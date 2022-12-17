James Harden on his time in Brooklyn: 'There was no structure and even superstars, they need structure'

I asked James Harden how he’d describe his time in Brooklyn. He hesitated. His first answer was that it was tough because “I wasn’t able to get healthy.” Then he paused. “I don’t mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That’s what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations,” he said.
Source: Yaron Weitzman @ FoxSports.com
Source: Yaron Weitzman @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort (321) passed James Harden (320) last night for the 4th-most 3-pointers made in Thunder history pic.twitter.com/k1MgiN2H9U – 11:39 AM
Lu Dort (321) passed James Harden (320) last night for the 4th-most 3-pointers made in Thunder history pic.twitter.com/k1MgiN2H9U – 11:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Warriors takeaways: Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership taking off; next-man-up mentality, energy on display inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 10:46 AM
Sixers vs. Warriors takeaways: Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership taking off; next-man-up mentality, energy on display inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 10:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Warriors takeaways: Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership taking off; next-man-up mentality, energy on display inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:50 AM
#Sixers vs. #Warriors takeaways: Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership taking off; next-man-up mentality, energy on display inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:50 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
De’Anthony Melton played well again in a win tonight at home. James Harden gave his praise to the team’s do-it-all guard. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/17/jam… via @SixersWire – 12:41 AM
De’Anthony Melton played well again in a win tonight at home. James Harden gave his praise to the team’s do-it-all guard. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/17/jam… via @SixersWire – 12:41 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers mentioned the possibility of going with a 3-guard lineup when Tyrese Maxey returns.
Says they’d like to try Thybulle at the 4 if opp. accommodate them with small ball.
Says the 3-guard lineup with Harden/Melton/Milton was out of necessity tonight. – 10:17 PM
Rivers mentioned the possibility of going with a 3-guard lineup when Tyrese Maxey returns.
Says they’d like to try Thybulle at the 4 if opp. accommodate them with small ball.
Says the 3-guard lineup with Harden/Melton/Milton was out of necessity tonight. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden since coming back:
23.2 PPG
5.8 RPG
11.8 APG
42.9 3P%
Sixers have won 4 straight. pic.twitter.com/ZT5vBTfCKD – 10:07 PM
Harden since coming back:
23.2 PPG
5.8 RPG
11.8 APG
42.9 3P%
Sixers have won 4 straight. pic.twitter.com/ZT5vBTfCKD – 10:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers move to 4-0 on the homestand with Embiid and Harden leading the way. Not their best, but they’re marching in the right direction
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:05 PM
Sixers move to 4-0 on the homestand with Embiid and Harden leading the way. Not their best, but they’re marching in the right direction
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shorthanded Sixers beat the more shorthanded Warriors, 118-106. Not a super impressive performance but it does count all the same. They are 16-12.
Joel Embiid had a 34-13-4-4-2 line. James Harden had 27 points + 9 assists. BBall Paul chipped in a couple to close out the scoring. – 10:02 PM
Shorthanded Sixers beat the more shorthanded Warriors, 118-106. Not a super impressive performance but it does count all the same. They are 16-12.
Joel Embiid had a 34-13-4-4-2 line. James Harden had 27 points + 9 assists. BBall Paul chipped in a couple to close out the scoring. – 10:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: It wasn’t pretty early but the Sixers win this one, beating the Warriors 118-106 behind big nights from Joel Embiid (34/13) and James Harden (27/9/5).
After starting 9-12 from deep the Warriors shot just 8-31 from 3 the rest of the way. Poole had 29 to lead the Ws. – 10:02 PM
Final: It wasn’t pretty early but the Sixers win this one, beating the Warriors 118-106 behind big nights from Joel Embiid (34/13) and James Harden (27/9/5).
After starting 9-12 from deep the Warriors shot just 8-31 from 3 the rest of the way. Poole had 29 to lead the Ws. – 10:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 118, Warriors 106. Sixers overcame Golden State’s blistering shooting start to win their fourth consecutive game on this homestand and move to 16-12. Embiid with 34-13-4. Harden with 27-5-9. Melton with 17-9-7.
Up next: Monday vs. Toronto. – 10:00 PM
FINAL: Sixers 118, Warriors 106. Sixers overcame Golden State’s blistering shooting start to win their fourth consecutive game on this homestand and move to 16-12. Embiid with 34-13-4. Harden with 27-5-9. Melton with 17-9-7.
Up next: Monday vs. Toronto. – 10:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
That oop to Embiid should just about do it, as the Sixers rebounded from their early struggles with a solid second-half performance against the undermanned Warriors, and hold a 112-99 lead with 2:42 left. Embiid (34/13) and Harden (25/9) have both had strong offensive games. – 9:51 PM
That oop to Embiid should just about do it, as the Sixers rebounded from their early struggles with a solid second-half performance against the undermanned Warriors, and hold a 112-99 lead with 2:42 left. Embiid (34/13) and Harden (25/9) have both had strong offensive games. – 9:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The weirdest part about Sixers Harden are the times his handle is just off pic.twitter.com/WC4ClbuAMV – 9:50 PM
The weirdest part about Sixers Harden are the times his handle is just off pic.twitter.com/WC4ClbuAMV – 9:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden 3/4 court bomb to House for a massive dunk and-1. Touchdown Sixers. – 9:39 PM
Harden 3/4 court bomb to House for a massive dunk and-1. Touchdown Sixers. – 9:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 88, Warriors 81 at the end of the third. A get-right quarter for the Sixers, who led by as many as 12 in the period. Embiid has 29-12-4. Harden with 22 points and 4 assists. Melton with 15-8-6. Sixers have scored 16 points off 14 Warriors turnovers. – 9:23 PM
Sixers 88, Warriors 81 at the end of the third. A get-right quarter for the Sixers, who led by as many as 12 in the period. Embiid has 29-12-4. Harden with 22 points and 4 assists. Melton with 15-8-6. Sixers have scored 16 points off 14 Warriors turnovers. – 9:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Really nice dynamic between Embiid and Harden tonight. Kuminga took Harden to try to contain the ball, and Harden quickly tossed ball-handling duties to Embiid, who has taken the rock down the floor himself the last few trips and gotten the Sixers good looks. – 9:17 PM
Really nice dynamic between Embiid and Harden tonight. Kuminga took Harden to try to contain the ball, and Harden quickly tossed ball-handling duties to Embiid, who has taken the rock down the floor himself the last few trips and gotten the Sixers good looks. – 9:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jordan Poole, annoyed by James Harden trying to sell contact, did an impersonation of Harden flailing his arms directed at the referee who called the foul. Looked like he was being shocked, 4 out of 10. – 9:01 PM
Jordan Poole, annoyed by James Harden trying to sell contact, did an impersonation of Harden flailing his arms directed at the referee who called the foul. Looked like he was being shocked, 4 out of 10. – 9:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Warriors lead 57-55 at halftime.
James Harden and Joel Embiid each have 17 for Philly, while the rest of the roster has shot a combined 7-for-23.
The Warriors are shooting 50 percent overall and 11-for-20 from 3. – 8:43 PM
Warriors lead 57-55 at halftime.
James Harden and Joel Embiid each have 17 for Philly, while the rest of the roster has shot a combined 7-for-23.
The Warriors are shooting 50 percent overall and 11-for-20 from 3. – 8:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers, despite not playing all that inspired of basketball, have come most of the way back on this one, and trail by just two at the break 57-55.
Embiid and Harden each have 17 for the Sixers, with DiVincenzo’s 15 leading the way for the Warriors. – 8:43 PM
The Sixers, despite not playing all that inspired of basketball, have come most of the way back on this one, and trail by just two at the break 57-55.
Embiid and Harden each have 17 for the Sixers, with DiVincenzo’s 15 leading the way for the Warriors. – 8:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Warriors lead 57-55 at the half. Embiid and Harden lead all scorers with 17 points each. – 8:42 PM
Warriors lead 57-55 at the half. Embiid and Harden lead all scorers with 17 points each. – 8:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Warriors lead 57-55 at the half. Embiid and Harden leads all scorers with 17 points each. – 8:42 PM
Warriors lead 57-55 at the half. Embiid and Harden leads all scorers with 17 points each. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Warriors 57, Sixers 55. Sixers let a Golden State team without Curry, Green and Wiggins shoot 50 percent from the floor and 11-of-20 from 3, led by Divincenzo’s 15 points on 5-of-6 from deep. Harden and Embiid both have 17 points. Sixers have 11 points off turnovers. – 8:42 PM
Halftime: Warriors 57, Sixers 55. Sixers let a Golden State team without Curry, Green and Wiggins shoot 50 percent from the floor and 11-of-20 from 3, led by Divincenzo’s 15 points on 5-of-6 from deep. Harden and Embiid both have 17 points. Sixers have 11 points off turnovers. – 8:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by a pair, 57-55, at halftime.
Embiid: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 17 PTS / 2 REB
Melton: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST – 8:42 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by a pair, 57-55, at halftime.
Embiid: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 17 PTS / 2 REB
Melton: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST – 8:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors need Kevon Looney to avoid a third foul in the last three minutes of this first half. Not sure they can afford him living in second half foul trouble vs Embiid/Harden without Draymond available. – 8:35 PM
Warriors need Kevon Looney to avoid a third foul in the last three minutes of this first half. Not sure they can afford him living in second half foul trouble vs Embiid/Harden without Draymond available. – 8:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
With a 3-for-5 effort thus far tonight, James Harden is up to 43.6% from deep on 39 three-point attempts since returning from injury.
Good sign for the legs. – 8:35 PM
With a 3-for-5 effort thus far tonight, James Harden is up to 43.6% from deep on 39 three-point attempts since returning from injury.
Good sign for the legs. – 8:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid and Harden played the entire first quarter, Warriors are without Steph and Draymond, Harden went off for 15 on 8 shots and yet Sixers still trail Golden State 38-33 after 1.
The Warriors are shooting 9-12 from deep, with DiVincenzo (15 pts, 5-6 from 3) leading the way. – 8:09 PM
Embiid and Harden played the entire first quarter, Warriors are without Steph and Draymond, Harden went off for 15 on 8 shots and yet Sixers still trail Golden State 38-33 after 1.
The Warriors are shooting 9-12 from deep, with DiVincenzo (15 pts, 5-6 from 3) leading the way. – 8:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
15 first-quarter points for Harden, though he and his teammates gave far more than those back on the other end. Some bad miscommunications and rotations, Warriors punished them for them. A lot to clean up – 8:09 PM
15 first-quarter points for Harden, though he and his teammates gave far more than those back on the other end. Some bad miscommunications and rotations, Warriors punished them for them. A lot to clean up – 8:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Pretty insane quarter: Golden State shoots 14 of 21 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc but only lead by five.
Big (offensive) Harden quarter: 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting. – 8:09 PM
Pretty insane quarter: Golden State shoots 14 of 21 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc but only lead by five.
Big (offensive) Harden quarter: 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting. – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Warriors 38, Sixers 33 at the end of the first. Sixers have largely weathered Golden State’s blistering start, led by Donte Divincenzo’s 15 points on 5-of-6 from 3. Harden has 15 points on 3-of-4 from long range. Embiid with 8-3-2. – 8:09 PM
Warriors 38, Sixers 33 at the end of the first. Sixers have largely weathered Golden State’s blistering start, led by Donte Divincenzo’s 15 points on 5-of-6 from 3. Harden has 15 points on 3-of-4 from long range. Embiid with 8-3-2. – 8:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden’s first quarter (!) tonight:
15 PTS / 5-8 fg / 3-4 3fg – 8:08 PM
James Harden’s first quarter (!) tonight:
15 PTS / 5-8 fg / 3-4 3fg – 8:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden and De’Anthony Melton don’t communicate at all on a post split and Donte DiVincenzo makes his fourth 3 in six minutes.
Sixers getting shredded defensively by the undermanned Warriors: 9 of 10 shooting and 5 of 5 from deep. – 7:54 PM
James Harden and De’Anthony Melton don’t communicate at all on a post split and Donte DiVincenzo makes his fourth 3 in six minutes.
Sixers getting shredded defensively by the undermanned Warriors: 9 of 10 shooting and 5 of 5 from deep. – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another one (figuratively) bites the dust: Tobias Harris (back pain) is out tonight vs. Golden State. Matisse Thybulle will start alongside Harden-Melton-Tucker-Embiid. Klay Thompson is IN for the Warriors, but Curry, Green and Wiggins are all out. – 7:09 PM
Another one (figuratively) bites the dust: Tobias Harris (back pain) is out tonight vs. Golden State. Matisse Thybulle will start alongside Harden-Melton-Tucker-Embiid. Klay Thompson is IN for the Warriors, but Curry, Green and Wiggins are all out. – 7:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden pulled up with the festive all-green fit 🟢
🏀: Warriors @ 76ers
📺: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/y7TUNUyPnn – 6:14 PM
James Harden pulled up with the festive all-green fit 🟢
🏀: Warriors @ 76ers
📺: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/y7TUNUyPnn – 6:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden told @Yaron Weitzman a lack of structure is why he requested a trade from the Nets.
“The following summer, the other superstar there [Kevin Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”
#NetsWorld
trib.al/BuznL0D – 5:54 PM
James Harden told @Yaron Weitzman a lack of structure is why he requested a trade from the Nets.
“The following summer, the other superstar there [Kevin Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”
#NetsWorld
trib.al/BuznL0D – 5:54 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:02 PM
From earlier —How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan scored 41 points. It was his first of 40 straight 25-point games, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:
106 – Chamberlain
47 – Robertson
41 – Durant
40 – Jordan
40 – Jordan
40 – James Harden
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
📅On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan scored 41 points. It was his first of 40 straight 25-point games, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:
106 – Chamberlain
47 – Robertson
41 – Durant
40 – Jordan
40 – Jordan
40 – James Harden
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:38 PM
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:38 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
A bunch of interesting notes on this #dataviz:
• Warriors with a fully open Chase Center 🔥
• Rockets’ revenue dipped after trading Harden
• Overall revenue dropped about 30% due to COVID ($215M average in 2020-21 vs. $304M in 2018-19) pic.twitter.com/Qt0Sn5jtKv – 12:00 PM
A bunch of interesting notes on this #dataviz:
• Warriors with a fully open Chase Center 🔥
• Rockets’ revenue dipped after trading Harden
• Overall revenue dropped about 30% due to COVID ($215M average in 2020-21 vs. $304M in 2018-19) pic.twitter.com/Qt0Sn5jtKv – 12:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Winning on defense; and Haslem’s moment in starting spotlight. – 11:07 AM
How Tyler Herro put himself in Heat record book . . . and alongside Steph Curry and James Harden sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Winning on defense; and Haslem’s moment in starting spotlight. – 11:07 AM
More on this storyline
This was five days before the Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. It was also four months after Durant had asked to be traded. “I just feel like,” Harden continued, “internally, things weren’t what I expected when I was trying to get traded there. I think everybody knows that. And I knew people were going to talk and say, ‘You quit’ and all that stuff, but then the following summer, the other superstar there [Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?” -via FoxSports.com / December 17, 2022
“It’s next-man-up mentality,” said Embiid. “Obviously, we’re missing our best player in Tyrese,” he added with a smile. Everyone knows Embiid is the guy but the young guard’s incredible scoring outbursts can make him the most impactful player on any given night. James Harden can also take over games when he really gets going, though he’s starting to find more success in a role that’s leaning more into playmaking. -via Clutch Points / December 17, 2022
Almost a week had passed since James Harden’s 2021-22 season had come to an end. He still wasn’t returning any calls – friends, family, even his manager and longtime friend Troy Payne. Payne has known Harden for years, so he understood that Harden reacts to year-ending losses by holing up in his Houston home and withdrawing from the world. But this … well, this was different. “He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.