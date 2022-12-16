Pacers 51, Cavaliers 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (15-14) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Indiana Pacers 51, Cleveland Cavaliers 48 (Q2 03:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell is in his fourth season with the Pacers. By now, the TV truck should be trained to NOT cutaway for a hero shot when he’s in the game.
Because T.J.’s going to get a T.J. steal. – 8:27 PM
T.J. McConnell is in his fourth season with the Pacers. By now, the TV truck should be trained to NOT cutaway for a hero shot when he’s in the game.
Because T.J.’s going to get a T.J. steal. – 8:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG 🤝 C3DI
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VUXtFbtOe4 – 8:21 PM
DG 🤝 C3DI
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VUXtFbtOe4 – 8:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Pacers are shooting 55% against the #Cavs so far. Cleveland’s defensive in the first 18 minutes tonight is 117.8. This game is being played on Indiana’s terms so far. – 8:20 PM
Pacers are shooting 55% against the #Cavs so far. Cleveland’s defensive in the first 18 minutes tonight is 117.8. This game is being played on Indiana’s terms so far. – 8:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers moved the ball well, assisted on 9 of 12 FGs as they shot 60% in the 1Q and lead the Cavs by two after a slow start. Shocking, I know.
Pacers were mostly able to play at their pace. Hield has 8pts, Mitchell with 10. – 8:06 PM
Pacers moved the ball well, assisted on 9 of 12 FGs as they shot 60% in the 1Q and lead the Cavs by two after a slow start. Shocking, I know.
Pacers were mostly able to play at their pace. Hield has 8pts, Mitchell with 10. – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trailing the Pacers 31-29 after the first quarter. Evan Mobley was really aggressive in his six minutes tonight. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 10 points. Buddy Hield has eight for Indiana. – 8:05 PM
#Cavs trailing the Pacers 31-29 after the first quarter. Evan Mobley was really aggressive in his six minutes tonight. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 10 points. Buddy Hield has eight for Indiana. – 8:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Pacers lead the #Cavs 31-29. Cavs shot 11 of 20 (55%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3. They have 7 assists on those 11 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell is the high scorer for Cleveland with 10 pts. – 8:05 PM
At the end of the first quarter, Pacers lead the #Cavs 31-29. Cavs shot 11 of 20 (55%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3. They have 7 assists on those 11 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell is the high scorer for Cleveland with 10 pts. – 8:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
what a find. 🔍
Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Myles Turner for two. pic.twitter.com/Xixd4p2jDg – 8:04 PM
what a find. 🔍
Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Myles Turner for two. pic.twitter.com/Xixd4p2jDg – 8:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
how bout this ball movement?
The ball finds its way to Buddy Hield and he knocks down the three. pic.twitter.com/snCdqCZoOO – 7:59 PM
how bout this ball movement?
The ball finds its way to Buddy Hield and he knocks down the three. pic.twitter.com/snCdqCZoOO – 7:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Robin Lopez named 14 different NBA mascots in a 30 second video just shown. – 7:57 PM
Robin Lopez named 14 different NBA mascots in a 30 second video just shown. – 7:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first bucket of the night is an and one by @AndrewNembhard. 💪
watch the game live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/KN9XtXzQSD pic.twitter.com/osXrE10Ftn – 7:50 PM
first bucket of the night is an and one by @AndrewNembhard. 💪
watch the game live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/KN9XtXzQSD pic.twitter.com/osXrE10Ftn – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs vs Pacers is underway. First of six straight at home. – 7:41 PM
Ball is up. #Cavs vs Pacers is underway. First of six straight at home. – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s Mascot Night, don’t forget to tune in!
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/DmAUgwPYtU – 7:41 PM
It’s Mascot Night, don’t forget to tune in!
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/DmAUgwPYtU – 7:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley and Kenrich Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Wolves.
Rudy Gobert, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns… Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love all OUT for the Wolves. – 7:07 PM
Darius Bazley and Kenrich Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Wolves.
Rudy Gobert, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns… Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love all OUT for the Wolves. – 7:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith returns to the Pacers’ starting lineup tonight in Cleveland after two games coming off the bench.
This is Game 30 — and just their first game against a top three team (BOS, MIL, CLE) in the East.
Meanwhile, they’ve already played all four games vs Brooklyn. – 7:06 PM
Jalen Smith returns to the Pacers’ starting lineup tonight in Cleveland after two games coming off the bench.
This is Game 30 — and just their first game against a top three team (BOS, MIL, CLE) in the East.
Meanwhile, they’ve already played all four games vs Brooklyn. – 7:06 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Can you say, #SQUADGOALS !?
We’ve got Cavaliers Live at 7 pm, as we get you set for @Cleveland Cavaliers and Pacers on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QWbKthMHJp – 6:55 PM
Can you say, #SQUADGOALS !?
We’ve got Cavaliers Live at 7 pm, as we get you set for @Cleveland Cavaliers and Pacers on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QWbKthMHJp – 6:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are once again starting Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Pacers. – 6:52 PM
#Cavs are once again starting Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Pacers. – 6:52 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will travel to Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston with Mavs on this week-long road trip, and they hope to see progress from him the next full-team practice.
He won’t play until he practices, at least. – 6:49 PM
Jason Kidd said Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will travel to Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston with Mavs on this week-long road trip, and they hope to see progress from him the next full-team practice.
He won’t play until he practices, at least. – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Cleveland:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Chris Duarte – Out (G League – on assignment)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/yRvZbjAMxc – 6:36 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Cleveland:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Chris Duarte – Out (G League – on assignment)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/yRvZbjAMxc – 6:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be sticking with their recent starting lineup once again tonight against Indiana, which shouldn’t be a surprise because they’re 5-1 since making the change.
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Lamar Stevens. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. – 6:25 PM
#Cavs will be sticking with their recent starting lineup once again tonight against Indiana, which shouldn’t be a surprise because they’re 5-1 since making the change.
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Lamar Stevens. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. – 6:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Dean Wade’s progress with his shoulder injury. “He’s progressing. I think he’s slowly moving. But that’s about it.” – 6:12 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Dean Wade’s progress with his shoulder injury. “He’s progressing. I think he’s slowly moving. But that’s about it.” – 6:12 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1977, the @Indiana Pacers Dan Roundfield did this in a win over the Pistons:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 25 REB
✅ 13-18 FG
Moses Malone (2x) is the only other player over the last 50 NBA seasons to record a 35p/25r game on 70% shooting from the field.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1977, the @Indiana Pacers Dan Roundfield did this in a win over the Pistons:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 25 REB
✅ 13-18 FG
Moses Malone (2x) is the only other player over the last 50 NBA seasons to record a 35p/25r game on 70% shooting from the field.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
We’ll arrive in Minneapolis late Saturday night after a game in Cleveland. We’ll be there for games Monday night and Wednesday night and then head to Houston after the game Wednesday night. Looking at info from the Twin Cities NWS office…I’ve seen better forecasts 🥶 pic.twitter.com/IxaKaKOjoS – 4:58 PM
We’ll arrive in Minneapolis late Saturday night after a game in Cleveland. We’ll be there for games Monday night and Wednesday night and then head to Houston after the game Wednesday night. Looking at info from the Twin Cities NWS office…I’ve seen better forecasts 🥶 pic.twitter.com/IxaKaKOjoS – 4:58 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
On the Pacers recent starting lineup change, what it signals going forward, and what it has meant for Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, and the team: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:08 PM
On the Pacers recent starting lineup change, what it signals going forward, and what it has meant for Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, and the team: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:08 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Louis Orr_all 6-8 and 175 lbs of him_was one of the best second-round draft picks in @Indiana Pacers history. Averaged double figures for two seasons, then became free agent. Pacers couldn’t match Knicks offer and received second-round pick as compensation. Played 6 more seasons for NY. pic.twitter.com/rBPrWcCHM7 – 2:40 PM
Louis Orr_all 6-8 and 175 lbs of him_was one of the best second-round draft picks in @Indiana Pacers history. Averaged double figures for two seasons, then became free agent. Pacers couldn’t match Knicks offer and received second-round pick as compensation. Played 6 more seasons for NY. pic.twitter.com/rBPrWcCHM7 – 2:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“He’s got no fear”
#Cavs Lamar Stevens has been given a difficult responsibility for one of the league’s elite teams, asked to defend the opponent’s best every night. And he is relishing it.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 2:37 PM
“He’s got no fear”
#Cavs Lamar Stevens has been given a difficult responsibility for one of the league’s elite teams, asked to defend the opponent’s best every night. And he is relishing it.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 2:37 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Louis Orr_all 6-8 and 175 lbs of him_was one of the best second-round draft picks in @Indiana Pacers history. Averaged double figures for two seasons, then became free agent. Pacers couldn’t match Knicks offer and received second-round pick as compensation. Played 6 more seasons for NY. – 2:20 PM
Louis Orr_all 6-8 and 175 lbs of him_was one of the best second-round draft picks in @Indiana Pacers history. Averaged double figures for two seasons, then became free agent. Pacers couldn’t match Knicks offer and received second-round pick as compensation. Played 6 more seasons for NY. – 2:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Booked and busy this weekend.
@wizestapp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/N7TvaKBTUy – 1:45 PM
Booked and busy this weekend.
@wizestapp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/N7TvaKBTUy – 1:45 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.