Robert Williams gets standing ovation in season debut

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Robert Williams received a standing ovation from Celtics fans in his first game of the season 👏
pic.twitter.com/jAkMmX6wUV – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams back on the floor to open Q2 and just had a massive block. – 8:11 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Standing ovation for Rob Williams as he checks in for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/MmeAOubsVQ – 8:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
lotta fouls on Rob Williams in his first stint, picking up 3 in 4 minutes. Kornet was about to check in for him before the timeout it seems. still, Williams looked solid overall coming off the long layoff. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The fouls on Rob Williams. His timing is clearly off in his first game back. – 8:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams has 3 fouls in 4 minutes and probably should have been called for a 4th that went to Horford. Bit rusty. – 8:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla doesn’t need a minutes limit for Rob Williams cause he’s just gonna foul out in 15 minutes anyway. – 8:00 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
I literally just screamed uncontrollably watching the dunk from Rob Williams.
Think I’m spending too much time with @Chris Forsberg
#TimeLord – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Huge pop for Robert Williams checking in pic.twitter.com/dIlbXovZR7 – 7:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams still catches alley-oops like it’s the easiest thing he’s ever done in his life. Also two great defensive plays int he corners for near-block and a deflection on the last two possessions – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob Williams gets out and contests Ross in the corner then throws down a baseline alley-oop from Marcus Smart. – 7:54 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Chronicling @Chris Forsberg chronicling Rob Williams entering the game for the first time. #rapture pic.twitter.com/4TdZaTIVQI – 7:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics rolling with their starting 5 from last year that caused a lot of problems for teams – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford & Rob Williams. – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob Williams, and the best NBA lineup last year, are back #Celtics pic.twitter.com/1tWaxCtFiV – 7:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Robert Williams checks into the game to BIG cheers from the Garden crowd pic.twitter.com/unasZYosee – 7:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams checked in at the 7:03 mark, replacing Derrick White. He gets a standing ovation. #Celtics #Magic – 7:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Rob Williams is checking in and about to make his season debut for the Celtics. – 7:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams with the standing ovation from the TD Garden as he enters the game. – 7:51 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rob Williams got off the bench and the Garden crowd gets up on their feet. – 7:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics will bring Rob Williams off the bench in his season debut. – 7:04 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Asked in part whether Robert Williams will start or come off the bench, Joe Mazzulla said the big man will play center. So, we’ll find out soon whether the Celtics will go back to last season’s starting lineup or bring Williams in with the second unit in his season debut. – 6:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Robert Williams is back TONIGHT
Here’s what Joe Mazzulla said about the Time Lord pregame:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/joe… – 6:10 PM
Robert Williams is back TONIGHT
Here’s what Joe Mazzulla said about the Time Lord pregame:
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams’ conditioning is good and his recovery has been good as well, and that’s why they feel good about bringing him back – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is in tonight, per Joe Mazzulla. No set minutes restriction, but the Celtics will be monitoring his usage. – 5:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joe Mazzulla confirms Rob Williams will return tonight.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla confirms
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon on Rob Williams: “He’s diligent. He’s still a young guy, man, that takes his work serious, takes the game serious. Knows how good this team is without him — and knows how good this team will be with him.” – 11:27 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon on Rob Williams: “I played with a great shot blocker in Myles Turner in Indiana. So to play with another one, I think those are the two best shot blockers in the league. So to play with him this year is going to be amazing.” – 11:26 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics back at shootaround after an off day. Robert Williams is officially listed as questionable. No sign of him at the open portion in the few minutes since we’ve arrived. Shams/Woj reported he’ll play tonight. pic.twitter.com/kBDOLrBylC – 10:56 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I, for one, am excited to watch Robert Williams the third play basketball tonight. – 9:05 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“Defensively, he’s just so incredible and, for what we do, he’s so important and out of this world.”
What can Robert Williams add to the Celtics? Let his teammates tell you.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Robert Williams reportedly to make season debut for Celtics Friday vs. Magic nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/rob… – 7:41 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Magic at Celtics
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia in Maine — Mfiondu Kabengele saw Robert Williams scrimmage in LA and said he looked strong and confident. Shams/Woj reported the big man will make his season debut today, 12 weeks from the day of his surgery: clnsmedia.com/robert-william… – 1:49 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Talked to @Mfiondu Kabengele tonight after his 12-9-3-2-2 in Maine. He was in LA over the weekend and saw Robert Williams scrimmage with the coaches, and said Rob looks confident ahead of his reported return tomorrow vs. ORL pic.twitter.com/s2ZgoLRK0B – 10:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Robert Williams reportedly to make season debut for Celtics Friday vs. Pistons nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/rob… – 9:21 PM
Jared Weiss: Rob Williams will come off the bench tonight with Al Horford starting at center and Derrick White in the back court. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / December 16, 2022
Jay King: Robert Williams will play tonight, per Joe Mazzulla. He doesn’t have a minutes restriction, per se, but they’ll make sure they don’t overuse him. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / December 16, 2022
