Jayson Tatum will miss Sunday's game due to personal reasons

The Celtics’ best game of the season was their Dec. 7 win at Phoenix, and despite leading by as many as 45 points, they won that game with defense early. They harassed Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, and relegated Chris Paul to a dribbler with no real destination. It was a dominant performance. That was an indication the Celtics are capable of being elite defensively. But far too often over the past few games, they have allowed teams to get too comfortable early and it’s difficult to shut down a team that gets into an offensive rhythm, even the Orlando Magic. “We’ve got to pick up our intensity,” Tatum said. “I think we’re guarding them too low. We’ve got a bunch of great defenders. We’ve got to go at them outside the [3-point line]. I think we were too low. And even guys that aren’t necessarily great shooters, they can still make shots when given that much space.” -via Boston Globe / December 17, 2022