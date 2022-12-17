Heat 36, Spurs 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (15-15) play against the San Antonio Spurs (19-19) at Mexico City Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022
Miami Heat 36, San Antonio Spurs 34 (Q2 05:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
WITH AUTHORITY 😤
#NBAenMexico | @NBAMEX pic.twitter.com/nrhMcYBBnP – 5:58 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Can’t just let Doug McDermott stroll into his office like this pic.twitter.com/iBYUGo8t3d – 5:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro up to five assists, continuing to make the right reads in the pick-and-roll. Having Bam Adebayo as a roller helps. – 5:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat took just two shots at the rim in the first quarter. – 5:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 3 after trailing by 11 points in the quarter
Keldon 10 pts
Vassell 7 pts
Doug 6 pts
Herro 9 pts
Strus 6 pts pic.twitter.com/hhuoV0lJ0A – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Spurs 28, Heat 25. Heat led by 11 with five minutes left in the quarter, but Spurs closed the period on a big 19-5 run. – 5:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 28-25 entering the 2Q after falling behind by 11.
Keldon Johnson and Vassell combined for 17 points.
Spurs shot 62.5 percent from 3-point range (5 of 8), with Keldon and Doug McDermott both going 2 of 3. – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From up 11 early, Heat endure 19-0 Spurs run. trail 28-25 at end of opening period in Mexico City. Herro nine points, 3 assists for Heat. – 5:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs winning the bench battle 9-0 in this 1Q.
This has helped SA erase the Heat 11 point lead and take a 5-point lead. – 5:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spurs have scored 19 unanswered points to pull ahead by eight points over the Heat. – 5:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max with a couple of early 3s 👌
Up 20-9 in the 1st. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun and NBATV 📺 pic.twitter.com/fTUte4ZcPu – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Oladipo, Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith entering, the lone available Heat player yet to see action is Orlando Robinson. – 5:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith entering, so Heat has 10 available tonight. – 5:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 62% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-17 when down by 10 – 5:29 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 62% of their games this season.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro continues with the same energy. Nikola Jovic makes his own impact. The Heat started very well in Mexico City #heatculture – 5:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro in control of his pick-and-roll game right now. Pressing all the right buttons.
Herro with seven points and two assists in the first 5:30 of the game. Heat leads 15-7. – 5:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Always a fan of the Herro pick and pop with someone that slips
More often than not, 2 guys will fly at Herro
Strus able to knock it down – 5:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Herro picking up where he left off the other day in Houston when he scored a career-best 41 points and matched a Heat record with 10 3s.
He’s got 7 points here in the early going on 2 of 2. – 5:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic playing some solid defense early on. Tyler Herro also with seven of the Heat’s first nine points. – 5:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good defense by Jovic
Pull-up 3 by Herro
Seeing the scoring carry over – 5:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon addressing the fans: “On behalf of the San Antonio Spurs, I want to say a big thanks to all you guys for supporting us tonight…Go, Spurs, go.” – 5:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters are back to their preferred starting five:
Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl. – 5:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Vamos Spurs Vamos! 🔥 Join the Spurs Digital Arena for a chance to win some Spurs Pay! 💰
🔗: https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/Zmf3rSc2tk – 5:08 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Estamos listos #NBAenMexico 🇲🇽
🎙️ @LaVozDelHEAT
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/fEHJQ9LZOj – 5:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jeremy Sochan sporting an all green look today. He said yesterday he would dye his hair one of the colors of the Mexican flag. – 4:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Reminder: Because of timing conflicts with the Dolphins’ game against the Bills on WQAM, coverage of the Heat’s 5 p.m. game against the San Antonio Spurs, as well as pregame and postgame programming, will be shifted to 790-AM and 104.3 FM HD 2. – 4:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Shooting .255 in the G League, Heat’s Nikola Jovic (who is starting tonight) appreciates reasoning for seasoning; Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin out vs. Spurs. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: FTX fiasco has Heat’s Haslem feeling pain of others. In his words. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will smaller ball beat down Heat through attrition? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Heat believes “we have to win games defensively.” But history says Heat’s offense must be better than it has been this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsSAS INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for today’s game vs the Spurs.
Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) and Udonis Haslem (right Achilles tendinosis) have both been ruled out. – 4:39 PM
#MIAvsSAS INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for today’s game vs the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Our #SpursFamily is in the building! 🖤
#NBAenMexico pic.twitter.com/OwrFts3vAZ – 4:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Also, in case you’re driving around: Because the Dolphins play tonight, today’s 5 p.m. Heat-Spurs game has been moved to AM 790 & FM 104.3 HD2. – 4:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Due to injuries, Nikola Jovic getting a start for the Heat today. Other starters are Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Jimmy Butler. – 4:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic getting the start alongside Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s front court. Herro, Strus and Butler also starting.
Heat bench: Oladipo, Highsmith, Dedmon, O. Robinson and D. Robinson.
10 available for Heat today vs. Spurs. – 4:32 PM
Nikola Jovic getting the start alongside Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s front court. Herro, Strus and Butler also starting.
Heat bench: Oladipo, Highsmith, Dedmon, O. Robinson and D. Robinson.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs vs. Heat in Mexico City 🇲🇽 Call Your Shot during tonight’s game for a chance at 2 Plaza Level tickets!
➡️https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/QFKxifPkbM – 4:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The Mechanic about to put The Admin out of work 📸😂 @Dewayne Dedmon the content king pic.twitter.com/mNcwriis66 – 3:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin and Udonis Haslem downgraded to out for today’s 5 p.m. game vs. Spurs. Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Jamal Cain and Omer Yurtseven also put.
So Heat expected to have 10 available players today. – 3:48 PM
Caleb Martin and Udonis Haslem downgraded to out for today’s 5 p.m. game vs. Spurs. Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Jamal Cain and Omer Yurtseven also put.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) also out for Heat today. Along with Lowry, Vincent, Cain and Yurtseven. – 3:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat without their starting center tonight
Udonis Haslem out today – 3:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
a P🟢P of color for your TL
#NBAenMexico pic.twitter.com/cfNfmYDkJK – 3:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spoelstra on Spurs pace: “It’s one of the most underrated things they do. And it’s not just necessarily 94 feet of pace…Their half court pace is as good as anybody in the league. You have to sustain your effort & focus for 48 minutes.” – 3:28 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Hola, 🇲🇽! Join us on the @Miami Heat #audioexperience beginning at 430p ET as the HEAT hope to finish out the trip PERFECTO. #nbamexicocitygame
🚗: AM790
📱: @audacy @siriusxm @nba & HEAT apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/iO2GjFzkma – 3:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Heat are favored by 8 against the Spurs in Mexico City today.
Players OUT
SA: Richardson, Langford, Wesley, Barlow
MIA: Lowry, Vincent, Yurtseven, Cain
PROBABLE
MIA: Dedmon
QUESTIONABLE
MIA: Highsmith, Haslem
DOUBTFUL
MIA: Martin – 3:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat believes “we have to win games defensively.” But history says Heat’s offense must be better than it has been this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the updated Heat injury report for tonight’s game, including the eight players already upgraded to available – 2:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
For those new to the party, the Heat injury report in recent weeks has looked like Spo taking attendance. It’s funny that all 16 were listed, but nothing was invented. – 2:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler now upgraded to available for today’s 5 p.m. game vs. Spurs in Mexico City. – 2:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As it turns out, with the Heat adjusting the status for most every player on their NBA injury report, the listing of all 16 was a factor of status, after all. – 2:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Re: Talk of Heat filling the injury report as a result of the NBA’s fine.
As most of you know, Heat has been filling its injury report with most of its roster for weeks now. From info I’ve gathered, yesterday’s injury report was not in response to the league’s fine. – 2:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We took a trip south of the border for our 2nd battle with the Spurs in the last week.
Find all you need to know about today’s #NBAenMexico game and how to watch/listen to all the action ⬇️
gohe.at/3HK0J4N – 2:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dolfans would be wise to root for Jaguars vs Dallas tomorrow and at Jets Thursday. Quite possible Jags could overtake Titans in AFC South and be 4th seed. If that happens and Dolphins lose tonight and then win out, and Chargers lose once, Miami would play at Jags in first round – 1:41 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to sweep the season series against the Miami Heat in Mexico City on Saturday afternoon. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-heat-pre… – 1:32 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Wih knee issues sidelining Lowry amd Vincent, Heat again without a natural point guard in Mexico City against Spurs at 5. They still obviously have several skilled ball handlers. – 1:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) will both be available for today’s game vs the Spurs.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is listed as probable.
Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) and Gabe Vincent (knee) have both been ruled out. – 1:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent out tonight
More point guard type reps for Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo… – 1:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsSAS INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) will both be available for today’s game vs the Spurs.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is listed as probable.
Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) and Gabe Vincent (knee) have both been ruled out. – 1:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA returns to Mexico City for first time since before pandemic with Heat, Spurs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/17/nba… – 1:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Also out for Miami today in Mexico City against San Antonio are Jamal Cain, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven. – 1:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem and Haywood Highsmith are listed as questionable for Miami today in Mexico City against San Antonio. – 1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon are listed as probable for Miami today in Mexico City against San Antonio. – 1:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Upgraded to available for today in Mexico City against San Antonio are Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Orlando Robinson and Max Strus. – 12:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin is now listed as doubtful for Miami today against San Antonio in Mexico City due to ankle sprain. – 12:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry downgraded to out and Caleb Martin downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Spurs.
Adebayo, Herro, Jovic, Oladipo, D. Robinson, O. Robinson and Strus listed as available. – 12:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is now listed out for the Heat for today’s game in Mexico City against San Antonio. He is listed with left knee soreness. – 12:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Poeltl (knee) & Collins (ankle) from probable to available for this afternoon’s game against Miami here in Mexico City.
They’ve also upgraded Branham (G Leagued assignment) from out to available.
Langford (ankle) has been downgraded form questionable to out. – 12:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Poeltl (knee) and Collins (ankle) from probable to available for this afternoon’s game against Miami here in Mexico City.
They’ve also upgraded Branham (G Leagued assignment) from out to available. – 12:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Shooting .255 in the G League, Heat’s Nikola Jovic appreciates reasoning for seasoning. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat players discuss possibility of NBA team in Mexico; Jimmy Butler offers view on World Cup finale. – 12:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: FTX fiasco has Heat’s Haslem feeling pain of others. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:02 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report for today’s game against the Heat:
OUT
– Romeo Langford (sprained ankle)
– Josh Richardson (personal reasons)
– Blake Wesley (on assignment)
– Malaki Branham (on assignment)
AVAILABLE
– Jakob Poeltl (knee; bone bruise)
– Zach Collins (sprained ankle) – 11:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Will smaller ball beat down Heat through attrition? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:25 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
For all of the complaints of Bills fans about heat/architectural design of Hard Rock in Sept, the most important games (Dec/Jan/playoff) leave hot weather teams at bigger disadvantage. Even if offense/Tua struggle again in cold,should this issue ever impact how you build roster? – 11:15 AM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Frida Kahlo, una verdadera artista y icono💙
Doug visited The Frida Kahlo Museum, also known as the Blue House, during his free time in Mexico City.
#NBAenMexico pic.twitter.com/B5f27cOOwo – 11:00 AM
