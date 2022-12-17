Fred VanVleet after Kyrie Irving's game-winning shot: 'He's the best in the world at that right there'

Eric Koreen: “He’s the best in the world at that right there.” – VanVleet on the last shot. It sounded like they wanted to force the ball out of his hands, but tough to do that in 3.1 seconds.
Source: Twitter @ekoreen
Source: Twitter @ekoreen
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Nets were team turmoil, but they’re thriving now and 4-0 against the Raptors, who are sliding, even as VanVleet and Barnes find their games: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ir… – 8:07 AM
The Nets were team turmoil, but they’re thriving now and 4-0 against the Raptors, who are sliding, even as VanVleet and Barnes find their games: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ir… – 8:07 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving’s game-winner at No. 1 in NBA Top 10 plays of the night sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 3:46 AM
Kyrie Irving’s game-winner at No. 1 in NBA Top 10 plays of the night sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 3:46 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving’s game-winner at No. 1 in NBA Top 10 plays of the night sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 3:46 AM
Kyrie Irving’s game-winner at No. 1 in NBA Top 10 plays of the night sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 3:46 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Kyrie Irving top off 32 point night with game-winner vs. Raptors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/17/wat… – 1:55 AM
Watch Kyrie Irving top off 32 point night with game-winner vs. Raptors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/17/wat… – 1:55 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s buzzer-beater lifts #Nets to comeback win over #Raptors nypost.com/2022/12/16/kyr… via @nypostsports – 1:01 AM
Kyrie Irving’s buzzer-beater lifts #Nets to comeback win over #Raptors nypost.com/2022/12/16/kyr… via @nypostsports – 1:01 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie knocks down the first buzzer beater of his career. KD believes the Nets have found an identity. Brooklyn sweeps the Raptors 4-0. The good vibes continue to roll for a team that has now won 9 of 10. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:41 AM
Kyrie knocks down the first buzzer beater of his career. KD believes the Nets have found an identity. Brooklyn sweeps the Raptors 4-0. The good vibes continue to roll for a team that has now won 9 of 10. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:41 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Kyrie said he loves going against Fred and they both watch each other play a lot. Enjoyed talking some smack during the game, too.
“I have so much respect for Fred, he’s a winner, he’s a champion. Any time you go against guys like that you definitely gotta be ready to play.” – 11:21 PM
Kyrie said he loves going against Fred and they both watch each other play a lot. Enjoyed talking some smack during the game, too.
“I have so much respect for Fred, he’s a winner, he’s a champion. Any time you go against guys like that you definitely gotta be ready to play.” – 11:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving hit a three at the buzzer to lift BKN to a win in TOR. Nets have won 5 straight and 9 of 10. BKN is 16-7 under Jacque Vaughn. Irving had 15 of his 32 points in the 4th. Yuta Watanabe had 17 off the bench, including a go-ahead 3 w/14 seconds left on an Irving assist. – 10:53 PM
Kyrie Irving hit a three at the buzzer to lift BKN to a win in TOR. Nets have won 5 straight and 9 of 10. BKN is 16-7 under Jacque Vaughn. Irving had 15 of his 32 points in the 4th. Yuta Watanabe had 17 off the bench, including a go-ahead 3 w/14 seconds left on an Irving assist. – 10:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kyrie Irving points out that this was the first game-winning buzzer beater of his 12-year NBA career. – 10:48 PM
Kyrie Irving points out that this was the first game-winning buzzer beater of his 12-year NBA career. – 10:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on Barnes: “You guys are waiting for him to hatch into some beautiful butterfly but that’s up to him. His development is totally up to him… It’s our job to try to support him in that… When he plays great we’re happy for him and when he plays bad we’re there for him” pic.twitter.com/hVGnSfiDsz – 10:40 PM
VanVleet on Barnes: “You guys are waiting for him to hatch into some beautiful butterfly but that’s up to him. His development is totally up to him… It’s our job to try to support him in that… When he plays great we’re happy for him and when he plays bad we’re there for him” pic.twitter.com/hVGnSfiDsz – 10:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on the last play:
“We drew it up for Kevin. He communicated that they were probably going to trap him, and so we switched Kevin and Kai. Kai was ready for it, he said he wanted it, we zipped him to the top and he did what he does. It’s unbelievable. Great shot.” – 10:36 PM
Jacque Vaughn on the last play:
“We drew it up for Kevin. He communicated that they were probably going to trap him, and so we switched Kevin and Kai. Kai was ready for it, he said he wanted it, we zipped him to the top and he did what he does. It’s unbelievable. Great shot.” – 10:36 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
A dagger from Kyrie.
Let’s break down Toronto’s last-second loss to the Nets in the latest #SmithAndJones VLOG.
______
@Paul Jones @Sportsnet @FAN590 #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/IbXVuj2RB6 – 10:31 PM
A dagger from Kyrie.
Let’s break down Toronto’s last-second loss to the Nets in the latest #SmithAndJones VLOG.
______
@Paul Jones @Sportsnet @FAN590 #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/IbXVuj2RB6 – 10:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s a big win with KD frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:28 PM
That’s a big win with KD frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
It was good as soon as it left his hands.
Kyrie Irving hit a buzzer-beating 3 but Friday night was bigger than that shot.
The Nets not only won their 5th in a row, but they’ve swept the season series against the Raptors for the first time in 19 years. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:27 PM
It was good as soon as it left his hands.
Kyrie Irving hit a buzzer-beating 3 but Friday night was bigger than that shot.
The Nets not only won their 5th in a row, but they’ve swept the season series against the Raptors for the first time in 19 years. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kyrie Irving’s game-winning buzzer-beater is Brooklyn’s first since Brook Lopez on 3/21/17 vs. Detroit.
Irving finished with a team-high 32 points tonight. – 10:24 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kyrie Irving’s game-winning buzzer-beater is Brooklyn’s first since Brook Lopez on 3/21/17 vs. Detroit.
Irving finished with a team-high 32 points tonight. – 10:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Not surprised, he’s the best in the world at that move, you have to salute him,” — Fred VanVleet on Kyrie Irving’s game-winning stepback three. VanVleet had 39 for second straight game. pic.twitter.com/I4nDf96VfC – 10:22 PM
“Not surprised, he’s the best in the world at that move, you have to salute him,” — Fred VanVleet on Kyrie Irving’s game-winning stepback three. VanVleet had 39 for second straight game. pic.twitter.com/I4nDf96VfC – 10:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“You know where I stand when it comes to short guys.” – VanVleet on playing alongside Flynn – 10:22 PM
“You know where I stand when it comes to short guys.” – VanVleet on playing alongside Flynn – 10:22 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred on Kyrie’s buzzer beater
“He’s the best in the world at that right there.” – 10:19 PM
Fred on Kyrie’s buzzer beater
“He’s the best in the world at that right there.” – 10:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“He’s the best in the world at that right there.” – VanVleet on the last shot. It sounded like they wanted to force the ball out of his hands, but tough to do that in 3.1 seconds. – 10:19 PM
“He’s the best in the world at that right there.” – VanVleet on the last shot. It sounded like they wanted to force the ball out of his hands, but tough to do that in 3.1 seconds. – 10:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving had 15 of his 32 in the 4th quarter, including the winning 3 at the buzzer Jacque Vaughn: “He definitely has a inner peace and poise that you have to have at that situation to not panic. And he has an innate ability to get to his spot.” #Nets – 10:16 PM
Kyrie Irving had 15 of his 32 in the 4th quarter, including the winning 3 at the buzzer Jacque Vaughn: “He definitely has a inner peace and poise that you have to have at that situation to not panic. And he has an innate ability to get to his spot.” #Nets – 10:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn on why Kyrie Irving is able to come up big in the clutch so often: “He definitely has an inner peace and poise that you have to have at that moment to not panic. And he has an innate ability to get to his spot.” #NetsWorld – 10:14 PM
Jacque Vaughn on why Kyrie Irving is able to come up big in the clutch so often: “He definitely has an inner peace and poise that you have to have at that moment to not panic. And he has an innate ability to get to his spot.” #NetsWorld – 10:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot was initially drawn up for Kevin Durant, but KD said the Raptors were probably going to trap him, so they went with Irving for the win. #Netsworld – 10:13 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot was initially drawn up for Kevin Durant, but KD said the Raptors were probably going to trap him, so they went with Irving for the win. #Netsworld – 10:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn on Kyrie: “He has an innate ability to get to his spot.” – 10:12 PM
Vaughn on Kyrie: “He has an innate ability to get to his spot.” – 10:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets are 11-3 since Kyrie came back.
No other team even has 10 wins. pic.twitter.com/nbbqKWmgD9 – 10:06 PM
Nets are 11-3 since Kyrie came back.
No other team even has 10 wins. pic.twitter.com/nbbqKWmgD9 – 10:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s a big win with KD struggling and frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:05 PM
That’s a big win with KD struggling and frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I know Raps fans have gotta be bummed and frustrated right now with the tight back to back losses and the ORL losses. But I think the signs look better the last couple even losing 5 of 6 in total. Scottie is coming around on O. FVV way better. Just need to put it all together now – 10:03 PM
I know Raps fans have gotta be bummed and frustrated right now with the tight back to back losses and the ORL losses. But I think the signs look better the last couple even losing 5 of 6 in total. Scottie is coming around on O. FVV way better. Just need to put it all together now – 10:03 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
We are still over 6 months away but the free agency of Kyrie Irving will be interesting to say the least.
Last 10 games: 25.3 points on 50% from the field.
Game winner tonight at Toronto – 10:03 PM
We are still over 6 months away but the free agency of Kyrie Irving will be interesting to say the least.
Last 10 games: 25.3 points on 50% from the field.
Game winner tonight at Toronto – 10:03 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Usually if you hold KD and Kyrie to five combined threes you’re going to win most of the time … that’s a tough one. Nets shot 74% on twos, including 81% in the paint. – 10:02 PM
Usually if you hold KD and Kyrie to five combined threes you’re going to win most of the time … that’s a tough one. Nets shot 74% on twos, including 81% in the paint. – 10:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kyrie gave FVV the Bryon Russell treatment. pic.twitter.com/F1SRUXF5KZ – 10:01 PM
Kyrie gave FVV the Bryon Russell treatment. pic.twitter.com/F1SRUXF5KZ – 10:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving with absolute ice in his veins for a game winner.
Stepback. Jumper. Nothin but net.
What a win for Brooklyn. 12th in 15 games. pic.twitter.com/L147fRr1Qm – 10:01 PM
Kyrie Irving with absolute ice in his veins for a game winner.
Stepback. Jumper. Nothin but net.
What a win for Brooklyn. 12th in 15 games. pic.twitter.com/L147fRr1Qm – 10:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets beat the Raptors 119-116 on Kyrie Irving’s buzzer beater. Nic Claxton had a block party and Kevin Durant scored 28 despite foul issues. Nets have won five straight and head to Detroit on Sunday. – 10:00 PM
Nets beat the Raptors 119-116 on Kyrie Irving’s buzzer beater. Nic Claxton had a block party and Kevin Durant scored 28 despite foul issues. Nets have won five straight and head to Detroit on Sunday. – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie tonight:
32 PTS
5 AST
13-22 FG
Game winner. pic.twitter.com/ZCAhWNV5mL – 9:59 PM
Kyrie tonight:
32 PTS
5 AST
13-22 FG
Game winner. pic.twitter.com/ZCAhWNV5mL – 9:59 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nasty shot by Kyrie Irving. No stopping this. pic.twitter.com/satWvJuVcI – 9:59 PM
Nasty shot by Kyrie Irving. No stopping this. pic.twitter.com/satWvJuVcI – 9:59 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Kyrie has been pretty darn good since returning from suspension. Game winner tonight vs Toronto. – 9:59 PM
Kyrie has been pretty darn good since returning from suspension. Game winner tonight vs Toronto. – 9:59 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Last two minutes of this game will be slide No. 1 on Kyrie Irving’s free agency pitch. – 9:59 PM
Last two minutes of this game will be slide No. 1 on Kyrie Irving’s free agency pitch. – 9:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie drains a three at the buzzer for the win. Blows a kiss near center court — and silences the Toronto crowd.
What a shot.
The Nets were jumping around together right after the game ended in celebration. That’s five straight for Brooklyn. – 9:58 PM
Kyrie drains a three at the buzzer for the win. Blows a kiss near center court — and silences the Toronto crowd.
What a shot.
The Nets were jumping around together right after the game ended in celebration. That’s five straight for Brooklyn. – 9:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving shakes Fred VanVleet with a step back three at the buzzer to give the Nets a 119-116 victory over the Raptors. Oh my goodness. – 9:58 PM
Kyrie Irving shakes Fred VanVleet with a step back three at the buzzer to give the Nets a 119-116 victory over the Raptors. Oh my goodness. – 9:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets not being ready for the 2-man game between Barnes and VanVleet is really bad.
That was so obviously going to be the call there. – 9:55 PM
Nets not being ready for the 2-man game between Barnes and VanVleet is really bad.
That was so obviously going to be the call there. – 9:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets not being ready for the 2-man game between Barnes and VanVleet is really bad there.
That was so obviously going to be the call there. – 9:55 PM
Nets not being ready for the 2-man game between Barnes and VanVleet is really bad there.
That was so obviously going to be the call there. – 9:55 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Fvv jumper puts TOR up 1 with 1:02 to go
Kyrie lay up…Nets by 1
Barnes muscles his way to the tin…Raps up 1
Watanabe 3pt…Nets by 2
14.2 sec left
Raps ball – 9:52 PM
Fvv jumper puts TOR up 1 with 1:02 to go
Kyrie lay up…Nets by 1
Barnes muscles his way to the tin…Raps up 1
Watanabe 3pt…Nets by 2
14.2 sec left
Raps ball – 9:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving sets a screen on Kevin Durant. Durant floats the pass over to Irving. Irving shakes two defenders and gets to the rim — then rifles a pass to Yuta Watanabe, who drills a corner three to give the Nets a 116-114 lead with 14 seconds left in Q4. What a sequence. – 9:52 PM
Kyrie Irving sets a screen on Kevin Durant. Durant floats the pass over to Irving. Irving shakes two defenders and gets to the rim — then rifles a pass to Yuta Watanabe, who drills a corner three to give the Nets a 116-114 lead with 14 seconds left in Q4. What a sequence. – 9:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Great pass by Kyrie to find Yuta in the corner for a clutch 3. Nets up 2 with 14.1 left. The Raptors converged on Kyrie at the rim and he made a great look to give Yuta a clean look. Nets on the verge of five straight wins. – 9:52 PM
Great pass by Kyrie to find Yuta in the corner for a clutch 3. Nets up 2 with 14.1 left. The Raptors converged on Kyrie at the rim and he made a great look to give Yuta a clean look. Nets on the verge of five straight wins. – 9:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell tonight:
41 PTS
14-24 FG
8-15 3P
Only LeBron and Kyrie have recorded more 40-point games as a Cav. pic.twitter.com/EVlVohpyoF – 9:51 PM
Donovan Mitchell tonight:
41 PTS
14-24 FG
8-15 3P
Only LeBron and Kyrie have recorded more 40-point games as a Cav. pic.twitter.com/EVlVohpyoF – 9:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Much better quarter for Barnes. Fewer post-ups. Getting the ball on the move, attacking and, crucially, he’s finishing strong. He’s got 13 of his 22 points in the 4th. He and VanVleet are keeping them in it (again). – 9:50 PM
Much better quarter for Barnes. Fewer post-ups. Getting the ball on the move, attacking and, crucially, he’s finishing strong. He’s got 13 of his 22 points in the 4th. He and VanVleet are keeping them in it (again). – 9:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
FVV ties it with the Raps first 3 of the half. YUTA unties it with a sweet pass to Simmons. – 9:46 PM
FVV ties it with the Raps first 3 of the half. YUTA unties it with a sweet pass to Simmons. – 9:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet will get last 2:09 of third off, I would suspect so he can start the fourth and go ’til the game’s decided – 9:16 PM
VanVleet will get last 2:09 of third off, I would suspect so he can start the fourth and go ’til the game’s decided – 9:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet over the last 6 quarters: 64 points, 22-40 FG, 15-16 FT. – 8:39 PM
Fred VanVleet over the last 6 quarters: 64 points, 22-40 FG, 15-16 FT. – 8:39 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Hard to complain about the first half from a Toronto perspective…but…the Nets did close the 2nd qrt on an 8-0 run to chop the Raptors 18-point lead to 10. Brooklyn shot 52.5% FG overall as well. Raps finally making 3s…which has been a difference-maker.
62-52 T.O.
FVV: 25p – 8:37 PM
Hard to complain about the first half from a Toronto perspective…but…the Nets did close the 2nd qrt on an 8-0 run to chop the Raptors 18-point lead to 10. Brooklyn shot 52.5% FG overall as well. Raps finally making 3s…which has been a difference-maker.
62-52 T.O.
FVV: 25p – 8:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points at half:
25 — Fred VanVleet
24 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/VqqS91ZIOV – 8:36 PM
Points at half:
25 — Fred VanVleet
24 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/VqqS91ZIOV – 8:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps screw up the last minute, but lead 62-52 in a very good first half from them. VanVleet has 25, Durant has 15. – 8:35 PM
Raps screw up the last minute, but lead 62-52 in a very good first half from them. VanVleet has 25, Durant has 15. – 8:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Really good Raptors half, they seem to have rediscovered their shooting stroke
But gave away some gains in the final minute and up 62-52 at the break
VanVleet’s got 25 – 8:35 PM
Really good Raptors half, they seem to have rediscovered their shooting stroke
But gave away some gains in the final minute and up 62-52 at the break
VanVleet’s got 25 – 8:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
49-33 Raps over Nets with 5:24 left in 2Q. Honestly? Toronto is playing very well. No notes. VanVleet with 20 already. – 8:25 PM
49-33 Raps over Nets with 5:24 left in 2Q. Honestly? Toronto is playing very well. No notes. VanVleet with 20 already. – 8:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The solid defense the Nets have played through most of the last few weeks is taking a hit tonight. Raptors getting solid looks and have controlled the tempo throughout the first half. VanVleet is rolling no matter who is in front of him — he’s 8-for-11 and has 20 points already. – 8:25 PM
The solid defense the Nets have played through most of the last few weeks is taking a hit tonight. Raptors getting solid looks and have controlled the tempo throughout the first half. VanVleet is rolling no matter who is in front of him — he’s 8-for-11 and has 20 points already. – 8:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn putting out a lineup without KD, Kyrie, or Simmons is an interesting decision. – 8:23 PM
Jacque Vaughn putting out a lineup without KD, Kyrie, or Simmons is an interesting decision. – 8:23 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
I attribute Fred’s hot start to my son, who rocked number 23 all day in the hopes FVV would go off!
#betonyourself – 8:11 PM
I attribute Fred’s hot start to my son, who rocked number 23 all day in the hopes FVV would go off!
#betonyourself – 8:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets abandoned the drop and played a possession of switching defense with Kai at the 5 to end the half pic.twitter.com/zjQAppxp2t – 8:10 PM
Hornets abandoned the drop and played a possession of switching defense with Kai at the 5 to end the half pic.twitter.com/zjQAppxp2t – 8:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great start. VanVleet (12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3P) picked up where he left off vs Sacramento. Siakam did a pretty good job on KD, who still had 7 pts because he’s KD. And hey, the Raps even have a 9-3 advantage from 3-point range. 29-19 lead. – 8:07 PM
Great start. VanVleet (12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3P) picked up where he left off vs Sacramento. Siakam did a pretty good job on KD, who still had 7 pts because he’s KD. And hey, the Raps even have a 9-3 advantage from 3-point range. 29-19 lead. – 8:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
20-13 Raps over Nets with 2:54 left in 1Q. VanVleet has 12 to follow up his 39pts on Wednesday. – 7:59 PM
20-13 Raps over Nets with 2:54 left in 1Q. VanVleet has 12 to follow up his 39pts on Wednesday. – 7:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones decision making on when to crash the glass needs work. This led to a 3 on 2 fastbreak and ended up with a Griffin 3. He has to read the floor balance here and be more disciplined. pic.twitter.com/F4FRwWfrbT – 7:56 PM
Kai Jones decision making on when to crash the glass needs work. This led to a 3 on 2 fastbreak and ended up with a Griffin 3. He has to read the floor balance here and be more disciplined. pic.twitter.com/F4FRwWfrbT – 7:56 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors’ first 3-ball comes 6:15 into the opening quarter – a wide-open jumper from VanVleet in the corner. They’ve only attempted 2, with 11 of their first 14 FGA coming in the paint. Fortunately, Brooklyn is just 1-for-5 from 3. – 7:53 PM
The Raptors’ first 3-ball comes 6:15 into the opening quarter – a wide-open jumper from VanVleet in the corner. They’ve only attempted 2, with 11 of their first 14 FGA coming in the paint. Fortunately, Brooklyn is just 1-for-5 from 3. – 7:53 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones doesn’t need to reach in there, so undisciplined. Just make Trae beat you and shoot over, no need to be so aggressive while in the bonus – 7:39 PM
Kai Jones doesn’t need to reach in there, so undisciplined. Just make Trae beat you and shoot over, no need to be so aggressive while in the bonus – 7:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors’ 16th different starting lineup in 29 games: VanVleet, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam, Koloko. – 7:31 PM
The Raptors’ 16th different starting lineup in 29 games: VanVleet, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam, Koloko. – 7:31 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It will be interesting to see if Jeff Dowtin Jr. gets some run. He’s been called up from 905 as Gary Trent Jr. is a late scratch with quad soreness. Jauncho and Koloko will start with Siakam, Barnes and FVV. Seth Curry will play for Nets who are 3-0 vs Raps this season. – 7:31 PM
It will be interesting to see if Jeff Dowtin Jr. gets some run. He’s been called up from 905 as Gary Trent Jr. is a late scratch with quad soreness. Jauncho and Koloko will start with Siakam, Barnes and FVV. Seth Curry will play for Nets who are 3-0 vs Raps this season. – 7:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I was totally going to tweet that I thought the starting lineup was gonna be VanVleet, Barnes, Juancho, Siakam and Koloko. Anyway, that’s the starting lineup. You can believe me or not. – 7:07 PM
I was totally going to tweet that I thought the starting lineup was gonna be VanVleet, Barnes, Juancho, Siakam and Koloko. Anyway, that’s the starting lineup. You can believe me or not. – 7:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Don’t think we’ve seen a Raptors starting five of VanVleet, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam and Koloko so tonight is HISTORY MAKING! – 7:06 PM
Don’t think we’ve seen a Raptors starting five of VanVleet, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam and Koloko so tonight is HISTORY MAKING! – 7:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
So Vaughn continues to go with O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Nets starters tonight at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
So Vaughn continues to go with O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton tonight at the #Raptors. Seth Curry will be available off the bench. – 7:03 PM
#Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton tonight at the #Raptors. Seth Curry will be available off the bench. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie last 10 games:
25 PPG
5 RPG
5 APG
50/38/90%
Nets are 10-3 since he came back — the best record in the NBA in that span. pic.twitter.com/1DF6vZmOpI – 5:38 PM
Kyrie last 10 games:
25 PPG
5 RPG
5 APG
50/38/90%
Nets are 10-3 since he came back — the best record in the NBA in that span. pic.twitter.com/1DF6vZmOpI – 5:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most 3-pointers, 2-day span:
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
18 – Steph, 2013
17 – Steph, 2019
17 – Kyrie, 2015
Most 3-pointers, 2-game span:
22 – Steph, 2016
21 – Steph, 2021
21 – Steph, 2021
20 – Steph, 2017
20 – Harden, 2019
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
19 – Dame, 2020
19 – Steph, 2019 – 10:01 AM
Most 3-pointers, 2-day span:
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
18 – Steph, 2013
17 – Steph, 2019
17 – Kyrie, 2015
Most 3-pointers, 2-game span:
22 – Steph, 2016
21 – Steph, 2021
21 – Steph, 2021
20 – Steph, 2017
20 – Harden, 2019
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
19 – Dame, 2020
19 – Steph, 2019 – 10:01 AM
More on this storyline
The guard finished with a team-high 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting. Irving–a near 40 percent career three-point shooter–has struggled from deep this season, shooting a career-worst 32.7 percent. You would have never known it given the confidence of his stroke in the final seconds. Irving said his dad offered him some advice that came in handy in the big spot. “I talked to my dad before I came on this trip. He told me to get my balance underneath me every time I shoot my threes,” he said postgame. “I haven’t been shooting as great as I want on the season, but just gotta keep repping it out.” -via Clutch Points / December 17, 2022
The play was originally drawn up for Nets star forward Kevin Durant, but Durant told Nets coach Jacque Vaughn to switch it to Irving as the team was coming out of its final timeout. “He was already cooking, so I didn’t want to get in his way,” Durant said after the game. “We kept finding him late in the game. He made some big shots, and I was just like, ‘Jacque, I think Ky should take this one.'” -via ESPN / December 17, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Kyrie on VanVleet: “I love going against Fred. I watch him a lot, he watches me a lot. Throughout the game talking back and forth a little bit. He hits a 3 in transition right in my face and he’s like ‘let’s go’. I have so much respect for Fred. He’s a winner. He’s a champion.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / December 17, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet, asked if he’d like to see Malachi Flynn get more minutes next to him in the backcourt: “I don’t really make those decisions but I think you know where I stand when it comes to short guys.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / December 17, 2022
Eric Koreen: “Not being able to stop the ball is usually a good indication of your defence sucking.” – Fred VanVleet -via Twitter @ekoreen / December 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.