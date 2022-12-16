Stephen Curry relieved by injury prognosis: Surgery would have meant being out four to six months

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Golden State’s Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) is questionable for game vs. Sixers. Steph Curry (partially dislocated left shoulder), Draymond Green (bruised right quadriceps), Andrew Wiggins (strained right inner thight) & Andre Iguodala (left hip management) are out. – 1:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Draymond Green tonight for the Warriors in Philly. Golden State will also be without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. – 1:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Nets have ruled Patty Mills out (illness) vs. Raptors tonight; Seth Curry is questionable with a hamstring issue. No changes to Raptors lineup from Wednesday. – 1:24 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reacts to his shoulder injury as he tries to stay positive in a tough situation. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/war… – 1:22 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Projecting the Warriors without Stephen Curry, and previewing the NBA trade landscape with @Bobby Marks — think we at least mentioned almost all 30 teams:
Apple: apple.co/3jbh4p5
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Is it the goal for the Warriors to maintain a .500 record for when Steph Curry returns?
Is it the goal for the Warriors to maintain a .500 record for when Steph Curry returns?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Story coming soon on Steph Curry’s reaction to his left shoulder subluxation. Feels a big sense of relief in not needing surgery
Story coming soon on Steph Curry’s reaction to his left shoulder subluxation. Feels a big sense of relief in not needing surgery
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
It’s better for Steph Curry that it was his left shoulder and not right. He said he will have to deal with managing the injury even once he returns. Mentioned there will always be a level of instability. Compared it to his hand injury a couple years ago. pic.twitter.com/cPmocUI8PM – 12:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Stephen Curry says he doesn’t think his off-arm won’t allow him to get back any sooner, but will help his feel when he does come back as he won’t have to reacclimate himself to anything. – 12:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Stephen Curry says the Warriors have a sense of urgency to figure themselves out, which doesn’t change while he’s sidelined. – 12:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry: “Surgery would’ve been 4-6 months. Nobody was trying to deal with that right now.” He said surgery was ruled out after MRI. – 12:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Latest injury report for tonight’s game has Klay Thompson listed as questionable with left knee soreness.
Latest injury report for tonight’s game has Klay Thompson listed as questionable with left knee soreness.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry: “From what I know about shoulder injuries and things like that, whenever you can avoid surgery that’s good news.” – 12:08 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s Starting Five w/ @ianhurley77
-49ers clinch NFC West
-NCAA has a new boss
-Argentina-France World Cup final preview
-Steph Curry injury implications
-Chris Paul graduates from HBCU
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Winning on defense; and Haslem’s moment in starting spotlight. – 11:07 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
golden state’s offensive rating when steph curry plays without jordan poole (500 minutes): 126.2, which is ~8 points better than 1st place
golden state’s offensive rating when steph curry plays without jordan poole (500 minutes): 126.2, which is ~8 points better than 1st place
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I went back and picked winners for the NBA’s new Clutch Player of the Year award for the past 10 seasons:
– There’s only one two-time winner, and it’s not LeBron or Kobe.
– The Point God is the Clutch God.
– The wild 2016 race between Stephen Curry and…
I went back and picked winners for the NBA’s new Clutch Player of the Year award for the past 10 seasons:
– There’s only one two-time winner, and it’s not LeBron or Kobe.
– The Point God is the Clutch God.
– The wild 2016 race between Stephen Curry and…
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: The Warriors find themselves in deep water without Curry, who’s kept them afloat all season si.com/nba/2022/12/16… – 9:37 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyler Herro scored a career-high 41 points with 10 3P made last night.
Herro is the third player in NBA history to make at least nine 3P in back-to-back games:
✅ Curry (5x)
✅ Harden (2x)
✅ Herro
He’s the only one to do so on back-to-back days.
Tyler Herro scored a career-high 41 points with 10 3P made last night.
Herro is the third player in NBA history to make at least nine 3P in back-to-back games:
✅ Curry (5x)
✅ Harden (2x)
✅ Herro
He’s the only one to do so on back-to-back days.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After suffering a shoulder injury against the Pacers on Wednesday, Steph Curry is set for an MRI on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/inj… – 7:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers don’t plan to underestimate Golden State Warriors despite struggles, Stephen Curry injury inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:17 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
You taking or not? Curry misses 12 games, Warriors go 4-8, and GSW 18-23 halfway through season? Yes or no? – 1:48 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
In general, Curry misses two weeks, it’s 8 games out; three weeks gonna be 10 games; four weeks about 13-15 games. More than that, you can figure it out but trouble. – 1:38 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks speaking about if he was disappointed to hear that Stephen Curry won’t play on Christmas.
“I got Klay. I like that matchup better, because he was talking a little smack when we lost. I’ll just show him what type of defense I got.”
Dillon Brooks speaking about if he was disappointed to hear that Stephen Curry won’t play on Christmas.
“I got Klay. I like that matchup better, because he was talking a little smack when we lost. I’ll just show him what type of defense I got.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Tyler Herro became just the third player in NBA history to hit at least nine three-pointers in consecutive games (joining only Stephen Curry and James Harden) and the first ever to do it on a back-to-back. – 11:22 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry injury history: Warriors star now out with partially dislocated shoulder
Steph Curry injury history: Warriors star now out with partially dislocated shoulder
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr just said on @957thegame that his staff is getting dinner tonight & will try to hash out rotations without Steph Curry. Kerr says it’s not as simple as just throwing out a bunch of young guys at once – there has to be an experienced play caller out there. #dubnation – 8:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers don’t plan to underestimate Golden State Warriors despite struggles, Stephen Curry injury inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 8:47 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the impact of Steph Curry missing a few weeks on the Warriors’ chances of avoiding the play-in tournament: es.pn/3HGztEw (ESPN+) – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers don’t plan to underestimate Golden State Warriors despite struggles, Stephen Curry injury inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are out for the Warriors tomorrow. Draymond Green is questionable.
Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz are probable.
De’Anthony Melton is not listed on the injury report.
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are out for the Warriors tomorrow. Draymond Green is questionable.
Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz are probable.
De’Anthony Melton is not listed on the injury report.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Wiggins nearing return as Warriors brace to play foreseeable future without Curry mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/wig… – 6:36 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors injury update:
Steph Curry is out – left shoulder subluxation. NBA insiders report he’s expected to miss a few weeks.
Andrew Wiggins is out – adductor strain – but the team said he was cleared to practice today.
Draymond Green is questionable – quad bruise.
Warriors injury update:
Steph Curry is out – left shoulder subluxation. NBA insiders report he’s expected to miss a few weeks.
Andrew Wiggins is out – adductor strain – but the team said he was cleared to practice today.
Draymond Green is questionable – quad bruise.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 6+ threes:
184 — Steph Curry
Most games with 6+ threes:
184 — Steph Curry
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s my most up to date newser on Steph Curry sustaining a left shoulder subluxation
Here’s my most up to date newser on Steph Curry sustaining a left shoulder subluxation
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out with shoulder subluxation, will reportedly miss about a month
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out with shoulder subluxation, will reportedly miss about a month
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia which revealed that he sustained a left shoulder subluxation. The Warriors say a timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days. – 5:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are listed as out on the Warriors’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. It’ll be the sixth straight game Wiggins will miss with a strained adductor.
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are listed as out on the Warriors’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. It’ll be the sixth straight game Wiggins will miss with a strained adductor.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have put their injury report for the Sixers game out. Draymond Green is questionable with a right quad contusion. Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins out. Klay Thompson will return. – 5:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
An MRI showed Steph Curry suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder. Timeline for his return will be provided by the team in the coming days. mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/ste… – 5:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Stephen Curry has sustained a left shoulder subluxation … with no timetable yet established for his return.
The Warriors say Stephen Curry has sustained a left shoulder subluxation … with no timetable yet established for his return.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Breaking: Steph Curry sustained a left shoulder subluxation, per the Warriors. An official return timeline will be provided “in the coming days.” – 5:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors’ Stephen Curry has a labrum injury in his left shoulder that is not expected to require surgery, sources say. Details on @TheRally: pic.twitter.com/6ox6W2UiN5 – 5:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry reportedly out “weeks” with shoulder injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/ste… – 5:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Here’s the stretch of games Stephen Curry will miss, per @Shams Charania. The soonest he could return is Dec. 30 against Portland at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/XqpzwKBHSg – 5:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors All-NBA star Stephen Curry has sustained a labral injury in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
When Stephen Curry is off the court, the Warriors offensive rating drops to 103 and they have a net rating of -11.1. – 4:56 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry expected to miss few weeks with shoulder injury mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/ste… – 4:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Knicks five game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), Draymond’s ejection, KD and more…
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Knicks five game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), Draymond’s ejection, KD and more…
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have been outscored by 55 points in the three games that Steph Curry has missed this season
The Warriors have been outscored by 55 points in the three games that Steph Curry has missed this season
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today Topics: Knicks 5 game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), KD, Dame Lillard and more…
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today Topics: Knicks 5 game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), KD, Dame Lillard and more…
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tomorrow night’s injury report for the @Brooklyn Nets:
Curry (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Mills (non-Covid illness) – DOUBTFUL
Duke Jr. and Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT
Tomorrow night’s injury report for the @Brooklyn Nets:
Curry (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Mills (non-Covid illness) – DOUBTFUL
Duke Jr. and Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After suffering a shoulder injury against the Pacers on Wednesday, Steph Curry is set for an MRI on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/inj… – 4:00 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Insiders are reporting that Steph Curry is expected to miss a few weeks with a left shoulder injury. There’s still no word from the Warriors as to what the injury is. The team said he’d undergo an MRI today, but I’m sure they’re going to have multiple drs look at it. #dubnation – 3:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Newser on Steph Curry expected to miss “a few weeks” with a left shoulder injury. Awaiting more details soon nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Here’s the tricky situation the Warriors must navigate with Stephen Curry expected to miss multiple weeks with a left-shoulder injury: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 3:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report in Toronto tomorrow: Curry (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Mills (non-Covid illness) – DOUBTFUL
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Nets status report in Toronto tomorrow: Curry (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Mills (non-Covid illness) – DOUBTFUL
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (right hamstring tightness) is questionable for the #Nets tomorrow. Patty Mills (non-Covid illness) is doubtful against the #Raptors. #NBA – 3:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow at Toronto:
Curry (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Mills (non-Covid illness) – DOUBTFUL
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Nets Status Report for tomorrow at Toronto:
Curry (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Mills (non-Covid illness) – DOUBTFUL
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steph Curry will miss his annual trip to the Garden on Tuesday. Sucks. It’s always a big event. – 3:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Warriors are 14-15 now with about 11 upcoming games without Steph Curry for a few weeks.
The Warriors are 14-15 now with about 11 upcoming games without Steph Curry for a few weeks.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I miss seeing Steph Curry play in Toronto. He’s had some special performances in this building. – 3:44 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Needless to say, Stephen Curry being out for an extended time will hurt the Warriors. But just how much?
Warriors +/- with Stephen Curry ON/OFF court
2022-23
ON: +145
OFF: -127
2021-22
ON: +509
OFF: -55
2020-21
ON: +244
OFF: -168
2018-19
ON: +689
Needless to say, Stephen Curry being out for an extended time will hurt the Warriors. But just how much?
Warriors +/- with Stephen Curry ON/OFF court
2022-23
ON: +145
OFF: -127
2021-22
ON: +509
OFF: -55
2020-21
ON: +244
OFF: -168
2018-19
ON: +689
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Golden State’s Steph Curry is expected to miss “a few weeks” with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN. – 3:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
From the scene last night after Steph Curry injured his left shoulder in the Warriors’ loss to the Pacers https://t.co/jq5DyVNS1P pic.twitter.com/ZKxSNdMa7H – 2:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can the Warriors stay relevant without Steph Curry?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine discuss the 2x MVP’s shoulder injury from last night pic.twitter.com/DPXhp2LTWU – 1:43 PM
Can the Warriors stay relevant without Steph Curry?
