Kevin Durant on if he still wants to play in the Euroleague: 'I really doubt that happens'

This was five days before the Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. It was also four months after Durant had asked to be traded. “I just feel like,” Harden continued, “internally, things weren’t what I expected when I was trying to get traded there. I think everybody knows that. And I knew people were going to talk and say, ‘You quit’ and all that stuff, but then the following summer, the other superstar there [Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?” -via FoxSports.com / December 17, 2022