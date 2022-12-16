Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Indiana Pacers are spending $6,529,091 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $8,361,706 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics’ defense ranks 4th in the NBA the last two weeks (with all road games).
Friday, they get Rob back, and open a 7-game homestand…all vs. teams with offensive ratings in the NBA’s bottom half.
Magicx2 (24)
Pacers (16)
Wolves (18)
Bucks (17)
Rockets (26)
Clippers (29) – 2:21 AM

