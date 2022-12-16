Magic vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Orlando Magic are spending $13,626,895 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $8,119,969 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

And the Celtics begin the longest homestand in years writing a new 30 for 30 with their Winter roommates…

“What if I told you the Celtics and Bruins would play their first 30 home games this year…without a single regulation loss?”

30 games

26 wins

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics’ defense ranks 4th in the NBA the last two weeks (with all road games).

Friday, they get Rob back, and open a 7-game homestand…all vs. teams with offensive ratings in the NBA’s bottom half.

Magicx2 (24)

Pacers (16)

Wolves (18)

Bucks (17)

Rockets (26)

