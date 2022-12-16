Timberwolves 104, Thunder 101: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-17) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 104, Oklahoma City Thunder 101 (Q4 05:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
It has not been a good night for former Thunder legend Austin Rivers – 10:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams with a nice one legged jumper that is impressive stuff to stop and start like that. – 10:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz Reid with 25 PTS.
and counting… 😳 pic.twitter.com/k2lMYhxv9w – 10:01 PM
Naz Reid with 25 PTS.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I’ve seen more travel called on Austin Rivers tonight than I have an entire seasons combined in previous years – 10:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Austin Rivers is trying to travel out of the state of Oklahoma. Sad for a Thunder legend, but I guess history repeats itself. – 10:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Heatin’ up headed into the final frame pic.twitter.com/mUzMQhNRqP – 9:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s what he does. 🪣
@WickedKichenWW Wicked Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/STu8BvNo7h – 9:54 PM
that’s what he does. 🪣
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Yikes — Wolves were up 88-86 and had the ball with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. Somehow the Wolves are now down 88-91 going into the 4th.
– Rivers travel
– SGA bucket
– Knight turnover on the inbound
– Wiggins made 3 – 9:53 PM
Yikes — Wolves were up 88-86 and had the ball with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. Somehow the Wolves are now down 88-91 going into the 4th.
– Rivers travel
– SGA bucket
– Knight turnover on the inbound
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set a career-high with 23 points (7-11 FGs) scored during the 3rd quarter vs. Minnesota. – 9:52 PM
Thunder PR:
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA had 23 in the third quarter. He has 32 headed into the fourth. – 9:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wigs knocks down the three to end the third! 💦 pic.twitter.com/6i9n2ey4PE – 9:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 91, Timberwolves 88
SGA – 32 points
Giddey – 7 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Wiggins – 14 points
Reid – 20 points
Edwards – 15 points
McDaniels – 14 points – 9:51 PM
End of 3Q: Thunder 91, Timberwolves 88
SGA – 32 points
Giddey – 7 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Wiggins – 14 points
Reid – 20 points
Edwards – 15 points
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the third, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 91-88.
Reid has 20 points to lead the Wolves while Edwards is up to 15 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
Rivers has a career-high 5 steals tonight. – 9:51 PM
At the end of the third, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 91-88.
Reid has 20 points to lead the Wolves while Edwards is up to 15 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anthony Edwards through 3 quarters:
15 points
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the 3rd quarter:
23 points – 9:50 PM
Anthony Edwards through 3 quarters:
15 points
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the 3rd quarter:
Royce Young @royceyoung
Well that was a fun sequence. SGA hits a filthy crossover and jumper, Lindy Waters steals the inbound and hits Wiggins for 3 to give OKC five points in two seconds and a three point lead headed to the fourth. – 9:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
An Aaron Wiggins 3 has got this crowd as loud as it’s been all night long – 9:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is all world in the third, the Thunder just took the lead 91-88. SGA put up an insane frame. – 9:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
An Isaiah Joe and-one gives him a 5-0 run by himself, the free throw makes it six for him. OKC within two. – 9:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Anthony Edwards is up to 15 points and 10 rebounds, his 2nd double-double of the season (9th career).
He’s added a game-high 7 assists on the night. – 9:47 PM
Anthony Edwards is up to 15 points and 10 rebounds, his 2nd double-double of the season (9th career).
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Tie game with 3:00 min to go. Still anybody’s game.
Nurse spoke pre game about Toronto’s Physicality on D, or lack there of. Let’s see if they can bring it in the final few min – 9:46 PM
Tie game with 3:00 min to go. Still anybody’s game.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 30 points and it is only the third quarter. – 9:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with his 19th 30 point game of the season.
SGA has 21 points in the 3rd quarter. There’s still 1:47 remaining. – 9:45 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with his 19th 30 point game of the season.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wigs finds the driving lane and finishes strong pic.twitter.com/lDlERSJOGE – 9:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder legend Austin Rivers gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander more free throws, he is up to 27 points. – 9:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting big MVP chants from Loud City tonight. – 9:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Second delay of game on the Wolves tonight results in a T. SGA hits the FT. – 9:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’m just cackling at Nikola Jokic shooting 70% on 2s.
Jokic is 205-293! He has the highest percentage on 2s in the league of players with 200+ 2pt attempts.
1. Jokic (70%)
2. Gobert (66.2%)
3. Sabonis (64.7%)
4. Ayton (63.4%)
5. Capela (63.3%)
That is just insane. – 9:38 PM
I’m just cackling at Nikola Jokic shooting 70% on 2s.
Jokic is 205-293! He has the highest percentage on 2s in the league of players with 200+ 2pt attempts.
1. Jokic (70%)
2. Gobert (66.2%)
3. Sabonis (64.7%)
4. Ayton (63.4%)
5. Capela (63.3%)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
a smattering of M-V-P chants in Loud City break out for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the tech foul free throw – 9:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That Sabonis dunk will do it.
Pistons will likely end this game scoring more or as many points as Sacramento in every quarter, except the third, where the Kings outscored Detroit by 15 after the Pistons led by eight going into halftime.
That discrepancy came in first six min. – 9:30 PM
That Sabonis dunk will do it.
Pistons will likely end this game scoring more or as many points as Sacramento in every quarter, except the third, where the Kings outscored Detroit by 15 after the Pistons led by eight going into halftime.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Thunder and Spurs have the best Kiss Cams by far. This is my “I Watch Too Much League Pass” thought of the day. – 9:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Naz Reid is up to a season-high 21 points after that free throw, his 1st 20+ point game of the season (8th career).
4 of his 8 career 20+ point games have come against Oklahoma City. His career-high is 29 points (at OKC on 2/6/21). – 9:29 PM
Naz Reid is up to a season-high 21 points after that free throw, his 1st 20+ point game of the season (8th career).
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz bringin’ the same energy into the 3rd. 😤 pic.twitter.com/PMIY3ICDjP – 9:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Thunder officially ship Steve & Nancy from Stranger Things confirmed – 9:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has more points in the first 3 minutes of the 3rd quarter than he did the entire first half. – 9:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Another Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunk thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/13/sha… – 9:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Man I have no idea how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made that mid-range jumper. That is special. – 9:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NATE KNIGHT EVERYBODY!!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/psF5fcL25e – 9:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
taking the lead to halftime. pic.twitter.com/pJ6giYmuTC – 9:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Caught up with Trey Burke, the 9-year NBA vet now with the G League’s Stockton Kings, to talk about awaiting his next NBA opportunity, mentoring younger players & reflects on that workout in Sacramento before beginning his career.
FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/wW1rTQWlxK pic.twitter.com/LWzDNC7W3l – 9:08 PM
Caught up with Trey Burke, the 9-year NBA vet now with the G League’s Stockton Kings, to talk about awaiting his next NBA opportunity, mentoring younger players & reflects on that workout in Sacramento before beginning his career.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
How Naz Reid and Nate Knight combined to handle the 24 center minutes in the first half…
points: 26
rebounds: 8
assists: 2
steals: 2
blocks: 2
fouls: 2
2 point shots: 9 of 12
3 points shots: 1 of 2 – 9:08 PM
How Naz Reid and Nate Knight combined to handle the 24 center minutes in the first half…
points: 26
rebounds: 8
assists: 2
steals: 2
blocks: 2
fouls: 2
2 point shots: 9 of 12
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The definition of “Follow your shot” 😳 pic.twitter.com/BKYM8rSw14 – 9:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Timberwolves 63, Thunder 50
SGA – 9 points
JDub – 9 points
Giddey – 7 points, 7 rebounds
Reid – 16 points
Knight – 10 points
Rivers – 10 points
McDaniels – 11 points – 9:05 PM
HALF: Timberwolves 63, Thunder 50
SGA – 9 points
JDub – 9 points
Giddey – 7 points, 7 rebounds
Reid – 16 points
Knight – 10 points
Rivers – 10 points
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 0 points on only 1 shot in the 2nd quarter.
Big SGA scoring 3rd quarter incoming. – 9:05 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 0 points on only 1 shot in the 2nd quarter.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC down by 13 at the half, let’s see if they can go on yet another third quarter run. – 9:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Naz Reid & Nathan Knight in the first half: 26 points on 10/14 shooting – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
WOW Jalen Williams follows his miss for an aggressive AND-ONE Dunk and a lot of emotion after word. I love it. – 9:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
11-0 run over the last 2 minutes. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9KAlE0nijp – 8:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Followed a career performance in OKC with an encore for Houston. Hottest player in the Association 🔥 @Tyler Herro
Money Moves // @AmerantBank pic.twitter.com/aaYH5cqpyV – 8:59 PM
Followed a career performance in OKC with an encore for Houston. Hottest player in the Association 🔥 @Tyler Herro
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves are really playing hard defensively. OKC doesn’t turn the ball over much, but Wolves have forced 10 already tonight. – 8:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ant has missed at least two 50-50 balls on defensive rebounds that both immediately led to OKC buckets – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are doing a really good job of dishing off these attacks at the rim. Leading to better looks. – 8:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Players who have, in different ways, seized opportunities in KAT’s absence: DLo, Ant, Rudy, Anderson, Naz, Moore Jr., Rivers and now Nate Knight – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Eugene Omoruyi in the city edition uniforms*: 29
Eugene Omoruyi in all other uniforms combined: 38
*7 points so far tonight and it isn’t even halftime yet. pic.twitter.com/fBlsoANfH7 – 8:46 PM
Eugene Omoruyi in the city edition uniforms*: 29
Eugene Omoruyi in all other uniforms combined: 38
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Gene pokes it away ➡️ Wigs is off to the races 🐎 pic.twitter.com/6qLpK3oPSG – 8:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
What a great pass by Giddey and what a great cut by Wiggins – 8:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The definition of Aaron Wiggins: winning ball player. pic.twitter.com/PLHAUXzetS – 8:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Okay seriously, I am starting to think it is the jersey’s for Eugene Omoruyi. He has seven points in five minutes. Let’s just let Eugene Omoruyi wear the city edition every game. – 8:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Some players get subbed in for one play for offense.
Some players get subbed in for one play for defense.
Josh Giddey gets subbed in for one play to in-bound a pass.
And it resulted in an assist. – 8:38 PM
Some players get subbed in for one play for offense.
Some players get subbed in for one play for defense.
Josh Giddey gets subbed in for one play to in-bound a pass.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 30-28.
Reid leads the way with 7 points, while Edwards is up to 5 points and 5 rebounds.
Knight has 6 points off the bench, tying his most points in a 1st quarter of his career. – 8:38 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 30-28.
Reid leads the way with 7 points, while Edwards is up to 5 points and 5 rebounds.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Solid start in the first frame pic.twitter.com/dXu9KoB4GU – 8:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves compensating for Rudy Gobert’s absence defensively with a 2-3 zone. In terms of personnel, the center tweak is starting Naz Reid and then Nate Knight getting the backup center minutes — and making his presence known (6 pts, 1 blk, 1 reb in 3 1st Q mins) — over Luka Garza – 8:38 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Trail Blazers about to tip on BSSW. Finale of a 3 game homestand for the Mavs who have split the first two games with a win over the Thunder and a loss to the Cavs. Portland has won 5 of their last 6. – 8:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Timberwolves 30, Thunder 28
SGA – 9 points
Poku – 5 points
Reid – 7 points
Knight – 6 points – 8:37 PM
End of 1Q: Timberwolves 30, Thunder 28
SGA – 9 points
Poku – 5 points
Reid – 7 points
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Muscala nails a buzzer beater fall away in the crowd and makes this a two point game heading into the second frame. – 8:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Another good example of how spacing will help OKC, SGA goes to Joe who pulls in the attention from the defense, he makes the extra pass to an open Wiggins in the corner who splashes it. – 8:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
So far so good for Eugene Omoruyi, great cutting dunk on a fantastic find by Muscala he has four quick ones. Maybe he just loves these city uniforms thinking back to that Toronto game. – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Muscala getting first quarter minutes with a loud MOOOOSE cheer, OKC will need to use him more as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kenrich Williams, and Darius Bazley are all out. – 8:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That is a fantastic pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to find Eugene Omoruyi down low in transition, SGA has improved his playmaking a lot this year as an underrated aspect of his game. – 8:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Team rebounding by the Thunder with these tap out rebounds has allowed them to have a 15-7 rebound advantage. – 8:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe and Eugene Omoruyi coming in for OKC. Eugene Omoruyi has been in a bit of a cold streak, lets see if he can snap out of that tonight in this Minnesota match up. – 8:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe & Eugene Omoruyi first players off the bench for the Thunder tonight – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a nasty free throw line step back mid-range. HE is up to seven points already. – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams has two shot attempts and a trip to the line at the 7 minute mark starting this one aggressive offensively which is what he has needed to do, hopefully he stays aggressive throughout the sky is the limit. – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Incredible pass by Josh Giddey, perfectly timed cut by Jalen Williams and he finishes it with a tomahawk slam. Wow that was fun. – 8:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz Reid gettin’ things going early. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y8RfJ6OpPX – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski just nailed a catch and shoot top of the key three OKC leads 8-7, 10 minute mark timeout Minnesota. – 8:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks netted 75 points in tonight’s first half (25-40 FG, 9-18 3FG, 16-17 FT), marking a season-high for points in either half. The last time Atlanta notched at least 75 points in a single half was on 3/30/22 at OKC (85 points, first half). – 8:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
4 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
4 min left in the first frame
@Kevon Looney‘s balling. – 8:02 PM
4 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
4 min left in the first frame
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Sprain), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), D’Angelo Russell (Left Knee Contusion), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/C6cV2W3lM7 – 7:43 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert both officially out tonight.
Wolves will start with…
Naz Reid
Kyle Anderson
Jaden McDaniels
Anthony Edwards
Austin Rivers – 7:43 PM
D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert both officially out tonight.
Wolves will start with…
Naz Reid
Kyle Anderson
Jaden McDaniels
Anthony Edwards
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Love for the City 💙
City Nights Autographs presented by @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/xrOlXQEZeU – 7:42 PM
Love for the City 💙
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starting lineup tonight:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:31 PM
#Thunder starting lineup tonight:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are certainly more urgent tonight. They lead 31-16 w/ 3:23 remaining in 1Q.
Young 10p/3a — just found AJG on the sideline for a 3 to continue the team’s run. AJG already has 5 pts in 1 min.
Bogi has 7p/4r
Hawks outrebounding the Hornets 10-6. – 7:30 PM
Hawks are certainly more urgent tonight. They lead 31-16 w/ 3:23 remaining in 1Q.
Young 10p/3a — just found AJG on the sideline for a 3 to continue the team’s run. AJG already has 5 pts in 1 min.
Bogi has 7p/4r
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rookie guard Blake Wesley warming up for his first game since injuring his knee against Minnesota on Oct. 30. Spurs players and staffers are out in force tonight to support him and the other members of the Austin Spurs. pic.twitter.com/5dYrs0TCvL – 7:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked about how SGA has handled the newfound attention he’s received this season by national media, Mark Daigneault gave a great answer: pic.twitter.com/YqITs9wHL0 – 7:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley and Kenrich Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Wolves.
Rudy Gobert, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns… Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love all OUT for the Wolves. – 7:07 PM
Darius Bazley and Kenrich Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Wolves.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Hope you’re already following @halliehart for her excellent OK high school sports coverage.
If not, go ahead and do so. She’ll have our Thunder-Wolves coverage tonight @TheOklahoman_. – 6:57 PM
Hope you’re already following @halliehart for her excellent OK high school sports coverage.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Congrats to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Year.
SGA beat Seth Rogen, Timothee Chalamet and Steve Lacy in the first three rounds before beating A$AP Rocky in the Finals of a bracket style tourney.
Never seen MJ or LeBron take out Pumbaa. pic.twitter.com/2HbtdvWAYu – 6:56 PM
Congrats to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Year.
SGA beat Seth Rogen, Timothee Chalamet and Steve Lacy in the first three rounds before beating A$AP Rocky in the Finals of a bracket style tourney.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams out here before the game working. He is listed as out tonight. pic.twitter.com/kiQJSfrpvo – 6:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will travel to Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston with Mavs on this week-long road trip, and they hope to see progress from him the next full-team practice.
He won’t play until he practices, at least. – 6:49 PM
Jason Kidd said Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will travel to Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston with Mavs on this week-long road trip, and they hope to see progress from him the next full-team practice.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing the Wolves have done all season with or without KAT is get to the rim a ton
– Were 6th in rim frequency prior to KAT’s injury
– Are 3rd in rim frequency since KAT’s injury
Tonight without Gobert will be an interesting test of how baked that is into the DNA of this team – 6:45 PM
One thing the Wolves have done all season with or without KAT is get to the rim a ton
– Were 6th in rim frequency prior to KAT’s injury
– Are 3rd in rim frequency since KAT’s injury
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert’s “tweaked ankle” — that will keep him out tonight against OKC — is a “pretty short-term” injury.
Sounds like it’s reasonable to assume Gobert could be back as early as Sunday against Chicago. – 6:35 PM
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert’s “tweaked ankle” — that will keep him out tonight against OKC — is a “pretty short-term” injury.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “I definitely think he’s at the rim a little bit more.” – 6:33 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight and D’Angelo Russell is a gametime decision – 6:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The crew talks about the development and growth during the 11 days on the road and what’s to come in the homestand. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
Youtube | https://t.co/YIrluxoU0r
Spotify | https://t.co/ODvJGfiMw4
Apple | https://t.co/L4M352AL5f pic.twitter.com/8j4xsAjaRa – 6:29 PM
The crew talks about the development and growth during the 11 days on the road and what’s to come in the homestand. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
Youtube | https://t.co/YIrluxoU0r
Spotify | https://t.co/ODvJGfiMw4
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
always dripping no matter the forecast. pic.twitter.com/rPN8DlSyEP – 6:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, @Zach Lowe mentioned Bones’ defense in his column today, and not in a good way.
Nuggets have a 118.4 D Rating with Bones ON. It’s the highest in the rotation and a bottom 10 mark in NBA (15+ GP, 15+ min).
This may be the diff between starting and bench for him long term. – 5:29 PM
So, @Zach Lowe mentioned Bones’ defense in his column today, and not in a good way.
Nuggets have a 118.4 D Rating with Bones ON. It’s the highest in the rotation and a bottom 10 mark in NBA (15+ GP, 15+ min).
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
17 student athletes from Millwood Public Schools were paired with Thunder players to assist in a surprise shopping spree for their favorite athletic wear and sporting gear. Each student received a gift card to shop, Thunder swag and tickets to an upcoming game. pic.twitter.com/k4y6BTXP9u – 5:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Darius Bazley (non-COVID illness) is listed as out
The Thunder are also without Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng & Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Extremely thin frontcourt tonight – 4:18 PM
Darius Bazley (non-COVID illness) is listed as out
The Thunder are also without Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng & Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The NBA has fined the Heat $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. Per the NBA, “The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City.” The Heat that night sat out Jimmy Butler for knee maintenance. – 4:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The NBA fined the Heat $25K for failing to accurately disclose the availability of several players before Wednesday’s game against the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/mXGrXsbneD – 4:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Miami Heat have been fined $25,000 by the NBA for “violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.” – 4:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per NBA: “The Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.” – 4:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Injury report for the #Thunder
Darius Bazley (illness) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (wrist) OUT
Kenrich Williams (knee) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT
Chet Holmgren (foot) OUT
Lindy Waters III is available, OKC will have to shuffle the rotation tonight. Could mean J-Will minutes. – 3:54 PM
Injury report for the #Thunder
Darius Bazley (illness) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (wrist) OUT
Kenrich Williams (knee) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT
Chet Holmgren (foot) OUT
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New pod with @Chris Vernon 🚨
-Grizz-Bucks reaction
-Steven Adams vs Giannis
-Pelicans/Jazz reaction
-Clarkson, Lauri, Conley
-Walker Kessler…the new Gobert?
-Steph Curry injury ripple effects
–@ringer NBA rankings reaction + ideas
Subscribe wherever you get your pods! – 3:23 PM
🚨 New pod with @Chris Vernon 🚨
-Grizz-Bucks reaction
-Steven Adams vs Giannis
-Pelicans/Jazz reaction
-Clarkson, Lauri, Conley
-Walker Kessler…the new Gobert?
-Steph Curry injury ripple effects
–@ringer NBA rankings reaction + ideas
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
For the fourth time this season the Thunder will take on divisional foe, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down key areas of focus for the Thunder headed into the match up in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/vaxibGIKwb – 3:19 PM
For the fourth time this season the Thunder will take on divisional foe, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Friday night in the 4️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HpaPJsfIec – 3:07 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA wins GQ’s most stylist man of the year: gq.com/story/most-sty… – 3:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Fun Thunder Buddies pod with @MichaelOnSports. We picked which Thunder players, past and present, we would name the NBA awards after.
Make sure you follow our new account @ThunderBudPod. New episodes every Tuesday and Friday. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thu… – 2:43 PM
Fun Thunder Buddies pod with @MichaelOnSports. We picked which Thunder players, past and present, we would name the NBA awards after.
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Dr. David Porter is becoming an important part of the future of the NBA. Dr. Porter performed Cade Cunningham’s surgery today and operated on Chet Holmgren’s foot earlier in the year. – 2:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige on the state of the very-injured Timberwolves…
– Getting a look at “Point Ant”
– The lack of 3pt shooting making it a battle for the defense
– With all these injuries, who is/should be in the rotation?
– Underdogs against OKC
open.spotify.com/episode/0jykev… – 2:00 PM
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige on the state of the very-injured Timberwolves…
– Getting a look at “Point Ant”
– The lack of 3pt shooting making it a battle for the defense
– With all these injuries, who is/should be in the rotation?
– Underdogs against OKC
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Special shoutout to this month’s Devon Thunder Explorers winners, who have each received $500 for their classroom due to their participation in STEM activities.
Congratulations from the Thunder and @DevonEnergy! pic.twitter.com/1VONZKfhNN – 2:00 PM
Congratulations from the Thunder and @DevonEnergy! pic.twitter.com/1VONZKfhNN – 2:00 PM
