Danny Green on trade rumors: 'I'm not shocked'

“I’m not shocked,” Green said. “At this point in my career I hear my name [in trade rumors] quite often. It’s a blessing. I think I’m getting closer to returning to the court soon. We still have a little bit of time. We have a good group. I’m excited for them. I’m happy for them. They have drafted well, with Zaire Williams, David Roddy, Jake LaRavia. Those are some good pieces. I could see those guys growing into something special.
Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post

Green recently guested on ESPN’s NBA Today show and things got a little bit awkward when NBA guru Brian Windhorst started talking about the Grizzlies. Windy talked up Memphis’ recent run and how they have a very high ceiling this season. It was at this point that the NBA insider decided to drop a truth bomb right to Green’s face: “They have tradeable pieces, which this is awkward — sorry to say this Danny but… I do think that you will hear your name, I’m sorry to say, in some trade discussions,” Windhorst said. -via Clutch Points / December 17, 2022
Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies are listing Ja Morant (ankle) as doubtful vs. the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee) and Ziaire Williams (knee) are out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 21, 2022
Paul Garcia: Grizzlies injury report from team for Monday at Spurs: QUESTIONABLE S. Adams – RT Ankle Soreness OUT D. Green – LT Knee Surgery Recovery J. Jackson Jr. – RT Foot Surgery Recovery K. Lofton Jr. – G League Two-Way Transfer Z. Williams – RT Patellar Tendinitis -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / November 8, 2022

