Robert Williams officially a go against Orlando

Jay King: Robert Williams will play tonight, per Joe Mazzulla. He doesn’t have a minutes restriction, per se, but they’ll make sure they don’t overuse him.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
Jay King @ByJayKing
Asked in part whether Robert Williams will start or come off the bench, Joe Mazzulla said the big man will play center. So, we’ll find out soon whether the Celtics will go back to last season’s starting lineup or bring Williams in with the second unit in his season debut. – 6:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Robert Williams is back TONIGHT
Here’s what Joe Mazzulla said about the Time Lord pregame:
Robert Williams is back TONIGHT
Here’s what Joe Mazzulla said about the Time Lord pregame:
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams’ conditioning is good and his recovery has been good as well, and that’s why they feel good about bringing him back – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is in tonight, per Joe Mazzulla. No set minutes restriction, but the Celtics will be monitoring his usage. – 5:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joe Mazzulla confirms Rob Williams will return tonight.
Joe Mazzulla confirms Rob Williams will return tonight.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla confirms
Mazzulla confirms
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics back at shootaround after an off day. Robert Williams is officially listed as questionable. No sign of him at the open portion in the few minutes since we’ve arrived. Shams/Woj reported he’ll play tonight. pic.twitter.com/kBDOLrBylC – 10:56 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I, for one, am excited to watch Robert Williams the third play basketball tonight. – 9:05 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“Defensively, he’s just so incredible and, for what we do, he’s so important and out of this world.”
What can Robert Williams add to the Celtics? Let his teammates tell you.
“Defensively, he’s just so incredible and, for what we do, he’s so important and out of this world.”
What can Robert Williams add to the Celtics? Let his teammates tell you.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Robert Williams reportedly to make season debut for Celtics Friday vs. Magic nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/rob… – 7:41 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Magic at Celtics
Boston has the league’s best offense, and now gets back one of its best defenders; Robert Williams III is set to make his season debut following knee surgery. Orlando has ROY frontrunner Paolo Banchero and MIP candidate Bol Bol. pic.twitter.com/UhTfQZlxOL – 6:12 AM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Magic at Celtics
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia in Maine — Mfiondu Kabengele saw Robert Williams scrimmage in LA and said he looked strong and confident. Shams/Woj reported the big man will make his season debut today, 12 weeks from the day of his surgery: clnsmedia.com/robert-william… – 1:49 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Talked to @Mfiondu Kabengele tonight after his 12-9-3-2-2 in Maine. He was in LA over the weekend and saw Robert Williams scrimmage with the coaches, and said Rob looks confident ahead of his reported return tomorrow vs. ORL pic.twitter.com/s2ZgoLRK0B – 10:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Robert Williams reportedly to make season debut for Celtics Friday vs. Pistons nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/rob… – 9:21 PM
Souichi Terada: Malcolm Brogdon on Robert Williams: “He’s diligent. He’s still a young guy, man, that takes his work serious, takes the game serious. Knows how good this team is without him — and knows how good this team will be with him.” -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / December 16, 2022
Souichi Terada: Malcolm Brogdon on Robert Williams: “I played with a great shot blocker in Myles Turner in Indiana. So to play with another one, I think those are the two best shot blockers in the league. So to play with him this year is going to be amazing.” -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / December 16, 2022
Bobby Manning: Brogdon on Robert Williams’ return: “That’s huge. We basically have a fully healthy team minus Gallo. I’m super excited … Rob, I’ve seen him battle every day trying to get over that injury and he’s here now, so we’re praying for a healthy season for him. He’s going to make a huge impact.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / December 16, 2022
