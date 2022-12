Jerami Grant is out against Houston

Grant, who opted to sign with the rebuilding Pistons in free agency rather than contend in Denver, had his reasons. Reading between the lines, there were many of them. After two strong but inefficient seasons in Detroit, the rangy wing got traded to Portland this offseason, where he’s thriving on a team that’s clawing for space in the crowded Western Conference. In Grant’s opinion, had he not taken his circuitous route (he’s on his fifth franchise), he never would’ve developed into the sweet-shooting, high-volume scorer he’s become. “I think I just grew as a player,” Grant told The Post prior to Thursday’s thriller in Portland. “I gave myself an opportunity to become who I am today. I think I’ve been this player, but there was a lot of work I needed to do. I think I gave myself room to grow.” -via Denver Post / December 12, 2022