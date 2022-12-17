Jazz 47, Bucks 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Jazz 47, Bucks 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (17-14) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022

Utah Jazz 47, Milwaukee Bucks 56 (Half)

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
second half comin’ up
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/kx5FIMCi4g9:01 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
For a busy sports night, it’s been a pretty solid dud so far. College basketball is college basketball, not a lot of offense in BYU’s bowl game and the Jazz are not playing well. Nice – 9:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Bucks 56, Jazz 47. azz are both 40% FGs and 40% on 3s. Bucks have 28 PITP to Utah’s 10, 32 rebounds to Utah’s 16, 9 O-rebs to Utah’s 3, 7 FB points to Utah’s 0. Bucks have committed 7 TOs, but yielded 3 points off; Jazz 6 TOs, leading to 7p. – 8:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Milwaukee: the Jazz trail the Bucks 56-47. Beasley leads Utah with 12 points. Bobby Portis leads everyone with 15 – 8:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🔒 locked and loaded 🔒
@mbeasy5 is 4/6 from three in the first half
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/x2qp7tgzk48:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 56, Jazz 47
– Portis 15pts/6reb
– Holiday 10pts/3reb/2ast
– Beauchamp 7pts
– Hill 7pts/4reb/3ast – 8:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Grayson Allen’s shown a really quick first step – 8:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz just haven’t played well enough in the first half. Some of this is Milwaukee playing great, but some of this is the Jazz not doing things within their control – 8:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jrue Holiday scored the last 10 points for the Bucks, relatedly, Jazz down 10. – 8:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz tied this game at 42-42, and then the Bucks went on a 10-0 run and now lead 52-42…..4:24 remaining in the first half. Milwaukee shooting 51 percent from the field, basically getting good shots on every possession – 8:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jrue Holiday started 0-5; he’s hit four in a row for a quick 10p. Bucks lead 52-42, with 4:24 left 1H. – 8:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrueski is heating up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IqvSR7p4NK8:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After an 0-for-5 start, Jrue Holiday has now hit three straight shots and gone on a personal 7-0 run to give the Bucks a 49-42 lead with 4:48 left in the second quarter. – 8:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
they’ve got that Walker/Walker vision 👓
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Z2z2eeV6898:46 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Before we write, a thought.
TCU is another physical team that’s going to want to bring the noise on Wednesday. We’re going to find out something about this Utah team Wednesday night at Vivint.
OK, we write. – 8:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:57 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail Milwaukee 42-36 – 8:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nickel Alexander-Walker Kessler, as the big man quipped quite nerdily the other night – 8:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Milwaukee is playing really well so far – 8:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer’s rotation is now 11 deep tonight.
MarJon Beauchamp is starting the second quarter for the Bucks. – 8:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a p̶e̶n̶n̶y̶ Nickeil for your thoughts 💭
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1zTBooEyW08:33 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Bucks 27, Jazz 22. Milwaukee’s defensive intensity has really thrown Utah off. Jazz just 8-23 FGs, and only this close on account of going 6-14 from deep. Olynyk 7p and JC with 6 for the Jazz; Portis 15p for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
15-point first quarter for Bobby including this corner three!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/yMruhmmpYl8:32 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 27-22 after 1Q. Honestly, it could be worse: this is a pretty uninspired performance by the Jazz so far, but the 3-point shooting of the bucks is keeping them in it. Lots of time to turn it around. – 8:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter in Milwaukee. The Jazz trail the Bucks 27-22….Milwaukee did a nice job closing the quarter out on a 7-0 run – 8:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 27-22.
It’s been the Bobby Portis Show thus far. He had 15pts/4reb in 11 minutes in the first quarter. – 8:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pat Connaughton has now entered for the Bucks. Serge Ibaka too.
Sandro Mamukelashvili hasn’t scored yet, but he’s hitting the offensive glass hard. – 8:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook is a blocking machine!! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/aDqRv6CC4V8:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That’s twice Kessler hasn’t closed out well enough to Bobby Portis above the 3 point line. BP missed the first one. Made him pay on that one – 8:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Interesting that even with Simone Fontecchio back tonight, Rudy Gay is still off the bench first – 8:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Despite Simone Fontecchio’s availability, looks like Rudy Gay is getting the backup 4 minutes for now. – 8:27 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler winning contested rebounds in traffic is probably the least-sexy thing, but maybe the most important thing that he can do.
Jazz really don’t have anyone else like that, and he was only a good/not great rebounder at Auburn. – 8:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
KO with a little do-si-do 🤠
#TakeNote | @Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/NmxPOzrl7N8:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nickeil Alexander-Walker for three and the Jazz take a 19-18 lead with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter. Nice job from Utah weathering a hot start from Milwaukee….when stars are out, you can field a nice starting lineup. The bench is more interesting – 8:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews was first off the bench for the Bucks tonight.
And now George Hill and Sandro Mamukelashvili have entered with 3:54 left in the first quarter. – 8:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby giving the people what they want!! pic.twitter.com/1pMTtYthbi8:20 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bobby Portis is 4-4 FGs. The rest of the Bucks are 1-7. Jazz are 3-11. Milwaukee leads 12-8 at the 6:32 mark 1Q. – 8:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis has 10 of the Bucks’ first 12 points.
Couple jab step jumpers and then he just ran out front of the Jazz for a dunk on a pretty outlet pass from Jrue Holiday.
Bucks up, 12-8, with 6:32 left in the first quarter. – 8:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bobby Portis with a quick 10 points, Brook Lopez with a quick 3 blocks, Bucks up 12-8 on Jazz early. – 8:17 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: BYU downs Utah, 75-66, in a game the Cougars had control of for the last 30-32 minutes at the Marriott Center.
Quick words, more coming.
sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut…8:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bobby Portis is basically Giannis and the Bucks are out to a 12-8 lead with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter…. – 8:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Brook Lopez has Lauri Markkanen’s number early – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
If at first you don’t succeed… pic.twitter.com/QwvORglcSS8:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s three blocks for Brook Lopez in the first three minutes. He’s everywhere right now. – 8:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Brook Lopez is blocking every shot in sight – 8:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis gets things started tonight with two free throws 46 seconds into the game.
Bucks score first. – 8:11 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Tonight’s coaching match-up is a battle of the top 2 elite liberal arts colleges. Will Hardy from @EphSports @WilliamsCollege and Mike Budenholzer from @pomonacollege – It is a battle of the Ephs v. the Sagehens. @Utah Jazz @Milwaukee Bucks8:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/DgpjXNQvMM8:06 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝗠𝗜𝗞𝗘 🎶 𝗝𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗡 🎶 𝗟𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗜 🎶 𝗝𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗗 🎶 𝗞𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗬
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/0CgWDWmdnv8:06 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That Dallin Hall triple comes off a second-chance opportunity.
Those will do you in if you yield too many, and Utah has yielded too many. – 8:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top Pick and Roll Combos in the NBA with at least 90 picks
1. Donovan Mitchell/Jarrett Allen
2. Durant/Claxton
3. Doncic/ Hardaway
4. HOLIDAY/PORTIS
5. Lillard/Eubanks
6. CLARKSON/OLYNYK – 8:04 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A “Let’s go Utah” chant ringing from the upper reaches of the Marriott Center as the deficit is down to 6 with 3:31 to play. – 7:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last 3 games, Bobby is averaging 20.3 points & shooting 59.1% from the field. pic.twitter.com/RusEx1Xr9j7:55 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
My big takeaway here is going to be Utah’s lack of depth has been glaring tonight.
The options are not plentiful off the bench. – 7:52 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has not played well enough tonight to beat anyone real. – 7:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
When @Joe Ingles returns to action for the Bucks on Sunday it will be close to 11 months since he tore his ACL, It will be the quickest return to action since 2014 for an NBA player. Coach Bud said “it is a testament to setting a goal and making it happen.” Congrats Joe – 7:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue back in the lineup tonight!! pic.twitter.com/kTt0MaR8w07:40 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
One game too early 😉
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YpnqwNFvpz7:31 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
BYU looked ready to play immediately. Utah has not shown the same intensity here. – 7:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson getting in those final reps.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1hKVcI3bpW7:24 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is going to have to get back over the hump here at some point. – 7:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon scored 12 points in 22 minutes on Thursday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/eyt1gfVWNi7:08 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: BYU 35, Utah 31.
Feels like the Cougars should be up by a lot more. – 7:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah was up, 22-17, with momentum and came up empty on a couple of possessions.
That was a critical juncture as this has unfolded in the way it has. – 6:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Big 3 combined for 82 points on March 14, 2022 to win in Salt Lake City for the first time since 2001.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/WkfCaVdqSU6:53 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
say 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐒𝐄 (curds) 🧀
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/yMrFGrE2N16:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pretty in pink.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/rcAZmUkCcI6:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said that Joe Ingles’ session with the Herd today went “well” and “the hope” is that he will play on Monday. But there are still boxes to check before that. – 6:34 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Elements of a rock fight are present as we hit the under-12.
Utah is shooting with 10:18 to go in the half. – 6:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Giannis is out tonight against the Utah Jazz – 6:29 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is beginning to settle in defensively after Traore hammered them early.
Also, this is turning into a Dave Hall Special. – 6:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
(Hockey) Sweater Weather.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/2V1aOiF8In6:24 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles were already listed OUT for tonight’s game.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will also miss tonight’s game vs. the Jazz. – 6:22 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Giannis will not play tonight against the Jazz – 6:21 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis is OUT tonight vs the Jazz – 6:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Giannis is out tonight. – 6:20 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
BYU leads Utah, 10-7, at the under-16.
Cougars are the aggressors early, Traore getting whatever he wants in the lane.
Keita can help offset that. – 6:18 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Keba Keita early for Branden Carlson.
Utah is going to want to figure out what to do with Traore. – 6:16 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The BYU-Utah jersey matchup is absolutely gorgeous – 6:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Western Conference leaders in net rating:
#Pelicans +5.6 (third in #NBA, behind only Bos, Cle)
Grizzlies +5.0
Suns +4.6
Jazz +2.4
Kings +2.1
This top five probably would’ve been entertaining to anyone making preseason predictions – 5:56 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jimmer Fredette in the house for Utah-BYU, as he was the other night when the Cougars hosted Western Oregon. – 5:53 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah this afternoon at BYU: Rollie Worster, Gabe Madsen, Marco Anthony, Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson.
Usual deal. – 5:45 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The 13th-ranked Utah women are now 10-0 after a blowout win over UC Riverside at the Huntsman Center.
Utes have Weber State and SUU before opening Pac-12-play in earnest at the Washingtons over New Year’s weekend. – 5:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are currently 13-3 at Fiserv Forum.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/MeKlZI8Hg95:01 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
17 years in the league: 𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗶𝘁.
#DunksOfTheWeek | @WasatchFord pic.twitter.com/aecW4wvUEn4:24 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Based on his on-court impact, Giannis should have made $100 million more in his NBA career.
A max player, yet an absolute bargain for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/0LSBZHUmFN4:17 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
With @UVAMensHoops losing there will be 6 unbeatens left :
Purdue
UConn
New Mexico
UNLV
Utah State
Miss State – 4:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Jazz are in town.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/97lGWivHc94:01 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kostas Antetokounmpo reportedly joining Fenerbahce sportando.basketball/en/kostas-ante…3:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a couple jokes, a couple runs; feelin’ good 😁
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/IMn0iMI1yG3:27 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
3 years ago, Kevin Durant told Serge Ibaka that he’d like to finish his career in Barcelona.
Now, the NBA star has revisited his past statement & given another dimension 🤔
basketnews.com/news-182586-ke…3:23 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
3 years ago, Kevin Durant told Serge Ibaka that he’d like to finish his career in Barcelona.
Now, the NBA star revisited his past statement & gave it another dimension 🤔
basketnews.com/news-182586-ke…3:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’ll be tagging in @JRRadcliffe this evening to be sure to follow him for #Bucks v. #Jazz discourse. pic.twitter.com/1lvtpBiN103:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After shootaround this morning, the #Bucks have said Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play with left knee soreness. Khris Middleton remains out. – 3:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Blazers
Gediminas Petraitis
Justin Van Duyne
John Conley
This crew has combined to work eight playoff games, by far the fewest of any crew working tonight. The 3 officials working the Wizards-Clippers game have combined for 101 playoff games – 3:05 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The game of the day features two head coaches with Wisconsin ties: Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, an asst. coach for the Bucks from 2008-11, and Virginia’s Tony Bennett, a former UW-Green Bay standout. No. 5 Houston leads No. 2 Virginia 30-26 at half (ESPN2). – 3:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 22 assists tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/Kcq1pE4cC23:01 PM

