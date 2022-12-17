Blazers 53, Rockets 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-13) play against the Houston Rockets (19-19) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 53, Houston Rockets 49 (Q2 02:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
A dunk contest between Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson, Anfernee Simons and Greg Brown III would be more entertaining than anything the NBA will throw out there in February. – 8:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
⚡️ Speedy Anfernee ⚡️
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/A79STDij0F – 8:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Fans chanting “Flopper” at Nurkic after he takes an elbow to the face is less than ideal behavior – 8:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🔴⚪️⚪️⚪️
Blazers: 33
Rockets: 27
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/V19exzLNpu – 8:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas went with the full stagger of Green and Porter in the first, so Porter starts the second quarter on the floor without Green or Sengun – 8:42 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons, who scored just 7 pts in Friday’s loss at Dallas, already has 14 one quarter into tonight’s game at Houston. Blazers lead 33-27. – 8:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Rockets 27: end of first quarter. 14 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 8 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 5 rebounds for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 48 percent, HOU 44 percent. – 8:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
18,003 (& counting)
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/PZE6Y8hIPp – 8:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard has 8 points at Houston in the first quarter and just raced past the 18,000-point mark. He is now 38 away from breaking Clyde Drexler’s franchise record (18,040). – 8:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
With his last basket in tonight’s game at Houston, @Damian Lillard has surpassed 18,000 career points. Damian becomes the 77th player in NBA history to record 18,000 or more career points. – 8:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas is not enamored with the work of the officials. He’s about two feet on the floor at half court yelling after a shaky charge on Jalen Green. He did not want to burn his challenge in the first quarter – 8:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Whole lotta buckets 🎯
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/G1ovJRzCDY – 8:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nurk hammers it home
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/dnaBOcHtMc – 8:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi gets us on the board. 🚀
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/b7t2o9NYPT – 8:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Eric Gordon still both being on the Rockets and playing/starting will always throw me off. Spiritually it feels like he was bought out and signed with a contender three years ago but he’s still just trucking along. – 8:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
We have the first, first shot wedgie in Rockets history. Boban lifted Clutch up so he could retrieve the basketball. That should be $10,000 to the Clutch City Foundation – 8:11 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Has there ever been a wedgie for the First Shot? History being made in Houston before Rockets-Blazers @NoDunksInc – 8:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
It’s that tiiiime
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/XgaoBFEDhz – 8:11 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard needs 46 points to become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. Does it happen Saturday night at Houston?🧐 #RipCity pic.twitter.com/9QDyU2dMm7 – 8:06 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top Pick and Roll Combos in the NBA with at least 90 picks
1. Donovan Mitchell/Jarrett Allen
2. Durant/Claxton
3. Doncic/ Hardaway
4. HOLIDAY/PORTIS
5. Lillard/Eubanks
6. CLARKSON/OLYNYK – 8:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“The talent level is through the roof”
After a game last season, Damian Lillard heaped a ton of praise on Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr
audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Damian Lillard is 46 points from passing Clyde Drexler on the Blazer’s all-time scoring list – 7:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets leaders in front court touches per game
1. Jalen Green 33.7
2. Kevin Porter Jr 33.6
3. Alperen Sengun 33.4 – 7:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Final from Mexico City! Back at it on Monday in Houston
#NBAenMexico pic.twitter.com/aSQtQlniSU – 7:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ tonight
@reliantenergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/h68mJMh6EB – 7:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Launching em 🚀
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/I8vPIwEGXT – 7:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Houston Rockets
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/dywzZr71fV – 7:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Here is Stephen Silas’ evaluation of what he’s seen from Daishen Nix this season. pic.twitter.com/fHHDc3Ctw6 – 6:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups just said that Jerami Grant (back spasms) is out tonight at Houston. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/rBi5vhhf4l – 6:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will score the first 3 pointer of the second-half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Herro picking up where he left off the other day in Houston when he scored a career-best 41 points and matched a Heat record with 10 3s.
He’s got 7 points here in the early going on 2 of 2. – 5:20 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Houston bounces back from a home loss to Alabama and hands Virginia its first loss of season — in Charlottesville.
Freshman Jarace Walker showed his versatility today. Scoring in a variety of ways, but also some terrific unselfish passing.
Reece Beekman not 100 percent for UVA. – 4:03 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Join us for some Saturday night fun!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @Kroger pic.twitter.com/5IbOk1GrjJ – 4:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I wrote about Houston’s Jarace Walker last month. He’s killing my Wahoos rn theathletic.com/3879307/2022/1… – 3:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Blazers
Gediminas Petraitis
Justin Van Duyne
John Conley
This crew has combined to work eight playoff games, by far the fewest of any crew working tonight. The 3 officials working the Wizards-Clippers game have combined for 101 playoff games – 3:05 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The game of the day features two head coaches with Wisconsin ties: Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, an asst. coach for the Bucks from 2008-11, and Virginia’s Tony Bennett, a former UW-Green Bay standout. No. 5 Houston leads No. 2 Virginia 30-26 at half (ESPN2). – 3:01 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
The juxtaposition of Alabama vs. Gonzaga and Houston vs. Virginia going simultaneously is incredible.
There is some real diversity in the way top-15 college basketball teams get things done. – 2:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Injury report: Josh Hart (ankle) and Trendon Watford (Achilles) are probable, Jerami Grant (back) is questionable and Nas Little and Gary Payton II are out for tonight’s game in Houston – 2:18 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Portland Trail Blazers 3PT% leaders right now:
Drew Eubanks (C) – 50.0%
Jerami Grant (F) – 44.6%
Trendon Watford (F) – 42.9%
Jusuf Nurkic (C) – 40.9%
Damian Lillard (G) – 39.9%
Can’t leave the bigs open. – 2:16 PM
