Joe Ingles will make season debut on Monday

Adrian Wojnarowski: After completing a 5-on-5 workout today, Milwaukee’s Joe Ingles will indeed make his return vs. New Orleans on Monday, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Ingles has been out 10 months with an ACL injury.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night’s game against the Jazz.
OUT: Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery), Khris Middleton (right knee soreness)
Probable: Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness), Serge Ibaka (non-COVID illness) – 6:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis.
OUT: Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness), Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery)
OUT (Two-way): Sandro Mamukelashvili, AJ Green
Probable: MarJon Beauchamp (nasal fracture) – 6:34 PM

Eric Nehm: Before tonight’s game in Houston, we chatted with Mike Budenholzer about Joe Ingles, who has played with the Bucks’ G-League unit twice in the last week. I asked Budenholzer how close Ingles is to getting on the floor. Here was his response: “I think it’s fair to say he’s getting close. I mean, if you’re playing with our G League Group and you’re playing five on five and live action — but again, part of the question towards the end of Khris’s (rehab) is, it’s also, you know, you’ve got to get to a conditioning level to be ready to play in an NBA game. You’ve got to get kind of, I would say, a significant number of reps of just playing and doing things and building up just everything that it takes to go into playing an NBA game. So, hopefully, somewhere there is an answer for you.“ -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 12, 2022

