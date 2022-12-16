Magic vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Orlando Magic are spending $13,626,895 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $8,119,969 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
And the Celtics begin the longest homestand in years writing a new 30 for 30 with their Winter roommates…
“What if I told you the Celtics and Bruins would play their first 30 home games this year…without a single regulation loss?”
30 games
26 wins
4 losses (all 4 in OT) – 2:34 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics’ defense ranks 4th in the NBA the last two weeks (with all road games).
Friday, they get Rob back, and open a 7-game homestand…all vs. teams with offensive ratings in the NBA’s bottom half.
Magicx2 (24)
Pacers (16)
Wolves (18)
Bucks (17)
Rockets (26)
Clippers (29) – 2:21 AM
@RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia in Maine — Mfiondu Kabengele saw Robert Williams scrimmage in LA and said he looked strong and confident. Shams/Woj reported the big man will make his season debut today, 12 weeks from the day of his surgery: clnsmedia.com/robert-william… – 1:49 AM