Danny Green on trade rumors: 'I'm not shocked'

Green recently guested on ESPN’s NBA Today show and things got a little bit awkward when NBA guru Brian Windhorst started talking about the Grizzlies. Windy talked up Memphis’ recent run and how they have a very high ceiling this season. It was at this point that the NBA insider decided to drop a truth bomb right to Green’s face: “They have tradeable pieces, which this is awkward — sorry to say this Danny but… I do think that you will hear your name, I’m sorry to say, in some trade discussions,” Windhorst said . -via Clutch Points / December 17, 2022