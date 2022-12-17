Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 17, 2022

By |

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,441,639 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $13,036,884 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

