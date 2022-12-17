Kevin Durant on if he still wants to play in the Euroleague: 'I really doubt that happens'

Adam Laskaris: Kevin Durant to @Canyameridis71 on if he still wants to retire by playing his career out in Barcelona as he once told Serge Ibaka in 2019: “I was thinking about the end a little bit. I’d said something crazy. I love watching the EuroLeague… but I really doubt that happens.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie knocks down the first buzzer beater of his career. KD believes the Nets have found an identity. Brooklyn sweeps the Raptors 4-0. The good vibes continue to roll for a team that has now won 9 of 10. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:41 AM
Kyrie knocks down the first buzzer beater of his career. KD believes the Nets have found an identity. Brooklyn sweeps the Raptors 4-0. The good vibes continue to roll for a team that has now won 9 of 10. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:41 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
KD was asked about Scottie Barnes and following up a big rookie year. He’s a fan — “you got a got good one up here” — but has seen some guys have challenges in year 2: pic.twitter.com/RKlAy76FpK – 11:03 PM
KD was asked about Scottie Barnes and following up a big rookie year. He’s a fan — “you got a got good one up here” — but has seen some guys have challenges in year 2: pic.twitter.com/RKlAy76FpK – 11:03 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
One positive take away from tonight — aside from battling to the buzzer…..
Barnes.
He started slow’ish. But he got better & better as the night went on. And while KD got his, Barnes did too. He didn’t back down from Durant. He went at him. He looked every bit the part.
👏👏 – 10:36 PM
One positive take away from tonight — aside from battling to the buzzer…..
Barnes.
He started slow’ish. But he got better & better as the night went on. And while KD got his, Barnes did too. He didn’t back down from Durant. He went at him. He looked every bit the part.
👏👏 – 10:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s a big win with KD frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:28 PM
That’s a big win with KD frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot was initially drawn up for Kevin Durant, but KD said the Raptors were probably going to trap him, so they went with Irving for the win. #Netsworld – 10:13 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot was initially drawn up for Kevin Durant, but KD said the Raptors were probably going to trap him, so they went with Irving for the win. #Netsworld – 10:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s a big win with KD struggling and frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:05 PM
That’s a big win with KD struggling and frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:05 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Usually if you hold KD and Kyrie to five combined threes you’re going to win most of the time … that’s a tough one. Nets shot 74% on twos, including 81% in the paint. – 10:02 PM
Usually if you hold KD and Kyrie to five combined threes you’re going to win most of the time … that’s a tough one. Nets shot 74% on twos, including 81% in the paint. – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets beat the Raptors 119-116 on Kyrie Irving’s buzzer beater. Nic Claxton had a block party and Kevin Durant scored 28 despite foul issues. Nets have won five straight and head to Detroit on Sunday. – 10:00 PM
Nets beat the Raptors 119-116 on Kyrie Irving’s buzzer beater. Nic Claxton had a block party and Kevin Durant scored 28 despite foul issues. Nets have won five straight and head to Detroit on Sunday. – 10:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
scottie making clutch free throws late
relentlessly attacking the rim
jawing at kd
hopping and skipping around the court with joy
that’s all very familiar and been sorely missed – 9:56 PM
scottie making clutch free throws late
relentlessly attacking the rim
jawing at kd
hopping and skipping around the court with joy
that’s all very familiar and been sorely missed – 9:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving sets a screen on Kevin Durant. Durant floats the pass over to Irving. Irving shakes two defenders and gets to the rim — then rifles a pass to Yuta Watanabe, who drills a corner three to give the Nets a 116-114 lead with 14 seconds left in Q4. What a sequence. – 9:52 PM
Kyrie Irving sets a screen on Kevin Durant. Durant floats the pass over to Irving. Irving shakes two defenders and gets to the rim — then rifles a pass to Yuta Watanabe, who drills a corner three to give the Nets a 116-114 lead with 14 seconds left in Q4. What a sequence. – 9:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Can’t remember a game this season where KD was this frustrated with the whistles from start to finish. He can’t believe some of the fouls he’s been called for. Should be an interesting postgame discussion. – 9:50 PM
Can’t remember a game this season where KD was this frustrated with the whistles from start to finish. He can’t believe some of the fouls he’s been called for. Should be an interesting postgame discussion. – 9:50 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Kevin Durant gets a technical for reacting to Scottie Barnes taunting him? Really? He’s “Kevin Durant. Do you know who I am?” – 9:39 PM
Kevin Durant gets a technical for reacting to Scottie Barnes taunting him? Really? He’s “Kevin Durant. Do you know who I am?” – 9:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie giving it to KD and skipping off the floor like a kid who punked his big bro for the first time. Very 2021-22 moment. – 9:38 PM
Scottie giving it to KD and skipping off the floor like a kid who punked his big bro for the first time. Very 2021-22 moment. – 9:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD just got a T — that was really weak. It looked like he might have said a little something to Barnes after that last play, but a T in that situation?
The Nets’ bench is in disbelief. – 9:38 PM
KD just got a T — that was really weak. It looked like he might have said a little something to Barnes after that last play, but a T in that situation?
The Nets’ bench is in disbelief. – 9:38 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The Raps were bending but not breaking. Their 18 point lead (w/ 1:17 to go in q2) was cut to 1 in q3. But TOR held off Brooklyn. Then the Nets tied it. The Raps took the lead back. And now, after back to back buckets from Durant & Watanabe, the Nets lead 79-76.
It’s a 35-14 run – 9:16 PM
The Raps were bending but not breaking. Their 18 point lead (w/ 1:17 to go in q2) was cut to 1 in q3. But TOR held off Brooklyn. Then the Nets tied it. The Raps took the lead back. And now, after back to back buckets from Durant & Watanabe, the Nets lead 79-76.
It’s a 35-14 run – 9:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Strong 3rd quarter from the Nets. They’ve come back from a 10 point halftime deficit, they have really tightened things up defensively holding the Raptors to 14 points in 9 minutes. Nic Claxton having a good night — 5/5 from the field and a career high 6 blocks. KD is 7/9 for 21 – 9:14 PM
Strong 3rd quarter from the Nets. They’ve come back from a 10 point halftime deficit, they have really tightened things up defensively holding the Raptors to 14 points in 9 minutes. Nic Claxton having a good night — 5/5 from the field and a career high 6 blocks. KD is 7/9 for 21 – 9:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant (21 points) gives Brooklyn the lead, and that Watanabe finish on the 3-on-2 break makes it 79-76. #Nets on an extended 35-14 run. – 9:13 PM
Kevin Durant (21 points) gives Brooklyn the lead, and that Watanabe finish on the 3-on-2 break makes it 79-76. #Nets on an extended 35-14 run. – 9:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It took Brooklyn 9 minutes of game time to erase the Raptors’ 18-point lead. Durant puts the Nets on top by 1. Watanabe gives them a 3-point lead moments later. – 9:13 PM
It took Brooklyn 9 minutes of game time to erase the Raptors’ 18-point lead. Durant puts the Nets on top by 1. Watanabe gives them a 3-point lead moments later. – 9:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Is this the same Scottie Barnes that was untouchable for Kevin Durant? – 9:01 PM
Is this the same Scottie Barnes that was untouchable for Kevin Durant? – 9:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points at half:
25 — Fred VanVleet
24 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/VqqS91ZIOV – 8:36 PM
Points at half:
25 — Fred VanVleet
24 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/VqqS91ZIOV – 8:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps screw up the last minute, but lead 62-52 in a very good first half from them. VanVleet has 25, Durant has 15. – 8:35 PM
Raps screw up the last minute, but lead 62-52 in a very good first half from them. VanVleet has 25, Durant has 15. – 8:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Rumour: Nets nixed KD to Raptors because Toronto insisted on Yuta as part of deal. – 8:34 PM
Rumour: Nets nixed KD to Raptors because Toronto insisted on Yuta as part of deal. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn putting out a lineup without KD, Kyrie, or Simmons is an interesting decision. – 8:23 PM
Jacque Vaughn putting out a lineup without KD, Kyrie, or Simmons is an interesting decision. – 8:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great start. VanVleet (12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3P) picked up where he left off vs Sacramento. Siakam did a pretty good job on KD, who still had 7 pts because he’s KD. And hey, the Raps even have a 9-3 advantage from 3-point range. 29-19 lead. – 8:07 PM
Great start. VanVleet (12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3P) picked up where he left off vs Sacramento. Siakam did a pretty good job on KD, who still had 7 pts because he’s KD. And hey, the Raps even have a 9-3 advantage from 3-point range. 29-19 lead. – 8:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam takes some really um, silly fouls. Reaching in on KD at halfcourt is an example. Keep that in mind if everyone’s mad when he picks up his 5th on a charge in 3Q. he has two in 1Q & is vulnurable if Nets want to target him. Anyway, Raps lead 29-19 – 8:07 PM
Pascal Siakam takes some really um, silly fouls. Reaching in on KD at halfcourt is an example. Keep that in mind if everyone’s mad when he picks up his 5th on a charge in 3Q. he has two in 1Q & is vulnurable if Nets want to target him. Anyway, Raps lead 29-19 – 8:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Siakam, who is busting his butt guarding Durant, gets his second PF 40 feet from the basket on an ill-advised reach – 8:05 PM
Siakam, who is busting his butt guarding Durant, gets his second PF 40 feet from the basket on an ill-advised reach – 8:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD was really frustrated after that last whistle. He thought he played solid defense on Siakam but still got called for a foul — then spent 30 seconds going into the timeout talking to the official about where his arms were defensively. – 7:57 PM
KD was really frustrated after that last whistle. He thought he played solid defense on Siakam but still got called for a foul — then spent 30 seconds going into the timeout talking to the official about where his arms were defensively. – 7:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
So Vaughn continues to go with O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Nets starters tonight at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
So Vaughn continues to go with O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton tonight at the #Raptors. Seth Curry will be available off the bench. – 7:03 PM
#Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton tonight at the #Raptors. Seth Curry will be available off the bench. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden told @Yaron Weitzman a lack of structure is why he requested a trade from the Nets.
“The following summer, the other superstar there [Kevin Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”
#NetsWorld
trib.al/BuznL0D – 5:54 PM
James Harden told @Yaron Weitzman a lack of structure is why he requested a trade from the Nets.
“The following summer, the other superstar there [Kevin Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”
#NetsWorld
trib.al/BuznL0D – 5:54 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
With unofficial NBA trading season now underway, are you asking about DeMar? Zach? Vooch? Barkley? AD? KD? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3W3Hish – 4:11 PM
With unofficial NBA trading season now underway, are you asking about DeMar? Zach? Vooch? Barkley? AD? KD? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3W3Hish – 4:11 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan scored 41 points. It was his first of 40 straight 25-point games, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:
106 – Chamberlain
47 – Robertson
41 – Durant
40 – Jordan
40 – Jordan
40 – James Harden
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
📅On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan scored 41 points. It was his first of 40 straight 25-point games, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:
106 – Chamberlain
47 – Robertson
41 – Durant
40 – Jordan
40 – Jordan
40 – James Harden
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/16/dur… – 1:42 PM
Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/16/dur… – 1:42 PM
More on this storyline
This was five days before the Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. It was also four months after Durant had asked to be traded. “I just feel like,” Harden continued, “internally, things weren’t what I expected when I was trying to get traded there. I think everybody knows that. And I knew people were going to talk and say, ‘You quit’ and all that stuff, but then the following summer, the other superstar there [Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?” -via FoxSports.com / December 17, 2022
In the ultimate pie-in-the-sky scenario, the Lakers have interest in Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal if any of the three stars were to become available. -via The Athletic / December 17, 2022
The play was originally drawn up for Nets star forward Kevin Durant, but Durant told Nets coach Jacque Vaughn to switch it to Irving as the team was coming out of its final timeout. “He was already cooking, so I didn’t want to get in his way,” Durant said after the game. “We kept finding him late in the game. He made some big shots, and I was just like, ‘Jacque, I think Ky should take this one.'” -via ESPN / December 17, 2022
Main Rumors, Euroleague, Spain, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Brooklyn Nets, FC Barcelona, Milwaukee Bucks
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.