Pelicans 80, Suns 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-10) play against the Phoenix Suns (12-12) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 80, Phoenix Suns 59 (Q3 07:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion has 12 points and he’s completely dominated this game while he’s been on the court. – 10:26 PM
Zion has 12 points and he’s completely dominated this game while he’s been on the court. – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are doubling Zion Williamson, but he’s too good/quick a passer for traps coming from the closest man to work. He’s just zipping it to the shooter right nearby and it’s an open look almost every time – 10:24 PM
Suns are doubling Zion Williamson, but he’s too good/quick a passer for traps coming from the closest man to work. He’s just zipping it to the shooter right nearby and it’s an open look almost every time – 10:24 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Kinda crazy how the Suns aren’t pre-rotating even tho they know they’re sending the double at Zion – 10:24 PM
Kinda crazy how the Suns aren’t pre-rotating even tho they know they’re sending the double at Zion – 10:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion got to the basket so quickly from that right side post up that the Suns didn’t even have time to double him. Easy dunk – 10:24 PM
Zion got to the basket so quickly from that right side post up that the Suns didn’t even have time to double him. Easy dunk – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 28. 5-of-8 from 3. #Suns down 20 as Jones gets two back – 10:23 PM
Booker with 28. 5-of-8 from 3. #Suns down 20 as Jones gets two back – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3. Has 25.
Murphy 3 answer.
Paul 3 answer.
Williamson dunk. #Suns down 21. – 10:22 PM
Booker 3. Has 25.
Murphy 3 answer.
Paul 3 answer.
Williamson dunk. #Suns down 21. – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What he’s able to do in the lane with the off balance releases is crazy. Zion with 10. #Suns up 22. – 10:21 PM
What he’s able to do in the lane with the off balance releases is crazy. Zion with 10. #Suns up 22. – 10:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ acting toooooooootally different.
make that 27 on the night pic.twitter.com/Ta8X3a0zwg – 10:21 PM
CJ acting toooooooootally different.
make that 27 on the night pic.twitter.com/Ta8X3a0zwg – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McCollum 3 to open 2nd half as shot clock was expiring #Suns down 20. – 10:19 PM
McCollum 3 to open 2nd half as shot clock was expiring #Suns down 20. – 10:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion is being Zion and we love it pic.twitter.com/vQtouTvGWe – 10:18 PM
Zion is being Zion and we love it pic.twitter.com/vQtouTvGWe – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans 63 #Suns 46 Half
PHX: Booker 22 (8-of-13 FGs), Bridges 10. Team : 6-of-23 from 3. 16 paint points.
NOLA: McCollum 24 (10-of-13 FGs). Valanciunas 10. Team: 7-of-15 on 3s. 24 paint points.
Williamson 6 points, 4 assists
DNP: Ayton (ankle), Payne (foot), Ingram (toe). – 10:18 PM
#Pelicans 63 #Suns 46 Half
PHX: Booker 22 (8-of-13 FGs), Bridges 10. Team : 6-of-23 from 3. 16 paint points.
NOLA: McCollum 24 (10-of-13 FGs). Valanciunas 10. Team: 7-of-15 on 3s. 24 paint points.
Williamson 6 points, 4 assists
DNP: Ayton (ankle), Payne (foot), Ingram (toe). – 10:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
nobody better at getting to their spots.
24 points in the first half for CJ 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/3EDkQsf5DU – 10:16 PM
nobody better at getting to their spots.
24 points in the first half for CJ 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/3EDkQsf5DU – 10:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The #Pelicans lead 63-46 Suns in Phoenix and at the same time Zion Williamson counts 6 points, 3-of-6 from the field, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. This team is damn good!
CJ McCollum sets the tone (24pts, 6asts). – 10:07 PM
The #Pelicans lead 63-46 Suns in Phoenix and at the same time Zion Williamson counts 6 points, 3-of-6 from the field, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. This team is damn good!
CJ McCollum sets the tone (24pts, 6asts). – 10:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 63, Suns 46
McCollum 24 pts, 6 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Williamson 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 assts
Devin Booker scored 22 pts and the Suns still trail by 17 at the half. Pels went 7-15 on 3s and held Phoenix to 36 percent shooting, 6-23 on 3s. – 10:07 PM
End of 1st half: Pelicans 63, Suns 46
McCollum 24 pts, 6 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Williamson 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 assts
Devin Booker scored 22 pts and the Suns still trail by 17 at the half. Pels went 7-15 on 3s and held Phoenix to 36 percent shooting, 6-23 on 3s. – 10:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 63, Suns 46
– Suns jumped out to 8-0 lead and led 18-11 before Pels took control
– CJ: 24p, 10/13 FG, 6a
– JV: 10p, 8r
– Zion: 6p, 4a, 2r
Pels: 56.5 FG%, 7/15 3P, 4/4 FT
Suns: 36.4 FG%, 6/23 3P, 8/12 FT
– Booker: 22p, 8/13 FG – 10:07 PM
HALF: Pels 63, Suns 46
– Suns jumped out to 8-0 lead and led 18-11 before Pels took control
– CJ: 24p, 10/13 FG, 6a
– JV: 10p, 8r
– Zion: 6p, 4a, 2r
Pels: 56.5 FG%, 7/15 3P, 4/4 FT
Suns: 36.4 FG%, 6/23 3P, 8/12 FT
– Booker: 22p, 8/13 FG – 10:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The #Pelicans lead 63-46 Suns in Phoenix and at the same time Zion Williamson counts 6 points, 3-of-6 from the field, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. This team is damn good!
CJ McCollum sets the tone (22pts, 5asts). – 10:07 PM
The #Pelicans lead 63-46 Suns in Phoenix and at the same time Zion Williamson counts 6 points, 3-of-6 from the field, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. This team is damn good!
CJ McCollum sets the tone (22pts, 5asts). – 10:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Big-time 3-pointer by Dyson Daniels late in the first half and he’s now 5 for his last 9 from deep for the month of December.
That triple along with his defense sparked the Pelicans to a 63-46 halftime lead over the Suns. – 10:06 PM
Big-time 3-pointer by Dyson Daniels late in the first half and he’s now 5 for his last 9 from deep for the month of December.
That triple along with his defense sparked the Pelicans to a 63-46 halftime lead over the Suns. – 10:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum, who has only broke 30 once this season, has 24 points at halftime. Shot 10 of 13. He’s scorching. Suns sent extra defenders at Zion most of the half. He did a good job making the right play. – 10:05 PM
CJ McCollum, who has only broke 30 once this season, has 24 points at halftime. Shot 10 of 13. He’s scorching. Suns sent extra defenders at Zion most of the half. He did a good job making the right play. – 10:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Big-time 3-pointer by Dyson Daniels late in the first half and he’s now 7 for 9 from deep for the month of December.
That triple along with his defense sparked the Pelicans to a 63-46 halftime lead over the Suns. – 10:05 PM
Big-time 3-pointer by Dyson Daniels late in the first half and he’s now 7 for 9 from deep for the month of December.
That triple along with his defense sparked the Pelicans to a 63-46 halftime lead over the Suns. – 10:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Entering the break up 17!
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/06Sfyo1cI2 – 10:05 PM
Entering the break up 17!
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/06Sfyo1cI2 – 10:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You wouldn’t be able to hear anything right now if that half had taken place in @SmoothieKingCtr. Pels by 17 end 2Q. More quality defense from Dyson Daniels vs. Booker late in the period – 10:05 PM
You wouldn’t be able to hear anything right now if that half had taken place in @SmoothieKingCtr. Pels by 17 end 2Q. More quality defense from Dyson Daniels vs. Booker late in the period – 10:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Two brutal halftime stats:
1) Suns started 4-for-5 from 3, went 2-for-18 from there
2) Devin Booker: 22 points, 4 assists, 8-13 FG
Rest of Suns: 24 points, 6 assists, 8-31 FG – 10:05 PM
Two brutal halftime stats:
1) Suns started 4-for-5 from 3, went 2-for-18 from there
2) Devin Booker: 22 points, 4 assists, 8-13 FG
Rest of Suns: 24 points, 6 assists, 8-31 FG – 10:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker 8-of-13 for 22 points (3-of-5 from 3).
Rest of #Suns: 8-of-31 for 24 points (3-of-18 on 3s).
#Pelicans up 63-46 at half. – 10:05 PM
Devin Booker 8-of-13 for 22 points (3-of-5 from 3).
Rest of #Suns: 8-of-31 for 24 points (3-of-18 on 3s).
#Pelicans up 63-46 at half. – 10:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dyson Daniels with the clamps on Devin Booker to end the half. I cannot belive this dude is a rookie – 10:04 PM
Dyson Daniels with the clamps on Devin Booker to end the half. I cannot belive this dude is a rookie – 10:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: NOP 63, PHX 46
Booker: 22 Pts, 4 Ast, 8-13 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-11 FG
Biyombo: 5 Pts, 4 Reb
McCollum: 24 Pts, 6 Ast, 10-13 FG – 10:03 PM
Halftime: NOP 63, PHX 46
Booker: 22 Pts, 4 Ast, 8-13 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-11 FG
Biyombo: 5 Pts, 4 Reb
McCollum: 24 Pts, 6 Ast, 10-13 FG – 10:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Zion gets doubled, kicks to an open 3, make.
Booker gets doubled, kicks to an open 3, miss.
There’s your summary of the first half. – 10:03 PM
Zion gets doubled, kicks to an open 3, make.
Booker gets doubled, kicks to an open 3, miss.
There’s your summary of the first half. – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion drive and kick to Daniels for 3.
Murphy leak out two.’
#Suns down 61-44. – 10:02 PM
Zion drive and kick to Daniels for 3.
Murphy leak out two.’
#Suns down 61-44. – 10:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Big 1:24 left in half for #Suns. Down 12. Got Shamet, Booker, Craig, Biyombo and Bridges on the floor. – 10:01 PM
Big 1:24 left in half for #Suns. Down 12. Got Shamet, Booker, Craig, Biyombo and Bridges on the floor. – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels stripping Devin Booker and then Zion Williamson flipping in a scoop shot gives the Pelicans a 54-37 lead over the Suns. Was fun to see Z talking/roaring to the crowd going into the timeout too. – 9:58 PM
Dyson Daniels stripping Devin Booker and then Zion Williamson flipping in a scoop shot gives the Pelicans a 54-37 lead over the Suns. Was fun to see Z talking/roaring to the crowd going into the timeout too. – 9:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Come for CJ’s and-1
Stay for @adaniels33’s vocals 😂
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Ghcz5rqq2c – 9:57 PM
Come for CJ’s and-1
Stay for @adaniels33’s vocals 😂
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Ghcz5rqq2c – 9:57 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Defense: “OK, we’re gonna load up on you. All five guys tilted toward you.”
Zion: “Cool, I’m gonna shoot a layup.” – 9:57 PM
Defense: “OK, we’re gonna load up on you. All five guys tilted toward you.”
Zion: “Cool, I’m gonna shoot a layup.” – 9:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Pelicans are just a better, deeper team at this juncture, and it doesn’t help they’re out for revenge every time they meet. Suns need DA, Cam Johnson and Payne to be whole, but no excuses with Ingram out for NOLA. Not a good matchup for Phoenix – 9:57 PM
The Pelicans are just a better, deeper team at this juncture, and it doesn’t help they’re out for revenge every time they meet. Suns need DA, Cam Johnson and Payne to be whole, but no excuses with Ingram out for NOLA. Not a good matchup for Phoenix – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williamson to the rim again and scores. Timeout #Suns down 17 with 3:33 left in half. #Pelicans – 9:56 PM
Williamson to the rim again and scores. Timeout #Suns down 17 with 3:33 left in half. #Pelicans – 9:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williamson to the rim two bodies and still scores. #Suns down 15. – 9:55 PM
Williamson to the rim two bodies and still scores. #Suns down 15. – 9:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3’s stepback is the one move in particular where he just doesn’t move the same right now. Looks more arduous for him. Can’t imagine he’s shooting a good % on them. – 9:55 PM
CP3’s stepback is the one move in particular where he just doesn’t move the same right now. Looks more arduous for him. Can’t imagine he’s shooting a good % on them. – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McCollum pull up, bucket fouled by Paul, who passed up a wide open 3.
Can’t pass on open 3s. #Suns down 13 as McCollum completes 3-point play. – 9:54 PM
McCollum pull up, bucket fouled by Paul, who passed up a wide open 3.
Can’t pass on open 3s. #Suns down 13 as McCollum completes 3-point play. – 9:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 18 points, 4 assists, 6-10 FG
Rest of Suns: 19 points, 4 assists, 6-25 FG
Yeesh. – 9:54 PM
Devin Booker: 18 points, 4 assists, 6-10 FG
Rest of Suns: 19 points, 4 assists, 6-25 FG
Yeesh. – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo did what you do with a guy like Alvarado.
Set a hard screen at midcourt to get him off your point guard so he’s looking for it next time.
Then followed Paul’s missed layup with a dunk.
#Veteran. #Suns down 10. – 9:52 PM
Biyombo did what you do with a guy like Alvarado.
Set a hard screen at midcourt to get him off your point guard so he’s looking for it next time.
Then followed Paul’s missed layup with a dunk.
#Veteran. #Suns down 10. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns just had a You Got Served turf battle for Go’s birthday, dancing inflatable Benny the Bull and Burnie the Heat mascot off the court pic.twitter.com/JcdFISRo9g – 9:50 PM
The Suns just had a You Got Served turf battle for Go’s birthday, dancing inflatable Benny the Bull and Burnie the Heat mascot off the court pic.twitter.com/JcdFISRo9g – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have gone 2-of-16 from 3 since hitting first three from deep.
Now 5-of-19. #Pelicans – 9:48 PM
#Suns have gone 2-of-16 from 3 since hitting first three from deep.
Now 5-of-19. #Pelicans – 9:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans wanted what would’ve been Herb’s seventh charge drawn this season (in 20 games), after he tried to get into position on a Booker transition drive. New Orleans leaders in charges drawn: Jones 6, Alvarado 3, Nance 3 – 9:48 PM
#Pelicans wanted what would’ve been Herb’s seventh charge drawn this season (in 20 games), after he tried to get into position on a Booker transition drive. New Orleans leaders in charges drawn: Jones 6, Alvarado 3, Nance 3 – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Can’t be late laying it up with Biyombo in the area code.
His chasing, catching and blocking it from behind.
#Suns down 13 with 6:52 left in the half. #Pelicans – 9:46 PM
Can’t be late laying it up with Biyombo in the area code.
His chasing, catching and blocking it from behind.
#Suns down 13 with 6:52 left in the half. #Pelicans – 9:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Suns are sending a hard double at Zion just about every time he touches the ball. Pels are doing a good job of moving the ball and taking advantage on the weak side. – 9:46 PM
Suns are sending a hard double at Zion just about every time he touches the ball. Pels are doing a good job of moving the ball and taking advantage on the weak side. – 9:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns started 4-for-5 from 3 but have gone 1-for-14 since. Devin Booker finally ended the 13-miss streak – 9:45 PM
The Suns started 4-for-5 from 3 but have gone 1-for-14 since. Devin Booker finally ended the 13-miss streak – 9:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans hosting a tough-shot festival right now. Graham three-point play puts them up 13 mid 2Q – 9:44 PM
#Pelicans hosting a tough-shot festival right now. Graham three-point play puts them up 13 mid 2Q – 9:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JOSE 🗣
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/2aiIeWkhoP – 9:42 PM
JOSE 🗣
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/2aiIeWkhoP – 9:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I don’t think the Suns’ quality of 3-pointers has been bad, but they’ve missed 10 straight 3s. Bench is a combined 1-for-10 – 9:42 PM
I don’t think the Suns’ quality of 3-pointers has been bad, but they’ve missed 10 straight 3s. Bench is a combined 1-for-10 – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker back in at little earlier than normal. 8:26 mark. #Suns down 10. – 9:41 PM
Booker back in at little earlier than normal. 8:26 mark. #Suns down 10. – 9:41 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random fact: Jose Alvarado and Josh Okogie were teammates at Georgia Tech. Okogie blocked Alvarado’s shot on the baseline and gave him a brief stare, before Alvarado sank a 3 – 9:41 PM
Random fact: Jose Alvarado and Josh Okogie were teammates at Georgia Tech. Okogie blocked Alvarado’s shot on the baseline and gave him a brief stare, before Alvarado sank a 3 – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns using screens to get Alvarado off Paul.
Rotations are hard to figure right now for Phoenix. – 9:40 PM
#Suns using screens to get Alvarado off Paul.
Rotations are hard to figure right now for Phoenix. – 9:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
12 minutes played, 15 points for CJ 🎨 pic.twitter.com/77sL1fGlCs – 9:37 PM
12 minutes played, 15 points for CJ 🎨 pic.twitter.com/77sL1fGlCs – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As if Josh Okogie weren’t becoming enough of a Suns fan favorite, he just punched Jose Alvarado’s layup out of bounds – 9:37 PM
As if Josh Okogie weren’t becoming enough of a Suns fan favorite, he just punched Jose Alvarado’s layup out of bounds – 9:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Suns 27
McCollum 15 pts (6-7 FG), 5 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 5 rebs
Williamson 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts
Pels shot 66 percent from the field, 4-6 on 3s – 9:35 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Suns 27
McCollum 15 pts (6-7 FG), 5 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 5 rebs
Williamson 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts
Pels shot 66 percent from the field, 4-6 on 3s – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns scored 9 points in the last 7:27 of the first quarter. 23-9 Pelicans run. – 9:35 PM
Suns scored 9 points in the last 7:27 of the first quarter. 23-9 Pelicans run. – 9:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up seven after the 1st frame!
#pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/voMSf4MWoK – 9:35 PM
Up seven after the 1st frame!
#pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/voMSf4MWoK – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NOP 34, PHX 27
Booker: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Paul: 3 Pts, 2 Ast
McCollum: 15 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-7 FG
Pelicans closed 1Q on 16-6 run – 9:33 PM
End of 1Q: NOP 34, PHX 27
Booker: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Paul: 3 Pts, 2 Ast
McCollum: 15 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-7 FG
Pelicans closed 1Q on 16-6 run – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans up seven after one with Zion only scoring two points and taking just two shots. #Suns – 9:33 PM
#Pelicans up seven after one with Zion only scoring two points and taking just two shots. #Suns – 9:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
straight buckets from CJ.
up to 15 points already pic.twitter.com/oGYaeT1GpK – 9:30 PM
straight buckets from CJ.
up to 15 points already pic.twitter.com/oGYaeT1GpK – 9:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ish Wainright on Zion should be fun to watch. Suns also making sure to make Williamson work defensively, running a lot of actions his way – 9:30 PM
Ish Wainright on Zion should be fun to watch. Suns also making sure to make Williamson work defensively, running a lot of actions his way – 9:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nance is in. Alvarado will soon follow. Those two + Zion really broke open both games in New Orleans at this point. – 9:30 PM
Nance is in. Alvarado will soon follow. Those two + Zion really broke open both games in New Orleans at this point. – 9:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ and JV have combined for 23 of the Pels’ first 28 points. McCollum has 5 assists, Valanciunas has 5 rebounds.
Both guys looked really locked in both ends. – 9:28 PM
CJ and JV have combined for 23 of the Pels’ first 28 points. McCollum has 5 assists, Valanciunas has 5 rebounds.
Both guys looked really locked in both ends. – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
McCollum has always been one of my favorite matchups for Booker over the years. Trading smooth buckets and passes. Great first quarter for it. – 9:28 PM
McCollum has always been one of my favorite matchups for Booker over the years. Trading smooth buckets and passes. Great first quarter for it. – 9:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
just how Naji drew it up tbh
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/RvtgK1vlsM – 9:27 PM
just how Naji drew it up tbh
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/RvtgK1vlsM – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When Bridges missed back-to-back 3s in front of #Pelicans bench, Alvarado was enjoying it.
This was after Bridges made a 3 in front of their bench and did his usual 3-ball sign with the head nod.
#Suns down 3. – 9:25 PM
When Bridges missed back-to-back 3s in front of #Pelicans bench, Alvarado was enjoying it.
This was after Bridges made a 3 in front of their bench and did his usual 3-ball sign with the head nod.
#Suns down 3. – 9:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Bank is open, JV said so
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/KRYAYIdCDQ – 9:25 PM
Bank is open, JV said so
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/KRYAYIdCDQ – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Valanciunas back-to-back buckets
McCollum 3.
#Pelicans up two as Booker answers. – 9:24 PM
Valanciunas back-to-back buckets
McCollum 3.
#Pelicans up two as Booker answers. – 9:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum: 23 points, 10-11 FG
Rest of Pelicans: 2 points, 1-5 FG – 9:24 PM
Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum: 23 points, 10-11 FG
Rest of Pelicans: 2 points, 1-5 FG – 9:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum (10 points, 2 threes) breathing fire early and Jonas Valanciunas (8 points) is off to a good start as well. We haven’t been able to say that often this season, so good sign for the Pelicans. – 9:23 PM
CJ McCollum (10 points, 2 threes) breathing fire early and Jonas Valanciunas (8 points) is off to a good start as well. We haven’t been able to say that often this season, so good sign for the Pelicans. – 9:23 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Zion is on the MVP ladder right now”
Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson discuss Zion Williamson’s dominance pic.twitter.com/2yWgidF6g5 – 9:22 PM
“Zion is on the MVP ladder right now”
Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson discuss Zion Williamson’s dominance pic.twitter.com/2yWgidF6g5 – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I liked the shots he took. He just missed them. He’s due for one of those explosions.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s 6-of-22 (1-of-9 3s) for 14 points at #Clippers after missing two games with hamstring tightness.
Tonight: 4-of-6 (2-of-2 on 3s) for 10 in 1st quarter. #Suns – 9:21 PM
“I liked the shots he took. He just missed them. He’s due for one of those explosions.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s 6-of-22 (1-of-9 3s) for 14 points at #Clippers after missing two games with hamstring tightness.
Tonight: 4-of-6 (2-of-2 on 3s) for 10 in 1st quarter. #Suns – 9:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie’s the first sub in off the bench for Torrey Craig – 9:21 PM
Josh Okogie’s the first sub in off the bench for Torrey Craig – 9:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker with 10 points in less than five minutes. He makes quite the difference! – 9:16 PM
Booker with 10 points in less than five minutes. He makes quite the difference! – 9:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Almost halfway through the first and Book already has 10 points on the board 👀 pic.twitter.com/b0zQFtRR6h – 9:16 PM
Almost halfway through the first and Book already has 10 points on the board 👀 pic.twitter.com/b0zQFtRR6h – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker drive and finish. Has 10 already on 4-of 5 FGs.
Timeout #Pelicans. #Suns up 18-11. with 7:27 left in 1st – 9:16 PM
Booker drive and finish. Has 10 already on 4-of 5 FGs.
Timeout #Pelicans. #Suns up 18-11. with 7:27 left in 1st – 9:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
line it up, CJ 👌
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/USB5vlPhmn – 9:15 PM
line it up, CJ 👌
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/USB5vlPhmn – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges strip of Zion, bucket on other end. #Suns up 16-11 as Williamson gets his 1st two. – 9:15 PM
Bridges strip of Zion, bucket on other end. #Suns up 16-11 as Williamson gets his 1st two. – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woo buddy. What a finish from Mikal Bridges after picking Zion on the break – 9:15 PM
Woo buddy. What a finish from Mikal Bridges after picking Zion on the break – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, is that you? He’s got 8 quick points on 3-of-4 shooting to start this one – 9:13 PM
Devin Booker, is that you? He’s got 8 quick points on 3-of-4 shooting to start this one – 9:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That was cool, during starting intros, Chris Paul was introduced as a recent graduate of Winston-Salem State in addition to the normal Wake Forest bit – 9:09 PM
That was cool, during starting intros, Chris Paul was introduced as a recent graduate of Winston-Salem State in addition to the normal Wake Forest bit – 9:09 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Someone brace @Tom Haberstroh : Chris Paul was introduced as a graduate of Winston Salem State University – 9:09 PM
Someone brace @Tom Haberstroh : Chris Paul was introduced as a graduate of Winston Salem State University – 9:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Chris Paul was just announced “as a graduate of Winston-Salem State University” prior to tonight’s game against the Pels. – 9:09 PM
Chris Paul was just announced “as a graduate of Winston-Salem State University” prior to tonight’s game against the Pels. – 9:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Mix of boos and cheers for Zion as he’s introduced, which I’m taking to mean “that dunk was so cool we can’t completely hate on it.” – 9:07 PM
Mix of boos and cheers for Zion as he’s introduced, which I’m taking to mean “that dunk was so cool we can’t completely hate on it.” – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LET’S HOOOOOOP.
watch us on @NBATV or @BallySportsNO
listen on @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/DWUS2hqRhi – 9:01 PM
LET’S HOOOOOOP.
watch us on @NBATV or @BallySportsNO
listen on @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/DWUS2hqRhi – 9:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels starters:
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Herb Jones
CJ McCollum
Suns starters:
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 8:44 PM
Pels starters:
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Herb Jones
CJ McCollum
Suns starters:
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 8:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:37 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
5 from the Valley 👀
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/1g5M5bRIjN – 8:33 PM
5 from the Valley 👀
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/1g5M5bRIjN – 8:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Monty Williams said Zion is the “toughest guard in the league right now. … He is so doggone big, strong, explosive. And he has a better handle than people give him credit. He has an unreal touch.” – 8:33 PM
Monty Williams said Zion is the “toughest guard in the league right now. … He is so doggone big, strong, explosive. And he has a better handle than people give him credit. He has an unreal touch.” – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 8:30 PM
#Suns starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 8:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Squad pullin’ up for the birthday boy.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/HaejKbCESw – 8:24 PM
Squad pullin’ up for the birthday boy.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/HaejKbCESw – 8:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) will play in tonight’s game against the Suns, per Pelicans. – 8:15 PM
Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) will play in tonight’s game against the Suns, per Pelicans. – 8:15 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) will play in tonight’s game at Phoenix. – 8:12 PM
Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) will play in tonight’s game at Phoenix. – 8:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Phoenix – 8:11 PM
Jose Alvarado (right rib contusion) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Phoenix – 8:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ready for #Pelicans basketball 👍
⏰ 8:00 pm
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/LHz4UZW1Cf – 7:58 PM
ready for #Pelicans basketball 👍
⏰ 8:00 pm
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/LHz4UZW1Cf – 7:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
nothin’ much, just a casual warm up for @treymurphy pic.twitter.com/5VSvt3RbNb – 7:48 PM
nothin’ much, just a casual warm up for @treymurphy pic.twitter.com/5VSvt3RbNb – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Cameron Payne (foot) is a little further behind than Deandre Ayton (ankle) in terrms of returning from injury. #Suns – 7:37 PM
Monty Williams said Cameron Payne (foot) is a little further behind than Deandre Ayton (ankle) in terrms of returning from injury. #Suns – 7:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
sup, PHX ☀️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Nqyc2EQwzy – 7:33 PM
sup, PHX ☀️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Nqyc2EQwzy – 7:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said Deandre Ayton is still day-to-day for the time being, just not quite ready for tonight. As for Cam Payne, he said he might be a bit behind DA in terms of his timeline for a return to action – 7:28 PM
Monty said Deandre Ayton is still day-to-day for the time being, just not quite ready for tonight. As for Cam Payne, he said he might be a bit behind DA in terms of his timeline for a return to action – 7:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams says Zion Williamson is “toughest cover in the league right now.” #Suns #NBA #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ooQkhMBDg9 – 7:25 PM
Monty Williams says Zion Williamson is “toughest cover in the league right now.” #Suns #NBA #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ooQkhMBDg9 – 7:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s like the toughest guard in the league right now.”
Monty Williams was highly complimentary of Zion Williamson, who reminds him of a “super, super athletic Zach Randolph” – 7:23 PM
“It’s like the toughest guard in the league right now.”
Monty Williams was highly complimentary of Zion Williamson, who reminds him of a “super, super athletic Zach Randolph” – 7:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Stop Zion, or slow him down.” Torrey Craig.
#Suns have tall task of facing Zion Williamson as #Pelicans All-Star scored 35 points in each of their two wins over Phoenix in New Orleans last week.
Final regular season matchup tonight at Footprint Center. https://t.co/gaE3OObpzx pic.twitter.com/G19Lf1sWUN – 7:00 PM
“Stop Zion, or slow him down.” Torrey Craig.
#Suns have tall task of facing Zion Williamson as #Pelicans All-Star scored 35 points in each of their two wins over Phoenix in New Orleans last week.
Final regular season matchup tonight at Footprint Center. https://t.co/gaE3OObpzx pic.twitter.com/G19Lf1sWUN – 7:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado: “It’s the reason why I’m in the NBA. It’s the reason why I’m going to stay here.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:19 PM
Jose Alvarado: “It’s the reason why I’m in the NBA. It’s the reason why I’m going to stay here.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:19 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Western Conference leaders in net rating:
#Pelicans +5.6 (third in #NBA, behind only Bos, Cle)
Grizzlies +5.0
Suns +4.6
Jazz +2.4
Kings +2.1
This top five probably would’ve been entertaining to anyone making preseason predictions – 5:56 PM
Western Conference leaders in net rating:
#Pelicans +5.6 (third in #NBA, behind only Bos, Cle)
Grizzlies +5.0
Suns +4.6
Jazz +2.4
Kings +2.1
This top five probably would’ve been entertaining to anyone making preseason predictions – 5:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Answer the 5 questions with your predictions and you could win!
Switch over to the #Pelicans app now! This is only available until tip off!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/b7bVzse3UG – 5:38 PM
Answer the 5 questions with your predictions and you could win!
Switch over to the #Pelicans app now! This is only available until tip off!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/b7bVzse3UG – 5:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good is Zion Williamson right now?
🏀 @adaniels33 breaks it down #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/PkuiCtgf52 – 5:21 PM
How good is Zion Williamson right now?
🏀 @adaniels33 breaks it down #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/PkuiCtgf52 – 5:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Stop Zion’: Phoenix #Suns face ‘powerful force’ Williamson in Saturday showdown (w/video) #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:53 PM
‘Stop Zion’: Phoenix #Suns face ‘powerful force’ Williamson in Saturday showdown (w/video) #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
you know we had to give @Larry Nance Jr the block of the game 🖐
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/JECHWk1Gyi – 4:33 PM
you know we had to give @Larry Nance Jr the block of the game 🖐
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/JECHWk1Gyi – 4:33 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.