Facundo Campazzo to Belgrade? Not finished yet

As Facundo Campazzo’s arrival at Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade seems imminent, Red Star president Nebojsa Covic has commented on the current situation. “Nothing is finished yet,” he stressed during the interview with Sputnik Portal. “We are working on it, when it is finished, one way or another, you will have information. We are not far, but not close either.” “Another thing, I saw some announcements about 6.9-7.0 million euros. Those figures they mention, I don’t know what kind of imagination it is,” the top executive added.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Walter Tavares sat down with BasketNews to share nostalgic memories about Facundo Campazzo and evaluate the next superstar after Luka Doncic 🧐
A hidden gem from Cape Verde also revealed one comparison in today’s NBA that fits his playing style:
basketnews.com/news-182510-ta… – 5:00 AM
Walter Tavares sat down with BasketNews to share nostalgic memories about Facundo Campazzo and evaluate the next superstar after Luka Doncic 🧐
A hidden gem from Cape Verde also revealed one comparison in today’s NBA that fits his playing style:
basketnews.com/news-182510-ta… – 5:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Crvena Zvezda president provided an update regarding Facundo Campazzo 👀
He also responded to the rumors from Spain:
basketnews.com/news-182543-zv… – 2:57 AM
Crvena Zvezda president provided an update regarding Facundo Campazzo 👀
He also responded to the rumors from Spain:
basketnews.com/news-182543-zv… – 2:57 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Real Madrid had 10 days to respond and match Crvena Zvezda’s deal for Facundo Campazzo, but the time has now expired ❌ pic.twitter.com/KwQRqTgJZt – 1:10 AM
Real Madrid had 10 days to respond and match Crvena Zvezda’s deal for Facundo Campazzo, but the time has now expired ❌ pic.twitter.com/KwQRqTgJZt – 1:10 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
According to @Javier Maestro, Olympiacos has made an offer to Facundo Campazzo. – 5:37 PM
According to @Javier Maestro, Olympiacos has made an offer to Facundo Campazzo. – 5:37 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo is getting closer and closer to returning to play in the EuroLeague.
Here’s how the Argentinian’s situation stands right now 👇
basketnews.com/news-182410-fa… – 2:21 AM
Facundo Campazzo is getting closer and closer to returning to play in the EuroLeague.
Here’s how the Argentinian’s situation stands right now 👇
basketnews.com/news-182410-fa… – 2:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo & Luca Vildoza’s duo in Belgrade becomes more and more realistic 🤝🇦🇷
Real Madrid shows no indication of matching Crvena Zvezda’s offer 👀 pic.twitter.com/H6OBoLWM3F – 9:57 AM
Facundo Campazzo & Luca Vildoza’s duo in Belgrade becomes more and more realistic 🤝🇦🇷
Real Madrid shows no indication of matching Crvena Zvezda’s offer 👀 pic.twitter.com/H6OBoLWM3F – 9:57 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo is expected to sign with Crvena Zvezda, as Real Madrid will not match the offer for the Argentinian guard 💣
Find the details about Zvezda’s offer and Real Madrid’s deadline below:
basketnews.com/news-182410-fa… – 9:05 AM
Facundo Campazzo is expected to sign with Crvena Zvezda, as Real Madrid will not match the offer for the Argentinian guard 💣
Find the details about Zvezda’s offer and Real Madrid’s deadline below:
basketnews.com/news-182410-fa… – 9:05 AM
More on this storyline
Facundo Campazzo is returning to Europe and at this point, it’s almost certain that he will sign the offer made to him by Crvena Zvezda. Real Madrid can still match the contract offer made to him, the deadline expires tomorrow night, but so far there’s not any indication that the Spanish club will match. On the contrary, Real Madrid was reluctant from the first moment to match a 1,8M+2,5M euros offer, which will make Campazzo once again one of the highest-paid players in their roster with Madrid having to spend in the second year of the contract almost double the money to cover also the taxes. -via EuroHoops.net / December 14, 2022
Jose Calderon former Spanish player also talked about EuroLeague players in the NBA, admitting that the US teams look to European basketball more and more. “We already know it’s not the same to score 15 points in the Euroleague and in the NBA. We are aware of the level there. If you have succeeded in the EuroLeague, you will have a chance in the NBA.” “Then it depends on the role, the physicality, the rhythm… NBA is not easy. Some players like Gaby Deck or Facundo Campazzo may not fit here for different reasons, but they can have amazing careers in Europe,” continued Calderon. -via BasketNews / December 11, 2022
As Eurohoops reported, he already received an offer from a EuroLeague team, and Sportski Zurnal revealed that Crvena Zvezda made contact with the Argentinian player. As Eurohoops can confirm, the offer that the former Real Madrid player has on the table came from the Serbian champions, and so far is the only one available at the moment. However, it’s more than enough for the player who will get 1,8M euros net until the end of the season, plus Zvezda will cover a big percentage of the 2,6M euros the player still owes to Real Madrid from the total 6M euros NBA buyout he had to pay in order to leave for the States. -via EuroHoops.net / December 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.