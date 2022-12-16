Magic vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Magic vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Magic vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 16, 2022- by

By |

The Orlando Magic play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Orlando Magic are spending $13,626,895 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $8,119,969 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
And the Celtics begin the longest homestand in years writing a new 30 for 30 with their Winter roommates…
“What if I told you the Celtics and Bruins would play their first 30 home games this year…without a single regulation loss?”
30 games
26 wins
4 losses (all 4 in OT) – 2:34 AM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics’ defense ranks 4th in the NBA the last two weeks (with all road games).
Friday, they get Rob back, and open a 7-game homestand…all vs. teams with offensive ratings in the NBA’s bottom half.
Magicx2 (24)
Pacers (16)
Wolves (18)
Bucks (17)
Rockets (26)
Clippers (29) – 2:21 AM
Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia in Maine — Mfiondu Kabengele saw Robert Williams scrimmage in LA and said he looked strong and confident. Shams/Woj reported the big man will make his season debut today, 12 weeks from the day of his surgery: clnsmedia.com/robert-william…1:49 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home