Anthony Davis will sit out against Washington

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is undergoing further evaluation on his right foot, and he’s listed as out for Sunday’s game against Washington. Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out as well.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis for Sunday’s game in Washington. While their franchise big man is out, they’ll be looking to Thomas Bryant to help fill the void.
It’s hardly ideal, but the 25-year-old has been pretty resilient when called upon: ocregister.com/2022/12/17/wit… – 8:35 PM
The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis for Sunday’s game in Washington. While their franchise big man is out, they’ll be looking to Thomas Bryant to help fill the void.
It’s hardly ideal, but the 25-year-old has been pretty resilient when called upon: ocregister.com/2022/12/17/wit… – 8:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) on Sunday against Washington, Lakers say:
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/SJzvyZNSKA – 8:10 PM
No Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) on Sunday against Washington, Lakers say:
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/SJzvyZNSKA – 8:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is listed out Sunday vs. Wizards due to right foot soreness. – 8:00 PM
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is listed out Sunday vs. Wizards due to right foot soreness. – 8:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say Anthony Davis is out for Sunday’s game vs WAS with right foot soreness. – 8:00 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis is out for Sunday’s game vs WAS with right foot soreness. – 8:00 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) as out tomorrow vs. Washington. – 8:00 PM
The Lakers list Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) as out tomorrow vs. Washington. – 8:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is undergoing further evaluation on his right foot, and he’s listed as out for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out as well. – 8:00 PM
Anthony Davis is undergoing further evaluation on his right foot, and he’s listed as out for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out as well. – 8:00 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Season high points vs. Washington Wizards this year:
Spencer Dinwiddie – 33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 42
Nikola Jovic – 18
Kyle Lowry – 28
Bam Adebayo – 38
Buddy Hield – 28
Anthony Davis – 55
Nikola Jokic – 43
Kawhi Leonard – 31
Luke Kennard – 20 – 6:40 PM
Season high points vs. Washington Wizards this year:
Spencer Dinwiddie – 33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 42
Nikola Jovic – 18
Kyle Lowry – 28
Bam Adebayo – 38
Buddy Hield – 28
Anthony Davis – 55
Nikola Jokic – 43
Kawhi Leonard – 31
Luke Kennard – 20 – 6:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Saturday’s Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers pull off a massive win over the Nuggets with Anthony Davis sidelined. Big nights from LeBron, Reaves, Bryant, Christie, Russ, Beverley… Hell, everyone!!! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bon… – 12:26 PM
Saturday’s Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers pull off a massive win over the Nuggets with Anthony Davis sidelined. Big nights from LeBron, Reaves, Bryant, Christie, Russ, Beverley… Hell, everyone!!! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bon… – 12:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers’ Anthony Davis misses second half due to foot injury, MRI Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/17/lak… – 9:10 AM
Lakers’ Anthony Davis misses second half due to foot injury, MRI Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/17/lak… – 9:10 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to the Lakers 126-108 win over the Nuggets, strong nights from LeBron, Westbrook, Bryant, Christie, and Reaves… plus Anthony Davis’ foot injury. Audio and YouTube links here. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 2:26 AM
Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to the Lakers 126-108 win over the Nuggets, strong nights from LeBron, Westbrook, Bryant, Christie, and Reaves… plus Anthony Davis’ foot injury. Audio and YouTube links here. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 2:26 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast! We react to the Lakers 126-108 win over the Nuggets, strong nights from LeBron, Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, Max Christie, and Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis’ foot injury. Audio and YouTube links here. linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 2:24 AM
Bonus @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast! We react to the Lakers 126-108 win over the Nuggets, strong nights from LeBron, Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, Max Christie, and Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis’ foot injury. Audio and YouTube links here. linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 2:24 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are holding their breath on Anthony Davis’ foot injury. In the meantime, a surprising win against Denver showed what happens when they get a balanced effort.
“It’s one of those nights where everybody had their hand in it and it showed.”: ocregister.com/2022/12/16/lak… – 2:00 AM
The Lakers are holding their breath on Anthony Davis’ foot injury. In the meantime, a surprising win against Denver showed what happens when they get a balanced effort.
“It’s one of those nights where everybody had their hand in it and it showed.”: ocregister.com/2022/12/16/lak… – 2:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Thomas Bryant on Anthony Davis: “He seems okay. I’m going to check up on him again to make sure Big Dog is all right.” – 1:34 AM
Thomas Bryant on Anthony Davis: “He seems okay. I’m going to check up on him again to make sure Big Dog is all right.” – 1:34 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James hoping for the best with Anthony Davis, but stressed that his health is biggest priority. pic.twitter.com/Xs7C1E2jpH – 1:14 AM
LeBron James hoping for the best with Anthony Davis, but stressed that his health is biggest priority. pic.twitter.com/Xs7C1E2jpH – 1:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will undergo more testing on his right foot, where he experienced discomfort starting in the first quarter against Denver, on Saturday. – 12:44 AM
Anthony Davis will undergo more testing on his right foot, where he experienced discomfort starting in the first quarter against Denver, on Saturday. – 12:44 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham termed Anthony Davis’ injury a “foot issue.” He said X-rays were administered at the arena tonight and that the team would have more information on Davis’ injury tomorrow. – 12:44 AM
Darvin Ham termed Anthony Davis’ injury a “foot issue.” He said X-rays were administered at the arena tonight and that the team would have more information on Davis’ injury tomorrow. – 12:44 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is being evaluated by the Lakers’ medical team right now and will be further evaluated tomorrow. – 12:41 AM
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is being evaluated by the Lakers’ medical team right now and will be further evaluated tomorrow. – 12:41 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is currently being evaluated and will have further evaluation tomorrow. – 12:41 AM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is currently being evaluated and will have further evaluation tomorrow. – 12:41 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108.
Emphatic win for the Lakers against the No. 3 team in the West, playing the whole second half without Anthony Davis. Russ got the rally started, LeBron helped close it down. Thomas Bryant with a season-high 21 points in relief. Great victory. – 12:33 AM
FINAL: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108.
Emphatic win for the Lakers against the No. 3 team in the West, playing the whole second half without Anthony Davis. Russ got the rally started, LeBron helped close it down. Thomas Bryant with a season-high 21 points in relief. Great victory. – 12:33 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108
The Lakers improve to 12-16. The most important thing from this game will be an update on AD’s right foot injury. LeBron had 30 points. Russ had a triple-double (15/11/12). Thomas Bryant had 21. Austin Reaves had 16.
Up next: vs. WAS on Sunday. – 12:32 AM
Final: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108
The Lakers improve to 12-16. The most important thing from this game will be an update on AD’s right foot injury. LeBron had 30 points. Russ had a triple-double (15/11/12). Thomas Bryant had 21. Austin Reaves had 16.
Up next: vs. WAS on Sunday. – 12:32 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LAL shook off any BOS disappointment — and withstood an early AD injury — to deliver their most complete win of the season, beating DEN 126-108. Seven players scored in double digits led by LeBron’s 30 pts. Thomas Bryant scored 21 off the bench. Russ 15p 12a 11r trip-dub – 12:32 AM
LAL shook off any BOS disappointment — and withstood an early AD injury — to deliver their most complete win of the season, beating DEN 126-108. Seven players scored in double digits led by LeBron’s 30 pts. Thomas Bryant scored 21 off the bench. Russ 15p 12a 11r trip-dub – 12:32 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron James, in Year 20, without AD, just thoroughly outplayed the 2x defending league MVP.
This is, of course, totally without precedent and would’ve been entirely unbelievable for any player in league history other than LeBron.
Because it’s LeBron, it’ll go mostly unnoticed. – 12:31 AM
LeBron James, in Year 20, without AD, just thoroughly outplayed the 2x defending league MVP.
This is, of course, totally without precedent and would’ve been entirely unbelievable for any player in league history other than LeBron.
Because it’s LeBron, it’ll go mostly unnoticed. – 12:31 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Somehow, Anthony Davis has been elevating and holding back the Lakers this entire time. AK – 12:27 AM
Somehow, Anthony Davis has been elevating and holding back the Lakers this entire time. AK – 12:27 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Impressive what the Lakers are doing right now without AD…Love to see all the role players contributing (Bryant, Reaves, Schroder, Pat Bev, etc.) – 12:27 AM
Impressive what the Lakers are doing right now without AD…Love to see all the role players contributing (Bryant, Reaves, Schroder, Pat Bev, etc.) – 12:27 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Anthony Davis went out and Denver exhaled, let off the gas, and waited for the win to come to them.
The Lakers stole it back. That simple. – 12:27 AM
Anthony Davis went out and Denver exhaled, let off the gas, and waited for the win to come to them.
The Lakers stole it back. That simple. – 12:27 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With AD out, Nuggets going small without Jokic on the court. Jeff Green is at center alongside Gordon. – 12:05 AM
With AD out, Nuggets going small without Jokic on the court. Jeff Green is at center alongside Gordon. – 12:05 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Not great news on Anthony Davis. He had a right foot sprain in February and it kept him out for 1.5 months. – 11:52 PM
Not great news on Anthony Davis. He had a right foot sprain in February and it kept him out for 1.5 months. – 11:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This Anthony Davis injury is why those blown games against Boston, Philly and Indiana sting so badly right now.
Whether AD is out for a night or a month, the Lakers have to build some absences into their expectation. You can’t waste the games he plays when he’s gonna miss some. – 11:52 PM
This Anthony Davis injury is why those blown games against Boston, Philly and Indiana sting so badly right now.
Whether AD is out for a night or a month, the Lakers have to build some absences into their expectation. You can’t waste the games he plays when he’s gonna miss some. – 11:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say Anthony Davis has a right foot injury and will not return – 11:44 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis has a right foot injury and will not return – 11:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to a right foot injury. – 11:44 PM
Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to a right foot injury. – 11:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Still awaiting an update on Anthony Davis, who remains in the locker room with Thomas Bryant starting the second half.
Denver used a 9-2 run to start the 3rd to force LAL’s time out, as they trail 74-66. – 11:35 PM
Still awaiting an update on Anthony Davis, who remains in the locker room with Thomas Bryant starting the second half.
Denver used a 9-2 run to start the 3rd to force LAL’s time out, as they trail 74-66. – 11:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has yet to emerge from the tunnel to the court for the second half. Thomas Bryant is in for him in the interim. – 11:33 PM
Anthony Davis has yet to emerge from the tunnel to the court for the second half. Thomas Bryant is in for him in the interim. – 11:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Thomas Bryant is starting the second half in place of Anthony Davis. Davis has yet to return from the locker room to the Lakers’ bench. – 11:31 PM
Thomas Bryant is starting the second half in place of Anthony Davis. Davis has yet to return from the locker room to the Lakers’ bench. – 11:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Nuggets 65, Lakers 64
LeBron James has 16 points, including a vicious dunk that briefly gave LA the lead near the end of the half. Anthony Davis has 10 points and 4 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 11 points after scoring 10 straight late in the second quarter. – 11:16 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 65, Lakers 64
LeBron James has 16 points, including a vicious dunk that briefly gave LA the lead near the end of the half. Anthony Davis has 10 points and 4 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 11 points after scoring 10 straight late in the second quarter. – 11:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
On a court with the two-time reigning MVP, a four-time MVP winner in LeBron and AD, it’s Austin Reaves getting MVP chants at the Crypt. – 11:15 PM
On a court with the two-time reigning MVP, a four-time MVP winner in LeBron and AD, it’s Austin Reaves getting MVP chants at the Crypt. – 11:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets have allowed at least 31 points in 4 of their last 5 quarters. Lakers scored 22 in the paint, lead 33-32 after one. Denver turned it over 7 times, including 3 from Jamal Murray. Even alongside Bones in 2nd unit, Murray looks out of sync. Joker/AD lead w/ 10 points each. – 10:44 PM
#Nuggets have allowed at least 31 points in 4 of their last 5 quarters. Lakers scored 22 in the paint, lead 33-32 after one. Denver turned it over 7 times, including 3 from Jamal Murray. Even alongside Bones in 2nd unit, Murray looks out of sync. Joker/AD lead w/ 10 points each. – 10:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 33-32 lead out of the 1st Q, led by 10 points and 3 boards from Anthony Davis.
Lakers shot 54.2% from the field, but allowed 55.0% from Denver.
Their offense ranks No. 4 in the last 10 games, but their defense just 25th. – 10:43 PM
LAL take a 33-32 lead out of the 1st Q, led by 10 points and 3 boards from Anthony Davis.
Lakers shot 54.2% from the field, but allowed 55.0% from Denver.
Their offense ranks No. 4 in the last 10 games, but their defense just 25th. – 10:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Nuggets 32
Anthony Davis has 10 points and 3 rebounds. LeBron James has 5 points. Both teams are shooting over 50 percent and already have 18-plus points in the paint. Rookie Max Christie earned some first-quarter minutes as the rotation’s ninth man. – 10:42 PM
First quarter: Lakers 33, Nuggets 32
Anthony Davis has 10 points and 3 rebounds. LeBron James has 5 points. Both teams are shooting over 50 percent and already have 18-plus points in the paint. Rookie Max Christie earned some first-quarter minutes as the rotation’s ninth man. – 10:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Anthony Davis just can’t do anything against Jokic in the post one-on-one. It looks so easy despite it being AD on him. That should not be possible. – 10:25 PM
Anthony Davis just can’t do anything against Jokic in the post one-on-one. It looks so easy despite it being AD on him. That should not be possible. – 10:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis showing some discomfort with his right leg after his last layup – 10:19 PM
Anthony Davis showing some discomfort with his right leg after his last layup – 10:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis showing some discomfort on his right leg after his last layup – 10:19 PM
Anthony Davis showing some discomfort on his right leg after his last layup – 10:19 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: A source familiar with Anthony Davis’ injury told ESPN the Lakers big man is experiencing discomfort in his right foot but there is hope Davis did not suffer anything severe. He will likely undergo an MRI for further evaluation -via Twitter @mcten / December 17, 2022
Los Angeles’ 122-118 overtime loss to its bitter rivals, the Boston Celtics, wasn’t solely because of Davis’ missed free throws. But that was all the eight-time All-Star could think about postgame. “I haven’t thought about the rest of the game,” Davis said. “Make two free throws, go up four. Different ballgame. To me, the rest doesn’t matter. Had a chance to ice the game and missed both.” -via The Athletic / December 14, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Anthony Davis, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.