Blazers 53, Rockets 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Injury report: Josh Hart (ankle) and Trendon Watford (Achilles) are probable, Jerami Grant (back) is questionable and Nas Little and Gary Payton II are out for tonight’s game in Houston – 2:18 PM

The juxtaposition of Alabama vs. Gonzaga and Houston vs. Virginia going simultaneously is incredible.There is some real diversity in the way top-15 college basketball teams get things done. – 2:54 PM

The game of the day features two head coaches with Wisconsin ties: Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, an asst. coach for the Bucks from 2008-11, and Virginia’s Tony Bennett, a former UW-Green Bay standout. No. 5 Houston leads No. 2 Virginia 30-26 at half (ESPN2). – 3:01 PM

Officials for #Rockets Gediminas PetraitisJustin Van DuyneJohn ConleyThis crew has combined to work eight playoff games, by far the fewest of any crew working tonight. The 3 officials working the Wizards-Clippers game have combined for 101 playoff games – 3:05 PM

Houston bounces back from a home loss to Alabama and hands Virginia its first loss of season — in Charlottesville.Freshman Jarace Walker showed his versatility today. Scoring in a variety of ways, but also some terrific unselfish passing.Reece Beekman not 100 percent for UVA. – 4:03 PM

Herro picking up where he left off the other day in Houston when he scored a career-best 41 points and matched a Heat record with 10 3s.He’s got 7 points here in the early going on 2 of 2. – 5:20 PM

Here is Stephen Silas' evaluation of what he's seen from Daishen Nix this season.

Damian Lillard needs 46 points to become the Blazers' all-time leading scorer. Does it happen Saturday night at Houston?🧐 #RipCity

Has there ever been a wedgie for the First Shot? History being made in Houston before Rockets-Blazers

We have the first, first shot wedgie in Rockets history. Boban lifted Clutch up so he could retrieve the basketball. That should be $10,000 to the Clutch City Foundation – 8:11 PM

Eric Gordon still both being on the Rockets and playing/starting will always throw me off. Spiritually it feels like he was bought out and signed with a contender three years ago but he’s still just trucking along. – 8:12 PM

The degree of difficulty on some of these Jalen Green layups in Year 2 is something. – 8:20 PM

Stephen Silas is not enamored with the work of the officials. He’s about two feet on the floor at half court yelling after a shaky charge on Jalen Green. He did not want to burn his challenge in the first quarter – 8:30 PM

With his last basket in tonight’s game at Houston, @Damian Lillard has surpassed 18,000 career points. Damian becomes the 77th player in NBA history to record 18,000 or more career points. – 8:30 PM

Damian Lillard has 8 points at Houston in the first quarter and just raced past the 18,000-point mark. He is now 38 away from breaking Clyde Drexler’s franchise record (18,040). – 8:34 PM

Anfernee Simons, who scored just 7 pts in Friday’s loss at Dallas, already has 14 one quarter into tonight’s game at Houston. Blazers lead 33-27. – 8:39 PM

Silas went with the full stagger of Green and Porter in the first, so Porter starts the second quarter on the floor without Green or Sengun – 8:42 PM

Fans chanting “Flopper” at Nurkic after he takes an elbow to the face is less than ideal behavior – 8:49 PM

A dunk contest between Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson, Anfernee Simons and Greg Brown III would be more entertaining than anything the NBA will throw out there in February. – 8:54 PM

