Sotheby's auctions LeBron James' 2013 NBA Finals jersey

Sotheby’s is kicking off 2023 with an auction of NBA star LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey. The auction house takes another step into the sports memorabilia market by auctioning the jersey James wore for his championship-winning game during the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, a back-to-back championship win for James and the team. The item is billed as James’ most valuable game-worn jersey to appear at auction and is estimated to auction for between $3 million and $5 million.Source: Layla Ilchi @ WWD.com