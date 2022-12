Joe Ingles will make season debut on Monday

Eric Nehm: Before tonight’s game in Houston, we chatted with Mike Budenholzer about Joe Ingles, who has played with the Bucks’ G-League unit twice in the last week. I asked Budenholzer how close Ingles is to getting on the floor. Here was his response: “I think it’s fair to say he’s getting close. I mean, if you’re playing with our G League Group and you’re playing five on five and live action — but again, part of the question towards the end of Khris’s (rehab) is, it’s also, you know, you’ve got to get to a conditioning level to be ready to play in an NBA game. You’ve got to get kind of, I would say, a significant number of reps of just playing and doing things and building up just everything that it takes to go into playing an NBA game. So, hopefully, somewhere there is an answer for you.“ -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 12, 2022