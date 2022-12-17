Jazz 47, Bucks 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (17-14) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022
Utah Jazz 47, Milwaukee Bucks 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
For a busy sports night, it’s been a pretty solid dud so far. College basketball is college basketball, not a lot of offense in BYU’s bowl game and the Jazz are not playing well. Nice – 9:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Bucks 56, Jazz 47. azz are both 40% FGs and 40% on 3s. Bucks have 28 PITP to Utah’s 10, 32 rebounds to Utah’s 16, 9 O-rebs to Utah’s 3, 7 FB points to Utah’s 0. Bucks have committed 7 TOs, but yielded 3 points off; Jazz 6 TOs, leading to 7p. – 8:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Milwaukee: the Jazz trail the Bucks 56-47. Beasley leads Utah with 12 points. Bobby Portis leads everyone with 15 – 8:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🔒 locked and loaded 🔒
@mbeasy5 is 4/6 from three in the first half
🔒 locked and loaded 🔒
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
they’ve got that Walker/Walker vision 👓
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Z2z2eeV689 – 8:46 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Before we write, a thought.
Before we write, a thought.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a p̶e̶n̶n̶y̶ Nickeil for your thoughts 💭
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1zTBooEyW0 – 8:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
KO with a little do-si-do 🤠
#TakeNote | @Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/NmxPOzrl7N – 8:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝗠𝗜𝗞𝗘 🎶 𝗝𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗡 🎶 𝗟𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗜 🎶 𝗝𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗗 🎶 𝗞𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗬
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/0CgWDWmdnv – 8:06 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
David Locke @DLocke09
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
David Locke @DLocke09
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson getting in those final reps.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1hKVcI3bpW – 7:24 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon scored 12 points in 22 minutes on Thursday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/eyt1gfVWNi – 7:08 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
