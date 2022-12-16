Warriors 51, 76ers 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (14-15) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Golden State Warriors 51, Philadelphia 76ers 47 (Q2 03:47)
Golden State Warriors @warriors
– 8:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s 3 fouls on James Wiseman. Kevon Looney is coming in for him
Wiseman’s first 4 minutes
2 points
2 rebounds
3 fouls
– 8:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Wiseman has three fouls in four minutes. The opposite of efficient. – 8:26 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Predictably, Embiid has Wiseman in hell. 3 fouls in 4 minutes for the former no. 2 overall pick. – 8:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JAMES. WISEMAN. 💪
– 8:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors bench erupted after that Poole to Wiseman ATO pick-and-roll against Embiid led to a Wiseman dunk. Steph Curry grabbing at his left shoulder post celebration, had to calm himself. – 8:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman with a big dunk and the Warriors bench loved it – 8:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It’s been a really rough extended stretch for Seth Curry:
He’s 15/42 (35.7%) from the field over his last 8 games including tonight.
– 8:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr immediately tries to tell James Wiseman it's OK after that turnover. Jonathan Kuminga gave him the thumbs up and high-fived him. Wiseman thought Kuminga would keep running – 8:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Ty Jerome had Wiseman wide open right away for an easy bucket or dunk. Have to find him there – 8:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can Warriors’ next-gen players give Warriors what they need now?
– 8:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors show producer @JSakT just now: 'How we gonna survive the non-DiVincenzo minutes?' – 8:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Warriors will start missing shots. They won’t shoot 75% from deep all game.
– 8:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donte DiVincenzo in the 1st quarter:
15 PTS
5-6 3P
– 8:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
That first quarter might’ve been best-case scenario for the Warriors, who are 9-for-12 from 3. They’re locked in on both ends.
DiVincenzo made his first 5 shots from deep and has 15 points, the most he’s scored in any quarter in his career.
The Warriors win the first 38-33. – 8:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Donte going off with his career-best points for any quarter!
💪 15 Points
– 8:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Curry. Green. Wiggins. Yet the Warriors just shot 66.7% from the field in the opening period, went 9/12 from deep and lead Philadelphia 38-33 entering the second quarter. Just four turnovers as a team. Not sure how sustainable it is, but that was impressive. – 8:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors first-quarter assist total: 13 . . . on 14 buckets
– 8:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Warriors lead 38-33 after one quarter. DiVincenzo has 15 points on 5-7 shooting, including going 5-6 on threes. – 8:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors come out hot in a 38-point first quarter in Philadelphia. They got five 3s from Donte DiVincenzo, two late quarter 3s from Anthony Lamb to stretch lead, a couple Kuminga jumpers, a Ty Jerome floater over Joel Embiid. Lot of stuff falling. – 8:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid and Harden played the entire first quarter, Warriors are without Steph and Draymond, Harden went off for 15 on 8 shots and yet Sixers still trail Golden State 38-33 after 1.
– 8:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
15 first-quarter points for Harden, though he and his teammates gave far more than those back on the other end. Some bad miscommunications and rotations, Warriors punished them for them. A lot to clean up – 8:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Pretty insane quarter: Golden State shoots 14 of 21 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc but only lead by five.
– 8:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 38-33 vs. the 76ers after the first quarter
Donte DiVincenzo: 15 points, 5-for-6 from deep
– 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Warriors 38, Sixers 33 at the end of the first. Sixers have largely weathered Golden State's blistering start, led by Donte Divincenzo's 15 points on 5-of-6 from 3. Harden has 15 points on 3-of-4 from long range. Embiid with 8-3-2. – 8:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden’s first quarter (!) tonight:
– 8:08 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Donte DiVincenzo made his first five 3-pointers and scored 15 first quarter points, a career-best for any single quarter. – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Naturally, the Warriors without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, and who are 2-13 on the road, have scored 38 first quarter points here in Philly and are up 5 after 1. – 8:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo just hit his fifth 3-pointer of the first quarter and set a new season-high for 3PM. – 8:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo has five 3-pointers in the first quarter
– 8:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
4 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
4 min left in the first frame
– 8:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This is early, but the young Warriors are trying to turn this thing into a three-point shooting contest. They're shooting 6-7 from deep. Divincenzo is 4-4. Kuminga 1-1, Thompson 1-1. Poole 0-1. The Sixers are shooting 2-6 from three. – 8:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Warriors. Warriors 26, 76ers 22
– 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give @devong975 credit. He said Divincenzo could have a big game. The former Nova guard has 12 points on 4-4 shooting from 3 in the first quarter vs #Sixers. His last 3 just gave the Warriors a 23-13 lead with 6:17 left in the quarter. GS is 9-10 from field & 5-5 on 3s. – 7:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden and De’Anthony Melton don’t communicate at all on a post split and Donte DiVincenzo makes his fourth 3 in six minutes.
– 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Warriors, without Steph and Draymond, have come in here and made their first 5 attempts from deep to take a 23-13 lead midway through the first quarter. DiVincenzo has 12 to lead the way for the Ws. – 7:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
4-for-4 from downtown
The @NovaMBB is ballin’ in Philly
– 7:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Sixers. Warriors 23, 76ers 13
DiVincenzo
6 minutes
12 points
1 assist
– 7:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Everything so far for the Warriors has been under control. Taking good shots, and hitting them – 7:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Three Donte DiVincenzo 3s before the first timeout. Warriors up 18-9. That's 10 made 3s for DiVincenzo the last nine quarters. – 7:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danuel House, back from his foot injury, is going to be the Sixers' first sub tonight. They need a defensive jolt, as the Warriors have made seven of their first eight shots including 4-of-4 from deep. – 7:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo's hot streak from deep continues. His parents and brother are here tonight in Philadelphia, and he has a ton of other fans here – 7:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK gets it started 💥
– 7:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The undermanned Warriors scored the game's first seven points and lead 10-3. – 7:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers' Montrezl Harrell says Tyrese Maxey remains upbeat despite staying sidelined with foot injury inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris ruled out for Sixers' game against Golden State Warriors inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It will be interesting to see if Jeff Dowtin Jr. gets some run. He's been called up from 905 as Gary Trent Jr. is a late scratch with quad soreness. Jauncho and Koloko will start with Siakam, Barnes and FVV. Seth Curry will play for Nets who are 3-0 vs Raps this season. – 7:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without three starters due to injury on Friday night against the Sixers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/inj… – 7:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Trez, a man of the people. ✍️
– 7:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday night, feelin’ right
– 7:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
– 7:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another one (figuratively) bites the dust: Tobias Harris (back pain) is out tonight vs. Golden State. Matisse Thybulle will start alongside Harden-Melton-Tucker-Embiid. Klay Thompson is IN for the Warriors, but Curry, Green and Wiggins are all out. – 7:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris is OUT with back pain.
– 7:08 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
These two right here are my guys!💯
Catch me & @Micah_Johnson3 join Draymond Green @Draymond Green as the latest guests on his show #ThrowingBones on @Uninterrupted! Normally I’m asking the questions but this time Draymond’s the host… & he’s great at it!💪🏽
– 7:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Matisse Thybulle
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
– 7:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris is out with back pain tonight. Matisse Thybulle will start #Sixers – 7:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson will play tonight. Warriors starters tonight in Philadelphia:
Thompson
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Jonathan Kuminga
– 7:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Sixers
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
– 7:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Durant, O'Neale and Claxton tonight at the #Raptors. Seth Curry will be available off the bench. – 7:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay Thompson is active tonight for the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/JFYHVAsZzQ – 7:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Donte DiVincenzo’s plea: ‘Everybody be aggressive and move that (ball) as much as possible to get the defense scrambling.’
Warriors Translated:
Won last 8 games with > than 30 dimes
– 6:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Seth Curry (right hamstring tightness) is available tonight at Toronto. – 6:43 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden pulled up with the festive all-green fit 🟢
🏀: Warriors @ 76ers
– 6:14 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr told reporters in Philadelphia that Draymond Green’s quad contusion is minor, and he expects Green to be available in Toronto.
– 6:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr says James Wiseman will get some minutes tonight against the 76ers. – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will be in the Warriors rotation tonight, per Steve Kerr. Draymond Green's absence opens up frontcourt minutes. Warriors hope Draymond is back Sunday in Toronto. – 6:05 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Steve Kerr on @Joel Embiid:
– 6:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr says Draymond Green's right quadriceps contusion is a "minor" issue and expects him to play Sunday in Toronto. – 6:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr says Draymond Green's right Quadriceps contusion is a "minor" issue and expects him to play Sunday in Toronto. – 6:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (left ankle soreness) will warmup before his status for tonight's game against the #Sixers is determined. – 6:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr calls Draymond Green's quad contusion "minor." Warriors expect Draymond to play in Toronto on Sunday – 6:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Curry got an MRI on his hamstring last night that came back clean. Curry is going to warm up before tonight's game and will be a game time decision against the Raptors. – 6:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on playing without Stephen Curry: "When people get injured, it always opens up opportunities for other players and sometimes you
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Still no word on Klay Thompson’s availability tonight. Warmups will determine if he plays. – 6:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr says there’s no update on Klay Thompson’s status. He remains questionable.
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are all out. – 6:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No Klay Thompson update. Steve Kerr says they’ll know if he can go after warmups – 6:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry had an MRI yesterday in Toronto. It was clean, but he’s working out on the floor now. #Nets – 6:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden told @Yaron Weitzman a lack of structure is why he requested a trade from the Nets.
“The following summer, the other superstar there [Kevin Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”
#NetsWorld
trib.al/BuznL0D – 5:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris’ (@Tobias Harris) continued growth as a multidimensional shooting threat:
“He’s not just a catch-and-shoot, he’s a catch-and-rise guy… I’m really proud of the work that he’s put in.” – 5:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Furkan Korkmaz out tonight, Danuel House Jr. available per Sixers. – 5:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Furkan Korkmaz is out tonight and Danuel House Jr. is available. #Sixers – 5:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Furkan Korkmaz is out tonight, Danuel House Jr. is available to play #Sixers – 5:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is out and Danuel House Jr. is in tonight. – 5:48 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
I’ll be on Warriors Pregame Live from Philadelphia to talk all about Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury before today’s game
Show starts at 3:30 PT, and I’ll hop on at 3:35 – 5:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers mailbag: Tobias Harris’ resurgence, Tyrese Maxey’s return, Matisse Thybulle’s minutes and much more inquirer.com/sixers/doc-riv… via @phillyinquirer – 5:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Kendrick Perkins says he has no hope that the Warriors could contend in the playoffs and defend their title. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/ken… – 5:16 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The site may still be down but at least you can hear me talk about Steph Curry’s shoulder subluxation in podcast form. On the latest In Street Clothes Podcast, @BrianSuttererMD and I talk Curry, Cade, Kleber, and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/in-… – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the sneaker king spreading some holiday joy. 🎁
yesterday, P.J. Tucker teamed up with @snipes_usa to give these Vaux High School students a special holiday shopping spree. 👟
#SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/CPUOOw6AfZ – 5:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Will Curry’s injury cost the Warriors a playoff spot? 🤔
@Kevin Pelton takes a deep dive on their postseason outlook (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/4PxbcDACIf pic.twitter.com/uNjZAV8cvv – 4:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘How will Tyrese Maxey remaining out with a fractured left foot impact the Philadelphia 76ers?’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN4765521261 – 4:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The focus turns to Jordan Poole
With quotes from Steph Curry and Steve Kerr, the Warriors are confident that Poole can shine once again with Steph sidelined
“Be Jordan Poole, be himself.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will miss Sixers’ game vs. Warriors inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Officials for tonight’s Warriors-76ers game in Philadelphia
Zach Zarba
Tre Maddox
Jonathan Sterling – 4:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Each one of them said, ‘We all had to let go of bitterness and move forward.’”
Yesterday, @Doc Rivers hosted a group of exonerees from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project. Thank you, @innocencepa for sharing your stories with us. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/OhPOJtc3j5 – 3:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: While Stephen Curry isn’t happy to be out, he’s thrilled to have avoided needing surgery.
“That changed the whole dynamic of the conversation,” Curry said, “both personally and as a team.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:42 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New pod with @Chris Vernon 🚨
-Grizz-Bucks reaction
-Steven Adams vs Giannis
-Pelicans/Jazz reaction
-Clarkson, Lauri, Conley
-Walker Kessler…the new Gobert?
-Steph Curry injury ripple effects
–@ringer NBA rankings reaction + ideas
Subscribe wherever you get your pods! – 3:23 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Four Warriors who need to step up in Steph Curry’s absence mercurynews.com/2022/12/16/4-p… – 3:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
All eyes will be on Jordan Poole with Steph Curry out during his injury rehab
Asked Steph about that: “It’ll be a great opportunity for him to reignite who he really is.” pic.twitter.com/JkCwTZAZyv – 3:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan scored 41 points. It was his first of 40 straight 25-point games, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:
106 – Chamberlain
47 – Robertson
41 – Durant
40 – Jordan
40 – Jordan
40 – James Harden
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry relieved he won’t need surgery after injuring left shoulder mercurynews.com/2022/12/16/ste… – 3:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Via @Tim Bontemps: Stephen Curry is glad to avoid shoulder surgery, hopeful for quick recovery espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star says avoiding surgery on injured shoulder is ‘great news’
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 2:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steph Curry is expected to miss a few weeks with a left shoulder injury.
🔊 @adaniels33 is relieved it’s not a lot worse #DubNation pic.twitter.com/OYollyrzPT – 2:42 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Furkan Korkmaz has been downgraded to Questionable for tonight’s matchup between the #Sixers and the #Warriors. Korkmaz was sent home from practice yesterday as he was dealing with a non-COVID illness. – 2:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/MJuMdz78lI – 2:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This isn’t the worst kind of injury for Steph Curry but it couldn’t have come at a worse time for the champs, who are reeling. 13 games could spell doom when he returns sports.yahoo.com/stephen-curry-… – 2:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I know the surgeries are like four to six months, and nobody wants to be dealing with that right now.”
Here’s Steph Curry’s reaction to his left shoulder subluxation and what comes next for the Warriors superstar nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:02 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
We have some big returns and the Warriors are going to be very shorthanded today.
@DrewDinkmeyer and I are breaking down all the injury news for today’s slate.
Free on our YouTube channel NOW. youtube.com/watch?v=Mc_lZR… – 1:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey has remained upbeat and positive despite dealing with this foot injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/six… via @SixersWire – 1:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration) is probable for tonight’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors while Furkan Korkmaz (NON-COVID-19 illness) is questionable. – 1:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Golden State’s Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) is questionable for game vs. Sixers. Steph Curry (partially dislocated left shoulder), Draymond Green (bruised right quadriceps), Andrew Wiggins (strained right inner thight) & Andre Iguodala (left hip management) are out. – 1:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green is OUT on the latest Warriors injury report for today’s game vs. the 76ers with a right quadriceps contusion. Klay Thompson is still questionable
No Steph, Draymond or Wiggins in Philadelphia – 1:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Draymond Green tonight for the Warriors in Philly. Golden State will also be without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. – 1:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is out tonight against the Sixers. Right quad contusion. – 1:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:38 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.