Paul George, Reggie Jackson remain out for Clippers

Mark Medina: Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George and Reggie Jackson are out for today’s game vs the Wizards
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell are all out for the Clippers vs. Wizards.
John Wall gets another start against his former team. – 2:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson and Paul George are out today vs Wizards – 2:21 PM
Reggie Jackson and Paul George are out today vs Wizards – 2:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George (left knee soreness) and Reggie Jackson (left Achilles inflammation) are questionable for tomorrow vs Washington.
Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard are not on the injury report.
Ivica Zubac (left knee bone bruise) and Norm Powell (left groin strain) are out. – 8:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers list Paul George (left knee soreness) and
Reggie Jackson (left Achilles inflammation) as questionable for game vs Wizards at Crypto.com Arena and
Norm Powell (groin strain) and
Ivica Zubac (left knee contusion) as out. – 8:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers are listing Paul George (knee) and Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable for Saturday’s game vs Wizards. Both are expected to play.
Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell remain out.
Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard are unlisted, because this isn’t the Miami Heat. – 8:28 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
More on this storyline
LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) and Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) have been upgraded to available for Saturday’s game against Washington. Paul George (left knee soreness) and Reggie Jackson (left achilles inflammation) are questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 16, 2022
“I don’t know how he had 11 assists. I asked him, ‘Who was you passing the ball to?’” Kawhi Leonard on Paul George’s triple-double despite the Clippers shooting 38% for the game 😭 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 15, 2022
Law Murray: For the L2M fiends NBA says that Paul George should have been called for foul on sideline after Jimmy Butler gets to loose ball (Spo won challenge) And that Caleb Martin should have been called for 5 seconds with 31 seconds left (Bam Adebayo turned it over on backcourt anyway). -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 9, 2022
Law Murray: Clippers will be extremely shorthanded tonight vs Suns. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell out as expected Paul George out (left knee sorness). Reggie Jackson out (left Achilles inflammation). Ivica Zubac (knee) and Luke Kennard (calf) questionable. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 15, 2022
LA Clippers: Reggie Jackson (rest) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Washington. Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) has been upgraded to available and Terance Mann (head concussion protocol) has been upgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 9, 2022
