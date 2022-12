Anthony Davis will sit out against Washington

Anthony Davis showing some discomfort on his right leg after his last layup – 10:19 PM

Anthony Davis just can’t do anything against Jokic in the post one-on-one. It looks so easy despite it being AD on him. That should not be possible. – 10:25 PM

There was an early layup where AD came up limping on his right foot. After that last basket driving against Jokic, he’s grimacing a bit and flexing it again. Not looking comfortable out there the last few possessions. – 10:27 PM

First quarter: Lakers 33, Nuggets 32Anthony Davis has 10 points and 3 rebounds. LeBron James has 5 points. Both teams are shooting over 50 percent and already have 18-plus points in the paint. Rookie Max Christie earned some first-quarter minutes as the rotation’s ninth man. – 10:42 PM

LAL take a 33-32 lead out of the 1st Q, led by 10 points and 3 boards from Anthony Davis.Lakers shot 54.2% from the field, but allowed 55.0% from Denver.Their offense ranks No. 4 in the last 10 games, but their defense just 25th. – 10:43 PM

On a court with the two-time reigning MVP, a four-time MVP winner in LeBron and AD, it’s Austin Reaves getting MVP chants at the Crypt. – 11:15 PM

HALFTIME: Nuggets 65, Lakers 64.Difference is an Aaron Gordon 3-pointer shortly before the buzzer. He has 14 points to lead Denver. LeBron with 16 points, Austin Reaves with 11. AD (10 points) didn’t score in the second frame. – 11:16 PM

Halftime: Nuggets 65, Lakers 64LeBron James has 16 points, including a vicious dunk that briefly gave LA the lead near the end of the half. Anthony Davis has 10 points and 4 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 11 points after scoring 10 straight late in the second quarter. – 11:16 PM

Thomas Bryant is starting the second half in place of Anthony Davis. Davis has yet to return from the locker room to the Lakers’ bench. – 11:31 PM

Anthony Davis has yet to emerge from the tunnel to the court for the second half. Thomas Bryant is in for him in the interim. – 11:33 PM

Still awaiting an update on Anthony Davis, who remains in the locker room with Thomas Bryant starting the second half.Denver used a 9-2 run to start the 3rd to force LAL’s time out, as they trail 74-66. – 11:35 PM

This Anthony Davis injury is why those blown games against Boston, Philly and Indiana sting so badly right now.Whether AD is out for a night or a month, the Lakers have to build some absences into their expectation. You can’t waste the games he plays when he’s gonna miss some. – 11:52 PM

Not great news on Anthony Davis. He had a right foot sprain in February and it kept him out for 1.5 months. – 11:52 PM

With AD out, Nuggets going small without Jokic on the court. Jeff Green is at center alongside Gordon. – 12:05 AM

Anthony Davis went out and Denver exhaled, let off the gas, and waited for the win to come to them.The Lakers stole it back. That simple. – 12:27 AM

Impressive what the Lakers are doing right now without AD…Love to see all the role players contributing (Bryant, Reaves, Schroder, Pat Bev, etc.) – 12:27 AM

Somehow, Anthony Davis has been elevating and holding back the Lakers this entire time. AK – 12:27 AM

LeBron James, in Year 20, without AD, just thoroughly outplayed the 2x defending league MVP.This is, of course, totally without precedent and would’ve been entirely unbelievable for any player in league history other than LeBron.Because it’s LeBron, it’ll go mostly unnoticed. – 12:31 AM

LAL shook off any BOS disappointment — and withstood an early AD injury — to deliver their most complete win of the season, beating DEN 126-108. Seven players scored in double digits led by LeBron’s 30 pts. Thomas Bryant scored 21 off the bench. Russ 15p 12a 11r trip-dub – 12:32 AM

Final: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108The Lakers improve to 12-16. The most important thing from this game will be an update on AD’s right foot injury. LeBron had 30 points. Russ had a triple-double (15/11/12). Thomas Bryant had 21. Austin Reaves had 16.Up next: vs. WAS on Sunday. – 12:32 AM

FINAL: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108.Emphatic win for the Lakers against the No. 3 team in the West, playing the whole second half without Anthony Davis. Russ got the rally started, LeBron helped close it down. Thomas Bryant with a season-high 21 points in relief. Great victory. – 12:33 AM

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is currently being evaluated and will have further evaluation tomorrow. – 12:41 AM

Darvin Ham doesn’t want to speak more about Anthony Davis’ right foot until he’s evaluated tomorrow and there’s more information available. – 12:43 AM

Anthony Davis will undergo more testing on his right foot, where he experienced discomfort starting in the first quarter against Denver, on Saturday. – 12:44 AM

LeBron James hoping for the best with Anthony Davis, but stressed that his health is biggest priority. pic.twitter.com/Xs7C1E2jpH

Thomas Bryant on Anthony Davis: “He seems okay. I’m going to check up on him again to make sure Big Dog is all right.” – 1:34 AM

The Lakers are holding their breath on Anthony Davis’ foot injury. In the meantime, a surprising win against Denver showed what happens when they get a balanced effort.“It’s one of those nights where everybody had their hand in it and it showed.”: ocregister.com/2022/12/16/lak…

Anthony Davis is undergoing further evaluation on his right foot, and he’s listed as out for Sunday’s game against Washington.Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out as well. – 8:00 PM

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis for tomorrow against the Wizards. They’re hurting for depth, because Wenyen Gabriel is out as well. – 8:00 PM

The Lakers say Anthony Davis is out for Sunday’s game vs WAS with right foot soreness. – 8:00 PM

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis for Sunday’s game in Washington. While their franchise big man is out, they’ll be looking to Thomas Bryant to help fill the void.It’s hardly ideal, but the 25-year-old has been pretty resilient when called upon: ocregister.com/2022/12/17/wit…

