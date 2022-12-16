Nets 40, Raptors 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (17-12) play against the Toronto Raptors (15-15) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 40, Toronto Raptors 56 (Q2 02:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If I had a nickel for every time Cam Thomas passed up an open corner three… – 8:26 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors always seem to suck against bad teams and play well against good teams. The strangest thing – 8:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Malachi Flynn just took a 3 in transition that wasn’t particularly open, so he doesn’t lack for confidence. – 8:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
49-33 Raps over Nets with 5:24 left in 2Q. Honestly? Toronto is playing very well. No notes. VanVleet with 20 already. – 8:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The solid defense the Nets have played through most of the last few weeks is taking a hit tonight. Raptors getting solid looks and have controlled the tempo throughout the first half. VanVleet is rolling no matter who is in front of him — he’s 8-for-11 and has 20 points already. – 8:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 16, they’ve shooting 60 per cent from three-point range because why not? – 8:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn putting out a lineup without KD, Kyrie, or Simmons is an interesting decision. – 8:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Too many Scottie Barnes post-ups, both because of the results (not great) and because it’s 2022. Prefer them to some of the mid-range jumpers he’s settled for at times this season, but gotta find a way to get him going downhill to the rim. – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It’s been a really rough extended stretch for Seth Curry:
He’s 15/42 (35.7%) from the field over his last 8 games including tonight.
Really hasn’t had his stroke outside of an 8/11 performance against Charlotte. – 8:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shouldn’t have taken this long to see if Flynn could give them a spark, but better late than never I suppose? Anyway, spark them he has. The Raptors have made 5 of their 9 3PA and Flynn’s hit 2 of ’em. He’s got 7 points in 8 very solid minutes so far. – 8:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 11, 6:53 until halftime, it’s as hard as they’ve guarded for a long stretch in quite some time – 8:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Game’s getting way too “you score, we score” for the Raptors to survive; their offence can’t keep that up – 8:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail the #Raptors 29-19 after one. They’ve shot 1-of-8 from deep on one end, forced just a single turnover on the other. – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great start. VanVleet (12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3P) picked up where he left off vs Sacramento. Siakam did a pretty good job on KD, who still had 7 pts because he’s KD. And hey, the Raps even have a 9-3 advantage from 3-point range. 29-19 lead. – 8:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam takes some really um, silly fouls. Reaching in on KD at halfcourt is an example. Keep that in mind if everyone’s mad when he picks up his 5th on a charge in 3Q. he has two in 1Q & is vulnurable if Nets want to target him. Anyway, Raps lead 29-19 – 8:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 29-19 after 1 and have made three times as many 3s as the Nets because sports makes no sense at all
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Siakam, who is busting his butt guarding Durant, gets his second PF 40 feet from the basket on an ill-advised reach – 8:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
20-13 Raps over Nets with 2:54 left in 1Q. VanVleet has 12 to follow up his 39pts on Wednesday. – 7:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hey, someone who looks a lot like Malachi Flynn is about to check in to the game – 7:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD was really frustrated after that last whistle. He thought he played solid defense on Siakam but still got called for a foul — then spent 30 seconds going into the timeout talking to the official about where his arms were defensively. – 7:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Getting ready to check in after the break, the people’s champ, Malachi Flynn – 7:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All’s good on the water coming down. Seems all fixed with alacrity
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors’ first 3-ball comes 6:15 into the opening quarter – a wide-open jumper from VanVleet in the corner. They’ve only attempted 2, with 11 of their first 14 FGA coming in the paint. Fortunately, Brooklyn is just 1-for-5 from 3. – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton has a clear hitch in his free-throw stroke the last couple of weeks. He’s fully pausing at the top of his shot.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors definitely playing hard to start. Not moving ball well at all, but they’re doing things with intent at least. – 7:48 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Sharing is caring 🤝
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Can’t accuse Christian Koloko of not going up hard. But Nic Claxton absolutely sent him packing at the rim. – 7:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors’ 16th different starting lineup in 29 games: VanVleet, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam, Koloko. – 7:31 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It will be interesting to see if Jeff Dowtin Jr. gets some run. He’s been called up from 905 as Gary Trent Jr. is a late scratch with quad soreness. Jauncho and Koloko will start with Siakam, Barnes and FVV. Seth Curry will play for Nets who are 3-0 vs Raps this season. – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred, Scottie, Juancho, Pascal, and Koloko will start tonight. It’s Toronto’s 16th starting lineup of the year – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I was totally going to tweet that I thought the starting lineup was gonna be VanVleet, Barnes, Juancho, Siakam and Koloko. Anyway, that’s the starting lineup. You can believe me or not. – 7:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith returns to the Pacers’ starting lineup tonight in Cleveland after two games coming off the bench.
This is Game 30 — and just their first game against a top three team (BOS, MIL, CLE) in the East.
Meanwhile, they’ve already played all four games vs Brooklyn. – 7:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Don’t think we’ve seen a Raptors starting five of VanVleet, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam and Koloko so tonight is HISTORY MAKING! – 7:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
So Vaughn continues to go with O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton tonight at the #Raptors. Seth Curry will be available off the bench. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Seth Curry (right hamstring tightness) is available tonight at Toronto. – 6:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors announce Gary Trent Jr. is out vs. Nets with left quad soreness. Raptors have made just six 3-pointers in each of the last two games. This won’t help. – 6:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Left quad soreness will keep Gary Trent Jr out of tonight’s Raptors-Nets contest – 6:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. is a surprise inactive for the Raptors tonight. He’s out with left quad soreness. They’re also without O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. vs Brooklyn. – 6:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Scapula Fracture) has been upgraded from questionable and will be active and available to play tonight vs. ATL – 6:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr told reporters in Philadelphia that Draymond Green’s quad contusion is minor, and he expects Green to be available in Toronto.
Kerr plans on getting James Wiseman in the game tonight with Green’s absence opening up some minutes. – 6:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Patty Mills (non Covid illness) did not travel with the Nets to Toronto. He is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Pistons. – 6:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills (illness) did not travel to Toronto and is doubtful for Sunday in Detroit. #Nets #Pistons – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will be in the Warriors rotation tonight, per Steve Kerr. Draymond Green’s absence opens up frontcourt minutes. Warriors hope Draymond is back Sunday in Toronto. – 6:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr says Draymond Green’s right quadriceps contusion is a “minor” issue and expects him to play Sunday in Toronto. – 6:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr says Draymond Green’s right Quadriceps contusion is a “minor” issue and expects him to play Sunday in Toronto. – 6:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr calls Draymond Green’s quad contusion “minor.” Warriors expect Draymond to play in Toronto on Sunday – 6:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Curry got an MRI on his hamstring last night that came back clean. Curry is going to warm up before tonight’s game and will be a game time decision against the Raptors. – 6:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on the fine from the #NBA: “I am about facts and logic. We got fined. We’re gonna accept the fine and play tonight.” #Nets – 6:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry had an MRI yesterday in Toronto. It was clean, but he’s working out on the floor now. #Nets – 6:02 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We had 10 no-contest threes the other night and we made none of them. We got to make some. That helps the efficiency” — Nick Nurse when asked about the Raptors lack of offensive efficiency 😂. – 5:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Nick Nurse hints that Malachi Flynn will see time tonight — and he’s disappointed he hasn’t gotten the PG in there the last couple of games – 5:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Who can the Nets target in trades, who will they be shopping? Can Brooklyn match up with Boston and Milwaukee in a 7-game series? Biggest Nets surprise this season?
I answered it all in the latest edition of my Nets mailbag. clutchpoints.com/nets-mailbag-b… – 5:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
It might feel like the sky is falling but sportsbooks like @BodogCA are still putting the Raptors at -400 to make the playoffs implying an 80% probability. pic.twitter.com/mSqHa2lJWz – 5:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
With unofficial NBA trading season now underway, are you asking about DeMar? Zach? Vooch? Barkley? AD? KD? Ask Sam.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Mike Brown eruption in Wednesday’s Kings-Raptors game costs the Sacramento coach an extra $25,000 fine, the league announced – 3:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA has fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $25,000 for “aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official” during Wednesday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors. – 3:03 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/16/dur… – 1:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. Under Steve Nash, the Nets struggled to start games strong. Jacque Vaughn has changed that. But despite good numbers in the first quarter, the Nets have a nine-point swing in defensive rating in the second quarter. Here’s his solution: theathletic.com/4008596/2022/1… – 1:36 PM
