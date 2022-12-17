Jayson Tatum will miss Sunday's game due to personal reasons

Chris Forsberg: Celtics say Jayson Tatum is out Sunday vs Magic due to personal reasons.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good opportunity for Brown to turn things around with Tatum out tomorrow. Al Horford needs a big game too. – 5:28 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: “When I play against good players or good teams they kind of have extra motivation to try to stop me or make it hard for me. That’s something Jayson told me right away.”
Chatted w/Paolo Banchero about how Jayson Tatum has taken on a mentorship role.
New: “When I play against good players or good teams they kind of have extra motivation to try to stop me or make it hard for me. That’s something Jayson told me right away.”
Chatted w/Paolo Banchero about how Jayson Tatum has taken on a mentorship role.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum is OUT for tomorrow afternoon’s game vs Orlando due to personal reasons. – 4:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum out for “personal reasons” on Sunday against the Magic – 4:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Celtics are listing Jayson Tatum out for “personal reasons” vs. the Magic on Sunday. – 4:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list Jayson Tatum as OUT on Sunday vs. #Magic for personal reasons. – 4:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jayson Tatum is out Sunday vs Magic due to personal reasons. – 4:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum did not hold back when expressing his dismay about Al Horford’s ejection on Friday night: “Shit, as a grown man, you take it into his own hands and get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did…” masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 11:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s funny listening to Jayson Tatum talking about being Paolo Banchero’s OG and how Banchero has more responsibility than he did coming into the league since Tatum is like barely into his career still – 11:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum on his mentor role for Orlando’s Banchero:
I just see somebody on the same path I was on.
He’s still young, I’m just being there to help him with any questions he has, any advice he needs – 11:02 PM
Tatum on his mentor role for Orlando’s Banchero:
I just see somebody on the same path I was on.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Al Horford ejection: “That was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game. I didn’t think that was warranted, especially because after the review, they saw that Mo fouled him first.” – 11:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game; I don’t think that was warranted.” – 11:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
What did Jayson Tatum say to get his tech: “Uhh… A lot. I asked for it though. Gimme some credit, I only got two techs on the year, 28 games or something. I was due for one.” – 10:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum was asked about what he said to earn the tech: “A lot. I asked for it, though. Give me some credit, I only got two techs on the year. I was due for one.” – 10:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum, what did you say to get the technical foul?
“A lot. I was asking for it” – 10:58 PM
Jayson Tatum, what did you say to get the technical foul?
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum on Robert Williams returning to action:
I’m glad he’s back healthy and back with the team. That’s a plus tonight. – 10:58 PM
Tatum on Robert Williams returning to action:
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum on Rob Williams: “I’m happy for him. He played well. I’m glad he’s back healthy and back with the team. That’s the plus tonight, having him back.” – 10:58 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
That loss was the Celtics’ first this season when Jayson Tatum takes nine or more free throws. – 10:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic win 117-109
Tatum – 31 points
Brown – 26 points
Brogdon – 15 points
Celtics – 41.7% FGs
Celtics – 11-46 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
M Wagner – 25 points
Banchero – 20/5/5
F Wagner – 19 points
Anthony – 14 points
Fultz – 12 points
Magic – 46.2% FGs
Magic – 9-33 3Ps
Magic – 18 TOs – 10:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics drawing boos from the TD Garden crowd following 117-109 loss to #Magic. BOS jumped out to 14-4 lead, ORL rallied and then was the better team. Tatum 31, Brown 26, Brogdon 15, Smart 10, RWilliams 7 pts, 5 reb in 19 min; M. Wagner 25, Banchero 20, F. Wagner 19, Anthony 14. – 10:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum at 38 mins, Brown at 36 and they’re both still in the game. – 10:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony with another timely pull-up 2. Drove to the basket on Tatum for a layup on the next play, giving Magic 96-86 lead.
Doing a great job keeping this second unit afloat. – 9:44 PM
Cole Anthony with another timely pull-up 2. Drove to the basket on Tatum for a layup on the next play, giving Magic 96-86 lead.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics have missed 25 of thier last 27 3’s…if you’re wondering how their night is going…
3 free throws for Tatum, Celtics have cut it from 19 to 8, 92-84 with 10:15 left – 9:42 PM
The Celtics have missed 25 of thier last 27 3’s…if you’re wondering how their night is going…
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 88-81 after three
Tatum – 21/4/3
Brown – 15 points
Brogdon – 12 points
Celtics – 40.6% FGs
Celtics – 8-35 3Ps
Celtics – 13 TOs
M. Wagner – 21/8
Banchero – 17 points
F. Wagner – 15 points
Magic – 43.1% FGs
Magic – 7-27 3Ps
Magic – 14 TOs – 9:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum just got hammered on that last drive both during and after the play. – 9:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jayson Tatum was given a technical foul while Moe Wagner was at the FT line.
Franz Wagner knocks down the FT and Moe knocks downs his.
Magic 73-56.
“Refs you suck” chants throughout TD Garden. – 9:05 PM
Jayson Tatum was given a technical foul while Moe Wagner was at the FT line.
Franz Wagner knocks down the FT and Moe knocks downs his.
Magic 73-56.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
A tech on Tatum now and Smart has gathered the team and center court. Decision time for these guys. Wake up or face a LOT of garbage time – 9:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics losing their composure a bit. Tatum called for a tech just now. After many FTs, C’s now down 73-56 to the Magic. “Refs you suck” chant from the Garden. – 9:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum gets a tech while the unstopable Mo Wagner is at the line and the Celtics meltdown is in full effect. 72-56 Orlando. – 9:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics about to go down 16 with Mo Wagner shooting 2 more FT. 10-1 #Magic just over 2 mins. into the 3rd. And now Tatum’s been T’d up. – 9:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tech on Jayson Tatum for something he said to officials. It’s getting ugly here at the Garden. #Celtics #Magic – 9:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum issued a tech
Marcus Smart brings the Celtics in for a little huddle while Magic shoot free throw – 9:04 PM
Jayson Tatum issued a tech
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 62-54 at the half
Tatum – 20 points
Brogdon – 12 points
Brown – 8 points
Smart – 7 assists
Celtics – 43.9% FGs
Celtics – 7-25 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Banchero – 15 points
M. Wagner – 13 points
F. Wagner – 8 points
Magic – 44% FGs
Magic – 6-20 3Ps
Magic – 7 TOs – 8:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great hustle by Tatum to hit the deck for the loose ball. Hopefully the star hitting the floor will wake up the rest of the team. – 8:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has more than half of the Celtics’ points so far (20 of 39). – 8:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum up to 20 points on 6-12 shooting. He’s shot 6 FTs already this second quarter. – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Horford – 6 points
Smart – 4 assists
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Banchero – 13 points
M. Wagner – 8 points
Fultz – 4 points
Magic – 43.5% FGs
Magic – 3-10 3Ps
Magic – 4 TOs – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not exactly sure what Tatum thought Kornet was going to do if he had caught that behind-the-back pass.
Celtics have been pretty sloppy on offense tonight. – 8:06 PM
I’m not exactly sure what Tatum thought Kornet was going to do if he had caught that behind-the-back pass.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
From the great @DanteMagic Paolo Banchero idolizes Jayson Tatum.
So, we’re at the point where Tatum is old enough now that players have idolized him. – 8:04 PM
From the great @DanteMagic Paolo Banchero idolizes Jayson Tatum.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics rolling with their starting 5 from last year that caused a lot of problems for teams – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford & Rob Williams. – 7:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Tatum leading the MVP race, Silver wants a female head coach, a bunch of positive injury updates and more. Watch, like and subscribe. Help us push towards 22K subscribers before the end of 2022!
youtu.be/FMvzd5K12Jg – 7:41 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Tatum leading the MVP race, Silver wants a female head coach, a bunch of positive injury updates and more. Watch, like and subscribe. Help us push towards 22K subscribers before the end of 2022!
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 16, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Orlando – Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/RXq0wAeLEk – 7:10 PM
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 16, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Orlando – Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 7:00 PM
Paul Pierce played 15 seasons for the Celtics and is the franchise’s second-leading scorer. Despite playing for three other teams after Danny Ainge traded him and Kevin Garnett to the Nets in 2013, Pierce remains a Celtic at heart. He follows the team closely and has deep admiration for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. “What you’re seeing is a team that’s been together, that’s growing together and you can tell with the additions they have and the guys are stepping up,” Pierce said. “They got all the ingredients, veteran leadership in there, young stars, the core. The leadership. They’ve got everything they need. It’s on them now, they’ve got to stay healthy.” -via Boston Globe / December 17, 2022
Six years into Tatum’s career, he is already 16th on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list and he should pass Satch Sanders at 15th by month’s end. Pierce said Tatum has a chance to be one of the all-time great Celtics. “His trajectory is pointing in that direction,” Pierce said. “He’s coming off a first team All-NBA. Now [he’s] in the running for the MVP, that’s what you’ve been hearing, and we’re almost halfway through the season.” -via Boston Globe / December 17, 2022
The Celtics’ best game of the season was their Dec. 7 win at Phoenix, and despite leading by as many as 45 points, they won that game with defense early. They harassed Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, and relegated Chris Paul to a dribbler with no real destination. It was a dominant performance. That was an indication the Celtics are capable of being elite defensively. But far too often over the past few games, they have allowed teams to get too comfortable early and it’s difficult to shut down a team that gets into an offensive rhythm, even the Orlando Magic. “We’ve got to pick up our intensity,” Tatum said. “I think we’re guarding them too low. We’ve got a bunch of great defenders. We’ve got to go at them outside the [3-point line]. I think we were too low. And even guys that aren’t necessarily great shooters, they can still make shots when given that much space.” -via Boston Globe / December 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.