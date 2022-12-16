Sotheby's auctions LeBron James' 2013 NBA Finals jersey

Sotheby’s is kicking off 2023 with an auction of NBA star LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey. The auction house takes another step into the sports memorabilia market by auctioning the jersey James wore for his championship-winning game during the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, a back-to-back championship win for James and the team. The item is billed as James’ most valuable game-worn jersey to appear at auction and is estimated to auction for between $3 million and $5 million.
Source: Layla Ilchi @ WWD.com
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Congrats to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Year.
SGA beat Seth Rogen, Timothee Chalamet and Steve Lacy in the first three rounds before beating A$AP Rocky in the Finals of a bracket style tourney.
Never seen MJ or LeBron take out Pumbaa. pic.twitter.com/2HbtdvWAYu – 6:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Another clip from yesterday’s football portion of practice: LeBron to Troy Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/OB8qxJ4wYF – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja belongs in the MVP convo.
— 27.6 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 7.9 APG
— .739 win percentage
Only one other player has ever put up those PPG/RPG/APG with a .700 record — LeBron in his 2010 MVP season. pic.twitter.com/jZnOjcjFX4 – 12:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Giannis Antetokounmpo. Luka Doncic. Dejounte Murray. LeBron James. Anthony Edwards. Those are just some of the players #Cavs Lamar Stevens has guarded and held in check this season. He’s relishing this role as the team’s trash-talking defensive stopper.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 10:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I went back and picked winners for the NBA’s new Clutch Player of the Year award for the past 10 seasons:
– There’s only one two-time winner, and it’s not LeBron or Kobe.
– The Point God is the Clutch God.
– The wild 2016 race between Stephen Curry and…
cbssports.com/nba/news/predi… – 9:51 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Speaking of Nance…he’s wearing some Zoom LeBron 2s tonight with some diamond embellishment and they are so dope – 9:30 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Can’t miss. 😉💧👑 @LIFEWTR #LifeWTRpartner pic.twitter.com/BRF0FS1sFk – 8:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron would break Kareem’s record without the 3-point line.
He’s hit just over 2,000 of them.
Without even accounting for the fact that he’d take much higher percentage shots if the line wasn’t there, another 2,000 only puts him another 1.5 seasons out. – 8:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. remains out Friday at Lakers. LeBron James, Anthony Davis are probable. – 6:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Every 3️⃣ LeBron has made in his career 🤩
@kirkgoldsberry details the 3-pointer’s impact on LeBron’s scoring record chase on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/nebsgvGycz pic.twitter.com/mmAvjjFJkn – 6:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
You could argue that Rob Pelinka ruined LeBron’s first Cavs tenure.
Carlos Boozer should’ve been LeBron’s All-Star teammate. Instead he broke a verbal agreement with the Cavs to sign with the Jazz. His agent? Rob Pelinka. – 3:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There are basketball reasons for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook. The crunchtime issues, the guard glut, the general LeBron fit.
But those pale in comparison to the simple financial fact that they are devoting $47 million to a sixth man and that’s not economically viable. – 2:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: “@LeBron James will not allow anybody to be better than him at anything.” @Dwyane Wade opens up to @SInow about leaving TNT, LeBron’s pursuit of the scoring title, Utah’s surprising start and adding “game show host” to his resume si.com/nba/2022/12/15… – 12:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Happy Jokmas everyone!
Since the 2016-17 season, here are some fun Nikola Jokić stats to celebrate 6th anniversary of December 15th:
9th in total points
3rd in total rebounds
5th in total assists just behind LeBron
12th in steals
6th in TS% (10,000+ min)
1st in Win Shares – 12:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A look at LeBron’s pregame routine before he hits the court 👑👀
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/gk0l7RLTsO – 11:43 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Anfernee Simons
ALTERNATES
Deandre Ayton
Jerami Grant
LeBron James pic.twitter.com/DmwXZ7bHAI – 11:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron this season:
— 26.5 PPG
— 8.6 RPG
— 6.5 APG
He’s only 37. pic.twitter.com/O3XqRFvyek – 10:15 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 1:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell tonight:
34 PTS
13-20 FG
6-9 3P
Only LeBron and Love have more 30p and 6 3P games as a Cav. pic.twitter.com/MfxtLqrjNJ – 11:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
D-Rose commented on the famous ’12 ASG intros where he’s standing still while LeBron, Wade, Dwight & ‘Melo dance: “You know what was crazy, I didn’t know nothing about the dance routine. I probably would have danced if I had known, but I didn’t know.” #Bulls – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is the third time in the Raptors’ last six games that they’ve had a rest advantage at home, with the opposition on the second night of a back-to-back. They split the first two (competitive loss vs Boston, win over the Lakers without LeBron/AD). Kings lost in Philly yesterday – 7:02 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
LeBron, Jerry Jones and The Photo shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:59 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣 NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Cavs (3:24)
—Most/Least fun teams (8:12)
—Thunder (14:49)
—Jazz (19:14)
—LeBron (25:23)
—Nets (31:07)
—Bulls (37:07)
—MIP x 2??? (43:33)
🎧 https://t.co/RT8SnFNVEN
🍎 https://t.co/nio54wrhK1
✳️ https://t.co/XAmOBAA89n
📺 https://t.co/ihiOpJTlEu pic.twitter.com/Dpjv3hJQqB – 5:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron and the Cavs really completed the 3-1 comeback after this 😳 pic.twitter.com/Whs8BRzttJ – 4:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers blow a massive opportunity against the Celtics. Why can’t a team led by LeBron/AD close 4Q’s? How will this shape FO decisions moving forward? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers fourth quarter net rating:
Russell Westbrook on: -21.6
Russell Westbrook off: +18.8
Both are the worst on the team.
Next worst Laker on: Wenyen Gabriel (-12.3)
Next worst Laker off: LeBron James (+3.2)
It doesn’t matter how well he’s playing. Russ cannot close games. – 11:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron doesn’t care for for almost-wins. pic.twitter.com/OB9yOiDqVF – 9:03 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
LeBron has passed Wilt for 2nd-most 30-pt games all-time per @Stathead https://t.co/8jmhSyHVzL pic.twitter.com/ihpIDV7UI4 – 8:08 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James: You’re talking to the wrong guy talking about ‘almost win’
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 5:01 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on his confidence in AD in clutch situations: “If there’s one guy on this ballclub that I love going to the free-throw line in the clutch, it’s AD.” – 3:09 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another gritty performance. Another gut-wrenching loss for the Lakers.
Darvin Ham saw some semblance of a silver lining against the Celtics, the team with the NBA’s best record. LeBron James and Anthony Davis couldn’t see things the same way: ocregister.com/2022/12/13/lak… – 2:50 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I will say this. LeBron James is 38 and playing at a top 5-7 level
Anthony Davis is playing at a top 5-7 level, and we weren’t sure we would ever see him at this level again
The western conference is wide open
Rob gotta do something. He can’t leave this roster as is – 2:33 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James makes us feel nostalgic as he turns back the clock to the good old days 🥹
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/18itStWqn7 – 2:06 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on trying to poster LeBron James: “I’m honored to compete against one of the best players of all time. And you show respect by going at somebody.” – 1:55 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is the moment the Lakers lost the game imo.
LeBron is on Marcus Smart. Smart seemingly goes to screen AD off of Brown, but fans out back behind the line at the last second. Nobody picks him up. Three points for Boston. pic.twitter.com/DC1nxZqsNJ – 1:23 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron and AD combined to take more than half of the Lakers’ shots, 49 out of 93 (roughly 53%).
Forget about how many of their points they scored. This is absolutely not sustainable. The Lakers are running Bron and AD into the ground. – 12:48 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final (OT): Celtics 122, Lakers 118
The Lakers blew a 12-point lead with less than 5 minutes left — after rallying from a 20-point deficit — to go to OT, where they lost and fell to 11-16. Anthony Davis had 37 and 12. LeBron had 33, 9 and 9.
Up next: vs. Denver on Friday. – 12:44 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers drop 122-118 OT game to Celtics. AD had 37 points, 12 rebounds, LeBron James 33 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, Russell Westbrook 20 points, 14 rebounds, but Jason Tatum had 44 points for Celtics to lead the way. – 12:42 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Rough, rough loss.
Celtics 122, Lakers 118 in overtime.
AD with 37 points, LeBron with 33, Russ with 20. Tatum with 44 for Boston. The steam simply ran out. The Lakers might have played their best basketball of the whole season in that second half, but the bottom line hurts. – 12:42 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Celtics knew LeBron and AD were gassed so they packed the paint and said we’ll conserve all energy for offense and bet against Westbrook making practice-level jumpers.
Cold, cold world. – 12:42 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Ham played Russian Roulette with the Lebron/AD minutes in the second half and it almost worked. Good W by the Celts but man that would have been a way way worse loss. – 12:42 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla is actually Mo
Szyslak and the Celtics are Homer Simpson letting Boxcar LeBron and Boxcar Davis punch themselves out to get the late KO – 12:37 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Lakers take the lead to start the OT how? Getting off-the-dribble mismatches like Westbrook v Kornet and getting to the rim. How did they lose this lead? LBJ, Westbrook (twice) and AD missed 3s. This ain’t rocket science 🤷🏾♂️ – 12:37 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Reggie mentioned a “tired, settle shot” from Bron. The one at the end of regulation looked/felt that way, too. Had enough time to go toward the rim, but instead launched the wing jumper we’ve generally come to expect him to take in those scenarios – 12:34 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
If you’re dead tired, and no doubt LBJ is, why take a 24 foot prayer of a shot? – 12:34 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Celtics are hunting LeBron on pick and rolls so they don’t have to deal with Austin Reaves clamping them – 12:33 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Lakers rode LeBron and AD the whole 4th. The C’s are at the end of a long road trip. Who has anything left here? – 12:31 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Davis is at 41 minutes and LeBron is at 38. #Lakers #Celtics – 12:30 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Over time.
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I didn’t expect that Darvin Ham would decide his coaching model would Tom Thibodeau. AD and Bron died a few mins ago. – 12:29 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD missed two free throws that would have given Lakers a 4 point lead, Jason Tatum scored over LeBron James with 16.6 seconds left to tie the score and James missed a game-winning jumper, sending game to OT tied at 110-110. – 12:29 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron’s game-winning 3-point attempt misses and the Lakers and the Celtics are headed to overtime. – 12:28 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum was about to boom LeBron again but LeBron said no way I’m letting that happen again and fouled him on the arm. – 12:20 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Tatum was soooooo close toward having LeBron appear in his poster – 12:20 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum almost EXPLODED on LeBron with a slam. Ball bounces out. #Celtics could’ve used on those 3 points. – 12:20 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Lakers run is now up to 31-5 as LeBron heads to the line after another turnover and fast break sequence. Lakers’ pressure and athleticism have been incredible over the past 10 minutes. – 12:16 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Since the 2:21 mark in the third quarter, the Celtics have hit two shots. The first was an ATO for a Tatum iso on LeBron and then a fat break trailer to Tatum after he got a steal. Nothing else besides Tatum making those two plays happen over the past 8 minutes. – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tremendous energy from the Lakers on defense for an extended stretch in the second half, led by LeBron and AD.
The 4th Q margin is 16-4, plus an 8-0 run to close the 3rd Q.
It’s a 98-92 LAL lead after an and-1 run-stopper from Tatum, with a FT coming after a time out. – 12:11 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazulla drew an ATO to get Tatum switched onto LeBron and take him iso, which ironically worked out perfectly. – 12:07 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon slow getting through the screen and LeBron buries a 3.
#Lakers lead by 4 after trailing by 20 on a 31-7 run over the last ~10 minutes. – 12:03 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 10-0 run to start the 4th, and an 18-0 run going back to the 3rd Q for LAL.
LeBron and AD leading the way, with some help from Westbrook. – 12:02 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL, who trailed by as many as 20, have rallied to take an 89-88 lead, with Darvin Ham extending LeBron and AD’s minutes to great effect in the 2nd half.
Boston, on the 6th of 6 road games, and the 2nd night of a B2B, has cooled off considerably after a hot shooting start. – 12:01 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Celtics 88, Lakers 82
The Lakers closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to enter the fourth quarter with momentum. The arena is buzzing. Anthony Davis has 31 points and 9 rebounds. LeBron James has 18 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists. – 11:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams got the ball on the break and was about to go up for the layup then saw it was LeBron and front of him and bailed so damn fast lol – 11:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum 3 and the #Celtics are up 20 with 7:49 left in 3Q.
#Lakers:
LeBron & AD 37 points
Tatum 3 and the #Celtics are up 20 with 7:49 left in 3Q.
#Lakers:
LeBron & AD 37 points
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics have done a nice job on LeBron James post-ups tonight. – 11:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Celtics 65, Lakers 50
The Lakers made this a competitive game a couple of times in the second only for Boston to pull away. Anthony Davis has 17 points and 7 rebounds. LeBron has 11 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Jayson Tatum is scorching with 24 points. – 11:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics lead 65-50 at half.
Tatum active and efficient: 24-4-4 on 8/18 FG
Blake with a strong start: 4-3-3
White/Brown add 21 on 9/14 FG
Brogdon 2/4 off the bench in 9 mins
LeBron/Davis: 28-11-6, but not receiving too much from their supporting cast. LAL: 3/11 3PT – 11:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some painful looking spills both ways all quarter, but LeBron just took a mean one driving in transition. Might’ve hit his head on the baseline. – 11:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not exactly news, but if it’s AD or LBJ, it’s pretty good for the Lakers. If it’s anyone else, it’s pretty shaky. – 11:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron led a Lakers run to trim Boston’s lead to as few as 7, but since he checked out, the Celtics are on a 6-0 run (8-0 overall, including a bucket before LeBron checked out).
Celtics up 60-45. – 11:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
BRON WITH THE STEAL AND SLAM 👑
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/Mafdc2rVVr – 10:54 PM
BRON WITH THE STEAL AND SLAM 👑
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
If the Lakers manage to close the 52-45 gap all the way, they’re gonna need more of this version of LeBron. He’s gotten this bench unit running, and just had a steal out of pure anticipation that ended with a highlight reel dunk. Playing really well this shift, 5 for 6, 10p, 4a. – 10:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is really loving these small Celtics lineups. He’s really struggled to get to the basket in the half court this year (relative to his usual greatness) but he’s been way more aggressive tonight. – 10:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
LeBron had Blake 1-1 and he passed. Washed King vs Washed King. – 10:24 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
All I can think about when Jayson Tatum plays against LeBron pic.twitter.com/rpSbABd5oJ – 10:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Lakers – https://t.co/8uikQWYesQ Arena – December 13, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
Los Angeles – Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari pic.twitter.com/13uCVXQzmZ – 9:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers rolling with same starters vs. Boston:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 9:35 PM
Lakers rolling with same starters vs. Boston:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Lakers starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
Dennis Schroder – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As expected, Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Boston. – 9:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron doing some midrange work pregame with Phil Handy. He’s been doing some pregame on-court warmups the last few times out, which have been infrequent since he joined the Lakers. He usually has stuck to treatment and pregame off court work. pic.twitter.com/Z604Z8Fsex – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James working behind the perimeter before tonight’s game vs the Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/77VWO5gCFA – 9:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Lakers have found a temporary formula around LeBron and AD, but are they in a hole too deep to dig out of? sports.yahoo.com/lakers-found-a… – 7:22 PM
During that memorable game, James achieved 37 points and 12 rebounds, which helped result in the Miami Heat winning 95 to 88 against the Spurs in a repeat championship win. The auction will take place during Sotheby’s inaugural “The One” showcase on Jan. 27 in New York, which is timed to James possibly surpassing basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. -via WWD.com / December 16, 2022
“I grew up in the backyard of all the H.B.C.U.s,” Paul said. “So, it was natural for me.” During the 2011 N.B.A. lockout, he arranged a de facto All-Star game at Winston-Salem State that featured stars including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and donated $25,000 to the school. But it wasn’t until 2017 that he really began to think about the help H.B.C.U.s needed. -via New York Times / December 16, 2022
Clutch Points: LeBron James relaxing and playing Madden 23 in SoFi Stadium 😎 (via kingjames/IG) pic.twitter.com/93WXYe5Kak -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 15, 2022
