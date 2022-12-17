Joe Ingles will make season debut on Monday

Adrian Wojnarowski: After completing a 5-on-5 workout today, Milwaukee’s Joe Ingles will indeed make his return vs. New Orleans on Monday, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Ingles has been out 10 months with an ACL injury.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have assigned Joe Ingles, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Jordan Nwora to the Wisconsin Herd, per the team. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 17, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After nearly 10 months of rehabilitation on a torn left ACL, Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is targeting his return vs. New Orleans on Monday. Once Ingles successfully completes a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday, that’ll be the last hurdle in his comeback. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 16, 2022
Eric Nehm: Before tonight’s game in Houston, we chatted with Mike Budenholzer about Joe Ingles, who has played with the Bucks’ G-League unit twice in the last week. I asked Budenholzer how close Ingles is to getting on the floor. Here was his response: “I think it’s fair to say he’s getting close. I mean, if you’re playing with our G League Group and you’re playing five on five and live action — but again, part of the question towards the end of Khris’s (rehab) is, it’s also, you know, you’ve got to get to a conditioning level to be ready to play in an NBA game. You’ve got to get kind of, I would say, a significant number of reps of just playing and doing things and building up just everything that it takes to go into playing an NBA game. So, hopefully, somewhere there is an answer for you.“ -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 12, 2022
