Tom Thibodeau on Derrick Rose: He deserves to have his number retired by Bulls

Rob Schaefer: Tom Thibodeau, asked if Derrick Rose’s number should be retired by Bulls: “I’m hopeful. My opinion is he is deserving. I’d love to see it… What Derrick did for this organization, what he did for the city… In my opinion, he’s a Hall of Fame player.”
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose with a deep take on the possibility of making the Hall of Fame. He said he’d love it, but added, “Can someone in here name a famous gladiator? I’m saying it in a way that like in 200-300 years, nobody is going to care about what went on.” – 7:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wednesday night, Joakim Noah playfully interrupted Tom Thibodeau’s pregame presser by asking why Thibodeau is going to Derrick Rose’s wedding but didn’t go to his.
Rose tonight: “Who said Thibs was invited?”
Then he laughed.
“Nah, I’m (messing) around.” – 7:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tom Thibodeau, asked if Derrick Rose’s number should be retired by Bulls:
“I’m hopeful. My opinion is he is deserving. I’d love to see it… What Derrick did for this organization, what he did for the city… In my opinion, he’s a Hall of Fame player.” – 7:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau have known Jalen Brunson since long before he became a star. Now, they’re inside the locker room with him.
And they know this: From Stevenson High to Knicks, Brunson is focused on winning.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:12 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose hears hometown cheers before taking seat on bench in Chicago — content for now to mentor and wait for opportunity newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:54 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose hears hometown cheers before taking seat on bench in Chicago newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:46 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ref wasn’t having it with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau 😅 pic.twitter.com/LrXotAMvMe – 10:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tom Thibodeau is challenging RJ Barrett’s shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan – 9:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
An appreciative, reflective Derrick Rose returned home on Wednesday.
“Who knows how many years I’m going to continue to play?”
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Former Bulls great Derrick Rose returned to the UC on Wednesday getting lots of love … just not playing time. Plus, some fun Joakim and Thibs conversation, and an Ayo update … all in one click!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 8:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose hears hometown cheers before taking seat on bench in Chicago newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
D-Rose commented on the famous ’12 ASG intros where he’s standing still while LeBron, Wade, Dwight & ‘Melo dance: “You know what was crazy, I didn’t know nothing about the dance routine. I probably would have danced if I had known, but I didn’t know.” #Bulls – 8:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose talks demotion, trade rumors, life after basketball nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
D-Rose on being back in Chicago: “It makes you reminisce about the older days when I was playing here … in hindsight, you always wish you would have cherished things a little bit more. That’s the feeling.” #Bulls – 7:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose, asked about being in trade rumors — his reply was to ask where his name is being mentioned. Said he wants to stay in NY, if they were losing it would be different. – 6:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose has some unique plans after basketball, as he revealed today:
Start a start chess league.
Vertical farming.
Buy a library. – 6:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Knicks are 4-0 since dropping DRose out of the rotation. They are 5-1 in games DRose hasn’t played in this season. Ball don’t lie. – 6:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Of course Joakim Noah came in at the end of the Thibs media session. And of course Thibs said, “Late as usual.” And of course Jo then demanded to know why Thibs didn’t come to his wedding but was going to DRose’s. Jo being Jo, Thibs being Thibs. – 6:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu is out for Bulls-Knicks, per Billy Donovan
Jalen Brunson is a gametime decision, per Tom Thibodeau – 6:01 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Derrick Rose exploded into the NBA scene, got waylaid by injuries and rehab, then reinvented himself as a player. He’s still grinding at age 34 as the Knicks play twice in Chicago this week. https://t.co/UgI4PEziCW pic.twitter.com/YDhOtchzlo – 3:44 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Derrick Rose is a Hall of Famer. You can bet your Naismiths on that.
nba.com/bulls/news/sam… – 1:04 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I didn’t expect that Darvin Ham would decide his coaching model would Tom Thibodeau. AD and Bron died a few mins ago. – 12:29 AM
More on this storyline
The Knicks, along with the Lakers and Rockets, have been described by league personnel as one of the more active teams in early trade conversations. New York has made plenty of its roster available for discussion, particularly Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley, sources said. The Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find him a new home, and there have indeed been conversations about rerouting him and Fournier to Los Angeles, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
The circumstances make Rose a natural trade candidate, and the Knicks have reportedly “shown a willingness” to deal the point guard. The Mavericks have expressed a level of interest, a league source told the Daily News, but are also waiting to see what they have in newly-signed Kemba Walker. -via New York Daily News / December 14, 2022
KC Johnson: DRose on the love he gets in Chicago: “It’s a total blessing. Coming back, just seeing it, makes you kind of reminisce about the older days when I was playing here. In hindsight, you always wish you had cherished things a little bit more. That’s the feeling. But it’s great.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 14, 2022
