Giannis Antetokounmpo inactive against Utah

Andy Larsen: Giannis is out tonight.
Source: Twitter @andyblarsen
Source: Twitter @andyblarsen
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Based on his on-court impact, Giannis should have made $100 million more in his NBA career.
A max player, yet an absolute bargain for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/0LSBZHUmFN – 4:17 PM
Based on his on-court impact, Giannis should have made $100 million more in his NBA career.
A max player, yet an absolute bargain for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/0LSBZHUmFN – 4:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kostas Antetokounmpo reportedly joining Fenerbahce sportando.basketball/en/kostas-ante… – 3:41 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo reportedly joining Fenerbahce sportando.basketball/en/kostas-ante… – 3:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After shootaround this morning, the #Bucks have said Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play with left knee soreness. Khris Middleton remains out. – 3:11 PM
After shootaround this morning, the #Bucks have said Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play with left knee soreness. Khris Middleton remains out. – 3:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo nearing a EuroLeague return after reaching a verbal agreement with Fenerbahce 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2KkIj5qYG – 8:36 AM
Kostas Antetokounmpo nearing a EuroLeague return after reaching a verbal agreement with Fenerbahce 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2KkIj5qYG – 8:36 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Games against New Orleans could prepare Utah Jazz for bout against Giannis Antetokounmpo https://t.co/0cgI0YeJii pic.twitter.com/btiyMROBG5 – 10:04 PM
Games against New Orleans could prepare Utah Jazz for bout against Giannis Antetokounmpo https://t.co/0cgI0YeJii pic.twitter.com/btiyMROBG5 – 10:04 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“Adams was incredible last night. We gotta talk about him.”
KOC and Verno give Steven Adams his flowers for his defense on Giannis last night: https://t.co/L8YLcncwxB pic.twitter.com/fqH1pXBKjL – 7:50 PM
“Adams was incredible last night. We gotta talk about him.”
KOC and Verno give Steven Adams his flowers for his defense on Giannis last night: https://t.co/L8YLcncwxB pic.twitter.com/fqH1pXBKjL – 7:50 PM
More on this storyline
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Utah. -via HoopsHype / December 16, 2022
Tatum led the way with 759 total points, followed by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (36 first-place votes, 687 total points) in second and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (10 first-place votes, 392 total points) in third. -via ESPN / December 16, 2022
Apparently, however, it’s not true that Freedom said he wants to fight Antetokounmpo. The former Boston Celtics big man revealed as much in a recent talk with Emily Austin on The GameDay, adding that he doesn’t even remember making that statement. “Okay let me just make it really clear,” Freedom said. “No, I don’t remember saying anything like that. I am actually trying to keep it cool with the Greek people right now.” When pressed by Austin if he really never said it, Freedom responded, “I don’t even remember saying it. I promise you. Maybe I said it like years and years ago. It’s so weird that it just came out like three, four days ago.” -via Clutch Points / December 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.