Grizzlies 38, Thunder 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are questionable for tonight.Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. – 2:34 PM

Thunder injury report for tonight’s game vs Grizzlies:Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are questionableKenrich Williams (right knee sprain) is questionableDarius Bazley (non-COVID illness) is outNo Lu Dort on the report – 2:37 PM

SGA (low back contusion) and Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness) are both questionable tonight vs Memphis.Kenrich Williams might be back – he is now questionable.Darius Bazley is still out.Lu Dort is good to go.Here’s hoping we get SGA vs Ja. – 2:55 PM

L2M report:Only one incorrect call/non-call was made in the final two minutes of last night’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder gameA defensive 3 seconds on Naz Reid at the 0:36 mark that went uncalled pic.twitter.com/iDLkS15zuk

The Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-to-back night. OKC will look to string together a full 48 minute effort while maximizing its paint presence against the number one team in the West.@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/zjdzHTgZUN

Western Conference leaders in net rating: #Pelicans +5.6 (third in #NBA , behind only Bos, Cle)Grizzlies +5.0Suns +4.6Jazz +2.4Kings +2.1This top five probably would’ve been entertaining to anyone making preseason predictions – 5:56 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are both out tonight, Mark Daigneault said. Kenrich Williams is in. – 6:26 PM

Mark Daigneault said SGA’s injury is closer to day-to-day than anything serious and that he’s been dealing with a back contusion for a while now – 6:29 PM

Daigneault mentioned Jalen Williams as a playmaker who could step up in the absences of SGA and Giddey. – 6:30 PM

SGA’s injury (lower back contusion) is day-to-day.Daigneault said it’s something he’s been dealing with, but Shai was especially sore today. Second night of a back-to-back for the Thunder. – 6:32 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are out tonight.Kenrich Williams is good to go.SGA is day to day with back soreness. Sitting out on the second night of a back to back.Giddey has a non-COVID illness.JDub should get lots of burn tonight. – 6:45 PM

Hello from FedExForum, where Memphis is about to take on Texas A&M without Malcolm Dandridge AND Keonte Kennedy (concussion protocol). Also, A&M skipped the National Anthem. That was strange. – 7:03 PM

DeAndre Williams just picked up his 2nd foul with 12 mins left in the first half. So disappointing that he keeps getting himself into this situation. High intensity ballgame going on. Memphis and Texas A&M tied at 18. Encouraging mins from Kao so far. – 7:31 PM

It was 18-18 when DeAndre Williams picked up his 2nd foul. Memphis proceeded to score 19 of the next 25 points. Tigers lead Texas A&M 39-28 with 3:25 left in the first half. Role players have really stepped up so far tonight. – 7:56 PM

Prior to tip, @NickAGallo caught up with @LindyWatersIII on his recent assignment with the OKC Blue, as well as the team’s main focus for tonight being internal areas of improvement. pic.twitter.com/oTVynP0Xc5

HALFTIME: Memphis 45, Texas A&M 36Aggies had 4 FGs in the opening 3:30. They had 5 FGs the rest of the half. Refs kept Texas A&M from getting blown out.Fouls: Memphis 16, Texas A&M 7 – 8:10 PM

Kenrich Williams is back on the floor after missing the last six games with a knee sprain. – 8:22 PM

No SGA, Giddey, Bazley or JRE.OKC has lost 5 straight. Second night of a back to back.Grizzlies have won 7 straight and are #1 in the West.And OKC is up 25-21 after the 1st quarter. – 8:35 PM

one down. three quarters in front of us.-4 after the first 12.📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/dfgBCp3HSS

Lindy Waters III has attempted 27 shots this season — one from two and 26 from three.He’s shooting 100% on twos and 38% on threes. – 8:38 PM

Jaylin Williams just knocked down his first-career 3-pointer. And a “woo pig sooie” chant has broken out in section 111. – 8:45 PM

The Thunder has a four-W lineup on the floor:– Jaylin Williams– Kenrich Williams– Lindy Waters II– Aaron WigginsPlease, Mark Daigneault. Sub in Jalen Williams for Tre Mann. – 8:47 PM

The Grizzlies have been the top paint scoring team in the NBA the last three seasons, plus this one. Missing a lot of shots that they usually make. – 8:48 PM

Jay Will comes in to make some noise, knocking down his first career three pic.twitter.com/WQxoAs4W2X

Five traveling violations between the Thunder and Grizzlies in the first 18 minutes. – 8:50 PM

An Aaron Wiggins 3-pointer gives the Thunder its biggest lead of the game: 45-30. The SGA-and Giddey-less OKC is 8-of-16 from three.Meanwhile, Memphis is shooting 25% from the field and 2-of-17 from three. – 8:52 PM

Look, the refs stink. But Memphis is also getting out-hustled to start the 2nd half. Texas A&M has a 10-2 advantage on the glass since halftime. Lead is down to 57-52. Franklin and Davis pacing Memphis. DeAndre Williams needs to wake up. – 8:55 PM

The Thunder are playing hard, tough and contesting everything. They look much more energized and engaged than Memphis. That’s not something you often see. – 9:00 PM

It’s 1:36 left in the first half and Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken one shot. He’s played 12 minutes. – 9:02 PM

