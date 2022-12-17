Kostas Antetokounmpo Turkey bound

Kostas Antetokounmpo has agreed in principle with Fenerbahce Beko and will be signing with the Turkish powerhouse to return to EuroLeague. Eurohoops can confirm that there’s a deal in place between Antetokounmpo and Fener that will bring the Greek forward/center back to Europe after his short stint with the Chicago Bulls. SDNA first reported about the signing.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo nearing a EuroLeague return after reaching a verbal agreement with Fenerbahce 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2KkIj5qYG – 8:36 AM
Kostas Antetokounmpo nearing a EuroLeague return after reaching a verbal agreement with Fenerbahce 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2KkIj5qYG – 8:36 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo. – 5:41 PM
The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo. – 5:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo is now a free agent 🧐
Giannis’ brother and Chicago Bulls went separate ways:
basketnews.com/news-182532-bu… – 5:25 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo is now a free agent 🧐
Giannis’ brother and Chicago Bulls went separate ways:
basketnews.com/news-182532-bu… – 5:25 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Kostas Antetokounmpo is a free agent
Three EuroLeague clubs are interested in the Greek big man
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:16 PM
BREAKING: Kostas Antetokounmpo is a free agent
Three EuroLeague clubs are interested in the Greek big man
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract and. – 5:09 PM
Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract and. – 5:09 PM
More on this storyline
Christos Tsaltas: The Chicago Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo. The Greek big man is expected to sign with Fenerbahce and he will team up with Greek national team head coach, Dimitris Itoudis in Istanbul, as @SdnaGr reported. #BullsNation #FenerbahceBeko -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / December 16, 2022
The Chicago Bulls announced that they waived forward/center Kostas Antetokounmpo. The Greek big man has been attracting the interest of several EuroLeague sides, including Panathinaikos Athens, Fenerbahce Beko and Maccabi Tel Aviv. -via EuroHoops.net / December 16, 2022
Shams Charania: Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.