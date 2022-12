Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dwight Powell out vs. Cavaliers

It’s a testament to the eight-year veteran’s ability to stay ready, especially in the face of adversity. And the way he tells it, it’s a testament to all the little habits he has picked up along the way, helping him develop a routine that keeps him prepared for any role at any given moment. “I think one of the biggest things (I have learned) is routine. Having a routine in terms of how you prepare, in terms of reading the scout and going through everything,” Powell told me when the Mavericks were in Toronto to play the Raptors in late November. “Being able to know that that’s one thing I don’t have to worry about in terms of preparation-wise for my body and for our scouts and all those things to really lock in.” -via SportsNet / December 3, 2022