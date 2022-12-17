LeBron James passes Hakeem Olajuwon in the all-time steals list

Harrison Faigen: Per the Lakers: “With his second steal of the night, LeBron James passed Hakeem Olajuwon for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time steals list.” 8. Clyde Drexler – 2,207 9. LeBron James – 2,163 10. Hakeem Olajuwon – 2,162
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to the Lakers 126-108 win over the Nuggets, strong nights from LeBron, Westbrook, Bryant, Christie, and Reaves… plus Anthony Davis’ foot injury. Audio and YouTube links here. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 2:26 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast! We react to the Lakers 126-108 win over the Nuggets, strong nights from LeBron, Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, Max Christie, and Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis’ foot injury. Audio and YouTube links here. linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 2:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With the Lakers offering a stark contrast in late-game performances vs Boston and Denver, I asked LeBron James and Darvin Ham what typically determines how well a team can execute in crunch time. LeBron talked chemistry; Darvin talked various habits pic.twitter.com/4w2pntnmGI – 2:01 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James hoping for the best with Anthony Davis, but stressed that his health is biggest priority. pic.twitter.com/Xs7C1E2jpH – 1:14 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron James: Oldest player with three consecutive 30-point games since 2002.
Wonder who that could’ve been 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zIzcbNoA0s – 12:45 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
A new LeBron NXXT for @LeBron James tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WgKiVAE2T3 – 12:44 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Very impressive WIN for the LakeShow under the circumstances…Lakers over the Nuggets 126-108…
-Lebron 30pts 9rebs 4ast
-Thomas Bryant 21pts 6rebs 2stls
-Russ 15pts 12ast 11rebs
-Reaves 16pts
-Schroder 15pts 2stls
-Pat Bev 10pts 5ast 4rebs
Next up, the Wiz on Sunday… – 12:36 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This was the definition of a team win.
LeBron obviously leads the way with 30, but four other Lakers get to 15. Russ had moments. Dennis had moments. Bryant had moments. Reaves got MVP chants! – 12:33 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108.
Emphatic win for the Lakers against the No. 3 team in the West, playing the whole second half without Anthony Davis. Russ got the rally started, LeBron helped close it down. Thomas Bryant with a season-high 21 points in relief. Great victory. – 12:33 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108
The Lakers improve to 12-16. The most important thing from this game will be an update on AD’s right foot injury. LeBron had 30 points. Russ had a triple-double (15/11/12). Thomas Bryant had 21. Austin Reaves had 16.
Up next: vs. WAS on Sunday. – 12:32 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LAL shook off any BOS disappointment — and withstood an early AD injury — to deliver their most complete win of the season, beating DEN 126-108. Seven players scored in double digits led by LeBron’s 30 pts. Thomas Bryant scored 21 off the bench. Russ 15p 12a 11r trip-dub – 12:32 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron James, in Year 20, without AD, just thoroughly outplayed the 2x defending league MVP.
This is, of course, totally without precedent and would’ve been entirely unbelievable for any player in league history other than LeBron.
Because it’s LeBron, it’ll go mostly unnoticed. – 12:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
30 PTS
8 REB
13-19 FG
Averaging 27/9/7 in year 20. pic.twitter.com/SgxYJ4aOfX – 12:28 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his 2nd steal of the night, LeBron James passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 9th place on the NBA’s all-time steals list.
8. Clyde Drexler – 2,207
9. LeBron James – 2,163
10. Hakeem Olajuwon – 2,162
Via Lakers PR – 12:26 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is up to 30 points on 13-for-20 shooting tonight, making him the oldest player since Michael Jordan did it in 2002 to score 30-plus points in three straight games – via @Matt Williams – 12:26 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have blown this game open behind some great play from LeBron James (30 points, 8 rebounds), Russell Westbrook (13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) and Thomas Bryant (19 points, 5 rebounds). They lead Denver 120-102 with 3:34 left. – 12:24 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This feels like a lineup Denver should be using in the playoffs and it’s getting smoked by the LeBron and Max Christie Lakers. – 12:09 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets take a 65-64 lead over the Lakers
Gordon has it going on. He has 14 pts
Jokic is up to 12 pts, 5 rebs, 5asts
LeBron has 16 points and most of them are off of turnovers that turn into transition buckets.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Nuggets 65, Lakers 64
LeBron James has 16 points, including a vicious dunk that briefly gave LA the lead near the end of the half. Anthony Davis has 10 points and 4 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 11 points after scoring 10 straight late in the second quarter. – 11:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves, who lifted LAL out of their stagnation when their offense was sputtering in the 2nd Q, received “MVP!” chants here at Crypto.com Arena tonight. The Lakers go into the half down 65-64 to the Nuggets. LeBron leads LAL w/ 16 pts. Reaves has 11. – 11:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
On a court with the two-time reigning MVP, a four-time MVP winner in LeBron and AD, it’s Austin Reaves getting MVP chants at the Crypt. – 11:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves, who received MVP chants for his efforts, scored 10 straight points for the Lakers amidst a run that LeBron capped with a layup to tie the game at 62.
So, LAL went up 9 … then down 9 … and it’s now tied once again. – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A trio of triples, from Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverley and LeBron, have LAL up 46-37 at the 8:59 mark of the 2nd Q. – 10:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Nuggets 32
Anthony Davis has 10 points and 3 rebounds. LeBron James has 5 points. Both teams are shooting over 50 percent and already have 18-plus points in the paint. Rookie Max Christie earned some first-quarter minutes as the rotation’s ninth man. – 10:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James got poked in the eye by Bruce Brown after driving to the rim. LeBron has expressed frustration this season with not getting free throws on those plays. – 10:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell tonight:
41 PTS
14-24 FG
8-15 3P
Only LeBron and Kyrie have recorded more 40-point games as a Cav. pic.twitter.com/EVlVohpyoF – 9:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Congrats to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Year.
SGA beat Seth Rogen, Timothee Chalamet and Steve Lacy in the first three rounds before beating A$AP Rocky in the Finals of a bracket style tourney.
Never seen MJ or LeBron take out Pumbaa. pic.twitter.com/2HbtdvWAYu – 6:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Another clip from yesterday’s football portion of practice: LeBron to Troy Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/OB8qxJ4wYF – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja belongs in the MVP convo.
— 27.6 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 7.9 APG
— .739 win percentage
Only one other player has ever put up those PPG/RPG/APG with a .700 record — LeBron in his 2010 MVP season. pic.twitter.com/jZnOjcjFX4 – 12:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Giannis Antetokounmpo. Luka Doncic. Dejounte Murray. LeBron James. Anthony Edwards. Those are just some of the players #Cavs Lamar Stevens has guarded and held in check this season. He’s relishing this role as the team’s trash-talking defensive stopper.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 10:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I went back and picked winners for the NBA’s new Clutch Player of the Year award for the past 10 seasons:
– There’s only one two-time winner, and it’s not LeBron or Kobe.
– The Point God is the Clutch God.
– The wild 2016 race between Stephen Curry and…
cbssports.com/nba/news/predi… – 9:51 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: New names and trophies for NBA’s major individual awards: – MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy – DPOY: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy – ROY: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy – Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy – Most Improved: George Mikan Trophy – New Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 13, 2022
Now, Hayes’ jersey will hang in the rafters forever, joining former Rockets players Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon, Rudy Tomjanovich and Yao Ming. “Receiving this tonight is probably one of the greatest honors,” Hayes said. “I have received many honors in the game of basketball. But this one is really super great because of the fact that it is in Houston where everything began for me at the University of Houston, and then going to San Diego and then becoming a part of the Houston Rockets again. It is just really a great honor and a great opportunity for me to be able to have this night now.” -via Houston Chronicle / November 19, 2022
Ballislife.com: “I seen these 2 big a** etonics between my motherf****g legs.” Vernon Maxwell with a hilarious story about the time he almost stabbed Hakeem after The Dream slapped him during halftime ￼ (Via @fuboSports , @KingJosiah54 ) -via Twitter / October 7, 2022
Sotheby’s is kicking off 2023 with an auction of NBA star LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey. The auction house takes another step into the sports memorabilia market by auctioning the jersey James wore for his championship-winning game during the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, a back-to-back championship win for James and the team. The item is billed as James’ most valuable game-worn jersey to appear at auction and is estimated to auction for between $3 million and $5 million. -via WWD.com / December 16, 2022
During that memorable game, James achieved 37 points and 12 rebounds, which helped result in the Miami Heat winning 95 to 88 against the Spurs in a repeat championship win. The auction will take place during Sotheby’s inaugural “The One” showcase on Jan. 27 in New York, which is timed to James possibly surpassing basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. -via WWD.com / December 16, 2022
“I grew up in the backyard of all the H.B.C.U.s,” Paul said. “So, it was natural for me.” During the 2011 N.B.A. lockout, he arranged a de facto All-Star game at Winston-Salem State that featured stars including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and donated $25,000 to the school. But it wasn’t until 2017 that he really began to think about the help H.B.C.U.s needed. -via New York Times / December 16, 2022
