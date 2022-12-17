Mavericks 47, Cavaliers 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (15-14) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 47, Cleveland Cavaliers 47 (Q2 00:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is being really aggressive on the offensive end here in the first half. He’s currently the only Cavs player in double figures with 10 points following his shot. He’s 5 of 7 from the field, and also has 5 defensive rebounds. – 8:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons, who scored just 7 pts in Friday’s loss at Dallas, already has 14 one quarter into tonight’s game at Houston. Blazers lead 33-27. – 8:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
#Mavs lead 29-27 after the first quarter. Kemba has 9 pts and 2 assists. – 8:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Mavericks 29-27 after the first quarter. Dallas is 6-of-11 from beyond the arc thus far and Kemba Walker leads them with a game-high nine points. Donovan Mitchell has six points and Kevin Love has six points off the bench to lead the Cavs. – 8:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Mavs lead #Cavs 29-27. Cavs shot 11 of 25 (44%) from the field and 3 of 12 (25%) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love lead the Cavs with 6 points each. – 8:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jaden Hardy and Theo Pinson have checked in with 3:39 left in Q1, which I know without looking it up is the first time Mavs have made *that* rotation this year. – 8:27 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kevin Love has yet to really find a rhythm since he returned from his fractured thumb. Just knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night on his third attempt. #Cavs gotta find a way to get him going for some bench help. – 8:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣TH GAME IN THE NBA!
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6q9TQDPt3S – 8:23 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Christian, Dorian, Tim, Kemba and Reggie started for the #Mavs tonight against the Cavs. – 8:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top Pick and Roll Combos in the NBA with at least 90 picks
1. Donovan Mitchell/Jarrett Allen
2. Durant/Claxton
3. Doncic/ Hardaway
4. HOLIDAY/PORTIS
5. Lillard/Eubanks
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
GAME TIME MOOD.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters vs. Cavs tonight: Kemba Walker, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight at Cleveland: Kemba, THJ, Finney-Smith, Bullock & Christian Wood. Luka, Dinwiddie, Powell, Green, & Kleber out. The Cavs have added Lamar Stevens to the injury report this eve w/ knee soreness and he is out. Game broadcast of Mavs and Cavs on TXA21 at 7p. – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV! ✨
$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think there are more Luka Doncic jerseys worn at #Cavs games than any other visiting player with the exception of LeBron. Real bummer for a lot of folks he’s sitting out tonight. – 7:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Mavs is Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Isaac Okoro tonight in place of Lamar Stevens. He joins Garland, Mitchel, Mobley, and Allen in the starting lineup – 7:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
There’s a young boy here in Cleveland, court-side with his dad, 77 jersey and poster that says he came 5,958 miles “just to see Luka”…
…who was ruled out this morning for load management.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Lamar Stevens is OUT tonight with Right Knee soreness. Isaac Okoro will start in his place. – 7:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens is OUT tonight against the Dallas Mavericks because of knee soreness, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Sticking with the defense-first approach, Cleveland will start Isaac Okoro in Stevens’ place, sources say. Starting lineup No. 16.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd had no Dwight Powell update (left thigh contusion) before he’ll miss 1st game to injury since Jan 2020 Achilles tear: “We’ll figure that out on Monday, being off tomorrow. We’ll see where everybody stands with their health.”
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Season high points vs. Washington Wizards this year:
Spencer Dinwiddie – 33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 42
Nikola Jovic – 18
Kyle Lowry – 28
Bam Adebayo – 38
Buddy Hield – 28
Anthony Davis – 55
Nikola Jokic – 43
Kawhi Leonard – 31
Season high points vs. Washington Wizards this year:
Spencer Dinwiddie – 33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 42
Nikola Jovic – 18
Kyle Lowry – 28
Bam Adebayo – 38
Buddy Hield – 28
Anthony Davis – 55
Nikola Jokic – 43
Kawhi Leonard – 31
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is Kawhi Leonard’s first afternoon game since Game 7 vs Mavericks… Kristaps Porzingis was there for that too – 6:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Western Conference leaders in net rating:
#Pelicans +5.6 (third in #NBA, behind only Bos, Cle)
Grizzlies +5.0
Suns +4.6
Jazz +2.4
Kings +2.1
Western Conference leaders in net rating:
#Pelicans +5.6 (third in #NBA, behind only Bos, Cle)
Grizzlies +5.0
Suns +4.6
Jazz +2.4
Kings +2.1
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Coming to #CavsMavs tonight at @RMFieldHouse?
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Shawn Spieth gotta be a nightmare to play against in a Dallas-area member-guest. @PNCchampionship pic.twitter.com/uNN58DGxIN – 4:55 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Shawn Spieth gotta be a nightmare to play against at Dallas-area member-guests pic.twitter.com/uNN58DH5yl – 4:54 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Annika Sorenstam’s 11-year-old son Will McGee out here walking in putts in Jordans. Most swag in the field.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
MFFLS! Come to our Mavs Watch Party at @evocinemas tonight!
If you show up in Mavs gear, you have the opportunity to win two tickets to an upcoming game 🙌
More info ⬇️
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs, Luka Doncic out vs Cavs sportando.basketball/en/mavs-luka-d… – 2:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Join us TONIGHT for our Cavs Knit Beanie Giveway powered by @firstenergycorp! ✨
