Facundo Campazzo to Belgrade? Not finished yet

As Eurohoops reported, he already received an offer from a EuroLeague team, and Sportski Zurnal revealed that Crvena Zvezda made contact with the Argentinian player. As Eurohoops can confirm, the offer that the former Real Madrid player has on the table came from the Serbian champions, and so far is the only one available at the moment. However, it’s more than enough for the player who will get 1,8M euros net until the end of the season, plus Zvezda will cover a big percentage of the 2,6M euros the player still owes to Real Madrid from the total 6M euros NBA buyout he had to pay in order to leave for the States. -via EuroHoops.net / December 7, 2022