:50 PM
Robert Williams is back in action ☘️
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/eduefNvIyU – 7:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
They’re having Al Horford vs Payton Pritchard in identifying obsolete technology. Horford got 10.5 correct.
“Ooo an Nintendo 64” – Horford – 7:49 PM
They’re having Al Horford vs Payton Pritchard in identifying obsolete technology. Horford got 10.5 correct.
“Ooo an Nintendo 64” – Horford – 7:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley calls a timeout after Celtics jump out to a 14-4 lead.
Too easy for Boston from beyond the arc. – 7:48 PM
Jamahl Mosley calls a timeout after Celtics jump out to a 14-4 lead.
Too easy for Boston from beyond the arc. – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The little things made Smart a DPOY last year. His transition stops, like that one on Banchero, are nearly one of a kind. The flexibility 1-5. Boxing out. Communicating’s the big one. I won’t argue others weren’t in the mix, it was tight, but he’s among the best defenders. – 7:48 PM
The little things made Smart a DPOY last year. His transition stops, like that one on Banchero, are nearly one of a kind. The flexibility 1-5. Boxing out. Communicating’s the big one. I won’t argue others weren’t in the mix, it was tight, but he’s among the best defenders. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is struggling with their ballhandling so far, but not their shooting. I suppose that’s a tradeoff you take! – 7:47 PM
Boston is struggling with their ballhandling so far, but not their shooting. I suppose that’s a tradeoff you take! – 7:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Mo Wagner playing like he did during his two-week stint with the Celtics so far tonight. – 7:46 PM
Mo Wagner playing like he did during his two-week stint with the Celtics so far tonight. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White does a nice job fronting bigger players in the post. – 7:46 PM
Derrick White does a nice job fronting bigger players in the post. – 7:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
“I have a feeling it’s going to be a long night for the Magic” – @JackSimoneNBA – 7:46 PM
“I have a feeling it’s going to be a long night for the Magic” – @JackSimoneNBA – 7:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
take it yourself rook
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/YGj5mUcDDP – 7:46 PM
take it yourself rook
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/YGj5mUcDDP – 7:46 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Jalen Duren eclipse! Luke Kornet should earn royalties on this. pic.twitter.com/mWN55E1pw3 – 7:45 PM
Jalen Duren eclipse! Luke Kornet should earn royalties on this. pic.twitter.com/mWN55E1pw3 – 7:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are gonna have to do a better job getting out to the Celtics’ shooters on defense.
Boston leads 9-4 after knocking down three in-rhythm 3s. – 7:45 PM
Magic are gonna have to do a better job getting out to the Celtics’ shooters on defense.
Boston leads 9-4 after knocking down three in-rhythm 3s. – 7:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford returns to the line up, Al Hoford returns to making a 3 pointer on the first play of the game – 7:42 PM
Al Horford returns to the line up, Al Hoford returns to making a 3 pointer on the first play of the game – 7:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
On his first play back on the floor, Al Horford buries a corner 3. – 7:42 PM
On his first play back on the floor, Al Horford buries a corner 3. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Tatum leading the MVP race, Silver wants a female head coach, a bunch of positive injury updates and more. Watch, like and subscribe. Help us push towards 22K subscribers before the end of 2022!
youtu.be/FMvzd5K12Jg – 7:41 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Tatum leading the MVP race, Silver wants a female head coach, a bunch of positive injury updates and more. Watch, like and subscribe. Help us push towards 22K subscribers before the end of 2022!
youtu.be/FMvzd5K12Jg – 7:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics host a moment of silence to mark the passing of Paul Silas
Silas won two titles with Boston in ‘74 and ‘76 pic.twitter.com/SRG9ur5GKb – 7:35 PM
Celtics host a moment of silence to mark the passing of Paul Silas
Silas won two titles with Boston in ‘74 and ‘76 pic.twitter.com/SRG9ur5GKb – 7:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 16, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Orlando – Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/RXq0wAeLEk – 7:10 PM
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 16, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Orlando – Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/RXq0wAeLEk – 7:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith returns to the Pacers’ starting lineup tonight in Cleveland after two games coming off the bench.
This is Game 30 — and just their first game against a top three team (BOS, MIL, CLE) in the East.
Meanwhile, they’ve already played all four games vs Brooklyn. – 7:06 PM
Jalen Smith returns to the Pacers’ starting lineup tonight in Cleveland after two games coming off the bench.
This is Game 30 — and just their first game against a top three team (BOS, MIL, CLE) in the East.
Meanwhile, they’ve already played all four games vs Brooklyn. – 7:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics will bring Rob Williams off the bench in his season debut. – 7:04 PM
The Celtics will bring Rob Williams off the bench in his season debut. – 7:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams will come off the bench tonight with Al Horford starting at center and Derrick White in the back court. – 7:03 PM
Rob Williams will come off the bench tonight with Al Horford starting at center and Derrick White in the back court. – 7:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 7:00 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 7:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz going through his pregame warmup here at TD Garden.
(9-20) vs. Celtics (22-7) tips off in an hour. pic.twitter.com/Uhj23DVtUv – 6:41 PM
Markelle Fultz going through his pregame warmup here at TD Garden.
(9-20) vs. Celtics (22-7) tips off in an hour. pic.twitter.com/Uhj23DVtUv – 6:41 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
When @Robert Williams was on the court last season, no defense was better 😤 pic.twitter.com/UMTL3JTmdh – 6:35 PM
When @Robert Williams was on the court last season, no defense was better 😤 pic.twitter.com/UMTL3JTmdh – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Imagine being as bad as Joey Gallo is at his job and STILL getting $11M in a year pic.twitter.com/msyys1WqO8 – 6:32 PM
Imagine being as bad as Joey Gallo is at his job and STILL getting $11M in a year pic.twitter.com/msyys1WqO8 – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five leggooo 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/GNso0JoG5w – 6:24 PM
first five leggooo 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/GNso0JoG5w – 6:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on the Magic, who enter tonight on a 4-game win streak:
“They’re making good decisions and defending at that end of the floor physically as well. A team, in my opinion, the record doesn’t match the ability this team has. They’re playing very well.” – 6:21 PM
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on the Magic, who enter tonight on a 4-game win streak:
“They’re making good decisions and defending at that end of the floor physically as well. A team, in my opinion, the record doesn’t match the ability this team has. They’re playing very well.” – 6:21 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Asked in part whether Robert Williams will start or come off the bench, Joe Mazzulla said the big man will play center. So, we’ll find out soon whether the Celtics will go back to last season’s starting lineup or bring Williams in with the second unit in his season debut. – 6:12 PM
Asked in part whether Robert Williams will start or come off the bench, Joe Mazzulla said the big man will play center. So, we’ll find out soon whether the Celtics will go back to last season’s starting lineup or bring Williams in with the second unit in his season debut. – 6:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Robert Williams is back TONIGHT
Here’s what Joe Mazzulla said about the Time Lord pregame:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/joe… – 6:10 PM
Robert Williams is back TONIGHT
Here’s what Joe Mazzulla said about the Time Lord pregame:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/joe… – 6:10 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
To summarize:
Celtics expected to have Williams, Smart, and Horford available tonight – 6:07 PM
To summarize:
Celtics expected to have Williams, Smart, and Horford available tonight – 6:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams’ conditioning is good and his recovery has been good as well, and that’s why they feel good about bringing him back – 5:51 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams’ conditioning is good and his recovery has been good as well, and that’s why they feel good about bringing him back – 5:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla asked about the team’s changing identity from last year to this year. Pushes back, insists the Celtics are “still defensive minded.” – 5:50 PM
Mazzulla asked about the team’s changing identity from last year to this year. Pushes back, insists the Celtics are “still defensive minded.” – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is in tonight, per Joe Mazzulla. No set minutes restriction, but the Celtics will be monitoring his usage. – 5:49 PM
Robert Williams is in tonight, per Joe Mazzulla. No set minutes restriction, but the Celtics will be monitoring his usage. – 5:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Joe Mazzulla confirms that Robert Williams will play tonight. There is no minutes restriction, but the team will monitor how he’s handling his return to game action. – 5:48 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport Joe Mazzulla confirms that Robert Williams will play tonight. There is no minutes restriction, but the team will monitor how he’s handling his return to game action. – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joe Mazzulla confirms Rob Williams will return tonight.
No minute restriction, but “it’s more about how he’s doing after each game” – 5:48 PM
Joe Mazzulla confirms Rob Williams will return tonight.
No minute restriction, but “it’s more about how he’s doing after each game” – 5:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla confirms
Robert Williams WILL indeed play tonight – 5:48 PM
Mazzulla confirms
Robert Williams WILL indeed play tonight – 5:48 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
After recording four straight wins at home, @Paolo Banchero and the @Orlando Magic are in Boston getting set for a Friday night matchup with the Celtics, owner’s of the @NBA’s best record. pic.twitter.com/Nyz1sRrExV – 5:40 PM
After recording four straight wins at home, @Paolo Banchero and the @Orlando Magic are in Boston getting set for a Friday night matchup with the Celtics, owner’s of the @NBA’s best record. pic.twitter.com/Nyz1sRrExV – 5:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Parenting dilemma: older daughter shoved the younger son, who then embellished the contact by rolling halfway across the room like he’s Marcus Smart flopping in the backcourt. Now I see how hard refs have it. – 5:38 PM
Parenting dilemma: older daughter shoved the younger son, who then embellished the contact by rolling halfway across the room like he’s Marcus Smart flopping in the backcourt. Now I see how hard refs have it. – 5:38 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
“Trust me, this team is so fun to watch”
@Grant Williams with @buckets on the “electric” Boston Celtics:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/gra… – 5:15 PM
“Trust me, this team is so fun to watch”
@Grant Williams with @buckets on the “electric” Boston Celtics:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/gra… – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Who can the Nets target in trades, who will they be shopping? Can Brooklyn match up with Boston and Milwaukee in a 7-game series? Biggest Nets surprise this season?
I answered it all in the latest edition of my Nets mailbag. clutchpoints.com/nets-mailbag-b… – 5:04 PM
Who can the Nets target in trades, who will they be shopping? Can Brooklyn match up with Boston and Milwaukee in a 7-game series? Biggest Nets surprise this season?
I answered it all in the latest edition of my Nets mailbag. clutchpoints.com/nets-mailbag-b… – 5:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
2.5 hours before tip at TD Garden:
-JD Davison, Fi, Justin Jackson, and Pritchard warming up
-Celtics coaching staff talking about Danny Ainge appearing briefly in Space Jam – 4:56 PM
2.5 hours before tip at TD Garden:
-JD Davison, Fi, Justin Jackson, and Pritchard warming up
-Celtics coaching staff talking about Danny Ainge appearing briefly in Space Jam – 4:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Talked to @Malika Andrews about the straw poll and highlighted why, despite the fact Jayson Tatum finished this first round on top, it doesn’t mean he will be at season’s end. pic.twitter.com/Czz9rdXItM – 4:29 PM
Talked to @Malika Andrews about the straw poll and highlighted why, despite the fact Jayson Tatum finished this first round on top, it doesn’t mean he will be at season’s end. pic.twitter.com/Czz9rdXItM – 4:29 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Bring your group for a special holiday experience in Rafters Studios 👀
Visit https://t.co/j3J5t3FK77 now to see which holiday deals are still available. pic.twitter.com/WPrtkiMV2s – 3:00 PM
Bring your group for a special holiday experience in Rafters Studios 👀
Visit https://t.co/j3J5t3FK77 now to see which holiday deals are still available. pic.twitter.com/WPrtkiMV2s – 3:00 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙️☘️
Getting irrationally hyped for Rob’s return … plus a chat with Sam Hauser on how Timelord looks behind the scenes, Celtics’ singing skills, and navigating a shooting slump.
📺 https://t.co/a1MS7bThh4 pic.twitter.com/l0Fa9AMzGe – 2:27 PM
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙️☘️
Getting irrationally hyped for Rob’s return … plus a chat with Sam Hauser on how Timelord looks behind the scenes, Celtics’ singing skills, and navigating a shooting slump.
📺 https://t.co/a1MS7bThh4 pic.twitter.com/l0Fa9AMzGe – 2:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Today’s pod officially pushed us over 1 million YouTube views for the year. Thank you all for subscribing on YT!
The goal of this podcast is to enhance your enjoyment of the Celtics. I’m so thankful that you include me in that!
Not subscibed? Go now!
youtube.com/c/lockedoncelt… – 1:42 PM
Today’s pod officially pushed us over 1 million YouTube views for the year. Thank you all for subscribing on YT!
The goal of this podcast is to enhance your enjoyment of the Celtics. I’m so thankful that you include me in that!
Not subscibed? Go now!
youtube.com/c/lockedoncelt… – 1:42 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Here at the Cure Bowl, Exploria Stadium, 655 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32805, but taking care not to doxx anybody. pic.twitter.com/lIrUHxj2S5 – 1:40 PM
Here at the Cure Bowl, Exploria Stadium, 655 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32805, but taking care not to doxx anybody. pic.twitter.com/lIrUHxj2S5 – 1:40 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.