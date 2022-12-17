Jerami Grant is out against Houston

Aaron J. Fentress: Chauncey Billups just said that Jerami Grant (back spasms) is out tonight at Houston. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/rBi5vhhf4l
Chauncey Billups just said that Jerami Grant (back spasms) is out tonight at Houston. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/rBi5vhhf4l – 6:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Injury report: Josh Hart (ankle) and Trendon Watford (Achilles) are probable, Jerami Grant (back) is questionable and Nas Little and Gary Payton II are out for tonight’s game in Houston – 2:18 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Portland Trail Blazers 3PT% leaders right now:
Drew Eubanks (C) – 50.0%
Jerami Grant (F) – 44.6%
Trendon Watford (F) – 42.9%
Jusuf Nurkic (C) – 40.9%
Damian Lillard (G) – 39.9%
Can’t leave the bigs open. – 2:16 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Anfernee Simons
ALTERNATES
Deandre Ayton
Jerami Grant
LeBron James pic.twitter.com/DmwXZ7bHAI – 11:30 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 128, Spurs 112: FINAL. 37 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard, now 70 points away from the all-time franchise record for scoring. 23 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 18 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 97, Spurs 89: end of third quarter. 35 points, 5 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 20 points, 4 assists for @AnferneeSimon. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 9:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 73, Spurs 57: halftime. 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. – 9:06 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
On Gary Payton II, a vocal film session and who inspired Josh Hart/Jerami Grant to wear their headbands upside down … I answer your mailbag questions. theathletic.com/4002673/2022/1… – 8:15 PM
More on this storyline
Portland: Jerami Grant (back spasms) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Houston. -via HoopsHype / December 17, 2022
Grant, who opted to sign with the rebuilding Pistons in free agency rather than contend in Denver, had his reasons. Reading between the lines, there were many of them. After two strong but inefficient seasons in Detroit, the rangy wing got traded to Portland this offseason, where he’s thriving on a team that’s clawing for space in the crowded Western Conference. In Grant’s opinion, had he not taken his circuitous route (he’s on his fifth franchise), he never would’ve developed into the sweet-shooting, high-volume scorer he’s become. “I think I just grew as a player,” Grant told The Post prior to Thursday’s thriller in Portland. “I gave myself an opportunity to become who I am today. I think I’ve been this player, but there was a lot of work I needed to do. I think I gave myself room to grow.” -via Denver Post / December 12, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant buttoned up his shirt in front of his locker, turned around, sat down in his chair and immediately fell on the sword. “Yeah, it’s on me,” Grant said following the team’s 121-120 loss Thursday night to Denver at the Moda Center. Many moments led to the deflating defeat but none more important than the three-pointer Denver guard Jamal Murray hit over Grant with .9 seconds remaining to set the final score. -via Oregonian / December 9, 2022
