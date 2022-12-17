Lakers dreaming about Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal

In the ultimate pie-in-the-sky scenario, the Lakers have interest in Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal if any of the three stars were to become available.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie knocks down the first buzzer beater of his career. KD believes the Nets have found an identity. Brooklyn sweeps the Raptors 4-0. The good vibes continue to roll for a team that has now won 9 of 10. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:41 AM
Kyrie knocks down the first buzzer beater of his career. KD believes the Nets have found an identity. Brooklyn sweeps the Raptors 4-0. The good vibes continue to roll for a team that has now won 9 of 10. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:41 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
KD was asked about Scottie Barnes and following up a big rookie year. He’s a fan — “you got a got good one up here” — but has seen some guys have challenges in year 2: pic.twitter.com/RKlAy76FpK – 11:03 PM
KD was asked about Scottie Barnes and following up a big rookie year. He’s a fan — “you got a got good one up here” — but has seen some guys have challenges in year 2: pic.twitter.com/RKlAy76FpK – 11:03 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
One positive take away from tonight — aside from battling to the buzzer…..
Barnes.
He started slow’ish. But he got better & better as the night went on. And while KD got his, Barnes did too. He didn’t back down from Durant. He went at him. He looked every bit the part.
👏👏 – 10:36 PM
One positive take away from tonight — aside from battling to the buzzer…..
Barnes.
He started slow’ish. But he got better & better as the night went on. And while KD got his, Barnes did too. He didn’t back down from Durant. He went at him. He looked every bit the part.
👏👏 – 10:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s a big win with KD frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:28 PM
That’s a big win with KD frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot was initially drawn up for Kevin Durant, but KD said the Raptors were probably going to trap him, so they went with Irving for the win. #Netsworld – 10:13 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot was initially drawn up for Kevin Durant, but KD said the Raptors were probably going to trap him, so they went with Irving for the win. #Netsworld – 10:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s a big win with KD struggling and frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:05 PM
That’s a big win with KD struggling and frustrated down the stretch.
Yuta Watanabe comes up huge as a role player. KD’s co-star in Kyrie picks him up as the go-to option.
That’s the kind of win Durant needed at points last season but rarely got. – 10:05 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Usually if you hold KD and Kyrie to five combined threes you’re going to win most of the time … that’s a tough one. Nets shot 74% on twos, including 81% in the paint. – 10:02 PM
Usually if you hold KD and Kyrie to five combined threes you’re going to win most of the time … that’s a tough one. Nets shot 74% on twos, including 81% in the paint. – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets beat the Raptors 119-116 on Kyrie Irving’s buzzer beater. Nic Claxton had a block party and Kevin Durant scored 28 despite foul issues. Nets have won five straight and head to Detroit on Sunday. – 10:00 PM
Nets beat the Raptors 119-116 on Kyrie Irving’s buzzer beater. Nic Claxton had a block party and Kevin Durant scored 28 despite foul issues. Nets have won five straight and head to Detroit on Sunday. – 10:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
scottie making clutch free throws late
relentlessly attacking the rim
jawing at kd
hopping and skipping around the court with joy
that’s all very familiar and been sorely missed – 9:56 PM
scottie making clutch free throws late
relentlessly attacking the rim
jawing at kd
hopping and skipping around the court with joy
that’s all very familiar and been sorely missed – 9:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving sets a screen on Kevin Durant. Durant floats the pass over to Irving. Irving shakes two defenders and gets to the rim — then rifles a pass to Yuta Watanabe, who drills a corner three to give the Nets a 116-114 lead with 14 seconds left in Q4. What a sequence. – 9:52 PM
Kyrie Irving sets a screen on Kevin Durant. Durant floats the pass over to Irving. Irving shakes two defenders and gets to the rim — then rifles a pass to Yuta Watanabe, who drills a corner three to give the Nets a 116-114 lead with 14 seconds left in Q4. What a sequence. – 9:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Can’t remember a game this season where KD was this frustrated with the whistles from start to finish. He can’t believe some of the fouls he’s been called for. Should be an interesting postgame discussion. – 9:50 PM
Can’t remember a game this season where KD was this frustrated with the whistles from start to finish. He can’t believe some of the fouls he’s been called for. Should be an interesting postgame discussion. – 9:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
That’s Dame’s first missed free throw since he returned from the soleus strain – 9:40 PM
That’s Dame’s first missed free throw since he returned from the soleus strain – 9:40 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Kevin Durant gets a technical for reacting to Scottie Barnes taunting him? Really? He’s “Kevin Durant. Do you know who I am?” – 9:39 PM
Kevin Durant gets a technical for reacting to Scottie Barnes taunting him? Really? He’s “Kevin Durant. Do you know who I am?” – 9:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie giving it to KD and skipping off the floor like a kid who punked his big bro for the first time. Very 2021-22 moment. – 9:38 PM
Scottie giving it to KD and skipping off the floor like a kid who punked his big bro for the first time. Very 2021-22 moment. – 9:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD just got a T — that was really weak. It looked like he might have said a little something to Barnes after that last play, but a T in that situation?
The Nets’ bench is in disbelief. – 9:38 PM
KD just got a T — that was really weak. It looked like he might have said a little something to Barnes after that last play, but a T in that situation?
The Nets’ bench is in disbelief. – 9:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Since we’re been focusing on Dame passing Clyde in scoring, might as well point out he’s now less than 300 attempts away from passing Clyde for free throw attempts (he’s already No. 1 in made free throws) – 9:36 PM
Since we’re been focusing on Dame passing Clyde in scoring, might as well point out he’s now less than 300 attempts away from passing Clyde for free throw attempts (he’s already No. 1 in made free throws) – 9:36 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The Raps were bending but not breaking. Their 18 point lead (w/ 1:17 to go in q2) was cut to 1 in q3. But TOR held off Brooklyn. Then the Nets tied it. The Raps took the lead back. And now, after back to back buckets from Durant & Watanabe, the Nets lead 79-76.
It’s a 35-14 run – 9:16 PM
The Raps were bending but not breaking. Their 18 point lead (w/ 1:17 to go in q2) was cut to 1 in q3. But TOR held off Brooklyn. Then the Nets tied it. The Raps took the lead back. And now, after back to back buckets from Durant & Watanabe, the Nets lead 79-76.
It’s a 35-14 run – 9:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Strong 3rd quarter from the Nets. They’ve come back from a 10 point halftime deficit, they have really tightened things up defensively holding the Raptors to 14 points in 9 minutes. Nic Claxton having a good night — 5/5 from the field and a career high 6 blocks. KD is 7/9 for 21 – 9:14 PM
Strong 3rd quarter from the Nets. They’ve come back from a 10 point halftime deficit, they have really tightened things up defensively holding the Raptors to 14 points in 9 minutes. Nic Claxton having a good night — 5/5 from the field and a career high 6 blocks. KD is 7/9 for 21 – 9:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant (21 points) gives Brooklyn the lead, and that Watanabe finish on the 3-on-2 break makes it 79-76. #Nets on an extended 35-14 run. – 9:13 PM
Kevin Durant (21 points) gives Brooklyn the lead, and that Watanabe finish on the 3-on-2 break makes it 79-76. #Nets on an extended 35-14 run. – 9:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It took Brooklyn 9 minutes of game time to erase the Raptors’ 18-point lead. Durant puts the Nets on top by 1. Watanabe gives them a 3-point lead moments later. – 9:13 PM
It took Brooklyn 9 minutes of game time to erase the Raptors’ 18-point lead. Durant puts the Nets on top by 1. Watanabe gives them a 3-point lead moments later. – 9:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Is this the same Scottie Barnes that was untouchable for Kevin Durant? – 9:01 PM
Is this the same Scottie Barnes that was untouchable for Kevin Durant? – 9:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points at half:
25 — Fred VanVleet
24 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/VqqS91ZIOV – 8:36 PM
Points at half:
25 — Fred VanVleet
24 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/VqqS91ZIOV – 8:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps screw up the last minute, but lead 62-52 in a very good first half from them. VanVleet has 25, Durant has 15. – 8:35 PM
Raps screw up the last minute, but lead 62-52 in a very good first half from them. VanVleet has 25, Durant has 15. – 8:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Rumour: Nets nixed KD to Raptors because Toronto insisted on Yuta as part of deal. – 8:34 PM
Rumour: Nets nixed KD to Raptors because Toronto insisted on Yuta as part of deal. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn putting out a lineup without KD, Kyrie, or Simmons is an interesting decision. – 8:23 PM
Jacque Vaughn putting out a lineup without KD, Kyrie, or Simmons is an interesting decision. – 8:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great start. VanVleet (12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3P) picked up where he left off vs Sacramento. Siakam did a pretty good job on KD, who still had 7 pts because he’s KD. And hey, the Raps even have a 9-3 advantage from 3-point range. 29-19 lead. – 8:07 PM
Great start. VanVleet (12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3P) picked up where he left off vs Sacramento. Siakam did a pretty good job on KD, who still had 7 pts because he’s KD. And hey, the Raps even have a 9-3 advantage from 3-point range. 29-19 lead. – 8:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam takes some really um, silly fouls. Reaching in on KD at halfcourt is an example. Keep that in mind if everyone’s mad when he picks up his 5th on a charge in 3Q. he has two in 1Q & is vulnurable if Nets want to target him. Anyway, Raps lead 29-19 – 8:07 PM
Pascal Siakam takes some really um, silly fouls. Reaching in on KD at halfcourt is an example. Keep that in mind if everyone’s mad when he picks up his 5th on a charge in 3Q. he has two in 1Q & is vulnurable if Nets want to target him. Anyway, Raps lead 29-19 – 8:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Siakam, who is busting his butt guarding Durant, gets his second PF 40 feet from the basket on an ill-advised reach – 8:05 PM
Siakam, who is busting his butt guarding Durant, gets his second PF 40 feet from the basket on an ill-advised reach – 8:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD was really frustrated after that last whistle. He thought he played solid defense on Siakam but still got called for a foul — then spent 30 seconds going into the timeout talking to the official about where his arms were defensively. – 7:57 PM
KD was really frustrated after that last whistle. He thought he played solid defense on Siakam but still got called for a foul — then spent 30 seconds going into the timeout talking to the official about where his arms were defensively. – 7:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards at Clippers injury report
– Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) is available
– Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) remains questionable
Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) both remain out, but progressing – 7:32 PM
Wizards at Clippers injury report
– Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) is available
– Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) remains questionable
Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) both remain out, but progressing – 7:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
So Vaughn continues to go with O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Nets starters tonight at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
So Vaughn continues to go with O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton tonight at the #Raptors. Seth Curry will be available off the bench. – 7:03 PM
#Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton tonight at the #Raptors. Seth Curry will be available off the bench. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden told @Yaron Weitzman a lack of structure is why he requested a trade from the Nets.
“The following summer, the other superstar there [Kevin Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”
#NetsWorld
trib.al/BuznL0D – 5:54 PM
James Harden told @Yaron Weitzman a lack of structure is why he requested a trade from the Nets.
“The following summer, the other superstar there [Kevin Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”
#NetsWorld
trib.al/BuznL0D – 5:54 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play tomorrow against the Clippers after missing one game with low back tightness, Wes Unseld Jr. said.
Bradley Beal was a full practice participant but his availability tomorrow is tbd. – 4:15 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play tomorrow against the Clippers after missing one game with low back tightness, Wes Unseld Jr. said.
Bradley Beal was a full practice participant but his availability tomorrow is tbd. – 4:15 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
With unofficial NBA trading season now underway, are you asking about DeMar? Zach? Vooch? Barkley? AD? KD? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3W3Hish – 4:11 PM
With unofficial NBA trading season now underway, are you asking about DeMar? Zach? Vooch? Barkley? AD? KD? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3W3Hish – 4:11 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan scored 41 points. It was his first of 40 straight 25-point games, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:
106 – Chamberlain
47 – Robertson
41 – Durant
40 – Jordan
40 – Jordan
40 – James Harden
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
📅On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan scored 41 points. It was his first of 40 straight 25-point games, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:
106 – Chamberlain
47 – Robertson
41 – Durant
40 – Jordan
40 – Jordan
40 – James Harden
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/16/dur… – 1:42 PM
Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/16/dur… – 1:42 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Shoutout to @complex for the @MoveInsoles love in their best style releases guide this week.
https://t.co/DQv6LlJY7X pic.twitter.com/yElpH3Nljr – 12:37 PM
Shoutout to @complex for the @MoveInsoles love in their best style releases guide this week.
https://t.co/DQv6LlJY7X pic.twitter.com/yElpH3Nljr – 12:37 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bol Bol has been one of the NBA’s biggest revelations this year, a 7-2 anomaly in a league of outliers. He does things that don’t make sense.
Kevin Durant: “He’s unique.”
Wrote about the Bol Bol experience and why he’s flourishing with the Orlando Magic. theathletic.com/3994907/2022/1… – 12:11 PM
Bol Bol has been one of the NBA’s biggest revelations this year, a 7-2 anomaly in a league of outliers. He does things that don’t make sense.
Kevin Durant: “He’s unique.”
Wrote about the Bol Bol experience and why he’s flourishing with the Orlando Magic. theathletic.com/3994907/2022/1… – 12:11 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka LOVES to play POR. Last 6: 5 w/37+ pts (inc 43 in 1st game this yr) The other, a 15-10-15 TD. Dame LOVES to play vs Mavs. 26+ in 16 of his last 17 vs DAL (29-12 assists in 1st meeting this yr). They meet again tonight @PeasRadio pre at 7, Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 11:48 AM
Luka LOVES to play POR. Last 6: 5 w/37+ pts (inc 43 in 1st game this yr) The other, a 15-10-15 TD. Dame LOVES to play vs Mavs. 26+ in 16 of his last 17 vs DAL (29-12 assists in 1st meeting this yr). They meet again tonight @PeasRadio pre at 7, Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 11:48 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most 3-pointers, 2-day span:
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
18 – Steph, 2013
17 – Steph, 2019
17 – Kyrie, 2015
Most 3-pointers, 2-game span:
22 – Steph, 2016
21 – Steph, 2021
21 – Steph, 2021
20 – Steph, 2017
20 – Harden, 2019
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
19 – Dame, 2020
19 – Steph, 2019 – 10:01 AM
Most 3-pointers, 2-day span:
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
18 – Steph, 2013
17 – Steph, 2019
17 – Kyrie, 2015
Most 3-pointers, 2-game span:
22 – Steph, 2016
21 – Steph, 2021
21 – Steph, 2021
20 – Steph, 2017
20 – Harden, 2019
19 – Tyler Herro, 2022
19 – Dame, 2020
19 – Steph, 2019 – 10:01 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣New POD
📋 MAILBAG, PART 2
Beal/Wizards (3:01)
Pacers (8:47)
Fringe contenders (10:20)
Caleb Martin (16:15)
Pelicans (21:34)
Suns (31:43)
Lonzo (37:20)
Raptors (51:01)
🎧 https://t.co/j6s1YxDAZs
🍎 https://t.co/SmGFKhUmM5
✳️ https://t.co/Pm7mYlxn2c
📺 https://t.co/2jYrjNr6sn pic.twitter.com/w5d2DxDwKq – 6:36 PM
🗣New POD
📋 MAILBAG, PART 2
Beal/Wizards (3:01)
Pacers (8:47)
Fringe contenders (10:20)
Caleb Martin (16:15)
Pelicans (21:34)
Suns (31:43)
Lonzo (37:20)
Raptors (51:01)
🎧 https://t.co/j6s1YxDAZs
🍎 https://t.co/SmGFKhUmM5
✳️ https://t.co/Pm7mYlxn2c
📺 https://t.co/2jYrjNr6sn pic.twitter.com/w5d2DxDwKq – 6:36 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
From circling shoes I wanted in Eastbay when I was kid, to picking out shoes for my game day fits now…sneakers have always been a big part of my life. 👟
Excited to help y’all elevate the experience of your favorite retro and casual kicks with @moveinsoles new All Day insoles. pic.twitter.com/1GBMNWZi76 – 5:24 PM
From circling shoes I wanted in Eastbay when I was kid, to picking out shoes for my game day fits now…sneakers have always been a big part of my life. 👟
Excited to help y’all elevate the experience of your favorite retro and casual kicks with @moveinsoles new All Day insoles. pic.twitter.com/1GBMNWZi76 – 5:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today Topics: Knicks 5 game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), KD, Dame Lillard and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniZnrv pic.twitter.com/FkXYPMcFf1 – 4:08 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today Topics: Knicks 5 game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), KD, Dame Lillard and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniZnrv pic.twitter.com/FkXYPMcFf1 – 4:08 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
The Portland Trail Blazers are 11-3 in games that Damian Lillard starts and finishes. – 1:59 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers are 11-3 in games that Damian Lillard starts and finishes. – 1:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s @Damian Lillard Time on the 12th edition of The Brief Case podcast. Dame’s thoughts on his play since returning from injury and the prospect of passing Clyde Drexler as the @Portland Trail Blazers all-time scorer. Also: Blazers have covered six-straight games! bit.ly/3iVkJqQ – 11:58 AM
It’s @Damian Lillard Time on the 12th edition of The Brief Case podcast. Dame’s thoughts on his play since returning from injury and the prospect of passing Clyde Drexler as the @Portland Trail Blazers all-time scorer. Also: Blazers have covered six-straight games! bit.ly/3iVkJqQ – 11:58 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s top seven 3-point shooters:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Anfernee Simons
5. Klay Thompson
6. Andrew Wiggins
7. Buddy Hield
Qualified players ranked by 3-Point Efficiency, which is a @CerebroSports statistic blending 3P% and volume. pic.twitter.com/zJAG1YSm3u – 11:36 AM
The NBA’s top seven 3-point shooters:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Anfernee Simons
5. Klay Thompson
6. Andrew Wiggins
7. Buddy Hield
Qualified players ranked by 3-Point Efficiency, which is a @CerebroSports statistic blending 3P% and volume. pic.twitter.com/zJAG1YSm3u – 11:36 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New 📺 on the Spurs’ 3-game winning streak ending to due to Dame and Portland: youtu.be/9qIRAegnK-o
– Blazers take advantage of Spurs being without Poeltl and Collins
– Keldon continues to attack the inside efficiently
– The 3-point gap between the two teams – 12:15 AM
New 📺 on the Spurs’ 3-game winning streak ending to due to Dame and Portland: youtu.be/9qIRAegnK-o
– Blazers take advantage of Spurs being without Poeltl and Collins
– Keldon continues to attack the inside efficiently
– The 3-point gap between the two teams – 12:15 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson on what the Spurs can learn from guarding a player like Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/S33UuswYFz – 12:13 AM
Keldon Johnson on what the Spurs can learn from guarding a player like Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/S33UuswYFz – 12:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Through 3 quarters Monday night, Damian Lillard had 11 3s vs Timberwolves.
Clippers are only 10/36 3s. But they made 5 3s in the 3rd quarter and went on 11-1 run to take 67-65 lead.
Paul George close to a triple-double (13/9/9). Let’s see if he and Leonard close strong. – 11:57 PM
Through 3 quarters Monday night, Damian Lillard had 11 3s vs Timberwolves.
Clippers are only 10/36 3s. But they made 5 3s in the 3rd quarter and went on 11-1 run to take 67-65 lead.
Paul George close to a triple-double (13/9/9). Let’s see if he and Leonard close strong. – 11:57 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard on the Blazers back-to-back games this weekend at Dallas and Houston.
“I’m playing both.”
Could Lillard break Clyde Drexler’s franchise scoring record in Houston? He needs 70 points after scoring 37 during Wednesday’s 128-112 win at San Antonio.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/t4oPorWcVw – 10:58 PM
Damian Lillard on the Blazers back-to-back games this weekend at Dallas and Houston.
“I’m playing both.”
Could Lillard break Clyde Drexler’s franchise scoring record in Houston? He needs 70 points after scoring 37 during Wednesday’s 128-112 win at San Antonio.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/t4oPorWcVw – 10:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said facing the Blazers and red-hot Dame Lillard was a good learning experience for his young guys:
“They got a good education, especially Jeremy trying to guard Lillard a little bit. Even (for) Tre, and nobody works harder than Tre. It was a good education game.” – 10:30 PM
Pop said facing the Blazers and red-hot Dame Lillard was a good learning experience for his young guys:
“They got a good education, especially Jeremy trying to guard Lillard a little bit. Even (for) Tre, and nobody works harder than Tre. It was a good education game.” – 10:30 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Damian Lillard with 37 points and eight assists to lead Portland to 128-112 win at San Antonio Over his last four games: 37.8 points while shooting 50.7 percent from 3. He is now 70 points from passing Clyde Drexler as the Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. – 10:29 PM
Damian Lillard with 37 points and eight assists to lead Portland to 128-112 win at San Antonio Over his last four games: 37.8 points while shooting 50.7 percent from 3. He is now 70 points from passing Clyde Drexler as the Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. – 10:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame tonight:
37 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
2 STL
7 3P
How many point guards are better right now? pic.twitter.com/QKP4xO9M3b – 10:19 PM
Dame tonight:
37 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
2 STL
7 3P
How many point guards are better right now? pic.twitter.com/QKP4xO9M3b – 10:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame last 4 games:
40 points | 9 threes
36 points | 3 threes
38 points | 11 threes
37 points | 7 threes
Does anybody have the time? pic.twitter.com/tEvZajqOpD – 10:17 PM
Dame last 4 games:
40 points | 9 threes
36 points | 3 threes
38 points | 11 threes
37 points | 7 threes
Does anybody have the time? pic.twitter.com/tEvZajqOpD – 10:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with a layup for his 36th and 37th points of the game and that should just about do it with Portland leading 119-103 with 3:14 to play. – 10:12 PM
Dame with a layup for his 36th and 37th points of the game and that should just about do it with Portland leading 119-103 with 3:14 to play. – 10:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Beal-less, Porzing-less, losers of seven-in-a-row Wizards are up 60-55 on Denver with 4:43 left in the second quarter. Wiz shooting 59% and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Monte/Will feeling it. #Nuggets turnovers mounting. – 9:57 PM
The Beal-less, Porzing-less, losers of seven-in-a-row Wizards are up 60-55 on Denver with 4:43 left in the second quarter. Wiz shooting 59% and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Monte/Will feeling it. #Nuggets turnovers mounting. – 9:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, that’s 46 points per game between the Wizards’ top-2 scorers, Washington has 60 points with 4:43 left in the 2nd. Another disastrous defensive effort from the Nuggets so far. – 9:57 PM
Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, that’s 46 points per game between the Wizards’ top-2 scorers, Washington has 60 points with 4:43 left in the 2nd. Another disastrous defensive effort from the Nuggets so far. – 9:57 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
It might not have made a huge difference in the outcome, but I would have liked to have seen Romeo Langford (ankle) defend Damian Lillard tonight. Just for kicks. – 9:56 PM
It might not have made a huge difference in the outcome, but I would have liked to have seen Romeo Langford (ankle) defend Damian Lillard tonight. Just for kicks. – 9:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Blazers by 8
Spurs take the 3Q 32-24
Keldon 21 pts
Doug 14 pts
Devin 13 pts
KBD 12 pts
Dame 35 pts
Simons 20 pts
Grant 14 pts
Nurkic 11 pts
POR +15 from three pic.twitter.com/x1Rzn964g8 – 9:50 PM
3Q: Blazers by 8
Spurs take the 3Q 32-24
Keldon 21 pts
Doug 14 pts
Devin 13 pts
KBD 12 pts
Dame 35 pts
Simons 20 pts
Grant 14 pts
Nurkic 11 pts
POR +15 from three pic.twitter.com/x1Rzn964g8 – 9:50 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have this thing back to single digits. I don’t necessarily expect them to defend well enough to keep the rally going + Blazers have Dame but it’s something. – 9:35 PM
The Spurs have this thing back to single digits. I don’t necessarily expect them to defend well enough to keep the rally going + Blazers have Dame but it’s something. – 9:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
27 points for Dame not even midway through the 3Q pic.twitter.com/Dhuv3bdich – 9:30 PM
27 points for Dame not even midway through the 3Q pic.twitter.com/Dhuv3bdich – 9:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Blazers by 16
POR takes the 2Q 34-29
POR shot 14/16 in the paint (88% accuracy)
KBD 12 pts
Keldon/Doug 11 pts
Dame 22 pts
Simons 15 pts
Grant 14 pts
POR +15 from the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/1D21p0octM – 9:09 PM
Half: Blazers by 16
POR takes the 2Q 34-29
POR shot 14/16 in the paint (88% accuracy)
KBD 12 pts
Keldon/Doug 11 pts
Dame 22 pts
Simons 15 pts
Grant 14 pts
POR +15 from the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/1D21p0octM – 9:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Damian Lillard has scored 20 points in 26 of the past 29 meetings vs. the Spurs, including past 12 in a row.
He has 22 tonight. It is almost halftime, but not quite. – 9:04 PM
Damian Lillard has scored 20 points in 26 of the past 29 meetings vs. the Spurs, including past 12 in a row.
He has 22 tonight. It is almost halftime, but not quite. – 9:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame’s not taking it easy out there, but it sure hasn’t looked very hard tonight – 9:00 PM
Dame’s not taking it easy out there, but it sure hasn’t looked very hard tonight – 9:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Taj Gibson
Will Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM
Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Taj Gibson
Will Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard and Simons are a combined 13 of 19 from the field for 31 points. Blazers up 61-47 in the 2nd. – 8:57 PM
Lillard and Simons are a combined 13 of 19 from the field for 31 points. Blazers up 61-47 in the 2nd. – 8:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 11
Blazers score 39 in opening quarter
KBD/Doug 8 pts each
Dame 12 pts
Simons 9 pts
POR winning mid-range, 3PT line, FT line pic.twitter.com/mSvEQgwnsE – 8:39 PM
1Q: Spurs by 11
Blazers score 39 in opening quarter
KBD/Doug 8 pts each
Dame 12 pts
Simons 9 pts
POR winning mid-range, 3PT line, FT line pic.twitter.com/mSvEQgwnsE – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail Blazers 39-28 after 1Q. Portland had the NBA’s hottest offense coming in, and it’s still sizzling. Dame has 12 early points and Blazers shooting 65 percent. – 8:36 PM
Spurs trail Blazers 39-28 after 1Q. Portland had the NBA’s hottest offense coming in, and it’s still sizzling. Dame has 12 early points and Blazers shooting 65 percent. – 8:36 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Came up with a #SameGameParlay to ride the possibly-about-to-get-hot Blazers tonight. Just need 3 threes from Dame, 6+ rebs from Hart and a Portland win in SA… +106 right now on @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/pBgWrXczDq – 7:59 PM
Came up with a #SameGameParlay to ride the possibly-about-to-get-hot Blazers tonight. Just need 3 threes from Dame, 6+ rebs from Hart and a Portland win in SA… +106 right now on @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/pBgWrXczDq – 7:59 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) and Bradley Beal (hamstring) are both out tonight against the Nuggets.
Monte Morris is officially available taking on his former team. – 1:45 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) and Bradley Beal (hamstring) are both out tonight against the Nuggets.
Monte Morris is officially available taking on his former team. – 1:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Timberwolves give up the most 3s in the NBA, and they have the worst 3-point differential (-87) in the NBA. Damian Lillard just hit them with 11 3s in 3 quarters.
Nicolas Batum says that the Clippers will be prepared to shoot the 3 if the Timberwolves allow them good looks. pic.twitter.com/g7ZcEvZQDf – 1:40 PM
The Timberwolves give up the most 3s in the NBA, and they have the worst 3-point differential (-87) in the NBA. Damian Lillard just hit them with 11 3s in 3 quarters.
Nicolas Batum says that the Clippers will be prepared to shoot the 3 if the Timberwolves allow them good looks. pic.twitter.com/g7ZcEvZQDf – 1:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are both out tonight vs. Nuggets. Monte Morris will be available. – 1:29 PM
Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are both out tonight vs. Nuggets. Monte Morris will be available. – 1:29 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
More tough news for the Wizards — Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back soreness) are OUT tonight in Denver, per the team. Hachimura (ankle) and Wright (hamstring) remain out.
Monte Morris (groin) is available. – 1:27 PM
More tough news for the Wizards — Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back soreness) are OUT tonight in Denver, per the team. Hachimura (ankle) and Wright (hamstring) remain out.
Monte Morris (groin) is available. – 1:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) will NOT play tonight in Denver, the Wizards say. Monté Morris will be available to play. – 1:25 PM
Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) will NOT play tonight in Denver, the Wizards say. Monté Morris will be available to play. – 1:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
The perfect stocking stuffer for the athletes and sneakerheads in your family!🎄🎁🎅
@MoveInsoles
🛒 https://t.co/t5kygir7pK pic.twitter.com/QGyL4612ie – 12:25 PM
The perfect stocking stuffer for the athletes and sneakerheads in your family!🎄🎁🎅
@MoveInsoles
🛒 https://t.co/t5kygir7pK pic.twitter.com/QGyL4612ie – 12:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:
Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay Thompson
Too high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com – 11:52 AM
Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:
Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay Thompson
Too high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com – 11:52 AM
More on this storyline
Washington: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against LA Clippers. Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / December 16, 2022
Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games because of a low-grade hamstring strain, participated fully in the team’s practice today at UCLA, Wes Unseld Jr. said. A determination on Beal’s availability for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers will be made tomorrow. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / December 16, 2022
The National Cycling League announced a $7.5 million seed round on Thursday to fund its short-form, technology-forward racing league. The round was led by Will Ventures, co-founded by retired NFL player Isaiah Kacyvenski, and included investments from NBA star Bradley Beal, NFL players Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard, and Casey Hayward. -via Front Office Sports / December 16, 2022
“I think everybody here knows, it’s documented that I’ve always said I want to be the best, to be the guy where when they say ‘Who was the best to come through here?’ I want people to look and say ‘It was Dame,’” said Lillard. “Obviously scoring isn’t everything but when you start to get up in these types of numbers, that’s a major thing. And the fact that it’s Clyde Drexler, anybody who knows the history of the NBA is going to respect and honor that. Being a part of one organization for this long and being able to sustain this level of success and to catch a record like that, it means a lot to be in that position. And once it does happen, I think it’ll be just a major step in even furthering the direction of being what I want to be as far as being a Trail Blazer. It’s a major accomplishment.” -via NBA.com / December 13, 2022
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on being close to the 3-point record: “Me personally, if I’m gonna do it, I want it to be in the real flow. I don’t want him to put me in a game to go hunt threes and try to break a record. The way it happened tonight was how it was supposed to happen.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 13, 2022
The play was originally drawn up for Nets star forward Kevin Durant, but Durant told Nets coach Jacque Vaughn to switch it to Irving as the team was coming out of its final timeout. “He was already cooking, so I didn’t want to get in his way,” Durant said after the game. “We kept finding him late in the game. He made some big shots, and I was just like, ‘Jacque, I think Ky should take this one.'” -via ESPN / December 17, 2022
“I grew up in the backyard of all the H.B.C.U.s,” Paul said. “So, it was natural for me.” During the 2011 N.B.A. lockout, he arranged a de facto All-Star game at Winston-Salem State that featured stars including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and donated $25,000 to the school. But it wasn’t until 2017 that he really began to think about the help H.B.C.U.s needed. -via New York Times / December 16, 2022
First, there was the whole Kyrie Irving vaccination mess. Also, Harden and Durant, according to multiple Nets sources, butted heads during the season – Durant didn’t think Harden was in peak physical shape, and told him as much; Harden, meanwhile, struggled to adjust to an ecosystem where everything was no longer catered to him. According to a friend, Harden also became frustrated with the Nets training staff and its focus on maintenance, rest and recovery; after all, in Houston he’d run stadium stairs and lift – even after games sometimes – and he never got hurt. -via FoxSports.com / December 16, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.