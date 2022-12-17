Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $11,248,907 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $7,921,616 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: KTXA
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Kelsey Russo
@kelseyyrusso
Donovan Mitchell found the spark the #Cavs needed tonight. His 18 points in the fourth quarter helped fuel their comeback to beat the Pacers 118-112.
“You don’t poke the bear, and they poked him, and he went on and did what he did.”
theathletic.com/4010397/2022/1…3:10 AM

