Giannis Antetokounmpo inactive against Utah

Apparently, however, it’s not true that Freedom said he wants to fight Antetokounmpo. The former Boston Celtics big man revealed as much in a recent talk with Emily Austin on The GameDay, adding that he doesn’t even remember making that statement. “Okay let me just make it really clear,” Freedom said. “No, I don’t remember saying anything like that. I am actually trying to keep it cool with the Greek people right now.” When pressed by Austin if he really never said it, Freedom responded, “I don’t even remember saying it. I promise you. Maybe I said it like years and years ago. It’s so weird that it just came out like three, four days ago.” -via Clutch Points / December 14, 2022