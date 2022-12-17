Giannis Antetokounmpo inactive against Utah

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Giannis is out tonight against the Utah Jazz – 6:29 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles were already listed OUT for tonight’s game.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will also miss tonight’s game vs. the Jazz. – 6:22 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Giannis will not play tonight against the Jazz – 6:21 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis is OUT tonight vs the Jazz – 6:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Giannis is out tonight. – 6:20 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Based on his on-court impact, Giannis should have made $100 million more in his NBA career.
A max player, yet an absolute bargain for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/0LSBZHUmFN4:17 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kostas Antetokounmpo reportedly joining Fenerbahce sportando.basketball/en/kostas-ante…3:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After shootaround this morning, the #Bucks have said Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play with left knee soreness. Khris Middleton remains out. – 3:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have assigned Joe Ingles, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Jordan Nwora to the Wisconsin Herd, per the team. – 12:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo nearing a EuroLeague return after reaching a verbal agreement with Fenerbahce 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2KkIj5qYG8:36 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Games against New Orleans could prepare Utah Jazz for bout against Giannis Antetokounmpo https://t.co/0cgI0YeJii pic.twitter.com/btiyMROBG510:04 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
“Adams was incredible last night. We gotta talk about him.”
KOC and Verno give Steven Adams his flowers for his defense on Giannis last night: https://t.co/L8YLcncwxB pic.twitter.com/fqH1pXBKjL7:50 PM

Apparently, however, it’s not true that Freedom said he wants to fight Antetokounmpo. The former Boston Celtics big man revealed as much in a recent talk with Emily Austin on The GameDay, adding that he doesn’t even remember making that statement. “Okay let me just make it really clear,” Freedom said. “No, I don’t remember saying anything like that. I am actually trying to keep it cool with the Greek people right now.” When pressed by Austin if he really never said it, Freedom responded, “I don’t even remember saying it. I promise you. Maybe I said it like years and years ago. It’s so weird that it just came out like three, four days ago.” -via Clutch Points / December 14, 2022

