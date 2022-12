James Harden on his time in Brooklyn: 'There was no structure and even superstars, they need structure'

Almost a week had passed since James Harden’s 2021-22 season had come to an end. He still wasn’t returning any calls – friends, family, even his manager and longtime friend Troy Payne. Payne has known Harden for years, so he understood that Harden reacts to year-ending losses by holing up in his Houston home and withdrawing from the world. But this … well, this was different. “He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022