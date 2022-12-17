Joel Embiid: We’re missing our best player in Tyrese Maxey

“It’s next-man-up mentality,” said Embiid. “Obviously, we’re missing our best player in Tyrese,” he added with a smile. Everyone knows Embiid is the guy but the young guard’s incredible scoring outbursts can make him the most impactful player on any given night. James Harden can also take over games when he really gets going, though he’s starting to find more success in a role that’s leaning more into playmaking.
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Warriors takeaways: Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership taking off; next-man-up mentality, energy on display inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell says Tyrese Maxey remains upbeat despite staying sidelined with foot injury inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:41 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker, asked why he picked Bad Boys For Life as his song on a made basket, claims he didn’t pick that song.
Embiid chimes in that he picked it for Tucker.
Tucker: “Well, that’s why it’s a bullshit song, cause Jo picked it.” – 11:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on the Sixers’ success while still shorthanded: “It’s next man up. We’re obviously missing our best player in Tyrese.”
And when he doesn’t get the reaction he wants: “That’s funny.” pic.twitter.com/jdJyDUCfEn – 11:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid, when asked about the current winning streak, mentions that the Sixers are “missing our best player in Tyrese”. – 10:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid makes note of the next man up mentality in their team as they cope with various injuries, and deadpans, “We’re missing our best player in Tyrese” – 10:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers mentioned the possibility of going with a 3-guard lineup when Tyrese Maxey returns.
Says they’d like to try Thybulle at the 4 if opp. accommodate them with small ball.
Says the 3-guard lineup with Harden/Melton/Milton was out of necessity tonight. – 10:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers move to 4-0 on the homestand with Embiid and Harden leading the way. Not their best, but they’re marching in the right direction
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shorthanded Sixers beat the more shorthanded Warriors, 118-106. Not a super impressive performance but it does count all the same. They are 16-12.
Joel Embiid had a 34-13-4-4-2 line. James Harden had 27 points + 9 assists. BBall Paul chipped in a couple to close out the scoring. – 10:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: It wasn’t pretty early but the Sixers win this one, beating the Warriors 118-106 behind big nights from Joel Embiid (34/13) and James Harden (27/9/5).
After starting 9-12 from deep the Warriors shot just 8-31 from 3 the rest of the way. Poole had 29 to lead the Ws. – 10:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 118, Warriors 106. Sixers overcame Golden State’s blistering shooting start to win their fourth consecutive game on this homestand and move to 16-12. Embiid with 34-13-4. Harden with 27-5-9. Melton with 17-9-7.
Up next: Monday vs. Toronto. – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
34 PTS
13 REB
4 STL
Averaging over 38 PPG in December. pic.twitter.com/YdL1aILM3I – 10:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lol one of the Warriors was not prepared for Embiid to contest so aggressively and ended up freezing midair for an up-and-down travel right at the rim. – 9:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
That oop to Embiid should just about do it, as the Sixers rebounded from their early struggles with a solid second-half performance against the undermanned Warriors, and hold a 112-99 lead with 2:42 left. Embiid (34/13) and Harden (25/9) have both had strong offensive games. – 9:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 88, Warriors 81 at the end of the third. A get-right quarter for the Sixers, who led by as many as 12 in the period. Embiid has 29-12-4. Harden with 22 points and 4 assists. Melton with 15-8-6. Sixers have scored 16 points off 14 Warriors turnovers. – 9:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s the action Embiid had trouble with in Houston. Drives left from left elbow, wants to kick to right wing. Near turnover pic.twitter.com/Pjd0LZcQTc – 9:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Really nice dynamic between Embiid and Harden tonight. Kuminga took Harden to try to contain the ball, and Harden quickly tossed ball-handling duties to Embiid, who has taken the rock down the floor himself the last few trips and gotten the Sixers good looks. – 9:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid midway thru Q3 (25 mins):
25 PTS / 9 REB / 3 AST
8-14 fg / 2-2 3fg
The current NBA scoring leader (33.3 ppg) back at it again. – 9:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Warriors lead 57-55 at halftime.
James Harden and Joel Embiid each have 17 for Philly, while the rest of the roster has shot a combined 7-for-23.
The Warriors are shooting 50 percent overall and 11-for-20 from 3. – 8:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers, despite not playing all that inspired of basketball, have come most of the way back on this one, and trail by just two at the break 57-55.
Embiid and Harden each have 17 for the Sixers, with DiVincenzo’s 15 leading the way for the Warriors. – 8:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Warriors lead 57-55 at the half. Embiid and Harden lead all scorers with 17 points each. – 8:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Warriors 57, Sixers 55. Sixers let a Golden State team without Curry, Green and Wiggins shoot 50 percent from the floor and 11-of-20 from 3, led by Divincenzo’s 15 points on 5-of-6 from deep. Harden and Embiid both have 17 points. Sixers have 11 points off turnovers. – 8:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by a pair, 57-55, at halftime.
Embiid: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 17 PTS / 2 REB
Melton: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST – 8:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors need Kevon Looney to avoid a third foul in the last three minutes of this first half. Not sure they can afford him living in second half foul trouble vs Embiid/Harden without Draymond available. – 8:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Predictably, Embiid has Wiseman in hell. 3 fouls in 4 minutes for the former no. 2 overall pick. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors bench erupted after that Poole to Wiseman ATO pick-and-roll against Embiid led to a Wiseman dunk. Steph Curry grabbing at his left shoulder post celebration, had to calm himself. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors come out hot in a 38-point first quarter in Philadelphia. They got five 3s from Donte DiVincenzo, two late quarter 3s from Anthony Lamb to stretch lead, a couple Kuminga jumpers, a Ty Jerome floater over Joel Embiid. Lot of stuff falling. – 8:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid and Harden played the entire first quarter, Warriors are without Steph and Draymond, Harden went off for 15 on 8 shots and yet Sixers still trail Golden State 38-33 after 1.
The Warriors are shooting 9-12 from deep, with DiVincenzo (15 pts, 5-6 from 3) leading the way. – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Warriors 38, Sixers 33 at the end of the first. Sixers have largely weathered Golden State’s blistering start, led by Donte Divincenzo’s 15 points on 5-of-6 from 3. Harden has 15 points on 3-of-4 from long range. Embiid with 8-3-2. – 8:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell says Tyrese Maxey remains upbeat despite staying sidelined with foot injury inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another one (figuratively) bites the dust: Tobias Harris (back pain) is out tonight vs. Golden State. Matisse Thybulle will start alongside Harden-Melton-Tucker-Embiid. Klay Thompson is IN for the Warriors, but Curry, Green and Wiggins are all out. – 7:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘How will Tyrese Maxey remaining out with a fractured left foot impact the Philadelphia 76ers?’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN4765521261 – 4:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey has remained upbeat and positive despite dealing with this foot injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/six… via @SixersWire – 1:55 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover, the great @Jake Fischer joins me to discuss the (contrived/overhyped) NBA Trade Season, which teams/players we’ve got our eyes on and whether parity might mess it all up. We also go deep on his recent Joel Embiid piece.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 1:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“We have Joel Embiid and James (Harden). We’re not going to win the Olympics. But we can play at a great pace.”
How the Sixers define pace (hint: it’s more nuanced than possessions per game), and why they are hitting their stride right now inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 10:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
How will Tyrese Maxey remaining out with a fracture left foot impact the… youtu.be/XzZbFEoWCuQ via @YouTube – 12:20 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘How will Tyrese Maxey remaining out with a fractured left foot impact the Philadelphia 76ers?’ @devong975 and I discuss at Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN4765521261 – 12:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it,” Doc Rivers said. “So I would say he’s out at least, I don’t know, for at least a couple more weeks.”
#Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to be out ‘at least a couple more weeks.’
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 11:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to be out ‘at least a couple more weeks,’ Doc Rivers says inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
New Clap Your Hands podcast, where I discuss the Maxey injury news today and try to talk @EliotShorrParks off the ledge over the recent Embiid trade comments (everybody chill out, man)
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/joe… – 6:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A downer update from “Not An Actual Doctor” Rivers on Tyrese Maxey today, who the head coach expects to miss a couple more weeks of action.
Here’s a story on that and a refresher on the timeline/quotes on this injury: phillyvoice.com/tyrese-maxey-i… – 1:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s rehab: “He’s nowhere near where we thought.”
“Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it. So I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. And I’m making that up but I can’t imagine him playing any time in the next couple weeks.” – 1:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Expect #Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to be out ‘at least a couple more weeks,’ Doc Rivers says inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gave a tough injury update on Tyrese Maxey #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:45 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers on Maxey after today’s practice:
“He’s nowhere near where we thought.. whatever he has to do he’s nowhere near it. I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. I’m making that up but I can’t imagine him playing anytime in the next couple weeks” #Sixers – 12:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said he believes Tyrese Maxey will be out at least a couple more weeks. #Sixers – 12:15 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers mentioned that Tyrese Maxey was not able to practice today like he hoped. His educated guess is that Maxey will not be playing as soon as they hoped #Sixers – 12:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
This week’s Sixers mailbag has a simple lead question — should the Sixers start a three guard lineup when Maxey returns? phillyvoice.com/mailbag-should… – 11:07 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey should return to the floor sooner rather than later and Joel Embiid is excited to add him back to their offensive attack #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/14/joe… via @SixersWire – 5:18 PM
Lauren Rosen: Steve Kerr on @Joel Embiid: “Joel is really unique to the modern game. He reminds me of the guys who played when I played… He’s a handful, and you have to come in with a plan, and a backup plan… Otherwise he’ll just dominate the game. And he might do that anyway.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / December 16, 2022
Lauren Rosen: Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid’s abilities, regardless of opponent: “Joel’s got an advantage against anybody.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / December 16, 2022
“I’m getting traded to a situation where you got a guy in Joel Embiid, who in my opinion should have been the MVP and everything was geared toward Joel, everything was Joel, Joel, Joel,” Harden told me. “Which I get, that’s how they were playing the entire year, and so I was trying to fit in. It was never, like, ‘Here, you’re James Harden, this is how we want you to run the show.’ That’s the kind of role I was playing.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
Almost a week had passed since James Harden’s 2021-22 season had come to an end. He still wasn’t returning any calls – friends, family, even his manager and longtime friend Troy Payne. Payne has known Harden for years, so he understood that Harden reacts to year-ending losses by holing up in his Houston home and withdrawing from the world. But this … well, this was different. “He was broken,” one friend of Harden’s said. “It was bad. He was really hurting.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
Finally, around Day 10, Payne’s phone buzzed. Harden’s name flashed across the screen. He told Payne that he was hurting, physically but also emotionally, that the previous two years – multiple trades, multiple injuries, multiple playoff failures – had left him drained and deflated, that he was eager to put it all behind him. “The whole two years was a low point. I’ve never really had to deal with something like that,” Harden told me recently. “My body, mentally, physically … It was a lot going on. I mean, basketball is everything to me.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
Before we continue, Harden wanted to make something very clear: Any quote you read here was simply a response to a question and not him trying to make any sort of excuses, though he knows that’s how much of what he said is going to be interpreted. “It’s one reason I don’t really like doing interviews,” he said. “Because people will take the smallest thing that I say and basically screw it up and then it becomes a problem.” -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.