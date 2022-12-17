Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dwight Powell out vs. Cavaliers

Danny Cunningham: Dallas Mavericks list Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dwight Powell all OUT tonight against the #Cavs.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Against #Cavs, the Mavericks will not have Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie or Dwight Powell tonight along with Maxi Kleber, who was already known to be out. – 12:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (quad), Spencer Dinwiddie (knee), 3 other Mavs to miss Cavs game tonight: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dallas Mavericks list Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dwight Powell all OUT tonight against the #Cavs. – 12:30 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have announced that in addition to the already known absences of Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Josh Green (right elbow), Luka (R quad strain), Spencer Dinwiddie (R knee injury recovery), and Dwight Powell (L thigh contusion) are out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. – 12:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain) is out tonight in Cleveland.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nothing but excellent words for Luka Doncic #NBA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Walter Tavares sat down with BasketNews to share nostalgic memories about Facundo Campazzo and evaluate the next superstar after Luka Doncic 🧐
A hidden gem from Cape Verde also revealed one comparison in today’s NBA that fits his playing style:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
HOW can we believe Santa is real when Luka Doncic cannot believe his own posters anymore?! 😱
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs win tonight 130-110. First time since November of 2021 that they had two players with 30+ as Luka had 33 and Christian Wood w/ a season high 32 pts and also tied a season high of 12 rebs. A night for great offense, almost 56% FG & nearly 42% on 3s. – 12:09 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic, Christian Wood answer Mavs fans’ hopes for dominant duo, pummeling Portland dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what the Mavericks had to say about Christian Wood, Luka’s dunk and the runaway win over Portland.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd didn’t have a postgame update on Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion): “He’s hurt. That’s all I can tell you.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs beat Portland by 20 to guarantee at least head-to-head season split if playoffs require tiebreak.
Luka Doncic: 33 pts (11-18 FG, 5-9 3FG), 6 reb, 9a in 29 mins before sitting Q4 on 1st night of back to back
Christian Wood: 32 pts (11-17 FG), 12 reb, 2 blocks
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yo
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yo
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Twice in one week, Luka Doncic poster dunks have made Frank Ntilikina look like he saw a ghost. pic.twitter.com/JH2x78PsQk – 10:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
33 PTS
6 REB
9 AST
11-18 FG
5-9 3P
Brad Townsend @townbrad
32 points for Wood. Had he made that free-throw he and Doncic both would have had 33. That would have seemed fitting. – 10:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wondering if Kidd will try to get Wood to 30 points and get him out soon after. Luka Doncic is certainly done for the night, barring a super-sized Portland rally. – 10:27 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has a 33-6-9 through three quarters and should be done for the night. Mavs up 25 and face a tough Cavs team in less than 24 hours. – 10:25 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the best part about this luka doncic dunk is luka doncic’s reaction to luka doncic dunking pic.twitter.com/g90uVvruaI – 10:22 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
My goodness, Luka!! Did see that @espn ? Wow! That’s the best dunk of Luka’s career. – 10:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wood subbed in just 1:34 into the second half and has continued his scoring barrage. He has 25 points and Doncic has 28 and Mavs are blowing out the Blazers — 95-70.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A Dwight Powell injury is precisely what the Mavericks’ frontcourt didn’t need. – 10:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs C Dwight Powell limped off during the timeout and headed to the locker room. Dallas is already missing Maxi Kleber. Christian Wood (20 points in first half) checks back in early. – 10:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (23 points and almost a halftime buzzer beater at mid-court) and Christian Wood (20 points) are the first pair of Mavs to each score at least 20 points in a half since Luka and Seth Curry on vs. Pistons in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 2019, per @Dallas Mavericks PR. – 9:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (23 points and almost a halftime buzzer beater at mid-court) and Christian Wood (20 points) are the first pair of Mavs to each score at least 20 points in a half since Luka and Seth Curry on vs. Pistons in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 2019. – 9:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s a 41-point second quarter for the Mavericks, who go up 72-63 behind 23 points from Luka and 20 from Wood. Excellent offensive quarter for the Mavericks. Actually, the whole half was good after the first four minutes. – 9:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First half isn’t even over and Luka Doncic has extended his team-record streak to 36 games with at least 20 points. Has has 23. – 9:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Josh Hart raised both arms as if to say “How the heck did we leave Luka Doncic wide open like this?” – 9:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are playing so well that Luka Doncic is still on the bench. Remember they have a game tomorrow in Cleveland, but I don’t think he’s sitting for that reason. Why fix what ain’t broken? – 9:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have had the most efficient offense in the NBA as of late, but it sure hasn’t carried over to the second quarter of tonight’s game. Not much going right here even with Luka on the bench. – 9:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks prospering in the non-Luka minutes, going up 43-34 with a 15-2 blitz to start the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Frustrating quarter for Doncic (regarding lack of foul calls) but he finishes with a 3, giving him 12 points.
Frustrating quarter for Doncic (regarding lack of foul calls) but he finishes with a 3, giving him 12 points.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka’s 3 just before end of quarter gets the Mavericks within 32-31 after the first. They haven’t led yet. Luka had 12 in the first. Blazers cooled off to 50 percent shooting after sizzling start. – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic very animatedly talking to the refs, wondering how the heck they missed him getting poked in the eye. Looks like he’s got a little cut there. – 9:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers gotta do a better job of rotating to the corner on Luka drives. Majority of Dallas’ offense so far tonight. – 8:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves compensating for Rudy Gobert’s absence defensively with a 2-3 zone. In terms of personnel, the center tweak is starting Naz Reid and then Nate Knight getting the backup center minutes — and making his presence known (6 pts, 1 blk, 1 reb in 3 1st Q mins) — over Luka Garza – 8:38 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chauncey Billups on why Doncic is a “generational talent.” pic.twitter.com/1yewFHJHBP – 7:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
Landon Thomas: Spencer Dinwiddie: “I hope every single Mavs fan listens to this monologue and has a different respect level for (Dwight Powell).” -via Twitter / December 3, 2022
It’s a testament to the eight-year veteran’s ability to stay ready, especially in the face of adversity. And the way he tells it, it’s a testament to all the little habits he has picked up along the way, helping him develop a routine that keeps him prepared for any role at any given moment. “I think one of the biggest things (I have learned) is routine. Having a routine in terms of how you prepare, in terms of reading the scout and going through everything,” Powell told me when the Mavericks were in Toronto to play the Raptors in late November. “Being able to know that that’s one thing I don’t have to worry about in terms of preparation-wise for my body and for our scouts and all those things to really lock in.” -via SportsNet / December 3, 2022
“A lot of things that he does goes unnoticed,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said about Powell. “It’s not going to be on the Instagram reel or on Twitter, but he’s a team guy. He’s about doing the right things at all times … he’s going to do everything he can do in his powers to put his team in a position to win.” -via SportsNet / December 3, 2022
And so, 23 minutes before the buzzer sounded, Dallas officials redialed Washington. The Wizards and Mavericks had held discussions on other trade frameworks, but these waning moments, sources said, were when the two teams first discussed sending Porzingis to the nation’s capital. Dallas was able to net an additional ball-handler in Spencer Dinwiddie, a secondary creator for Doncic, who could also spearhead bench units if the Mavericks were to, gulp, ultimately lose Jalen Brunson in free agency. Davis Bertans could recreate some of the spacing Porzingis provided — and for half the cost. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
Callie Caplan: Kemba Walker on his fit with new teammates... Luka Doncic: “That kid is special.” Spencer Dinwiddie: “Been killing it this year.” Also said he’s looking forward to playing with Josh Green: “Another guy who can create for others and myself, I think I can help in that aspect.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 30, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Luka Doncic last night: ✅ 33 PTS ✅ 6 REB ✅ 9 AST It’s the 20th time Doncic has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game this season. He’s the fastest player in NBA history to produce 20 such games in a season, needing just 27 games to do so. -via Twitter @jkubatko / December 17, 2022
Callie Caplan: Christian Wood’s reaction to the latest big Luka Doncic dunk: “We’ve been having a conversation — he thinks he has more bounce than me. I told him not a chance in hell.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 17, 2022
Callie Caplan: Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Luka Doncic: “He’s the best in the league at just manipulating defenses. … He’s just one of those generational talents that’s seen every coverage.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 16, 2022
