Warriors vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $13,812,435 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $10,163,851 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
Prior to playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, the Warriors have recalled James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins from G League Santa Cruz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/war…4:00 AM
Matt Steinmetz
@SteinmetzNBA
You taking or not? Curry misses 12 games, Warriors go 4-8, and GSW 18-23 halfway through season? Yes or no? – 1:48 AM
Matt Steinmetz
@SteinmetzNBA
In general, Curry misses two weeks, it’s 8 games out; three weeks gonna be 10 games; four weeks about 13-15 games. More than that, you can figure it out but trouble. – 1:38 AM

