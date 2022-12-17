Grizzlies 38, Thunder 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-18) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 38, Oklahoma City Thunder 57 (Q2 00:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s 1:36 left in the first half and Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken one shot. He’s played 12 minutes. – 9:02 PM
It’s 1:36 left in the first half and Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken one shot. He’s played 12 minutes. – 9:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Thunder are playing hard, tough and contesting everything. They look much more energized and engaged than Memphis. That’s not something you often see. – 9:00 PM
The Thunder are playing hard, tough and contesting everything. They look much more energized and engaged than Memphis. That’s not something you often see. – 9:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Look, the refs stink. But Memphis is also getting out-hustled to start the 2nd half. Texas A&M has a 10-2 advantage on the glass since halftime. Lead is down to 57-52. Franklin and Davis pacing Memphis. DeAndre Williams needs to wake up. – 8:55 PM
Look, the refs stink. But Memphis is also getting out-hustled to start the 2nd half. Texas A&M has a 10-2 advantage on the glass since halftime. Lead is down to 57-52. Franklin and Davis pacing Memphis. DeAndre Williams needs to wake up. – 8:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
An Aaron Wiggins 3-pointer gives the Thunder its biggest lead of the game: 45-30. The SGA-and Giddey-less OKC is 8-of-16 from three.
Meanwhile, Memphis is shooting 25% from the field and 2-of-17 from three. – 8:52 PM
An Aaron Wiggins 3-pointer gives the Thunder its biggest lead of the game: 45-30. The SGA-and Giddey-less OKC is 8-of-16 from three.
Meanwhile, Memphis is shooting 25% from the field and 2-of-17 from three. – 8:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Five traveling violations between the Thunder and Grizzlies in the first 18 minutes. – 8:50 PM
Five traveling violations between the Thunder and Grizzlies in the first 18 minutes. – 8:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Jay Will comes in to make some noise, knocking down his first career three pic.twitter.com/WQxoAs4W2X – 8:50 PM
Jay Will comes in to make some noise, knocking down his first career three pic.twitter.com/WQxoAs4W2X – 8:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies have been the top paint scoring team in the NBA the last three seasons, plus this one. Missing a lot of shots that they usually make. – 8:48 PM
The Grizzlies have been the top paint scoring team in the NBA the last three seasons, plus this one. Missing a lot of shots that they usually make. – 8:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has a four-W lineup on the floor:
– Jaylin Williams
– Kenrich Williams
– Lindy Waters II
– Aaron Wiggins
Please, Mark Daigneault. Sub in Jalen Williams for Tre Mann. – 8:47 PM
The Thunder has a four-W lineup on the floor:
– Jaylin Williams
– Kenrich Williams
– Lindy Waters II
– Aaron Wiggins
Please, Mark Daigneault. Sub in Jalen Williams for Tre Mann. – 8:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jaylin Williams hits a 3 pointer to give OKC a double digit point lead over the Grizzlies.
It’s JWill’s first career 3. – 8:45 PM
Jaylin Williams hits a 3 pointer to give OKC a double digit point lead over the Grizzlies.
It’s JWill’s first career 3. – 8:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylin Williams just knocked down his first-career 3-pointer. And a “woo pig sooie” chant has broken out in section 111. – 8:45 PM
Jaylin Williams just knocked down his first-career 3-pointer. And a “woo pig sooie” chant has broken out in section 111. – 8:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
A Jaylin Williams 3 extends the Thunder lead over the Grizzlies 35-24
MEM takes a timeout with 8:43 left in 2Q – 8:44 PM
A Jaylin Williams 3 extends the Thunder lead over the Grizzlies 35-24
MEM takes a timeout with 8:43 left in 2Q – 8:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III has attempted 27 shots this season — one from two and 26 from three.
He’s shooting 100% on twos and 38% on threes. – 8:38 PM
Lindy Waters III has attempted 27 shots this season — one from two and 26 from three.
He’s shooting 100% on twos and 38% on threes. – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
one down. three quarters in front of us.
-4 after the first 12.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/dfgBCp3HSS – 8:37 PM
one down. three quarters in front of us.
-4 after the first 12.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/dfgBCp3HSS – 8:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Stay ready mentality for 12 💦 pic.twitter.com/o7lW7dEkpL – 8:37 PM
Stay ready mentality for 12 💦 pic.twitter.com/o7lW7dEkpL – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 25, Grizzlies 21
Dort – 10 points
Waters III – 6 points
Brooks – 8 points
Morant – 6 points, 4 rebounds – 8:36 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 25, Grizzlies 21
Dort – 10 points
Waters III – 6 points
Brooks – 8 points
Morant – 6 points, 4 rebounds – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No SGA, Giddey, Bazley or JRE.
OKC has lost 5 straight. Second night of a back to back.
Grizzlies have won 7 straight and are #1 in the West.
And OKC is up 25-21 after the 1st quarter. – 8:35 PM
No SGA, Giddey, Bazley or JRE.
OKC has lost 5 straight. Second night of a back to back.
Grizzlies have won 7 straight and are #1 in the West.
And OKC is up 25-21 after the 1st quarter. – 8:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams is back on the floor after missing the last six games with a knee sprain. – 8:22 PM
Kenrich Williams is back on the floor after missing the last six games with a knee sprain. – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Gene pokes it away ➡️ Lu with the strong drive pic.twitter.com/Bzjse4sfEB – 8:18 PM
Gene pokes it away ➡️ Lu with the strong drive pic.twitter.com/Bzjse4sfEB – 8:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort with 10 points on 3/4 shooting in the first 5 minutes – 8:18 PM
Lu Dort with 10 points on 3/4 shooting in the first 5 minutes – 8:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SATURDAY NIGHT. RT IF YOU TAPPED IN.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/E7OSM69ICC – 8:12 PM
SATURDAY NIGHT. RT IF YOU TAPPED IN.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/E7OSM69ICC – 8:12 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
HALFTIME: Memphis 45, Texas A&M 36
Aggies had 4 FGs in the opening 3:30. They had 5 FGs the rest of the half. Refs kept Texas A&M from getting blown out.
Fouls: Memphis 16, Texas A&M 7 – 8:10 PM
HALFTIME: Memphis 45, Texas A&M 36
Aggies had 4 FGs in the opening 3:30. They had 5 FGs the rest of the half. Refs kept Texas A&M from getting blown out.
Fouls: Memphis 16, Texas A&M 7 – 8:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Steven Adams received a warm welcome from Thunder fans in pregame warmups. Loud cheers for Ja Morant, as well. – 8:07 PM
Steven Adams received a warm welcome from Thunder fans in pregame warmups. Loud cheers for Ja Morant, as well. – 8:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Steven Adams & Ja Morant get very loud cheers during starting lineup intros – 8:06 PM
Steven Adams & Ja Morant get very loud cheers during starting lineup intros – 8:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Prior to tip, @NickAGallo caught up with @LindyWatersIII on his recent assignment with the OKC Blue, as well as the team’s main focus for tonight being internal areas of improvement. pic.twitter.com/oTVynP0Xc5 – 7:59 PM
Prior to tip, @NickAGallo caught up with @LindyWatersIII on his recent assignment with the OKC Blue, as well as the team’s main focus for tonight being internal areas of improvement. pic.twitter.com/oTVynP0Xc5 – 7:59 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It was 18-18 when DeAndre Williams picked up his 2nd foul. Memphis proceeded to score 19 of the next 25 points. Tigers lead Texas A&M 39-28 with 3:25 left in the first half. Role players have really stepped up so far tonight. – 7:56 PM
It was 18-18 when DeAndre Williams picked up his 2nd foul. Memphis proceeded to score 19 of the next 25 points. Tigers lead Texas A&M 39-28 with 3:25 left in the first half. Role players have really stepped up so far tonight. – 7:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG MEMPHIS ROLL CALL 〽️
WE IN THE SPOT TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/Up2tU8KwjF – 7:53 PM
BIG MEMPHIS ROLL CALL 〽️
WE IN THE SPOT TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/Up2tU8KwjF – 7:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters tonight vs Memphis
Jalen Williams
Lu Dort
Isaiah Joe
Aleksej Pokusevski
Eugene Omoruyi – 7:40 PM
Thunder starters tonight vs Memphis
Jalen Williams
Lu Dort
Isaiah Joe
Aleksej Pokusevski
Eugene Omoruyi – 7:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Grizzlies
– Jalen Williams
– Lu Dort
– Isaiah Joe
– Aleksej Pokusevski
– Eugene Omoruyi – 7:34 PM
Thunder starters vs. Grizzlies
– Jalen Williams
– Lu Dort
– Isaiah Joe
– Aleksej Pokusevski
– Eugene Omoruyi – 7:34 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
DeAndre Williams just picked up his 2nd foul with 12 mins left in the first half. So disappointing that he keeps getting himself into this situation. High intensity ballgame going on. Memphis and Texas A&M tied at 18. Encouraging mins from Kao so far. – 7:31 PM
DeAndre Williams just picked up his 2nd foul with 12 mins left in the first half. So disappointing that he keeps getting himself into this situation. High intensity ballgame going on. Memphis and Texas A&M tied at 18. Encouraging mins from Kao so far. – 7:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
Isaiah Joe
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Eugene Omoruyi
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:30 PM
Thunder starting lineup:
Isaiah Joe
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Eugene Omoruyi
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Memphis
Isaiah Joe
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Eugene Omoruyi
Poku
Well, Thunder fans have wanted to see more Isaiah Joe minutes… – 7:27 PM
OKC starters vs Memphis
Isaiah Joe
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Eugene Omoruyi
Poku
Well, Thunder fans have wanted to see more Isaiah Joe minutes… – 7:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Gameday fits make us pretty happy pic.twitter.com/dYG6ObUwY8 – 7:20 PM
Gameday fits make us pretty happy pic.twitter.com/dYG6ObUwY8 – 7:20 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Hello from FedExForum, where Memphis is about to take on Texas A&M without Malcolm Dandridge AND Keonte Kennedy (concussion protocol). Also, A&M skipped the National Anthem. That was strange. – 7:03 PM
Hello from FedExForum, where Memphis is about to take on Texas A&M without Malcolm Dandridge AND Keonte Kennedy (concussion protocol). Also, A&M skipped the National Anthem. That was strange. – 7:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort wearing a black wrap on his right hand pic.twitter.com/GIqcOef3Jg – 6:48 PM
Lu Dort wearing a black wrap on his right hand pic.twitter.com/GIqcOef3Jg – 6:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Steven Adams still received love in OKC pic.twitter.com/RqJ2KeANsA – 6:47 PM
Steven Adams still received love in OKC pic.twitter.com/RqJ2KeANsA – 6:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are out tonight.
Kenrich Williams is good to go.
SGA is day to day with back soreness. Sitting out on the second night of a back to back.
Giddey has a non-COVID illness.
JDub should get lots of burn tonight. – 6:45 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are out tonight.
Kenrich Williams is good to go.
SGA is day to day with back soreness. Sitting out on the second night of a back to back.
Giddey has a non-COVID illness.
JDub should get lots of burn tonight. – 6:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Steven Adams is a popular guy here pic.twitter.com/24r1OTypGv – 6:44 PM
Steven Adams is a popular guy here pic.twitter.com/24r1OTypGv – 6:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaren Jackson Jr. & Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/e77USMnqaE – 6:42 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. & Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/e77USMnqaE – 6:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Season high points vs. Washington Wizards this year:
Spencer Dinwiddie – 33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 42
Nikola Jovic – 18
Kyle Lowry – 28
Bam Adebayo – 38
Buddy Hield – 28
Anthony Davis – 55
Nikola Jokic – 43
Kawhi Leonard – 31
Luke Kennard – 20 – 6:40 PM
Season high points vs. Washington Wizards this year:
Spencer Dinwiddie – 33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 42
Nikola Jovic – 18
Kyle Lowry – 28
Bam Adebayo – 38
Buddy Hield – 28
Anthony Davis – 55
Nikola Jokic – 43
Kawhi Leonard – 31
Luke Kennard – 20 – 6:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA won’t play but he’s putting in some pregame shots pic.twitter.com/TlYBdBdGfB – 6:39 PM
SGA won’t play but he’s putting in some pregame shots pic.twitter.com/TlYBdBdGfB – 6:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s injury (lower back contusion) is day-to-day.
Daigneault said it’s something he’s been dealing with, but Shai was especially sore today. Second night of a back-to-back for the Thunder. – 6:32 PM
SGA’s injury (lower back contusion) is day-to-day.
Daigneault said it’s something he’s been dealing with, but Shai was especially sore today. Second night of a back-to-back for the Thunder. – 6:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault mentioned Jalen Williams as a playmaker who could step up in the absences of SGA and Giddey. – 6:30 PM
Daigneault mentioned Jalen Williams as a playmaker who could step up in the absences of SGA and Giddey. – 6:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said SGA’s injury is closer to day-to-day than anything serious and that he’s been dealing with a back contusion for a while now – 6:29 PM
Mark Daigneault said SGA’s injury is closer to day-to-day than anything serious and that he’s been dealing with a back contusion for a while now – 6:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are both out tonight, Mark Daigneault said. Kenrich Williams is in. – 6:26 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are both out tonight, Mark Daigneault said. Kenrich Williams is in. – 6:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said SGA and Giddey are out and Kenrich Williams is back – 6:26 PM
Mark Daigneault said SGA and Giddey are out and Kenrich Williams is back – 6:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
what’s goodie? @Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/ZyKaV3NnV1 – 6:25 PM
what’s goodie? @Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/ZyKaV3NnV1 – 6:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
nobody has a flip flop game like stevo. pic.twitter.com/xYE0f8qccm – 6:24 PM
nobody has a flip flop game like stevo. pic.twitter.com/xYE0f8qccm – 6:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Injury bug has hit Oklahoma City:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/17/sha… – 6:01 PM
The Injury bug has hit Oklahoma City:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/17/sha… – 6:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
respect the hustle.
shoutout @MemphisHustle pic.twitter.com/rtlHOKImBX – 5:58 PM
respect the hustle.
shoutout @MemphisHustle pic.twitter.com/rtlHOKImBX – 5:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Western Conference leaders in net rating:
#Pelicans +5.6 (third in #NBA, behind only Bos, Cle)
Grizzlies +5.0
Suns +4.6
Jazz +2.4
Kings +2.1
This top five probably would’ve been entertaining to anyone making preseason predictions – 5:56 PM
Western Conference leaders in net rating:
#Pelicans +5.6 (third in #NBA, behind only Bos, Cle)
Grizzlies +5.0
Suns +4.6
Jazz +2.4
Kings +2.1
This top five probably would’ve been entertaining to anyone making preseason predictions – 5:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-to-back night. OKC will look to string together a full 48 minute effort while maximizing its paint presence against the number one team in the West.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/zjdzHTgZUN – 3:49 PM
The Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-to-back night. OKC will look to string together a full 48 minute effort while maximizing its paint presence against the number one team in the West.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/zjdzHTgZUN – 3:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
L2M report:
Only one incorrect call/non-call was made in the final two minutes of last night’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder game
A defensive 3 seconds on Naz Reid at the 0:36 mark that went uncalled pic.twitter.com/iDLkS15zuk – 3:27 PM
L2M report:
Only one incorrect call/non-call was made in the final two minutes of last night’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder game
A defensive 3 seconds on Naz Reid at the 0:36 mark that went uncalled pic.twitter.com/iDLkS15zuk – 3:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
L2M report:
Eugene Omoruyi’s loose ball foul was correct
“Omoruyi (OKC) initiates arm contact with Reid (MIN) that affects his SQBR.”
pic.twitter.com/fat8N1CrfS – 3:25 PM
L2M report:
Eugene Omoruyi’s loose ball foul was correct
“Omoruyi (OKC) initiates arm contact with Reid (MIN) that affects his SQBR.”
pic.twitter.com/fat8N1CrfS – 3:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are both questionable tonight vs Memphis.
Kenrich Williams might be back – he is now questionable.
Darius Bazley is still out.
Lu Dort is good to go.
Here’s hoping we get SGA vs Ja. – 2:55 PM
SGA (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are both questionable tonight vs Memphis.
Kenrich Williams might be back – he is now questionable.
Darius Bazley is still out.
Lu Dort is good to go.
Here’s hoping we get SGA vs Ja. – 2:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder injury report for tonight’s game vs Grizzlies:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are questionable
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) is questionable
Darius Bazley (non-COVID illness) is out
No Lu Dort on the report – 2:37 PM
Thunder injury report for tonight’s game vs Grizzlies:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are questionable
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) is questionable
Darius Bazley (non-COVID illness) is out
No Lu Dort on the report – 2:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are questionable for tonight.
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. – 2:34 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are questionable for tonight.
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. – 2:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back confusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are questionable for tonight.
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. – 2:34 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back confusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are questionable for tonight.
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. – 2:34 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.